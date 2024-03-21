U.S. Patent Office rejects Axonics' latest challenge to Medtronic patents

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

Copper Prices Jump as Top Chinese Smelters Agree to Cut Output

Gold Expert Talks 2024 Outlook, Plus Forecast for Silver, Platinum and Palladium

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Canada Nickel Makes New Discovery at Newmarket Property, Achieves Best Drill Results at Reid to Date and Announces Grant of Options and RSUs

Canadian North Resources Reports Substantial Increase of Copper, Nickel, Cobalt, Palladium and Platinum NI 43-101 Compliant Mineral Resources for its 100% owned Ferguson Lake Project in Canada

Pilot Plant Producing First Lithium Chloride

C29 Acquires Transformative High-Grade Uranium Project

Filling of HMW Pond 2 Commences as Lithium Chloride Production Journey Continues

North Shore Uranium Completes Maiden Drill Program at Falcon; Elevated Radioactivity, Fault Zones and Alteration Identified

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Coniagas Battery Metals

COS:CC

Jindalee Lithium

JLL:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Battery Metals Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
PDAC 2024
Gold
Uranium
Battery Metals
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech

U.S. Patent Office rejects Axonics' latest challenge to Medtronic patents

Medtronic moves for patent infringement litigation to resume

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), the global leader in healthcare technology, today announced that the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has affirmed the validity of claims in two of its patents in an ongoing patent infringement lawsuit filed by Medtronic against Axonics over sacral neuromodulation (SNM) technologies. Cumulatively, the PTAB has now upheld the validity of five of the Medtronic patents at issue in this lawsuit.

Medtronic will now ask the federal court in the Central District of California , where Medtronic's patent infringement lawsuit is pending, to lift its stay on the lawsuit and proceed to trial on the five valid and affirmed patents so Medtronic can present its case in front of a jury.

"It's now past time for Axonics to stand up in a court of law and take responsibility for its unauthorized use and infringement of Medtronic's intellectual property," said Mira Sahney , president of the pelvic health business in the neuroscience portfolio at Medtronic. "We respect the intellectual property of innovators, and our patent system exists to benefit society by encouraging the kind of innovation that Medtronic invests in. We are pleased with the PTAB's decision, and we are confident that the evidence at trial will show that Axonics improperly used and profited from Medtronic's patented technology."

Medtronic also filed a complaint with the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) along with a parallel action in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware to block Axonics from improperly importing and selling products that infringe two additional Medtronic patents related to the MRI compatibility of implantable medical devices.

About Medtronic
Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland , is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 95,000+ passionate people across more than 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), visit www.Medtronic.com and follow Medtronic on LinkedIn .

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

Contacts:

Laurel Hood Ryan Weispfenning
Public Relations                  Investor Relations
+1-763-514-0249                +1-763-505-4626

(PRNewsfoto/Medtronic plc)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-patent-office-rejects-axonics-latest-challenge-to-medtronic-patents-302096380.html

SOURCE Medtronic plc

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2024/21/c0407.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

MedtronicMDTMedical Device Investing
MDT
The Conversation (0)
Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (TSX: SOIL) (FSE: SMKA) (OTCQX: OILSF)

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. Reports 2023 Year-End Results Highlighted by Record Annual Production and Free Funds Flow


Keep reading...Show less

PrairieSky Announces Fourth Quarter And Year-End Results For 2023, Including Record Oil Royalty Production, Strong Leasing Activity And Increased Annual Dividend

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (" PrairieSky " or the " Company ") (TSX: PSK) is pleased to announce its fourth quarter (" Q4 2023 ") and year-end operating and financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023. PrairieSky is also pleased to announce a 4% increase in its annual dividend to $1.00 per common share ($0.25 per common share quarterly).

Fourth Quarter Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

PrairieSky Announces 2023 Third Quarter Results

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (" PrairieSky " or the " Company ") (TSX: PSK) is pleased to announce its third quarter (" Q3 2023 ") results for the three-month period ended September 30, 2023.

Third Quarter Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
doctor with hands together, palms up below digital medical symbols

Innovations and Opportunities in European Healthcare Technologies

In recent years, European companies have emerged as trailblazers in healthcare technology, effectively changing the face of health and patient care. Through innovation, they're not only improving systems, processes and patient outcomes but also saving lives.

These advanced European technologies are often only distributed and implemented exclusively within the European Union. The good news is that it doesn't need to stay this way.

Bringing European healthcare technologies to the North American market can potentially improve healthcare in this part of the world, open up new market opportunities for investors and expose those companies to significant growth capital.

Keep reading...Show less

PrairieSky Announces 2023 Second Quarter Results, Including Record Oil Royalty Production

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (" PrairieSky " or the " Company ") (TSX: PSK) is pleased to announce its second quarter (" Q2 2023 ") results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter Highlights:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Knight Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2023 Results

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: GUD) ("Knight" or "the Company"), a leading pan-American (ex-US) specialty pharmaceutical company, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023. All currency amounts are in thousands except for share and per share amounts. All currencies are Canadian unless otherwise specified.

