OTC Markets Group Welcomes Silver Crown Royalties Inc. to OTCQX

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

5 Best-performing ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

What Was the Highest Price for Gold? (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Drilling Confirms New High-Grade Gold Zone at Golden Ridge, NE Tasmania

International Lithium Corp. to Receive CAD$2.2m plus a 2% Net Smelter Royalty Following Reduction of Interest in Its Non-Core Avalonia Project

Jindalee Secures Strategic Agreement with US Department of Energy

Antilles Gold Raises $1.58 Million for Projects in Cuba

Falcon Commences Drilling At Its Great Burnt Copper Project, NL

Testing Confirms Potential for Significant Antimony Production from the La Demajagua Gold-Silver-Antimony Mine, Cuba

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Avrupa Minerals

AVU:CA

Zodiac Gold

ZAU:CC

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC

Altech Batteries

ATC:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Uranium Outlook (Updated for Q2)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
OTC Markets Group Welcomes Silver Crown Royalties Inc. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Silver Crown Royalties Inc. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Silver Crown Royalties Inc. (CBOE: SCRI; OTCQX: SLCRF), a silver-only royalty company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market.

Silver Crown Royalties Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "SLCRF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

Trading on the OTCQX Market offers companies efficient, cost-effective access to the U.S. capital markets. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

About Silver Crown Royalties Inc.
Founded by industry veterans, SCRi is a revenue-generating silver-only royalty company focusing on silver as byproduct credits. SCRi aims to minimize the economic impact on mining projects while maximizing returns for shareholders. SCRi presently has two sources of revenue and continues to build on this foundation, targeting additional operational silver-producing projects.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX ® Best Market, OTCQB ® Venture Market and Pink ® Open Market.

Our OTC Link ® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com .

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Silver Crown RoyaltiesSCRI:CCCBOE CA:SCRIPrecious Metals Investing
SCRI:CC
Silver Crown Royalties
Sign up to get your FREE

Silver Crown Royalties Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Silver Crown Royalties

Silver Crown Royalties


Keep reading...Show less
Silver Crown Royalties Goes Public on Cboe Canada

Silver Crown Royalties Goes Public on Cboe Canada

Cboe Canada Inc. ("Cboe Canada") is excited to announce the public markets debut of Silver Crown Royalties Inc. ("Silver Crown" or "SCRI"), a revenue-generating silver-only royalty company headquartered in Toronto. The company is now trading on Cboe Canada under the symbol SCRI .

Silver Crown unlocks previously unrecognized value by offering existing mining companies an up-front payment in exchange for the rights to revenues generated from the byproduct silver they mine. Silver Crown currently receives royalties from two mines, with another projected to begin producing revenues for Silver Crown in 2025, pending successful closing of the definitive agreement.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp. Appoints Kevin Arias as Advisor to the Board of Directors, Strengthening Strategic Leadership

Element79 Gold Corp. Appoints Kevin Arias as Advisor to the Board of Directors, Strengthening Strategic Leadership

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - September 18, 2024 Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM)(OTC:ELMGF)(FSE:7YS0) ("Element79" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Kevin Arias to the Company's Advisory Board.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Antler Gold Finalizes the Erongo Gold Project Agreement

Antler Gold Finalizes the Erongo Gold Project Agreement

Antler Gold Inc. (TSXV: ANTL) ("Antler" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered the definitive agreement (the "Definitive Agreement") with Fortress Asset Management LLC ("Fortress") for the Erongo Central Gold Project (the "Project") in Namibia.

