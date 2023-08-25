Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

None

23/08/25 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

GLEN EAGLE RESOURCES INC. ("GER")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,720,000 common shares at a price of $0.05 per share, in settlement of a debt in the aggregate amount of $136,000 in connection with an outstanding convertible note and accrued interests.

Number of Creditors:                     1 creditor

Insider / Pro Group Participation:    N/A

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated August 10, 2023 .

GLEN EAGLE RESOURCES INC. (« GER »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette
DATE DU BULLETIN: 25 août 2023
Société du groupe 2 de Bourse de Croissance TSX

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 2 720 000 actions ordinaires a un prix de 0,05 $ par action, en règlement d'une dette totalisant 136 000 $ relativement à un billet convertible en circulation et les intérêts accumulés.

Nombre de créanciers: 1 créancier

Participation de personnes ayant un lien de dépendance / Groupe Pro: N/A

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 10 août 2023.

____________________________________________

GRANADA GOLD MINE INC. ("GGM ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Warrant Price Amendment; Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price and the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants:                                                     3,956,521

Forced Exercise Provision: If the closing price for the Company's shares is $0 .0625 or greater for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, then the warrant holders will have 30 days to exercise their warrants; otherwise, the warrants will expire on the 30 th day.

Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.28

New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.05 (The new exercise price will be effective for the 3,043,478 warrants as of August 27, 2023 , and the 913,043 warrants as of September 4, 2023 )

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: August 27, 2023 (3,043,478 warrants)
September 4, 2023 (913,043 warrants)

New Expiry Date of Warrants: August 27, 2025 and September 4, 2025 . (The new expiry date of warrants will be effective for the 3,043,478 warrants as of August 27, 2023 , and 913,043 warrants as of September 4, 2023 ).

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 3,956,521 shares with 3,956,521 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 15, 2020 .

________________________________________

LUPAKA GOLD CORP. ("LPK")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 8, 2023 :

Number of Shares:                     2,000,000 common shares

Purchase Price:                          $0.06 per share

Warrants:                                    2,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,000,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a period of three years from the date of issuance

Number of Placees:                   10 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

Pro Group:

1

1

400,000

300,000





Aggregate Cash Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

N/A

N/A

N/A


Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on August 18, 2023 , announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

MEED GROWTH CORP. ("MEED.P ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Change in filing office
BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of and accepted the change of the Filing Office from Vancouver to Calgary .

________________________________________

NEXPOINT HOSPITALITY TRUST ("NHT.U ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length disposition of its Holiday Inn Express hotel property located in Nashville, Tennessee .

As consideration, the Company will receive US$120,000,000 .

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 11, 2023 .

________________________________________

NGEX MINERALS LTD. ("NGEX ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 20, 2023 and July 21, 2023 :

Number of Shares:                    13,178,460 shares

Purchase Price: $6 .50 per share

Number of Placees:                   40 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

3

4,772,692

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

2

30,000


Aggregate Cash Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$2,315,625

N/A

N/A


The Company issued a news release on August 11, 2023 , confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

REKLAIM LTD. ("MYID ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 8, 2023 :

Number of Shares:                    1,500,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0 .06 per share

Warrants:                                   1,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,500,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price:             $0.10 for a three-year period, subject to an acceleration clause

Number of Placees:                   1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

N/A

N/A

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A


Aggregate Cash Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

N/A

N/A

N/A


The Company issued a news release on August 10, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

THUNDERSTRUCK RESOURCES LTD. ("AWE ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition to acquire a track-mounted drill rig and related equipment that is located in Fiji .


CASH  ( $)

SECURITIES

WORK EXPENDITURES (S)

CONSIDERATION

$ 125,000 USD

722,717 common shares

722,717 warrants

N/A


Warrant Terms: Each warrant entitles holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.20USD for a 3 year-period.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 1, 2023 .

________________________________________

TRAILBREAKER RESOURCES LTD. ("TBK")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation the Addendum to Property Option Agreement dated July 13, 2023 ("Addendum"), for the Property Option Agreement dated July 15, 2022 , ("Original Agreement"), between the Company and arm's length parties (together with the Company, the "Parties").

Pursuant to the terms of the Addendum, the Parties have agreed to settle the cash payment of $45,000 , which was due in July 2023 , through the issuance of 900,000 common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a deemed price of $0.05 per Share. The Company or its assignees have also been granted the right of first refusal to purchase the Shares. All other terms of the Original Agreement remain unchanged.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:             None

For further information, please refer to the Exchange bulletin dated February 2, 2023 , and the Company's news releases dated September 7, 2022 ; February 2, 2023 ; February 14, 2023 ; and August 14, 2023 .

