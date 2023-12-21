Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Closing of a Third and Final Tranche of Private Placement

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Closing of a Third and Final Tranche of Private Placement

E-Power Resources Inc (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") announces that it has closed a third and final tranche of the private placement previously announced on November 16, 2023 (the "Private Placement").

An aggregate of 400,247 units (the " Units") of the Company were issued in the third and final tranche at a price of $0.06 per Unit for gross proceeds of $24,014.82, each Unit being comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"), each Warrant entitling its holder thereof to acquire one additional common share (each a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.10 per Warrant Share for a period of 60 months from the closing date. (the "Offering")

Net proceeds from the Offering will be used by the Company for general working capital purposes. No Insiders of the Company participated in the Private Placement.

The Company paid finders' fee to Pieter Danielsson, who received a cash commission of $981.04. In addition, he received 16,350 broker warrants, with each broker warrant entitling its holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.10 and expiring in 24 months.

The securities offered pursuant to the Offering have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. The securities offered pursuant to the Offering are subject to certain trade restrictions pursuant to applicable securities laws.

About E-Power Resources Inc.

E-Power Resources Inc. is an exploration stage company engaged principally in the acquisition, exploration, and development of graphite properties in Quebec. Its flagship asset, the Tetepisca Graphite Property, is located in the Tetepisca Graphite District of the North Shore Region of Quebec, approximately 215 kilometers from the Port of Baie-Comeau. For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or contact the Company by email at info@e-powerresources.com.

On Behalf of the Company

James Cross
President & CEO
+1 (438) 701-3736
info@e-powerresources.com

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance are "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/191987

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

E-Power Resources (CSE:EPR)

E-Power Resources


E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Closing of a First Tranche of Private Placement

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Closing of a First Tranche of Private Placement

E-Power Resources Inc (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") announces that it has closed a first tranche of the private placement previously announced on November 16, 2023 (the "Private Placement").

An aggregate of 3,601,833 units (the " Units") of the Company were issued in the non-flow-through portion of the Private Placement at a price of $0.06 per Unit for gross proceeds of $216,110, each Unit being comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"), each Warrant entitling its holder thereof to acquire one additional common share (each a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.10 per Warrant Share for a period of 60 months from the closing date (the "Offering").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Private Placement of Units

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Private Placement of Units

E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") announces its intention to complete a private placement of units for total gross proceeds of up to $480,000 (the "Offering").

Securities to be issued pursuant to the Offering shall consist of an amount of up to 8,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units") issued at a price of $0.06 per Unit, each Unit being comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"), each warrant entitling its holder thereof to acquire one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.10 per share for a period of 60 months from the closing date of the Offering.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Volt Carbon Technologies and E-Power Resources Enter in Preliminary Graphite Mineral Processing Agreement

Volt Carbon Technologies and E-Power Resources Enter in Preliminary Graphite Mineral Processing Agreement

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (TSXV: VCT) (OTCQB: TORVF) (BE: WNF) ("VCT") and E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) ("EPR") are pleased to announce their collaboration formalized through the signing of a Mineral Processing Agreement effective October 25th 2023 for a term of 5 years. This agreement is aimed at evaluating the feasibility of utilizing VCT's dry processing technology to process bulk sample material from EPR's Tetepisca flake graphite property.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9904/185317_voltcarbonfigure1_550.jpg

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

E-Power Resources Announces Tetepisca Exploration Completed

E-Power Resources Announces Tetepisca Exploration Completed

E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") is pleased to report the completion of exploration activities on the Company's flagship Tetepisca flake graphite property located in the North Shore region of Québec. Diamond drilling was completed on the property September 20 with a total of 2,650.5 metres of NQ core drilled in 18 holes during the program. All core has now been logged and 639 samples for carbon-graphite analyses have been dispatched to ALS Global laboratories. The Company also completed earlier stage exploration on selected claims which consisted of geological mapping and sampling, electromagnetic prospecting, and diamond drilling with a man-portable drill. A total of 19.35 metres of BQ core were drilled with the man-portable drill and all core has been sampled and sent for carbon-graphite analyses. The Company will be reporting results upon receipt, validation, and interpretation of the carbon-graphite analyses.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

