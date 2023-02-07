Platinex Inc. Announces Acquisition of Ontario Gold Assets, Shining Tree Joint Venture with Fancamp and $2.5M Equity Financing

Zordix Launches Maximum Entertainment and Presents Roadmap For 2023 and Beyond

Zordix AB (publ) (Nasdaq: ZORDIX B) today launches Maximum Entertainment as a strategically realigned global entertainment company with differentiated inhouse publishers and a newly restructured development division, Modus Studios. With the news, Maximum Entertainment revealed its current lineup of games that demonstrates the company's new strategy to increase its creation of owned IP while continuing to release compelling content with external partners. Maximum Entertainment is in the process of acquiring the assets of Romanian game studio FUN Labs to further increase the development talent within Modus Studios.

www.maximument.com

Maximum Entertainment CEO Christina Seelye announced the new corporate structure on the heels of securing a $30 million USD credit facility yesterday, presenting the company's new identity and roadmap of upcoming releases rich in variety and distinct playstyles. The exciting roster offers looks at highly anticipated games such as Maximum Football , Smalland: Survive the Wilds , and Bramble: The Mountain King , appealing to a wide range of players: https://youtu.be/J2J6diCRLBA

The roadmap announcements include:

  • Maximum Football will launch this year as a free-to-play, live service game
  • Smalland: Survive the Wilds launches into early access on March 29, 2023
  • New IP from Modus Studios titled Big Truck Country: Mudfest
  • New game announcement of Morbid: The Lords of Ire
  • Bramble: The Mountain King will release on April 27, 2023
  • Teaser of new unnamed own IP "Project Velos " in collaboration with bestselling author, Brandon Tyler Webb
  • Brand new gameplay footage of zombie shooter Projekt Z

Maximum Entertainment seeks to increase IP ownership to 30 percent of revenue by 2025 and includes expanding the reach of its transmedia entertainment. The realignment includes creating cross functional teams across the whole group such as finance, data and business intelligence, creative services, QA and porting. Yesterday's appointment of Thierry Bonnefoi as interim CFO will provide the operational experience and stability to lead this next phase of growth. All of these factors will greatly enhance efficiencies as the company is laser focused on key areas of growth for 2023 and beyond.

"The new Maximum Entertainment structure will reduce risk to the overall organization and provide a new focus on developing our own intellectual property and franchises. The new strategy improves our ability to cover the full value chain of video games across development, publishing, transmedia, sales, and operations. With a mission to deliver magic to the gamer in everyone, we are poised to become the global leader in double-A to triple-I video games," said Christina Seelye , CEO of the newly launched Maximum Entertainment.

The strategic positioning in the double-A and triple-I sector sets Maximum Entertainment apart from the competition with clearly defined markets in growth areas. This allows its publishing labels and development studios operational and creative freedom while pairing games and partners with teams suited to their talent and experience. In turn, this formula empowers creators to deliver the most engaging, high-quality games.

The company currently has over 100 games in its content pipeline planned across PC and consoles, including 15 of its own IP. The overall portfolio will emphasize specific genres of game development including competitive fighting, sports, shooters, and action/adventure with focus on live service and strategic global transmedia opportunities. View a brief roadmap trailer for 2023 and beyond: https://youtu.be/nTh4wYEcUDQ

"The addition of the FUN Labs team to Modus Studios and Maximum Entertainment is expected to finalize in the coming weeks and is fully aligned with our strategy of increasing internal studio capability to meet our goal of 30 percent of the revenue generated by our own IP by 2025," concludes Seelye.

Modus Studios Bucharest is located in Bucharest, Romania , and the FUN Labs team has a longstanding relationship with Maximum Entertainment. The 40 developers are specialized in multi-platform development for consoles and PC, utilizing the latest Unreal Engine technology. The rationale behind the addition is to secure and develop the roadmap by adding highly talented developers and studio capacity in a scalable talent-dense region.

All studios, which include Invictus, Dimfrost, Mane6, Modus Studios Brazil and Modus Studios Bucharest, will be led by Global Studio Director, Bruce Hayles and will fall under the realigned Modus Studios brand. Publishing labels, which include Maximum Games, Modus Games, Merge Games, and Just For Games, have been clearly differentiated and moving forward, all games will be put in the right hands for optimal success.

For more information about Maximum Entertainment and the new corporate structure, please see the attachment.

For more information about Maximum Entertainment and its family of companies, please visit the new website: www.maximument.com .