__________________________________

UCORE RARE METALS INC. ("UCU")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,000,000 non-transferable bonus warrants, with each warrant entitling the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at $1.20 until May 9, 2024 , to a non-arm's length party in consideration of a USD$1,000,000 Secured Credit Facility Agreement dated May 9, 2023 (the "Credit Facility"). The Credit Facility bears an interest rate of 10% per annum and matures on December 31 , 2023.  An administrative loan origination fee equal to 1.5% of the available Credit Facility will be paid at maturity.

For additional details, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 10, 2023 .

________________________________________

ULTRA LITHIUM INC. ("ULT")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 11, 2023 , and August 14, 2023 :

Number of Shares:                    18,181,819 common shares

Purchase Price: $0.055 per common share

Warrants:                                   9,090,910 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,090,910 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.11 in the first twelve months and $0.25 in the second twelve months from the date of issuance, subject to an accelerated expiry

Number of Placees:                   5 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

N/A

N/A

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A


Aggregate Cash Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$ 30,000

545,455

N/A


Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news releases on August 11, 2023 , and August 14, 2023 , announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_________________________________________

VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP LTD. ("VTX")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Normal Course Issuer Bid
BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated August 24, 2023 , it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 5,781,045 common shares in its own capital stock.  The purchases are to be made through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period of August 30, 2023 to August 29 , 2024.  Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Acumen Capital Finance Partners Limited on behalf of the Company.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 25, 2023 .

________________________________________

VICINITY MOTOR CORP. ("VMC ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to the Company's press release dated August 18, 2023 , the TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue an aggregate of 750,000 common share purchase warrants of the Company ("Warrants") at an exercise price of $1.68 per common share, in consideration of the letter agreement dated September 8, 2022 , and Amendment to Corporate Development Initiatives Agreement dated June 30, 2023 , between the Company and an arm's length service provider. The Warrants will expire 3 years from the date that the services became payable (as scheduled below), and may not be exercised until 12 months into the respective term.

Number of Service Providers:    1





Period Ending

Number of Warrants

Exercise Price per Warrant

Expiry Date of Warrants

December 31, 2022

250,000

$1.68

December 31, 2025

March 31, 2023

250,000

$1.68

March 31, 2026

June 30, 2023

250,000

$1.68

June 30, 2026


The Company shall issue a news release when the Warrants are issued.

________________________________________

WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES LTD. ("WRLG ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to the press release dated August 14, 2023 , TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,400,000 common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a deemed price of $0.70 per Share to settle a portion of deferred considerations from the Fundamental Acquisition announced April 17, 2023 , and June 19, 2023 , for an amount of $1,250,838 USD :

Number of Creditors:                 1 Creditor.

Non-Arm's Length Party /

Pro Group Participation:

Creditors

# of Creditors

Amount Owing

Deemed Price per Share

# of Shares






Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:

1

$1,250,838 USD

$0.70

2,400,000


The Company will issue a news release to announce that the Shares are issued and the portion of the debt is extinguished.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2023/25/c3481.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Ucore Announces Private Placement Financing

Ucore Announces Private Placement Financing

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) ("Ucore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce plans to complete a non-brokered private placement of approximately 3.1 million units ("Units") for total proceeds of $2 million (the "Offering").

Proceeds from the Offering are expected to be used towards the commissioning of the Company's planned RapidSXTM demonstration plant; the processing of initial feedstock through the demonstration plant; finalization of offtake and feedstock agreements; engineering work for the proposed Strategic Metals Complex in Louisiana, USA; and for general working capital purposes.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
The US State of Louisiana Offers C$15M+ Incentive Package for Ucore's First RapidSX Rare Earth Processing Facility - the Louisiana SMC

The US State of Louisiana Offers C$15M+ Incentive Package for Ucore's First RapidSX Rare Earth Processing Facility - the Louisiana SMC

  • The proposed incentive package from Louisiana includes US$9.6M in tax incentives and payroll rebates over the first ten years of operation. Upon specific site selection:
    • potential additional state and local economic and workforce incentives
    • an expedited process for all required state permits
  • Ucore's Board of Directors has unanimously agreed to commit the Company toward establishing its first Strategic Metals Complex (SMC) in Louisiana
  • Rare earth oxide products from the Louisiana SMC will be critical to North America's and Louisiana's goal to expand toward green energy technologies

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) ("Ucore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a mutual commitment with the US State of Louisiana ("Louisiana" or the "State") toward the establishment of the Company's first Strategic Metals Complex ("SMC") rare earth element ("REE") separation facility - the Louisiana SMC.