The previously announced binding letter of intent has now been superseded by the Definitive Agreement, under which Fortress can acquire from Antler Gold Namibia (Proprietary) Limited up to a 100% interest in the Project (the "Transaction"). Under the terms of the Definitive Agreement, Fortress will provide total consideration of US$5.5 million and an additional US$6.0 million for exploration expenditures on the Project over the term of the Definitive Agreement. Additionally, Antler will retain a 2% net smelter return royalty on the entirety of the Project, with no buyback provisions. Antler will act as the operator for the Project during the term.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Zodiac Gold Announces Conversion of Reconnaissance License into Two New Exploration Licenses Covering 1,899 Square Kilometers in Liberia's Todi Shear Zone

Zodiac Gold Announces Conversion of Reconnaissance License into Two New Exploration Licenses Covering 1,899 Square Kilometers in Liberia's Todi Shear Zone

Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) ("Zodiac Gold" or the "Company"), a West-African gold exploration company, is pleased to announce the successful conversion of its reconnaissance license into two new mineral exploration licenses, covering a total of 1,899 square kilometers within the highly prospective Todi Shear Zone in Liberia. This milestone marks a significant step forward in Zodiac Gold's ongoing exploration and development efforts in the region, known for its potential to host major gold and iron ore deposits. With this conversion the Company now controls three exploration licenses totalling 2,316 square kilometers in the Todi Shear Zone.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7932/223440_5df48c69b4af6b6a_001.jpg

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Galloper Gold Commences Diamond Drilling at Glover Island

Galloper Gold Commences Diamond Drilling at Glover Island

Galloper Gold Corp. (CSE:BOOM)(OTC PINK:GGDCF)(Frankfurt:W9F) (the "Company" or "Galloper") is pleased to announce that Phase 1 diamond drilling has commenced at the Company's Glover Island Project where Galloper's 100%-owned claims cover most of the 40-km-long under-explored Island situated in the prolific "Four Corners" region of Western Newfoundland featuring major deposits of gold, copper and salt

Galloper's initial drilling is targeting a significant expansion of the known orogenic gold system at Glover Island, while a potential new discovery is emerging adjacent to the gold trend on the western side of the Island where a multi-kilometre-long copper anomaly has been identified through recent Galloper soil sampling combined with an historic VTEM Survey.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Galloper Gold Retains Bantr Media Inc. and Obtains DTC Eligibility for U.S. Trading

Galloper Gold Retains Bantr Media Inc. and Obtains DTC Eligibility for U.S. Trading

Galloper Gold Corp. (CSE:BOOM)(OTC PINK:GGDCF)(Frankfurt:W9F) (the "Company" or "Galloper") announces that its common shares have been made eligible for book-entry delivery and depository services of the Depository Trust Company (" DTC ") to facilitate electronic settlement of transfers of its common shares in the United States

DTC eligibility simplifies the process of trading and can enhance liquidity of Galloper Gold's shares on the OTC Pink Markets where the stock is quoted under the symbol "GGDCF". The electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers, enabling the stock to be traded over a much wider selection of brokerage firms.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lode Gold Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for Its McIntyre Brook Gold Project in New Brunswick in Preparation for Spin Out

Lode Gold Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for Its McIntyre Brook Gold Project in New Brunswick in Preparation for Spin Out

Lode Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: LOD) (OTCQB: SBMIF) ("Lode Gold " or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed a Technical Report for its McIntyre Brook Project, located in the emerging Appalachian Gold Belt in New Brunswick. This National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101) technical report is to be used for Spin Co (Gold Orogen) and will form part of the submission later this month to the Exchange for listing.

UPCOMING EXPLORATION PLANS

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Silver Crown Royalties
Sign up to get your FREE

Silver Crown Royalties Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

FDA Fast Track Designation for Narmafotinib in Advanced Pancreatic Cancer

Lithium Universe Limited (ASX: LU7) – Trading Halt

Offer Booklet Non-Renounceable Rights Issue Offer

Trigg Acquires Ultra High-Grade Antimony Portfolio, Grading up to 63% Antimony

Related News

Lithium Investing

Lithium Universe Limited (ASX: LU7) – Trading Halt

Lithium Investing

Unsecured Loan Facility from Sichuan Hebang Biotechnology

uranium investing

Director Loan

Cleantech Investing

Carbonxt Group Limited (ASX: CG1) – Trading Halt

Gold Investing

Extension of TransAsia Debt Facility

Gold Investing

Top 7 ASX Gold ETFs in 2024

×