About Maximum Entertainment

Maximum Entertainment is a global entertainment company dedicated to creating high quality experiences spanning the entire value chain of video games, including development, publishing, transmedia, sales and operations. Maximum Entertainment provides collaborative resources to its partners through in-house publishing labels Maximum Games, Modus, Merge Games and Just For Games, as well as its development division, Modus Studios. With more than 300 titles in its catalog, Maximum Entertainment has partnered with best-in-class creators and franchises around the world to deliver magic to the gamer in everyone. Maximum Entertainment has offices around the world, employs more than 200 professionals and is a brand of Zordix AB (publ). Visit Maximum Entertainment at www.maximument.com .

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Pixelworks Empowers OnePlus Ace 2 with Extraordinary Visual Display Quality

Pixelworks' Low Latency MEMC, Low Power Super-Resolution and Always-HDR Bring Cutting-edge Visual Benefits for Mobile Gaming

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of innovative video and display processing solutions, today announced the newly launched OnePlus Ace 2 smartphone incorporates the Pixelworks X7 visual processing chipset to deliver a first of its kind solution jointly developed and tuned by the two brands. By leveraging Pixelworks' core technologies, including the first ultra-low latency MotionEngine ® low power super-resolution, always-on HDR and professional color calibration, the OnePlus Ace 2 smartphone is well-prepared to win broad consumer acceptance with its unparalleled visual excellence.

Sohu.com to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on February 21, 2023

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU), China's leading online media, video and game business group, will report its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 unaudited financial results on Tuesday, February 21 2023, before U.S. market hours.

Sohu's management team will host a conference call on the same day at 7:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time, February 21, 2023 ( 8:30 p.m. Beijing / Hong Kong time, February 21, 2023 ) following the quarterly results announcement.

Conference Call Preregistration

Participants can register for the conference call by click here , you will be led to the conference registration website. Upon registration, each participant will receive details for the conference call, including dial-in numbers and a unique access PIN. Please dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin.

The live webcast and archive of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Sohu's website at https://investors.sohu.com/ .

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU) was established by Dr. Charles Zhang , one of China's internet pioneers, in the 1990s. As a mainstream media platform in China , Sohu is indispensable to the daily life of millions of Chinese, providing a network of web properties and community based products which continually offer a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication to the vast number of Sohu users. Sohu has built one of the most comprehensive matrices of Chinese language web properties, consisting of the leading online media destinations Sohu News App, mobile news portal m.sohu.com , PC portal www.sohu.com ; online video website tv.sohu.com ; and the online games platform www.changyou.com/en/ .

Sohu provides online brand advertising services as well as multiple news, information and content services on its matrix of websites and also on its mobile platforms. Sohu's online game business, conducted by its subsidiary Changyou, develops and operates a diverse portfolio of PC and mobile games, such as Tian Long Ba Bu ("TLBB"), one of the most popular PC games in China .

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China :

Ms. Pu Huang

Sohu.com Limited

Tel:

+86 (10) 6272-6645

E-mail:

ir@contact.sohu.com

In the United States :

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Christensen

Tel:

+1 (480) 614-3004

E-mail:

linda.bergkamp@christensencomms.com

GAIMIN and BNB Chain AMA to bolster Web3 esports Growth Initiatives.

BNB Chain and Gaimin AMA Feb 7th, 2023 (CNW Group/Gaimin)

GAIMIN ( www.gaimin.io ), the world's leader in delivering decentralised, distributed data processing power today announces an AMA (Ask Me Anything) on 7th February, in conjunction with BNB Chain ( www.bnbchain.org ), to discuss how GAIMIN and GAIMIN's esports team, GAIMIN Gladiators ( www.gaimingladiators.gg ), will be partnering to deliver Web 3 esports growth initiatives.

Back to Work Promotion- What's the level of your post-holiday syndrome?

- MSI, a leading manufacturer of PC hardware, announces the Back to Work promotion, starting from February 1st, 2023 (00:01 GMT+8) to February 28th, 2023 (23:59 GMT+8). After the long vacation for the new year celebration, are you ready back to work? By inviting users to take a simple post-holiday syndrome test, MSI will recommend the best PC solution to get users through their busy working days and boost their productivity at work based on their psychological and emotional status. Furthermore, users will have a chance to win an MSI Modern LED Lux as long as they complete the test. Plus, the grand prize- MSI MD272QPW will be drawn for participants who purchased recommended MSI PC solutions.

Quixant launches the QMAX Gaming platform, the Gaming industry's most powerful and feature-rich PC

Quixant is pleased to announce the launch of its market-leading QMAX Gaming hardware platform, designed to deliver the highest resolution content, smoothest gameplay, and the ultimate player experience.

Quixant launches the QMAX Gaming hardware platform, the most powerful and feature-rich Gaming PC

The new platform is powered by Intel®, offering exceptional GPU performance, and is available with or without a dGPU, allowing customers to increase their hardware performance by adding their graphics card of choice.