The Company's executive team has been in discussions with the State since the spring of 2022 and spent the better part of summer in a due-diligence process. This included an August trip to examine ten existing "brownfield facilities" throughout the State. Each of these facilities provides a head start as the prospective location of the Louisiana SMC versus a new construction or "greenfield facility."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ucore Updates on Bokan 2022 Field Sampling Program

Ucore Updates on Bokan 2022 Field Sampling Program

Ucore continues to advance its Bokan project as a long-range heavy rare earth source to eventually complement the planned Western feedstock sources for its near-term Strategic Metals Complexes.

A summary of the 2022 field sampling program:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ucore's Rare Earth Separation Commercial Demonstration Plant On-Track for Q4-2022 Commissioning

Ucore's Rare Earth Separation Commercial Demonstration Plant On-Track for Q4-2022 Commissioning

  • Ucore's rare earth separation commercial demonstration plant is designed to process:
    • Tens of tonnes of mixed rare earth concentrates on a per annum basis.
    • Many feedstock sources, including heavy and light rare earth element feedstocks planned for the full-scale Strategic Metals Complexes (SMC).
    • All RapidSX™ splits required to produce individual praseodymium, neodymium, terbium, and dysprosium.
  • Planned commissioning in Q4-2022, followed by product qualification trials for prospective North American metal/alloy makers and original equipment manufacturers seeking diversified and sustainable metallic supply chains.
  • The full-scale SMC engineering entity, Mech-Chem Associates, Inc., is now fully integrated into all demonstration plant activities.

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) ("Ucore" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the Innovation Metals Corp.[i] ("IMC") RapidSX™ rare earth element ("REE") separation technology platform and the Company's commercial Strategic Metals Complex ("SMC") technology deployment process (the "Program"). The work is taking place at the companies' laboratory partner's (Kingston Process Metallurgy Inc. ("KPM")) facility in Kingston, Ontario, Canada.

The Program was enhanced after Ucore received the independent evaluation of the RapidSX™ technology platform leading to the subsequent July 12, 2022, announcement of the nearly 3X increase in scope of the RapidSX™ REE demonstration-scale plant ("Demo Plant"). Since then, the Ucore, IMC, KPM, and Mech-Chem Associates, Inc.[ii] ("Mech-Chem") commercialization team (the "Team") has made significant strides in the procurement and construction process for the Demo Plant.

The final engineered layout of the Demo Plant takes up nearly all of the 5,000 square foot Commercialization and Demonstration Facility ("CDF") at KPM. And the concept of building a plant within an existing building is the go-forward transition template for the engineering process that the Team will replicate to create the first full-scale SMC, once the brownfield site[iii] selection process is finalized. This initial SMC is scheduled to produce 2,000 tonnes of total rare earth oxides ("TREOs") by the end of 2024 and 5,000 tonnes by 2026.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1119/137284_ffcfc5cec4a3a9a7_001.jpg

Figure 1 - Engineered Design of the Currently Under Construction 51-Stage RapidSX™ REE Demo Plant

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1119/137284_ffcfc5cec4a3a9a7_001full.jpg.

"The CDF Team, and the rest of the world, is facing extraordinary supply chain challenges regarding equipment and component availability," stated Mike Schrider, P.E., Ucore's VP and COO. "Despite this situation,we have managed to procure the initial feedstocks and virtually all of the required major equipment and components, and the Demo Plant remains on track for a late 2022 commencement of the commissioning process."

"This process will demonstrate the unprecedented North American separation of tonnes of both heavy and light rare earth elements. It will then continue with end-user qualification trials throughout 2023 for Western entities seeking diversified and sustainable metallic supply chains as Ucore transitions to full-scale commercial mode with the construction of our first SMC."

Ucore's REE Separation Demo Plant is designed to:

  • Have the ability to process tens of tonnes of mixed rare earth concentrates on a per annum basis:

    • from a wide variety of feedstock sources, including the heavy REE ("HREE") and light REE ("LREE") feedstocks planned for the full-scale SMCs.

  • Be capable of processing all RapidSX™ splits required to produce individual praseodymium, neodymium, terbium, and dysprosium.

  • Have a parallel 51-stage conventional solvent extraction ("CSX") mixer/settler circuit that will match the RapidSX™ process' configuration and enable direct head-to-head comparison of the performance of RapidSX™ vs. CSX.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1119/137284_ffcfc5cec4a3a9a7_002.jpg

Figure 2 - A Sampling of the On-hand CDF Components and Construction Efforts

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1119/137284_ffcfc5cec4a3a9a7_002full.jpg.

