iMetal Resources Recieves Exploration Permits for Next Phase of Exploration at Gowganda West

Resource News Investing News

World Copper Agrees to Sell Shares of Electric Royalties Ltd.

World Copper Agrees to Sell Shares of Electric Royalties Ltd.

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQX: WCUFF) (FSE: 7LY0) ("World Copper" or the "Company"), announces that it has entered into a share purchase agreement (the "Share Purchase Agreement") with Wealth Minerals Ltd. ("Wealth") whereby the Company will sell to Wealth 2,000,000 common shares in the capital of Electric Royalties Ltd. (each, an "ELEC Share") for a purchase price of $0.25 per ELEC Share for the aggregate amount of $500,000 cash (the "Transaction"), subject to acceptance for filing by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

As Wealth holds more than 10% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (and is a Non-Arm's Length Party (as defined in TSXV policies)), the Transaction constitutes a related party transaction pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on Sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 for an exemption from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements, respectively, as at the time the Share Purchase Agreement was entered into neither the fair market value of the ELEC Shares, nor the fair market value of the consideration to be provided by Wealth for same, exceeded 25% of the Company's market capitalization. The Company also notes that the ELEC Shares to be sold to Wealth will be under a contractual restriction on resale until March 2, 2023.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

World Copper Ltd.

"Nolan Peterson"
Nolan Peterson
Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:
Nolan Peterson or Michael Pound
Phone: 604-638-3287
E-mail: info@worldcopperltd.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding the Transaction, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward looking statements. All of the Company's Canadian public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedar.com and readers are urged to review these materials, including the technical reports filed with respect to the Company's mineral properties.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this news release or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/152546

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

World CopperTSXV:WCUBase Metals Investing
WCU:CA
World Copper

World Copper


Keep reading...Show less
World Copper Extends Due Date on Cardero Loans

World Copper Extends Due Date on Cardero Loans

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQX: WCUFF) (FSE: 7LY0) ("World Copper", "Cardero" or the "Company"), reports that, subject to TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") acceptance, the Company will extend the due dates on advances from E.L. II Properties Trust, a company owned by Robert C. Kopple, a director of the Company (the "Lender").

There are three loans in the aggregate amount of USD 1,065,265 equivalent Canadian amount converted at CAD 1.3565, CAD 1,445,031.97 (the "Loans").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that the presentations from the October Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing.

REGISTER NOW OR LOGIN AT: https://bit.ly/3DoUdOF

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company's resource section.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that the presentations from the October Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing.

REGISTER NOW OR LOGIN AT: https://bit.ly/3DoUdOF

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company's resource section.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
World Copper to Webcast Live at Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference October 20th

World Copper to Webcast Live at Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference October 20th

World Copper Ltd. (OTCX:WCUFF) (TSXV: WCU) based in Vancouver BC and focused on the development of copper assets in North and South America, today announced that Nolan Peterson, President & CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on October 20 th 2022.

DATE : October 20 th , 2022
TIME: 1:00 PM ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/3q1Z3Ka

Individuals interested in arranging a meeting with management are welcome to contact World Copper.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
World Copper Reports Annual General and Special Meeting Results

World Copper Reports Annual General and Special Meeting Results

Cancels and Grants Incentive Stock Options

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQX: WCUFF) (FSE: 7LY0 ("World Copper") reports that its shareholders have approved all matters voted on at the annual general and special meeting held on September 27, 2022 (the "AGSM").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CHINA EDUCATION RESOURCES INC. ("CHN.H")
[Formerly China Education Resources Inc.  ("CHN")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended
BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sunnyside Permitting Reaches Final Phase

