E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Approval of Deal with Volt Carbon Technologies

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Miners Facing Financing Frustration, Where Will the Money Come From?

Trending Press Releases

Canada Nickel Makes New Discovery at Newmarket Property, Achieves Best Drill Results at Reid to Date and Announces Grant of Options and RSUs

Canadian North Resources Reports Substantial Increase of Copper, Nickel, Cobalt, Palladium and Platinum NI 43-101 Compliant Mineral Resources for its 100% owned Ferguson Lake Project in Canada

Pilot Plant Producing First Lithium Chloride

C29 Acquires Transformative High-Grade Uranium Project

Filling of HMW Pond 2 Commences as Lithium Chloride Production Journey Continues

North Shore Uranium Completes Maiden Drill Program at Falcon; Elevated Radioactivity, Fault Zones and Alteration Identified

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Lancaster Resources

LCR:CC

Siren Gold

SNG:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

Battery Metals Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Uranium Outlook: Australia Edition

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
PDAC 2024
Gold
Uranium
Battery Metals
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Approval of Deal with Volt Carbon Technologies

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Approval of Deal with Volt Carbon Technologies

E-Power Resources Inc (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has issued the first tranche of 1,600,000 shares to Volt Carbon Technologies Inc ("Volt Carbon") as part of the option agreement announced on February 5, 2024.

The Company issued 1,600,000 shares to Volt Carbon on March 21, 2024. The shares are subject to a 4-month hold period. The Company will issue Volt Carbon another 2,500,000 shares when $340,000 is spent on exploration of the Tetepisca Property and a further 2,500,000 shares when the second $340,000 is spent on exploration of the Tetepisca Property. Volt Carbon has agreed to spend the full $680,000 during the 2024 calendar year. Spending the entire $680,000 on exploration of the Tetepisca Property, before December 31, 2024, will give Volt Carbon the right to acquire a 5% interest in the Tetepisca Property, on or before December 31, 2025, for a $1,500,000 cash payment.

The Exploration Committee established by the option agreement is looking forward to deploying the capital during the field season. Exploration and evaluation planned for 2024 at Tetepisca will include bulk sampling and metallurgical test work, diamond drilling to support resource delineation, and electromagnetic ground surveys over selected early-stage targets.

James Cross, President, and Chief Executive Officer of E-Power Resources said, "This capital provided by Volt Carbon represents an excellent head start on the financing of the 2024 field season. This is $680,000 we will not have to go to the capital markets to raise."

Following the issuance of 1,600,000 shares to Volt Carbon, E-Power Resources has 36,021,258 shares outstanding.

About E-Power Resources Inc.

E-Power Resources Inc. is an exploration stage company engaged principally in the acquisition, exploration, and development of graphite properties in Quebec. Its flagship asset, the Tetepisca Graphite Property, is located in the Tetepisca Graphite District of the North Shore Region of Quebec, approximately 215 kilometers from the Port of Baie-Comeau. For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or contact the Company by email at info@e-powerresources.com.

On Behalf of the Company

James Cross
President & CEO
+1 (438) 701-3736
info@e-powerresources.com

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations, or beliefs of future performance are "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/202992

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

E-Power ResourcesEPR:CCCSE:EPREmerging Tech Investing
EPR:CC
E-Power Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

E-Power Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
E-Power Resources (CSE:EPR)

E-Power Resources


Keep reading...Show less
E-Power Drills 23.97 % Cg over 5.15 Metres at the Tetepisca Graphite Property, North Shore Region, Québec

E-Power Drills 23.97 % Cg over 5.15 Metres at the Tetepisca Graphite Property, North Shore Region, Québec

E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") is pleased announce the results of the drilling and exploration program completed on the Tetepisca Graphite Property during the summer and fall of 2023.

Highlights include:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Volt Carbon Technologies Enters into Option Agreement with E-Power Resources

Volt Carbon Technologies Enters into Option Agreement with E-Power Resources

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (TSXV: VCT) (OTCQB: TORVF) (FSE: WNF) ("VCT") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option agreement with E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) ("EPR") (the "Agreement") for Volt to acquire an interest in EPR's Tetepisca Graphite Project, located in Northern Quebec (collectively, the "Property"), subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") and the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE").