Ucore stands alone in its speed of executing the commercial deployment of one of the first modern technology platforms for separating HREEs and LREEs - as a replacement for CSX. Mech-Chem is now fully integrated into all CDF activities and is aligned to assist with the full-scale SMC techno-economic assessment and engineering data transfer. The efficiencies and environmental advantages resulting from the CDF demonstration processes are, and will continue to be, directly incorporated into the full-scale SMC engineering design packages. This integrated process is rapidly positioning Ucore to meet the demanding schedule requirements for the development of the first SMC and REO production for the Company's emerging list of prospective downstream partners.

# # #

About Ucore Rare Metals Inc.

Ucore is focused on rare- and critical-metals resources, extraction, beneficiation, and separation technologies with the potential for production, growth, and scalability. Ucore has an effective 100% ownership stake in the Bokan-Dotson Ridge Rare Earth Element Project in Southeast Alaska, USA. Ucore's vision and plan is to become a leading advanced technology company, providing best-in-class metal separation products and services to the mining and mineral extraction industry.

Through strategic partnerships, this includes disrupting the People's Republic of China's control of the US REE supply chain through the near-term development of heavy and light rare-earth processing facilities - including the Alaska Strategic Metals Complex in Southeast Alaska and the long-term development of Ucore's heavy-rare-earth-element mineral-resource property located at Bokan Mountain on Prince of Wales Island, Alaska.

Ucore is listed on the TSXV under the trading symbol "UCU" and in the United States on the OTC Markets' OTCQX® Best Market under the ticker symbol "UURAF."

For further information, please visit www.ucore.com.

About RapidSX™ Technology

IMC developed the RapidSX™ separation technology platform with early-stage assistance from the United States Department of Defense ("US DoD"), later resulting in the production of commercial-grade, separated rare-earth oxides at the pilot scale. RapidSX™ combines the time-proven chemistry of conventional solvent extraction ("SX") with a new column-based platform, which significantly reduces time to completion and plant footprint, as well as potentially lowering capital and operating costs. SX is the international rare-earth-element ("REE") industry's standard commercial separation technology and is currently used by 100% of all REE producers worldwide for bulk commercial separation of both heavy and light REEs. Utilizing similar chemistry to conventional SX, RapidSX™ is not a "new" technology but represents a significant improvement on the well-established, well-understood, proven conventional SX separation technology preferred by REE producers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements." All statements in this release (other than statements of historical facts) that address future business development, technological development and/or acquisition activities (including any related required financings), timelines, events, or developments that the Company is pursuing, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance or results, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.

In regard to the disclosure in the "About Ucore Rare Metals Inc." section above, the Company has assumed that it will be able to procure or retain additional partners and/or suppliers, in addition to Innovation Metals Corp. ("IMC"), as suppliers for Ucore's expected future Strategic Metals Complexes ("SMCs"). Ucore has also assumed that sufficient external funding will be found to prepare a new National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") technical report that demonstrates that the Bokan Mountain Rare Earth Elements project ("Bokan") is feasible and economically viable for the production of both REE and co-product metals and the then prevailing market prices based upon assumed customer offtake agreements. Ucore has also assumed that sufficient external funding will be secured to continue the development of the specific engineering plans for the SMCs and their construction. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, without limitation: IMC failing to protect its intellectual property rights in RapidSX™; RapidSX™ failing to demonstrate commercial viability in large commercial-scale applications; Ucore not being able to procure additional key partners or suppliers for the SMCs; Ucore not being able to raise sufficient funds to fund the specific design and construction of the SMCs and/or the continued development of RapidSX™; adverse capital-market conditions; unexpected due-diligence findings; the emergence of alternative superior metallurgy and metal-separation technologies; the inability of Ucore and/or IMC to retain its key staff members; a change in the legislation in Alaska and/or in the support expressed by the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority ("AIDEA") regarding the development of Bokan and/or the Alaska SMC; the availability and procurement of any required interim and/or long-term financing that may be required; and general economic, market or business conditions.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined by the TSXV) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACT

Mark MacDonald
Vice President, Investor Relations
Ucore Rare Metals Inc.
1.902.482.5214
mark@ucore.com

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ucore Secures Line of Credit Financing, Maintains Its Fast Track Plan for RapidSX Commercial Deployment

Ucore Secures Line of Credit Financing, Maintains Its Fast Track Plan for RapidSX Commercial Deployment

  • Orca Holdings, LLC provides a Line of Credit Facility in the amount of USD$2 million
  • The primary use of funds is for the continued construction of Ucore's rare earth element Commercial Demonstration Plant and its planned Q4-2022 commissioning

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) ("Ucore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the receipt of financing by way of a secured line of credit facility in the amount of up to USD$2 million (the "Line of Credit"). Proceeds from the Line of Credit will primarily be used to continue the development of the Company's RapidSXTM Rare Earth Element ("REE") Commercial Demonstration Plant ("Demo Plant"), currently scheduled for commissioning in Q4 of 2022, as detailed in the Company's July 12, 2022 news release.