E-Power Resources: Tetepisca Property - Exploration Update

E-Power Resources: Tetepisca Property - Exploration Update

E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") is pleased to report on the progress of exploration on the Company's flagship Tetepisca flake graphite property located in the North Shore region of Québec. Significant flake graphite mineralization has been intersected on two of the three main targets planned for evaluation. The third target is currently being drilled. A total 2,115 metres have been completed to date and the company anticipates completing the planned drill program within the next 10 to 15 days after which samples will be prepared and dispatched for Carbon and other analyses. In addition, the Company is completing fieldwork to evaluate potential locations for the extraction of a bulk sample for metallurgical test work.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Ocumetics Announces Extension of Private Placement

Ocumetics Announces Extension of Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Ocumetics Technology Corp.

Calgary, Alberta TheNewswire - December 21, 2023 - Ocumetics Technology Corp. (" Ocumetics " or the " Corporation ") (TSXV:OTC) (OTC:OTCFF) (FRA:2QBO) is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange has granted a 15-day extension to close the Corporation's non-brokered private placement announced on November 15, 2023. The new closing deadline for the private placement is January 15, 2024.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Nextech3D.ai Announces Private Placement and Provides Additional Updates

Nextech3D.ai Announces Private Placement and Provides Additional Updates

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

Nextech3D.ai (the "Company" or "Nextech") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS) is pleased to announce a private placement pursuant to which it shall issue up to 4,250,000 common shares of the Company at a price of Cdn$0.15 per share, for aggregate gross proceeds to Nextech of up to Cdn$637,500 (the "Private Placement

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Nextech3D.ai Announces Investment and Partnership In Its 3D Modelling Business

Nextech3D.ai Announces Investment and Partnership In Its 3D Modelling Business

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

Nextech3D.ai (the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding letter agreement (the "Agreement") with VCI Global Limited ("VCI"), pursuant to which VCI has been granted the right to earn up to a 51% interest in the Company's proprietary artificial intelligence platform for 3D modelling and associated assets (the "3D Modelling Business") over an approximate nine month term (the "Transaction

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Cypher Metaverse Inc. Announces Financing

Cypher Metaverse Inc. Announces Financing

Cypher Metaverse Inc. (CSE:CODE) ("CODE" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is undertaking a non-brokered private placement of up to $400,000. The Company will issue up to 3,333,333 units at a price of $0.12 per unit. Each unit consists of one common share and one half of a common share warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to subscribe for one additional common share for $0.15 for a period of 2 years from the date of closing, subject to the Corporation's option to accelerate the expiry date if the stock trades at $0.20 for 10 trading days

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Ocumetics Announces December 20, 2023 Webinar regarding Successful Completion of Animal Study

Ocumetics Announces December 20, 2023 Webinar regarding Successful Completion of Animal Study

(TheNewswire)

Ocumetics Technology Corp.

Ocumetics Technology Corp. (" Ocumetics ") ( TSXV:OTC) (OTC:OTCFF) (FRA:2QBO) a pioneer in the field of ophthalmic innovation, announces a webinar to discuss the successful completion of its biocompatibility animal study and its upcoming first-in-human study, anticipated to commence in Q1 2024 in the Dominican Republic

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

ARway.ai Launches Large Scale AI-Powered 3D Spatial Navigation Mapping

ARway.ai Launches Large Scale AI-Powered 3D Spatial Navigation Mapping

ARway is leveraging AI to Transform Spatial mapping

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision announces the release of Version 2.7, marking a significant leap forward in its spatial mapping capabilities. This latest version introduces a new enhanced AI-powered process that automates the creation of 400,000 square feet 3D spatial maps from 2D floor plans, significantly improving ARway's platform performance for enterprises and developers. The deployment of this technology at Congohas Airport, Brazil, and a prominent shopping destination in South Africa, showcases its global applicability and scalability

This launch is expected to generate more revenue for the Company as it is solving the challenges facing enterprise customers.

