Volt Carbon Technologies Enters into Option Agreement with E-Power Resources

Volt Carbon Technologies Enters into Option Agreement with E-Power Resources

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (TSXV: VCT) (OTCQB: TORVF) (FSE: WNF) ("VCT") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option agreement with E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) ("EPR") (the "Agreement") for Volt to acquire an interest in EPR's Tetepisca Graphite Project, located in Northern Quebec (collectively, the "Property"), subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") and the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE").

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9904/196827_voltcarbonlogo.jpg

Under the terms of the Agreement, EPR has agreed to: (i) grant Volt an option to acquire an undivided five percent (5%) interest in the Property that is exercisable until December 31, 2025 (the "Property Option"); and (ii) issue 6,800,000 shares of EPR to Volt (the "Shares"). As consideration for the Property Option and the Shares, Volt has agreed to expend $680,000 on the Property (the "Exploration Expenditures") prior to December 31, 2024. Should Volt choose to exercise the Property Option, in addition to the Exploration Expenditures, Volt will be required to make a cash payment of $1,500,000 to EPR.

"Establishing this option agreement with E-Power Resources for the Tetepisca Graphite Project aligns well with Volt's strategy to increase its access to graphite resources. Our objective is to scale up and capitalize on our exclusive dry processing methods for the sustainable purification of graphite, specifically tailored for battery anode applications. We are excited about the prospects this collaboration brings, particularly within this geographic region, and reassert our commitment to advancing sustainable solutions in the energy storage and green energy sectors." - V-Bond Lee, CEO of Volt Carbon Technologies

About Volt Carbon Technologies
Volt Carbon is a publicly traded carbon science company, with specific interests in energy storage and green energy creation, with holdings in mining claims in the provinces of Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia in Canada. For the latest information on Volt Carbon's properties and news please refer to the website www.voltcarbontech.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc.
V-Bond Lee, P. Eng.
CEO, President, Chairman of the Board and Director

Information Contact :
Email: info@voltcarbontech.com
Tel: (647-546-7049)

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, concerning Volt Carbon's business and affairs. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "intends" "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Such forward-looking statements include those with respect to: (i) receipt of the approval of the TSX-V and CSE for the Agreement; (ii) Volt's intention to make the Exploration Expenditures prior to December 31, 2024; (iii) the ability of Volt to make the $1,500,000 cash payment to EPR should Volt choose to exercise the Property Option and (iv)Volt's objective to scale up and capitalize on its exclusive dry processing methods for the sustainable purification of graphite, specifically tailored for battery anode applications.

Statements of past performance should not be construed as an indication of future performance. Forward-Looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors, including those discussed above, could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Forward-Looking information is provided as of the date of this press release, and Volt Carbon assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required under applicable securities legislation.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/196827

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

EPR:CC
E-Power Resources
E-Power Resources (CSE:EPR)

E-Power Resources


E-Power and Battery Developer Volt Carbon Technologies Join Forces to Explore the Tetepisca Graphite Property

E-Power and Battery Developer Volt Carbon Technologies Join Forces to Explore the Tetepisca Graphite Property

E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") is pleased announce the Company has entered into an option agreement with Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (TSXV: VCT) ("Volt" or "Volt Carbon") enabling Volt Carbon to acquire a 5% interest in the Tetepisca Graphite Project ("Tetepisca") by funding $680,000 in exploration before December 31, 2024 and making a one-time cash payment of $1,500,000 on or before December 31, 2025.

James Cross, President and CEO of E-Power commented: "We are pleased to be announcing further exploration of our Tetepisca Graphite Project. Volt Carbon is a carbon science company with holdings in graphite exploration properties. Volt Carbon has developed proprietary graphite ore processing technology and is in the early stages of developing and producing solid-state lithium-ion batteries. We have previously engaged Volt to process samples from Tetepisca into graphite concentrates which can be provided as samples to battery manufacturers. We welcome continued collaboration with Volt Carbon as a step in the process to bring Tetepisca graphite from the ground in Quebec to end-users in North America and Europe."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Closing of a Third and Final Tranche of Private Placement

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Closing of a Third and Final Tranche of Private Placement

E-Power Resources Inc (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") announces that it has closed a third and final tranche of the private placement previously announced on November 16, 2023 (the "Private Placement").

An aggregate of 400,247 units (the " Units") of the Company were issued in the third and final tranche at a price of $0.06 per Unit for gross proceeds of $24,014.82, each Unit being comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"), each Warrant entitling its holder thereof to acquire one additional common share (each a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.10 per Warrant Share for a period of 60 months from the closing date. (the "Offering")

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Closing of a First Tranche of Private Placement

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Closing of a First Tranche of Private Placement

E-Power Resources Inc (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") announces that it has closed a first tranche of the private placement previously announced on November 16, 2023 (the "Private Placement").

