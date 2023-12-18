Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Electric Royalties Announces Appointment of New Director

Electric Royalties Announces Appointment of New Director

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Stefan Gleason as a director of the Company, effective December 11, 2023

Brendan Yurik, CEO of Electric Royalties, commented: "We thank Stefan Gleason, our largest shareholder, for his ongoing commitment to Electric Royalties and belief in our business model, and welcome him to the board of directors. We are particularly excited about the prospect of leveraging his extensive business experience to further enhance and accelerate the growth of the Company. We look forward to the valuable insights and contributions he will bring to the table."

Mr. Gleason commented: "I'm excited to join the Electric Royalties board and continue helping build out the Company's portfolio of accretive royalty assets. I have high confidence in not only the ability of management to execute on its pipeline of royalty origination and acquisition opportunities but also in management's careful stewardship of shareholder interests.

"The royalty model is a superior, lower-risk way of investing in the resource space as compared to mining companies, and I'm encouraged that Electric Royalties still faces very little competition when deploying capital into production of these nine targeted battery metals."

Mr. Gleason is President, CEO, and majority shareholder of Money Metals Exchange LLC, a privately held company that is among the largest precious metals dealers and depositories in North America with over C$1 billion in annual revenues. He is also Managing Director of Gleason & Sons LLC, a Charlotte, N.C.-based family limited liability company which holds and manages debt, equity, and real estate investments. With past appearances on U.S. television networks such as CNN, FoxNews, Fox Business, and CNBC, Mr. Gleason is also a regular columnist for Seeking Alpha and Investing.com and has been published by the Wall Street Journal, Newsweek, Mining.com and TheStreet, among other publications.

About Electric Royalties Ltd.

Electric Royalties is a royalty company established to take advantage of the demand for a wide range of commodities (lithium, vanadium, manganese, tin, graphite, cobalt, nickel, zinc and copper) that will benefit from the drive toward electrification of a variety of consumer products: cars, rechargeable batteries, large scale energy storage, renewable energy generation and other applications.

Electric vehicle sales, battery production capacity and renewable energy generation are slated to increase significantly over the next several years and with it, the demand for these targeted commodities. This creates a unique opportunity to invest in and acquire royalties over the mines and projects that will supply the materials needed to fuel the electric revolution.

Electric Royalties has a growing portfolio of 22 royalties. The Company is focused predominantly on acquiring royalties on advanced stage and operating projects to build a diversified portfolio located in jurisdictions with low geopolitical risk, which offers investors exposure to the clean energy transition via the underlying commodities required to rebuild the global infrastructure over the next several decades towards a decarbonized global economy.

For further information, please contact:

Brendan Yurik
CEO, Electric Royalties Ltd.
Phone: (604) 364‐3540
Email: Brendan.yurik@electricroyalties.com
www.electricroyalties.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), nor any other regulatory body or securities exchange platform, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Company Information

This news release includes forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") with respect to the Company within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. This news release includes information regarding other companies and projects owned by such other companies in which the Company holds a royalty interest, based on previously disclosed public information disclosed by those companies and the Company is not responsible for the accuracy of that information, and that all information provided herein is subject to this Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Company Information.Forward looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. This information represents predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Forward-looking information may relate to the Company's future outlook and anticipated events and may include statements regarding the financial results, future financial position, expected growth of cash flows, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, projected capital expenditures, taxes, plans, objectives, industry trends and growth opportunities of the Company and the projects in which it holds royalty interests.

While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or these projects to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments involving the renewable energy industry; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the mining industry generally, the Covid-19 pandemic, recent market volatility, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of the Company or the owners of these projects to implement their business strategies including expansion plans; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations, and the other risks.

The reader is referred to the Company's most recent filings on SEDAR as well as other information filed with the OTC Markets for a more complete discussion of all applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company's profile page at www.sedar.com and at otcmarkets.com.

SOURCE: Electric Royalties Ltd.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

ELEC:CA
Electric Royalties
×