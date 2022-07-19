GamingInvesting News

XT.com is proud to announce that it has listed the Chain of Legends (CLEG) token with USDT trading pair under its Innovation Zone (Metaverse). The listing is a follow-up innovation in line with the company's current launch of CLEG token subscription on its subsidiary token offering platform, XTStarter.

Introducing the CLEG token

CLEG is the actual utility token of the Chain of Legends play-to-earn NFT game ecosystem. The total supply of CLEG is capped at 1,000,000,000.  With the Chain of Legends, gamers are allowed to purchase a digitized plot of land and build a CLEG token mine. Moreover, players enjoy equal rights to mine CLEG tokens. Players can either expand their empire by setting up stone and iron mines on the Chain of Legends platform, or can directly sell tokens on exchanges to generate the resources they need for their growth.

As the token is yet to go live, the exchange urges its global community fan-based to start depositing their crypto holdings in preparation for trading. By depositing ahead, users and XT holders attain full access to participate in trading CLEG against USDT. In order to meet the needs of users and increase their trading enthusiasm, XT.com has pledged wholeheartedly to open a withdrawal section for anyone right after the listing.

Jonathan Shih , Country Manager at XT.com, said, "In honor of the CLEG token listing, we are excited to welcome Chain of Legends to our platform, which is a project that strives to support the Play-to-Earn NFT ecosystem while refocusing on improving gameplay fundamentals."

About Chain of Legends Token (CLEG)

Chain of Legends Token (CLEG) is a Play-to-Earn (P2E) game. CLEG functions as a native token of the Chain of Legends ecosystem with a total supply of 1,000,000,000. Inside the game's marketplace, gamers can buy and sell Heroes, lands, and innovative in-game items earned from the game. Check the Chain of Legends whitepaper for details.

Website: https://chainoflegends.com/

About XT.com

By consistently expanding its ecosystem, XT.com is dedicated to providing users with the most secure, trusted, and hassle-free digital asset trading services. Our exchange is built from a desire to give everyone access to digital assets regardless where you are.

Founded in 2018, XT.com now serves more than 4.5 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users and 30+ million users in the ecosystem. Covering a rich variety of  trading categories together with a NFT aggregated marketplace,  our platform strives to cater to its large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

As the world's first social infused digital assets trading platform, XT.com also supports social networking platform based transactions to make our crypto services more accessible to users all over the world. Furthermore, to ensure optimal data integrity and security, we see user security as our top priority at XT.com.

Website: https://www.xt.com/
Telegram: https://t.me/XTsupport_EN
Twitter: https://twitter.com/XTexchange