An aggregate of 3,601,833 units (the " Units") of the Company were issued in the non-flow-through portion of the Private Placement at a price of $0.06 per Unit for gross proceeds of $216,110, each Unit being comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"), each Warrant entitling its holder thereof to acquire one additional common share (each a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.10 per Warrant Share for a period of 60 months from the closing date (the "Offering").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Private Placement of Units

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Private Placement of Units

E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") announces its intention to complete a private placement of units for total gross proceeds of up to $480,000 (the "Offering").

Securities to be issued pursuant to the Offering shall consist of an amount of up to 8,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units") issued at a price of $0.06 per Unit, each Unit being comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"), each warrant entitling its holder thereof to acquire one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.10 per share for a period of 60 months from the closing date of the Offering.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Volt Carbon Technologies and E-Power Resources Enter in Preliminary Graphite Mineral Processing Agreement

Volt Carbon Technologies and E-Power Resources Enter in Preliminary Graphite Mineral Processing Agreement

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (TSXV: VCT) (OTCQB: TORVF) (BE: WNF) ("VCT") and E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) ("EPR") are pleased to announce their collaboration formalized through the signing of a Mineral Processing Agreement effective October 25th 2023 for a term of 5 years. This agreement is aimed at evaluating the feasibility of utilizing VCT's dry processing technology to process bulk sample material from EPR's Tetepisca flake graphite property.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9904/185317_voltcarbonfigure1_550.jpg

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

ARway.ai The Spatial Computing Platform to Present at Small-Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference February 7th

ARway.ai The Spatial Computing Platform to Present at Small-Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference February 7th

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE: ARWY), (OTC: ARWYF) (FSE: E65), an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision, is pleased to announce CEO Evan Gappelberg will present live at the Small-Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on February 7, 2024

DATE: February 7th, 2024
TIME: 10:30am ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/496OeL9

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

XReality Group

Quarterly Activities Report

xReality Group Limited (ASX:XRG) (xReality) is pleased to provide the following Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 4C for the quarter ending 31 December 2023 together with an Operational Update.

Cypher Metaverse Inc. Update

Cypher Metaverse Inc. Update

Cypher Metaverse Inc. (CSE:CODE) ("CODE" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is continuing in assisting the financing for the acquisition of Agapi Luxury Brands Inc. ("Agapi"). The secured bridge loan entered between CODE and Agapi on May 10, 2023, has been increased from $600,000 to $950,000 of which $886,692 has been advanced to date to advance Agapi's business plan and growth initiatives

Agapi continues to expand its sales of its luxury cigars. After receiving Cypher shareholder approval for the acquisition of Agapi, Cypher and Agapi are completing their current financials statements and listing statement, after which it is anticipated that the exchange will provide their final consent to closing.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. Provides Update on Security Services Business

Phase-In of Canada-Wide Coverage at All 89 Designated Airports Completed on January 11 , 2024

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company" or "Nanalysis", TSXV: NSCI OTCQX: NSCIF FRA: 1N1 ), a leader in portable NMR machines, MRI technology for industrial and research applications, and detection equipment services, gives an update on its subsidiary K'(Prime) Technologies ("KPrime") security services business and the five-year $160 million contract with Canadian Air Transport Security Authority ("CATSA").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Nextech3D.ai Signs New 3D Modeling Contract with Enterprise Giant Global Industrial Company

Nextech3D.ai Signs New 3D Modeling Contract with Enterprise Giant Global Industrial Company

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce it has signed a new 3D modeling contract with Global Industrial Company, a titan in the industrial and commercial equipment sector with over seven decades of market leadership. This new contract has significant growth potential, as Global Industrial is an industry leader with 1.7+ million products in 21 industrial and commercial categories including; building supplies, storage and shelving, workbenches and shop desks and more

The deal with Global Industrial Company not only underscores Nextech3D.ai's growing influence in the 3D modeling arena but also highlights the demand for 3D models in new industrial sectors. 3D models have the potential to transform product visualization beyond traditional Amazon e-commerce by extending its reach into the industrial and commercial categories industry.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

Linius Technologies Limited

Invitation to Linius Virtual Conference

Linius Technologies Limited (ASX:LNU) (Linius or Company) – the only cloud-based solution that unlocks the value of video archives with immersive, deeply personalized viewer experiences via its Linius Media Solutions – is pleased to invite shareholders and investors to a virtual conference hosted by CEO, James Brennan commencing at 12:00 noon (AEDT) on Wednesday, 31 January 2024.

