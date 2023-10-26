Volt Carbon Technologies and E-Power Resources Enter in Preliminary Graphite Mineral Processing Agreement

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (TSXV: VCT) (OTCQB: TORVF) (BE: WNF) ("VCT") and E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) ("EPR") are pleased to announce their collaboration formalized through the signing of a Mineral Processing Agreement effective October 25th 2023 for a term of 5 years. This agreement is aimed at evaluating the feasibility of utilizing VCT's dry processing technology to process bulk sample material from EPR's Tetepisca flake graphite property.
Highlights
This Preliminary Mineral Processing Agreement encompasses various aspects of mineral development, including support for resource estimation, bulk sampling, and feasibility assessment. Samples containing graphite will be extracted from EPR's mineral property and transported to VCT's testing facility located in Scarborough, Ontario. Subsequently, VCT will undertake the processing of the graphitic material into flake graphite concentrate. Under this Mineral Processing Agreement, the ore processing cost at VCT is fixed at $50,000 per ton and includes both primary and secondary crushing stages, dry separation and laboratory analysis.
"The mineral processing agreement with EPR marks another significant stride for Volt Carbon Technologies in advancing its prospects for generating revenue through graphite purification. EPR's mineral resource is located in the Tetepisca Graphite District, where Volt has strategically established its presence for providing mineral processing services. This advantageous location presents opportunities for enhanced operational efficiency, especially as the area begins to attract attention from graphite consumers." stated V-Bond Lee, CEO of Volt Carbon Technologies.
"This agreement will enable battery manufacturers to acquire samples of E-Power's Tetepisca graphite as they search for graphite sources to enable their massive production capacity expansion," said James Cross, President and Chief Executive Officer of E-Power Resources.
About Volt Carbon Technologies
Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. is a publicly traded carbon science company, with a specific focus on energy storage and green energy innovation. The company holds mining claims in the provinces of Ontario, Quebec, and British Columbia in Canada. For the latest updates on Volt's properties and news, please visit the website www.voltcarbontech.com.
About E-Power Resources
E-Power Resources Inc. is an exploration stage company engaged principally in the acquisition, exploration, and development of graphite properties in Quebec. Its flagship asset, the Tetepisca Graphite Property, is located in the Tetepisca Graphite District of the North Shore Region of Quebec, approximately 215 kilometers from the Port of Baie-Comeau. For more information visit www.e-powerresources.com.
On behalf of the Board of Directors of Volt Carbon Technologies Inc,
V-Bond Lee, P. Eng.
CEO, President, Chairman of the Board and Director
Contacts:
Email: info@voltcarbontech.com
Tel: (647-546-7049)
On behalf of the Board of Directors of E-Power Resources Inc,
James Cross
President and Chief Executive Officer
Contacts:
Tel: (438-701-3736)
info@e-powerresources.com
