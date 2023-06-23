



Overview E-Power Resources (CSE:EPR) is a battery materials exploration and development company focusing on developing new graphite resources to supply the growing demand for electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing. With projects located in Quebec, one of the best mining jurisdictions in the world, and a highly experienced management team, E-Power is well-positioned to help bolster the North American graphite supply chain. The graphite market is expected to grow from 1.1 million tonnes in 2022 to 7.2 million tonnes in 2035, driven mainly by the rise in demand for electric vehicles globally. Graphite is the dominant component in anodes used in lithium-ion batteries for EVs. This growing need for graphite puts E-Power in an ideal position to develop new projects and support the growing market. Graphite is also used throughout the manufacturing industry, Graphite is also used throughout the manufacturing industry, from foundries to lubricants , and increasing demand from the EV and battery sectors can potentially stretch the graphite supply chain for the manufacturing industry. With only one small graphite producer in North America, E-Power has a significant opportunity to become a new supplier of this vital mineral.

The company’s flagship asset, the Tetepisca Property, covers 12,620 hectares and is in the emerging Tetepisca Graphite District, one of North America's largest potential suppliers of graphite. The project is approximately 200 kilometers from Innovation et Development Manicouagan’s (IDM) planned 200,000-ton-per-year battery anode manufacturing facility at Baie-Comeau in Quebec. This proximity allows E-Power Resources to supply graphite for the new plant. E-Power’s Turgeon project covers 18,366 hectares on the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The company has completed a high-resolution airborne magnetic and electromagnetic survey covering the complete property and has interpreted several targets to be tested for gold and copper/zinc mineralization. The company has optioned out some of the claims and is currently evaluating options to fully explore and capitalize on the asset’s potential for gold and base metals. An experienced management team with expertise throughout the mining industry leads the company toward its goals. Expertise includes geology, corporate finance, and capital markets, giving E-Power Resources the right team to become a leading graphite supplier in North America.

Company Highlights E-Power Resources is a Quebec-based exploration and development company focusing on graphite assets to strengthen the North American renewable energy supply chain.

The company’s flagship Tetepisca project is within one of North America’s largest and highest-grade graphite districts and is in proximity to a planned anode factory that will require an ongoing supply of graphite.

The graphite market is expected to grow exponentially as demand increases alongside EV growth.

Graphite is necessary to manufacture anodes in EVs’ charging systems, creating a steadily growing market for the mineral. Existing use cases in other markets will continue to impact demand.

E-Power Resources’ Turgeon project is located in the Abitibi Greenstone belt and holds significant potential for the discovery of gold and base metal mineralization. The Company is evaluating options including partnership agreements to advance this significant landholding.

A strong management team leads the company towards its mission to strengthen the North American graphite supply chain.

Key Projects Tetepisca Graphite Project

The flagship Tetepisca Graphite Project consists of 230 claims totaling 12,620 hectares in the Tetepisca Graphite District. The project is in Quebec, a mining-friendly jurisdiction, and 200 kilometers from a planned anode manufacturing facility in Baie-Comeau, Quebec. Tetepisca is ideally positioned to supply the new facility as the development of both projects proceeds. Project Highlights: Completed Exploration Program : E-Power Resources conducted a preliminary prospecting, trenching and sampling exploration program in 2019 and subsequently significantly expanded its land position in the Tetepisca graphite district. In 2021, The company completed further geological mapping and sampling and in early 2022 completed a high resolution airborne geophysical survey over most of its district land holdings.

: E-Power Resources conducted a preliminary prospecting, trenching and sampling exploration program in 2019 and subsequently significantly expanded its land position in the Tetepisca graphite district. In 2021, The company completed further geological mapping and sampling and in early 2022 completed a high resolution airborne geophysical survey over most of its district land holdings. Priority Targets Identified : The company has compiled and interpreted all historical exploration data covering the district in addition to its own exploration results and has identified five target areas for follow-up exploration. These areas were chosen due to strong and continuous electromagnetic responses and positive historical surface sampling.

: The company has compiled and interpreted all historical exploration data covering the district in addition to its own exploration results and has identified five target areas for follow-up exploration. These areas were chosen due to strong and continuous electromagnetic responses and positive historical surface sampling. Promising Geology: The E-Power claims are underlain by a succession of high-grade metamorphic rocks referred to as the Nault Formation which hosts large and high-grade graphite resources in the Tetepisca Graphite District.

Turgeon Project

E-Power Resources’ Turgeon project is located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt and comprises 331 claims over 18,366 hectares. The project borders Agnico Eagles’ Detour Lake Mine property and is roughly 15 kilometers north of the Casa Berardi Gold Mine. The company is currently evaluating options to monetize the property. Project Highlights: Initial Exploration Produced High-Grade Assays : E-Power Resources conducted a thorough review, including geophysics and diamond drilling, upon acquiring the asset. In 2019, the company drilled three holes targeting graphite mineralization. Highlights from the program include 9.65 percent Cg (carbon as graphite) over an intersection of 42 meters, including a high-grade section at 21.62 percent at 8.8 meters.

: E-Power Resources conducted a thorough review, including geophysics and diamond drilling, upon acquiring the asset. In 2019, the company drilled three holes targeting graphite mineralization. Highlights from the program include 9.65 percent Cg (carbon as graphite) over an intersection of 42 meters, including a high-grade section at 21.62 percent at 8.8 meters. Airborne Survey Yields Quality Targets for Gold and Base Metal Mineralization: In the fall of 2021, the company covered the entire Turgeon property with a high-resolution airborne geophysical survey. The results have been integrated with historical exploration data and a number of target areas identified.