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9904/196827_voltcarbonlogo.jpg

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
E-Power and Battery Developer Volt Carbon Technologies Join Forces to Explore the Tetepisca Graphite Property

E-Power and Battery Developer Volt Carbon Technologies Join Forces to Explore the Tetepisca Graphite Property

E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") is pleased announce the Company has entered into an option agreement with Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (TSXV: VCT) ("Volt" or "Volt Carbon") enabling Volt Carbon to acquire a 5% interest in the Tetepisca Graphite Project ("Tetepisca") by funding $680,000 in exploration before December 31, 2024 and making a one-time cash payment of $1,500,000 on or before December 31, 2025.

James Cross, President and CEO of E-Power commented: "We are pleased to be announcing further exploration of our Tetepisca Graphite Project. Volt Carbon is a carbon science company with holdings in graphite exploration properties. Volt Carbon has developed proprietary graphite ore processing technology and is in the early stages of developing and producing solid-state lithium-ion batteries. We have previously engaged Volt to process samples from Tetepisca into graphite concentrates which can be provided as samples to battery manufacturers. We welcome continued collaboration with Volt Carbon as a step in the process to bring Tetepisca graphite from the ground in Quebec to end-users in North America and Europe."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Closing of a Third and Final Tranche of Private Placement

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Closing of a Third and Final Tranche of Private Placement

E-Power Resources Inc (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") announces that it has closed a third and final tranche of the private placement previously announced on November 16, 2023 (the "Private Placement").

An aggregate of 400,247 units (the " Units") of the Company were issued in the third and final tranche at a price of $0.06 per Unit for gross proceeds of $24,014.82, each Unit being comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"), each Warrant entitling its holder thereof to acquire one additional common share (each a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.10 per Warrant Share for a period of 60 months from the closing date. (the "Offering")

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Closing of a First Tranche of Private Placement

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Closing of a First Tranche of Private Placement

E-Power Resources Inc (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") announces that it has closed a first tranche of the private placement previously announced on November 16, 2023 (the "Private Placement").

An aggregate of 3,601,833 units (the " Units") of the Company were issued in the non-flow-through portion of the Private Placement at a price of $0.06 per Unit for gross proceeds of $216,110, each Unit being comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"), each Warrant entitling its holder thereof to acquire one additional common share (each a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.10 per Warrant Share for a period of 60 months from the closing date (the "Offering").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sona Nanotech Updates on Dalhousie Efficacy Study and New NCL Results

Sona Nanotech Updates on Dalhousie Efficacy Study and New NCL Results

Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA) (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company" or "Sona") announces positive interim results from its study with The Giacomantonio Immuno-Oncology Research Group at Dalhousie University (the "Study"). An update received by the Company indicates that all tumors treated within the Study to date with a single Targeted Hyperthermia Therapy ("THT") treatment shrunk within the first 24 hours, with an average reduction in size of 80% compared to matched controls.

Study Principal Investigator, Dr. Carman Giacomantonio, comments, "Our initial assessment documented that in cohorts of seven animals, 7/7 of treated triple negative breast cancer mouse tumors bearing gold nanorods responded with an average reduction in tumor volume of 80% following a single treatment with near infrared light in comparison with untreated 'control' tumors. Interestingly, in all cases we observed responses (tumor shrinkage) in distant, untreated tumors supporting the hypothesis that our observations are consistent with systemic immunogenic responses. This observation will be a significant focus of our research going forward. While we are encouraged by these initial results, there is still significant work to be completed. The studies are designed to enable and identify statistical significance which will be achieved with the completion of the full Study."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ARway.ai Announces Major 300,000 SQ FT or 30,000 M. Retail Store Pilot of its AR Navigation Platform

ARway.ai Announces Major 300,000 SQ FT or 30,000 M. Retail Store Pilot of its AR Navigation Platform

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision is pleased to announce its new partnership with Megatek Albania's leading home improvement and do-it-yourself (DIY) retailer. This groundbreaking collaboration is set to bring an unprecedented retail experience to the Albanian market, beginning with a pilot program at Megatek's expansive flagship store that spans more than 323,000 square feet

The successful implementation of ARway's technology in Megatek's flagship store will pave the way for future deployments across more locations and similar stores, signaling a significant growth and revenue opportunity for both companies.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NEO Battery Materials Announces Change of Auditor to MNP LLP

NEO Battery Materials Announces Change of Auditor to MNP LLP

NEO Battery Materials Ltd. (" NEO " or the " C o mpan y ") ( T S X V : NBM ) ( OTC: NBMFF ), a low-cost silicon anode materials developer that enables longer-running, rapid-charging lithium-ion batteries, is pleased to announce that it has changed its auditors from DeVisser Gray LLP (" Former Auditor ") to MNP LLP (" Successor Auditor "), effective March 19, 2024.