Sunnyside Permitting Reaches Final Phase

Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") is pleased to announce significant permitting progress related to the proposed Sunnyside copper-lead-zinc-silver exploration program in Arizona. The United States Forest Service ("USFS") has informed the Company that it intends to publish a draft Decision Memorandum ("DN") and Finding of No Significant Impacts ("FONSI") for Barksdale's proposed seven-year exploration drilling program at its Sunnyside project in Arizona on January 25, 2023. This is a major milestone for Barksdale and allows the USFS to initiate the final step of the National Environmental Policy Act ("NEPA") permitting process which will culminate with the approval of Barksdale's Plan of Operations ("PoO").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sunnyside Permitting Reaches Final Phase

Sunnyside Permitting Reaches Final Phase

Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") is pleased to announce significant permitting progress related to the proposed Sunnyside copper-lead-zinc-silver exploration program in Arizona. The United States Forest Service ("USFS") has informed the Company that it intends to publish a draft Decision Memorandum ("DN") and Finding of No Significant Impacts ("FONSI") for Barksdale's proposed seven-year exploration drilling program at its Sunnyside project in Arizona on January 25, 2023. This is a major milestone for Barksdale and allows the USFS to initiate the final step of the National Environmental Policy Act ("NEPA") permitting process which will culminate with the approval of Barksdale's Plan of Operations ("PoO").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bold Ventures Provides Ring of Fire Update

Bold Ventures Provides Ring of Fire Update

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to update our Koper Lake Project located in the Ring of Fire. KWG Resources Inc. has announced the start of a magnetotelluric survey that will be conducted over the Black Horse Chromite Inferred Resource (The Black Horse). The survey will also cover the undrilled potential target area between the Black Horse drilled area and the property's northeast claim boundary. As stated in a KWG press release dated January 16, 2023, the goal of this work is to inform a future drilling program and ultimately an updated National Instrument (NI) 43-101 resource estimation. The Black Horse is part of the Koper Lake Project where KWG is the Operator of the chromite exploration effort

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bold Ventures Provides Ring of Fire Update

Bold Ventures Provides Ring of Fire Update

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to update our Koper Lake Project located in the Ring of Fire. KWG Resources Inc. has announced the start of a magnetotelluric survey that will be conducted over the Black Horse Chromite Inferred Resource (The Black Horse). The survey will also cover the undrilled potential target area between the Black Horse drilled area and the property's northeast claim boundary. As stated in a KWG press release dated January 16, 2023, the goal of this work is to inform a future drilling program and ultimately an updated National Instrument (NI) 43-101 resource estimation. The Black Horse is part of the Koper Lake Project where KWG is the Operator of the chromite exploration effort

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bold Ventures Provides Ring of Fire Update

Bold Ventures Provides Ring of Fire Update

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to update our Koper Lake Project located in the Ring of Fire. KWG Resources Inc. has announced the start of a magnetotelluric survey that will be conducted over the Black Horse Chromite Inferred Resource (The Black Horse). The survey will also cover the undrilled potential target area between the Black Horse drilled area and the property's northeast claim boundary. As stated in a KWG press release dated January 16, 2023, the goal of this work is to inform a future drilling program and ultimately an updated National Instrument (NI) 43-101 resource estimation. The Black Horse is part of the Koper Lake Project where KWG is the Operator of the chromite exploration effort

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Abcourt Files The Mineral Resource Update Technical Report For The Sleeping Giant Mine

Quarterly Activities Report For The Period Ending 31 December 2022

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces AGM Results

Advance United Holdings Q1 2023 Shareholder Update

Related News

Uranium Investing

Is Nuclear Waste Safe? Expert Shares Facts for Investors

Nickel Investing

What is Nickel Used For? (Updated 2023)

Energy Investing

THE Mining Investment Event of the North - Québec City, June 2023 Welcomes Returning Special Sponsor - The Government of Québec Announces Critical Metals Day - June 20

Battery Metals Investing

Canada Silver Cobalt Releases Silver Assay of 29,165 g/t from Concentrate of Castle Mine Waste Rock

Battery Metals Investing

Canada Silver Cobalt Releases Silver Assay of 29,165 g/t From Concentrate of Castle Mine Waste Rock

×