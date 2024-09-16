Trillion Energy International





Investor Insight With a strategic portfolio of oil and gas production and exploration projects, Trillion Energy is a compelling investment opportunity well-placed to play a critical role in Europe’s and Turkey’s energy market.

Overview Trillion Energy (CSE: TCF ,OTCQB:TRLEF,Frankfurt:Z62) is a natural oil and gas exploration company focused on providing energy to Turkey and Europe. The company operates primarily in the Black Sea region, where it has been rapidly increasing its natural gas production at SASB gas field since 2022. Trillion Energy is also expanding into oil and gas exploration, particularly in Southeast Turkey. With established infrastructure, including gas plants and pipelines, the company is set to play a critical role in meeting the region’s energy demand in 2024 and beyond.

Turkey is the seventh largest natural gas consumer in the world, importing 98 percent of its natural gas and 92 percent of its oil. Strong local demand, high gas prices (US$11/MCF), and favourable fiscal regimes (12.5 percent royalty and 22 percent corporate tax rates) provide a lucrative energy market. Off the Turkey coast, the Black Sea gas pipeline plays a pivotal role in connecting Europe and Asia via Turkey, making it the only pipeline with such connectivity. This strategic infrastructure is key to Turkey’s energy ambitions, positioning the country as a vital energy hub between two continents. The pipeline is integral for distributing gas from the SASB Gas Field to both local and regional markets. Turkey's existing infrastructure also allows it to tap into this route for supplying gas to Europe, further enhancing its role in global energy supply.

Company Highlights Holds a 49 percent interest in the Black Sea's SASB gas field, with 323 billion cubic feet (BCF) of original gas in place (OGIP) and proven reserves valued at USD $421 million (NPV10).

Production increased by 300 percent from 2022 to 2023, with 17+ wells planned for development.

Focus on high-impact oil exploration in Southeast Turkey, targeting fields with production rates of 10,000 barrels per day.

Raised $55 million in equity and $15 million in subordinated debt for ongoing projects.

Successfully drilled 5 long-reach natural gas production wells using novel technology in the Black Sea.

Key Projects SASB Gas Field

The SASB Gas Field, located in the Black Sea, off Turkey, is a significant natural gas project redeveloped by Trillion Energy. Initially developed in 2007, the gas field has produced over 43 billion cubic feet (BCF) of gas. SASB plays a crucial role in Turkey’s domestic energy supply Trillion’s development program for SASB consists of more than 17 production wells. More than $600 million have been invested into the historical wells and infrastructure at SASB. Six wells have been drilled in 2023, and the project is now producing at four production platforms. Trillion aims to increase production at SASB to an exit rate of 8.5 million cubic feet per day by the end of 2024. The project benefits from high gas prices and strong infrastructure, with reserves valued at USD $420.5 million. The SASB license block comprises 12,387 hectares, which expires in 2032, and is renewable until 2042.

Oil Exploration Blocks Trillion Energy's Southeast Turkey project involves oil exploration in the Cudi-Gabar province. The 2023-2026 program includes drilling 10 wells across three blocks covering 151,484 hectares. Trillion holds a 50 percent interest by funding 100 percent of the costs, with seismic data acquisition and well drilling planned. The area is surrounded by major oil discoveries, including the nearby Sehit Aybuke Yalcin and Sehit Esma Cevik fields, which are rich in oil reserves.

Cendere Oil Field The Cendere Oil Field, located in Turkey, is a long-term, stable oil production site in which Trillion Energy holds a 19.6 percent interest (with a lower interest of only 9.8 percent in three wells). The field produces around 110 to 120 barrels of oil per day net to Trillion Energy, generating $120,000 to $140,000 in monthly cash flow. With approximately 1.5 million barrels of oil reserves remaining, the field has a net present value of US$13.85 million for Trillion Energy.

Cendere Field Well Pads & Production Lines Map