Highly customizable, it meets the requirements of all major global Gaming jurisdictions, including GLI-11. It comes with Quixant's game-optimizing Software solutions as standard which optimize game development and delivery and allow customers to focus on content development without worrying about regulatory requirements.

Commenting on the launch, Duncan Faithfull , EVP, and CCO at Quixant said "We believe our customers' focus should be on content, not developing hardware solutions to build them on. They need the freedom to develop content with the confidence that their solution is reliable and as powerful as their imagination needs it to be. That's why Quixant developed, IQ, IQON, and QMAX , its range or Gaming PCs designed to provide maximum performance based on budget, market, and product needs. The new QMAX is our most powerful and feature-rich platform yet, giving customers a platform that goes as far as their imagination can."

Duncan continued: "Whilst developing specialist, game-changing technology is core to the Quixant offering, partnerships are equally important – it's our responsibility to support our customers to make sure that they get the most out of their Quixant products. Our team is always on hand to enable customers to maximise the potential of their QMAX platform, so they can focus on the aspects that allow them to get ahead of the game."

He concluded: "After launching Quantum and Qinetic , our range of modular Gaming and Sports betting cabinets, we identified the need to expand our Software Solutions to further support customers. We now offer a comprehensive suite of software and integration support solutions, which allow game designers to focus their efforts on developing the ultimate game content and player experience, as well as enabling management of the cabinet the game sits on, and a collection of integration solutions. We would love to discuss this with game manufacturers who are looking to enhance their content and expedite the time it takes to get their cabinets to market."

Find out more at quixant.com

XPLA Governance Proposal Approved to Support Individual Holders with $XPLA Still on FTX Exchange

  • Proposal unanimously approved with a high voting rate reflecting the common view of Validators to protect individual $XPLA holders
  • The relief initiative represents a massive step towards support for $XPLA holders, helping to set a positive precedent throughout the Web3 industry
  • A total of 19,600,000 $XPLA to be transferred to a Smart Contract

-The XPLA Blockchain, a next generation of Web3 mainnet developed with gamers at the core of its design, today announced that a governance proposal to support individual $XPLA holders related to the FTX incident has been approved with unanimous consent.

Relief fund for $XPLA holders on FTX

The voting on the Relief Fund Support proposal was conducted for seven days from January 24 until January 31, 2023 , at 13:00 UTC . The vote was unanimous in favor of the proposal with three-quarters of eligible voters participating. Individual $XPLA holders could exercise their voting rights by delegating via proxy to Validators who were able to cast votes on their behalf. The voting process was fully transparent, and viewable through the XPLA Vault and XPLA Explorer advanced middleware based on the XPLA mainnet.

The high participation rate and unanimous voting outcome are interpreted as a strong reflection of the Validators' desire to support the individual $XPLA holders. The XPLA Team and XPLA Chain ecosystem participants have opened unprecedented possibilities for practical support which could give an example to the digital asset industry.

"The support for the XPLA community is phenomenal and we could not be happier that our ecosystem has approved this relief fund. These have been unprecedented times and our community has supported each other through it," stated XPLA CEO Paul Kim . "This is in stark contrast to the rejection of holder support votes that were attempted in other blockchain projects after the FTX incident. We are looking forward to starting the process of making our holders whole again."

The relief proposal includes a total of 19,600,000 $XPLA which will be transferred to the Relief Fund Support Contract assigned from the Reserve Wallet. XPLA Chain ecosystem participants will be able to check the status since the transferred $XPLA will be stored on the Contract. The transfer process is expected to be completed in March and the details will be announced through the official community channel of XPLA.

Claims for $XPLA from the Relief Fund will be when the $XPLA is claimable through a legal process with objective proof of ownership. XPLA team is also considering preemptively supporting individual $XPLA holders who have secured their proof of ownership if court proceedings are delayed. XPLA is the first blockchain to develop and approve a Relief Fund for individual holders concerning the FTX incident.

About XPLA

XPLA is the next generation of Web3 mainnet, developed with gamers at the core of its design. Based on the idea of "Explore and Play", XPLA is the newest innovation in the Web3 gaming space, using COSMOS SDK for optimization in partnerships with Animoca Brands, Xterio, YGG, Cosmostation, and Everstake. This new infrastructure serves as the bridge between Web2 and Web3 services and will feature games, art, music, and Dapps based on community-driven feedback from users. XPLA places heavy emphasis on User Experience and accessibility to craft the standard in game-centric Web3 services, opening up limitless possibilities for blockchain gaming.

For more information, please visit https://xpla.io

MEDIA CONTACT:

