



Investor Insight CuFe Limited’s multi-commodity exposure offers a compelling diversified investment opportunity into high-growth markets.

Overview CuFe Limited (ASX:CUF) is a multi-commodity exploration and development company with interest in a number of projects situated throughout mature mining jurisdictions in Western Australia and the Northern Territory. The company's value proposition is predicated on its high-grade mature copper/gold project at Tennant Creek as well as its exposure to iron ore, gold and niobium. Its exploration portfolio includes mature copper targets at Tennant Creek and greenfield exploration ground near WA1 Resources' (ASX:WA1) recent niobium discovery.

CuFe’s Tennant Creek project hosts a mineral resource estimate of 10.35 million tons (Mt) at 1.53 percent copper and 0.92 grams per ton (g/t) gold for 159 kt copper and 302 koz gold. CuFe currently owns a 55 percent interest in over 240 kilometres of highly-prospective tenure in the Northern Territory. The company is progressing a scoping study in collaboration with Emmerson Resources and Tennant Minerals through a strategic alliance focused on establishing a multi-user processing facility and exploring operational synergies in the Tennant Creek region. CuFe is also evaluating the Yarram project and nearby Camp Creek tenement, both of which benefit from proximity to the Darwin port, enhancing their potential for low OPEX operations.

Company Highlights CuFe Limited is an ASX-listed, copper, gold, iron ore and niobium exploration and development company with a multi-commodity portfolio of assets.

The company's assets are in mature mining regions in Western Australia and the Northern Territory, with access to extensive pre-existing infrastructure.

CuFe's projects are highly prospective for copper (Tennant Creek, Bryah Basin), iron ore (Yarram, Camp Creek, Robertson Range), gold (North Dam, Tambourah, Nullagine) and niobium (West Arunta).

Two of these projects have existing JORC resources: Tennant Creek (55 percent CuFe owned) and Yarram (50 percent CuFe owned).

The company is led by a proven and experienced in-house team with expertise in identification, discovery, evaluation, deployment and operations.

Key Projects Copper Tennant Creek

CuFe’s Tennant Creek project is located in the highly prospective Gecko-Goanna copper-gold corridor of the Northern Territory. A mature project comprising three high-grade copper and gold mineral resources, it contains a combined JORC 2012 mineral resource of 10.35 Mt at 1.53 percent copper and 0.92 g/t gold for 159 kt copper and 302 koz gold. The project benefits from nearby infrastructure including grid power, a gas pipeline, the Stuart highway and rail line to Darwin. The Orlando deposit was recently re-estimated, showing a significant increase of 89 percent in contained copper and 120 percent in gold. The strategic alliance with Emmerson Resources and Tennant Minerals is currently progressing a scoping study on shared plant options, with further workstreams including mine scheduling, metallurgy, logistics and cost modelling. Gecko and Goanna deposits are also undergoing re-evaluation to identify resource growth opportunities, with further drilling planned during the 2025 field season. Bryah Basin JV Projects

JV tenements within Bryah Basin Through wholly owned subsidiary Jackson Minerals, CuFe holds a 20 percent interest in approximately 800 square kilometres of highly-prospective tenements near the former DeGrussa mine and Doolgunna project. These tenements are under joint ventures and farm-ins with several partners, notably the Morck Well and Peak Hill projects. CuFe is free-carried to a decision to mine.

Gold

North Dam Located 50 kilometres south-southeast of Coolgardie and near major gold deposits like Wattle Dam and Spargos Reward, the North Dam project is transitioning focus back to gold. Future fieldwork will include geophysical surveys and auger drilling to test gold-bearing east-west structures. Tambourah The 100 percent owned Tambourah Tenure contains historic gold workings and known gold-bearing quartz reefs. CuFe’s 2024 review identified potential for high-grade mineralisation, supported by historical drill data and recent sampling results up to 11.9 g/t Au. A field campaign and subsequent drilling are planned in 2025.

Niobium West Arunta The 100 percent owned West Arunta project consists of four tenements (E80/5925, E80/5950, E80/5990 and E80/6052) located in the highly-prospective region of the same name. The tenure is known to be prospective for carbonatite-hosted niobium and rare earth element mineralization and has IOCG potential. Spanning roughly 250 square kilometres, it is located approximately 70 kilometres north of several prominent recent discoveries by WA1 and Encounter Resources (ASX: ENR ).

Total magnetic intensity (TMI) and location of target areas within E80/6052 CuFe has completed native title arrangements to commence work on the ground and this is expected to occur during the 2025 field work season for the region (April to November). In the meantime Southern Geoscience Consulting has undertaken a geophysical review of publicly available airborne magnetic data for the tenements including re-processing of said data and 3D unconstrained inversion modeling. Analysis of the total magnetic imagery revealed three anomalous areas across the package, resulting in nine target anomalies for further investigation and exploration.

Iron

Yarram Yarram is a mature iron ore project located just 110 kilometres from Darwin Port. It hosts a high-grade DSO resource of 5.6 Mt at over 60 percent Fe, plus an additional 7.1 Mt of lower-grade ore with beneficiation potential. Geotechnical and metallurgical studies support its suitability for lump product blast furnace feed. CuFe is investigating near-term production strategies, including low-cost strip mining of the Captain Morgan deposit. Camp Creek Recently granted, Camp Creek lies 5 km southwest of Yarram and shares similar logistical advantages. Exploration is planned to follow up on magnetic anomalies and historic iron ore assays that suggest potential for Yarram-style mineralisation. Robertson Range Located within the Bryah Basin region, this project is undergoing staged field exploration. Initial rock chip samples showed over 60 percent Fe, and the next phase includes drilling to test continuity at depth.