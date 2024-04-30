Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Reserves: Top 8 Countries (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Top 5 Junior Gold Stocks on the TSXV in 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Trending Press Releases

Indicative, Conditional and Non-Binding Proposal Received by American Rare Earths

Freegold Announces Start of 2024 Drilling Program at Golden Summit

Beyond Lithium and Its Exploration Team Recognized with Bernie Schnieders Discovery of the Year Award

Elixir Energy Limited (ASX: EXR) – Trading Halt

Falco Resources: Canadian Explorer in the Rouyn-Noranda Mining Camp

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. Launches Strategic Drill Program at Turnor Lake Project Targeting the La Rocque Structural Corridor

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Jindalee Lithium

JLL:AU

Elixir Energy

EXR:AU

Forward Water Technologies

FWTC:CA

Rio Silver

RYO:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Lithium Outlook for Australia

2024 Uranium Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Firetail Resources logo

Firetail Resources Quarterly Activities Report For the period ending 31 March 2024

Australian battery minerals explorer, Firetail Resources Limited (“Firetail” or the “Company”) (ASX: FTL) is pleased to provide a summary of its activities for the three month period ending 31 March 2024.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Strong cash position at approx. $4.8M AUD.
  • Picha Copper Project, Peru (“Picha”): 3,756m completed of ~5,000m diamond drill (“DD”) program, with results received from 6 drillholes, and assay results pending for a further 4 drillholes.
    • Cobremani Target: Assay results received for 23PCMD0001 included 1.3m @ 18.6 g/t Ag from 64.10m adding to the previous best result of 13m @ 2.81% Cu and 27.1g/t Ag from 2m (using a cut-off of 0.1% Cu).
  • Cumbre Coya Target: Drilling intersected significant polymetallic mineralisation, results included 15.5m @ 0.72% Cu, 130g/t Ag 1.92% Pb and 0.16% Zn from 3.25m. Firetail confirmed the mineralised structure extends over 170m in strike lengthe and is open in all directions.
  • Fundicion Target: Drilling intersected distal indicators of a potential porphyry system from around 250m, including sheeted quartz veins, intervals of phyllic alteration and significant pyrite mineralisation.
  • Charaque Project in Peru (“Charaque”): Minera Barrick Perú S.A., a subsidiary of Barrick Gold Corporation (collectively, ‘Barrick’), has continued its exploration program at Charaque with further geological mapping and rock chip sampling, centred on the Teresa target.
  • Asset base well positioned to leverage strong Copper and Silver commodity prices


Commenting on the March Quarter, Firetail's Executive Chairman, Brett Grosvenor, said:

“It has been a positive quarter for Firetail, and it has been great to see the progress that our team has made in Peru in broadening our understanding of the copper / base metals system at Picha. With each new target drilled we gain more insight into the mineralisation, and it has been particularly encouraging to have the drilling result to validate our exploration model. In summary, our maiden drill campaign at Picha has been highly sucessful with several minrealisaed intersections reported.

“We are also pleased to see work moving forward at the Charaque Project through the Barrick team under the earn-in agreement on this project. We look forward to providing more news as the program of mapping and surveying is advanced.

“In closing, I’d like to thank the Firetail team for their excellent work and all of our shareholders for their ongoing support.”

Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Firetail Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:ftlresource stocksresource investingResource Investing
FTL:AU
Firetail Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Firetail Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Firetail Resources

Firetail Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Emu NL

Copper Porphry Potential Grows at Georgetown Project

EMU NL (ASX: EMU) (“EMU” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an exploration update on the Georgetown Project in Queensland where the Company has extended a geochemistry program to further investigate potential it has identified for a copper porphyry discovery.

Keep reading...Show less
Augustus Minerals

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ending 31 March 2024

Augustus Minerals (ASX: AUG; “Augustus” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide the following summary of activities undertaken during the quarter ended 31 March 2024 (March Quarter).

Keep reading...Show less
Odessa Minerals (ASX:ODE)

Quarterly Report – Activities for Quarter Ended 31 March 2024

Odessa Minerals Limited (ASX:ODE) (“Odessa” or the “Company”) is pleased to report on its activities for the quarter ending 31 March 2024 (the “Quarter”).
Keep reading...Show less
Summit Minerals Limited

Maiden Exploration to Commence at Summit’s Brazilian Niobium Projects

Summit Minerals Limited (ASX: SUM) (“Summit” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it will commence exploration over its 100% owned Ecuador Niobium and REE Project situated in the Borborema Pegmatitic Province (BPP) in the Paraiba State, Northeast Brazil. This pegmatitic province is an important market source of Niobium, Spodumene and quality Gemstones.

Keep reading...Show less
Mine site with the words "capital gains" superimposed on top of it.

Will Changes to Canada's Capital Gains Tax Hurt Mining Investment and Innovation?

On April 16, the Canadian government tabled its 2024 budget proposal. Called "Fairness for Every Generation," it is aimed at helping Millennials and Gen Zs, with C$535 billion earmarked by the Trudeau government for investments in housing, clean economy initiatives, childcare, healthcare and national security.

But one section of the document has garnered widespread attention — changes to the capital gains tax scheme.

Starting on June 25, 2024, changes to Canada's tax system will aim to “enhance fairness” by adjusting the inclusion rate for capital gains. Individuals with over C$250,000 in annual capital gains will see their inclusion rate increase from one-half to two-thirds, while those with gains below this threshold will maintain the 50 percent inclusion rate.

Keep reading...Show less
Industrial Minerals Limited

IND Establishes HPQ Exploration Target at Pippingarra Project

Industrial Minerals Ltd (ASX: IND or the Company) is pleased to announce a Maiden Exploration Target for High Purity Quartz (HPQ) at its Pippingarra Quarry Project (Pippingarra) located 30km south-east of Port Hedland, in the Pilbara region of Western Australia (Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Firetail Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Firetail Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Adisyn Ltd (ASX: AI1) – Trading Halt

HTM Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ending 31 March 2024

Quarterly Activities Report for Period Ended 31 March 2024 and Appendix 5B

Antilles Gold Quarterly Report & Appendix 5B – 31 March 2024

Related News

Cobalt Investing

HTM Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ending 31 March 2024

Gold Investing

Quarterly Activities Report for Period Ended 31 March 2024 and Appendix 5B

Gold Investing

Antilles Gold Quarterly Report & Appendix 5B – 31 March 2024

Lithium Investing

Quarterly Report - March 2024

Gold Investing

Quarterly Activities Report - Quarter Ended 31 March 2024

Gold Investing

Labyrinth Reinvigorates Exploration at Comet Vale

rare earth investing

March 2024 Quarterly Activities Report

×