2023 Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Glen Eagle Resources Inc.

(TheNewswire)

Glen Eagle Resources Inc.

Glen Eagle Resources Inc. ( TSX VENTURE: GER) ("Glen Eagle" or the "Company")  announces that the court has homologated the judgement, ordering the Company to pay Gem Yield Bahamas Limited a compensation of $1,875,895 dollars including interest and $90,000 in penalty

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Notice of Knight Therapeutics' Fourth Quarter and Year End 2023 Results Conference Call

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: GUD) ("Knight"), a leading pan-American (ex-USA) specialty pharmaceutical company, will release its fourth quarter and year end 2023 financial results on Thursday, March 21, 2024 prior to market opening. Following the release, Knight will hold a conference call and audio webcast. Knight cordially invites all interested parties to participate in this call.

Date : Thursday, March 21, 2024

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CardieX Limited

Funding Commitment Agreement Update

CARDIEX Limited (ASX:CDX) (CARDIEX, the Company) provides an update on the Funding Commitment Agreement (FCA) with C2 Ventures Pty Limited (C2V, owned by Directors Niall Cairns and Craig Cooper) as announced on 8 November 2023.

Keep reading...Show less

Orchestra BioMed Demonstrates Strength of Cardiovascular Pipeline with Virtue® SAB and AVIM Therapy Presentations at CRT 2024 Annual Meeting

  • New pharmacokinetic data demonstrate Virtue ® SAB enables extended release of sirolimus above required tissue concentrations in target arterial sites without polymer degradation or detectable remaining polymer within 90 days of balloon delivery
  • AVIM therapy presentation highlighted recent clinical results showing favorable hemodynamic effects and long-term reduction in 24-hour ambulatory systolic blood pressure, as well as the design of the BACKBEAT global pivotal study now enrolling in collaboration with Medtronic, plc (NYSE:MDT)

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: OBIO, "Orchestra BioMed" or the "Company"), a biomedical company accelerating high-impact technologies to patients through risk-reward sharing partnerships, today announced two oral presentations were given at the Cardiovascular Research Technologies ("CRT") 2024 Meeting in Washington, D.C. One presentation featured new preclinical pharmacokinetic ("PK") data on Virtue ® Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon ("SAB"), a novel drug-eluting balloon angioplasty system designed to deliver a proprietary, extended-release formulation of sirolimus, SirolimusEFR™ to the vessel wall during balloon angioplasty without any coating on the balloon surface. A second presentation featured recently reported clinical data on atrioventricular interval modulation ("AVIM") therapy (also known as BackBeat CNT), an investigational therapy delivered via standard dual-chamber pacemakers designed to immediately, substantially and persistently lower blood pressure. The AVIM presentation also outlined the design of the currently enrolling BACKBEAT global pivotal study evaluating AVIM therapy in hypertensive pacemaker patients in collaboration with Medtronic.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

New real-world data shows MiniMed 780G system sustains strong global performance, exceeding international targets for diabetes management

New data presented at ATTD demonstrates the system's ability to help individuals with type 1 diabetes exceed international targets on outcome measures

Medtronic plc. (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today shared a robust set of new clinical and real-world evidence on the MiniMed™ 780G system from around the world including the largest set of data from early users in the United States . The data was presented at the 17 th International Conference on Advanced Technologies and Treatments for Diabetes (ATTD) in Florence, Italy . These results build on the 3-year data published in Diabetes Technology & Therapeutics showing over 100,000 real-world users achieving a Time in Range (TIR) of 78% with the use of recommended optimal settings, outperforming international targets of 70% TIR.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

AM Resources Acquires Significant Land Package in the Austrian Pegmatite Belt

Ramp Metals Inc. Announces Closing of Qualifying Transaction and Anticipated Trading Date Under the Symbol "RAMP"

Global Uranium Mining Output Expected To Rise 11.7% in 2024 Due To Kazakh and Canadian Growth

Sylla Gold Announces Intention to Consolidate

Related News

Lithium Investing

AM Resources Acquires Significant Land Package in the Austrian Pegmatite Belt

Nickel Investing

Ramp Metals Inc. Announces Closing of Qualifying Transaction and Anticipated Trading Date Under the Symbol "RAMP"

Energy Investing

Global Uranium Mining Output Expected To Rise 11.7% in 2024 Due To Kazakh and Canadian Growth

Precious Metals Investing

Sylla Gold Announces Intention to Consolidate

Base Metals Investing

StrategX Expands Nagvaak Critical Metals and Graphite Discovery with 45.6m Drill Core Interval

Energy Investing

Purepoint Uranium Initiates Airborne Magnetotellurics at Russell South and Outlines Upcoming Announcements

Gold Investing

Down Under Project Update: GMN Observes Rocks Prospective for REE

×