NEO Battery's board of directors accepted the resignation of DeVisser Gray LLP and appointed MNP LLP as the new auditor of the Company, effective March 19, 2024, until the Company's next annual general meeting of shareholders.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

NANALYSIS ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED BEST EFFORTS PROSPECTUS EXEMPT OFFERING PURSUANT TO THE LISTED ISSUER EXEMPTION AND CONCURRENT PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES ./

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (TSXV: NSCI) (the " Company " or " Nanalysis ") is pleased to announce that it has closed its prospectus exempt offering of units (the " Offering ") and concurrent brokered "best efforts" prospectus exempt offering of units (the " Concurrent Offering" ), as announced on March 6, 2024 . A total of 11,111,110 units (the " Units ") were issued at a price of $0.45 per Unit for gross proceeds of $4,999,999.50 . A total of 8,888,888 Units were issued pursuant to the Offering and 2,222,222 Units were issued pursuant to the Concurrent Offering.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ARway.ai Announces EWROS as New Partner in Turkey for its Augmented Reality Navigation Experience Platform

ARway.ai Announces EWROS as New Partner in Turkey for its Augmented Reality Navigation Experience Platform

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision is pleased to announce a paid partner deal with EWROS, a leading developer of automation systems software based out of Turkey. This new partner is another step in ARway.ai's expansion, aligning with EWROS's recognized position in the region as a premier automation solutions provider

EWROS becomes an integral part of the ARway ecosystem, licensing ARway's innovative platform for large-scale projects within the region. This partnership allows EWROS to leverage ARway's cutting-edge AR technology in conjunction with their existing IoT deployments, thereby offering a comprehensive tech stack to their clientele.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sona Nanotech Announces Filing of Provisional Patent Application

Sona Nanotech Announces Filing of Provisional Patent Application

Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA), (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company" or "Sona") announces that it has submitted a provisional patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), for its proprietary photothermal light device, entitled, "ENDOSCOPE WITH EMR OPTICAL FIBER AND THERMAL SENSOR FOR PHOTOTHERMAL THERAPY".

A prototype of Sona's medical laser was engineered in conjunction with Minnetronix Medical to apply non-thermal, 860 nanometer wavelength high intensity infrared laser light. The device has been designed for use with Sona's patented/patent pending biocompatible gold nanorods which efficiently convert the non-thermal light energy into heat. The device has controls to regulate the intensity and duration of the light exposure and to permit a user to monitor and control the temperature generated in tissue. The device is currently being used for the Company's ongoing pre-clinical efficacy study of its Targeted Hyperthermia Therapy cancer treatment at Dalhousie University.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
E-Power Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

E-Power Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Sona Nanotech Updates on Dalhousie Efficacy Study and New NCL Results

INN Interview Highlights Prismo Metals' Exploration in Palos Verdes , Los Pavitos , and Hot Breccia Projects

ALX Resources Corp. Intersects Uranium Mineralization at the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Coniagas Battery Metals Secures Critical Ground Near SOQUEM's Cardinal Property, Accelerating Expansion into High-Grade Cu-Ni-Co-PGE Deposits

Related News

Gold Investing

Barrick to Look for More Gold and Copper Through DRC Partnership

Precious Metals Investing

INN Interview Highlights Prismo Metals' Exploration in Palos Verdes , Los Pavitos , and Hot Breccia Projects

Battery Metals Investing

ALX Resources Corp. Intersects Uranium Mineralization at the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Battery Metals Investing

Coniagas Battery Metals Secures Critical Ground Near SOQUEM's Cardinal Property, Accelerating Expansion into High-Grade Cu-Ni-Co-PGE Deposits

Base Metals Investing

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES RIO TINTO EXERCISE OF THEIR ANTI DILUTION RIGHT

Base Metals Investing

Awalé Hits 45.7 g/t Gold over 32m at the Odienné Project

Graphite Investing

Metallurgical Programs Set to Commence to Advance Development Pathway at Lac Rainy

×