Watch a video showcase of Version 2.7 - click here

The centerpiece of Version 2.7 is the enhanced capability to transform 2D floor plans into property and mini-city scale 3D digital twins, now accommodating spaces more than 400,000 square feet (37,000 square meters). This breakthrough allows for the creation of centimeter-precise digital twins, which can be connected for seamless navigation across multiple floors and areas, both indoor and outdoor.

Previously announced feature and patent
Earlier this year ARway announced it had filed a provisional patent for 3D Floor Plan and Digital Twin Generation technology to create and manage virtual replicas of physical spaces. This technology is unique in that it eliminates the complexity and reliance on expensive hardware and scanners by ingesting 2D floor plans and architectural drawings and converting these artifacts into 3D environments.

Complementing these major features, ARway has introduced several minor yet impactful enhancements to further streamline the user experience.

Notable enhancements include:

  • Updated Toolbar and Help Modals: A cleaner toolbar display and helpful instructional modals make creating with ARway even more intuitive.
  • Upgraded Floor Plan Peg Adjustments: Creators can manually adjust pegs with confidence, ensuring precise placement.
  • Location Directory Category and Subcategory Updates: A cleaner UI for adding and editing categories and subcategories enhances usability.
  • Map Connector Update: Creators can now edit Map Connector pins from both the 3D and 2D maps with enhanced controls for multi-map and multi-floor navigation experiences.
  • Large Scale Floor Plan Compatibility Upgrade: High-resolution floor plans are now efficiently compressed without sacrificing clarity on mobile apps powered by ARwayKit SDK.

These upgrades are targeted towards ARway's enterprise business and new SaaS business, aiming to drive developer adoption and enhance the total value proposition of the ARway platform. By democratizing AR features through the ARwayKit SDK and improving the platform's capabilities, ARway is poised to meet the evolving needs of SMEs, enterprises, agencies, and XR developers.

The upgrades in Version 2.7 significantly enhance ARway's market competitiveness. By offering a solution that is not only more powerful but also easier to use, ARway is positioned to attract a larger customer base. The automation of 3D map creation and the expansion of the platform's capabilities are key factors in driving the company's growth and profitability.

As part of the Company's stock options plan it has issued 1,175,000 3-year options at $0.215/ share.

Sign up for Investor News - HERE

To learn more about ARway, please follow on Social Media: Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, and visit our website: www.arway.ai

About ARway.ai
ARway.ai (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is a spatial computing platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI) providing an array of augmented reality (AR) experiences for indoor spaces. ARway's breakthrough no-code no-beacon IPNN allows for the easy creation of navigation, tours, information sharing, notifications, advertising and gamification. ARway works seamlessly as a cross platform solution on iOS/ Android. ARway's technology is optimized for both mobile devices and AR glasses: Apple's Vision Pro, Magic Leap and Microsoft's HoloLens. ARway has unlimited use cases for augmenting physical spaces, making it a valuable tool for creators, brands and companies in various industries. The complete ARway platform includes: the Web Creator Studio, the ARwayKit Software Development Kit (SDK) and a mobile app for iOs and Android.

Nextech 3D.ai
On October 26, 2022, ARway.ai. was spun-out from its parent Company, Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS). Nextech retained a control ownership in ARway.ai. with 13 million shares, or a 50% stake. Nextech3D.ai is a Generative AI powered 3D modeling Company and leading provider of augmented reality ("AR") experience technologies and 3D model services. Nextech's AI-powered 3D modeling platform, "ARitize3D" has contracts with; AMZN, KSS, CB2, Genuine Parts & many others. To learn more about Nextech3D.ai, visit www.nextechar.com

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact
Julia Viola
investor.relations@arway.ai

ARway.ai
Evan Gappelberg
CEO and Director
866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-looking Statements
The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. ARway.ai will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE:Arway Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

×