The Line of Credit has been extended by Orca Holdings, LLC ("Orca"). In consideration for granting the Line of Credit and subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, two million warrants ("Warrants") will be issued to Orca, with each Warrant entitling Orca to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of CAD$0.75 during a one-year term ending on July 20, 2023. On July 21, 2022, the Company applied to the TSXV for the exchange's approval of the issuance of the Warrants.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
E-Tech Resources Grants Options

E-Tech Resources Grants Options

E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE) (FSE: K2I) ("E-Tech" or the "Company") announces that it has granted 1,200,000 stock options under the Company's Stock Option Plan (the "Plan") to its recently appointed President and CEO, Mr. Todd Burlingame.

Each option is exercisable into one common share at an exercise price of $0.10 per share. 600,000 options will vest at the rate of 25% on each of the six-month anniversary dates of the grant, and the remaining 600,000 will vest based on specific company performance criteria. The options will expire five years from the date of grant. All other terms and conditions of the options are in accordance with the terms of the Plan.

Keep reading...Show less
Eclipse Metals

Eclipse Returns Highly Encouraging Bulk Sample Results From Ivigtût, Greenland

Eclipse Metals Ltd (Eclipse or the Company) (ASX: EPM) is pleased to announce assay results for bulk samples of mineralised waste material from the Ivigtût cryolite mine within its 100% owned multi-commodity project in SW Greenland.

Keep reading...Show less
Peak and Shenghe Sign a Binding Offtake Agreement and a Non-Binding Strategic EPC and Funding MOU for Ngualla

Peak and Shenghe Sign a Binding Offtake Agreement and a Non-Binding Strategic EPC and Funding MOU for Ngualla

Peak Rare Earths Limited (ASX: PEK) (“Peak” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that on 8 August 2023 it executed a binding offtake agreement with Shenghe Resources (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. (“Shenghe Singapore”), a wholly owned subsidiary of global rare earths company, Shenghe Resources Holding Co., Ltd. (“Shenghe”). The Company also signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with Shenghe, which sets out the basis of the parties’ cooperation on assessing an integrated Engineering, Procurement and Construction (“EPC”) and project funding solution for the Ngualla Rare Earth Project (“Ngualla Project”). 1

  • Peak and Shenghe have executed a binding offtake agreement for the Ngualla Rare Earth Project and signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MOU) for cooperation on delivering an EPC and funding solution
  • Binding offtake agreement terms include:
    • 100% of rare earth concentrate
    • Minimum of 50% of intermediate and final rare earth products
    • An initial term of 7 years
    • Conditional, including subject to Peak shareholder approval
  • Non-binding MOU supports an integrated development and funding solution:
    • Shenghe to arrange and provide a fixed price and turnkey Engineering, Procurement and Construction (“EPC") solution and project funding solution
    • Peak and Shenghe to collaborate around opportunities to reduce capital and operating costs, expedite construction and further optimise Ngualla
    • Potential for Shenghe to subscribe for a significant non-controlling equity interest in the Ngualla Project (via a 100% Peak owned subsidiary) which would substantially lower Peak’s funding requirements
  • The target Ngualla Project development timeline has been updated to reflect a shift from an EPCM to a fixed price and turnkey EPC approach:
    • Final Investment Decision and start of construction by the end of May 2024
    • Completion of construction and development by early 2026
  • Positions Ngualla as one of the world’s most attractive and advanced undeveloped rare earth projects, with a:
    • High-grade REE/NdPr deposit with exploration upside
    • Completed Bankable Feasibility Study Update1
    • Binding Framework Agreement with the Government of Tanzania
    • Special Mining Licence for the Ngualla Project
    • Binding offtake agreement for all concentrate production
    • Supportive and technically proficient major shareholder, Shenghe
    • Pathway to a development and funding solution
Shenghe is a major Chinese rare earth company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE: 600392.SS) and has a market capitalisation of approximately US$3.1 billion. Shenghe Singapore holds an approximate 19.8% interest in Peak and appointed a Non-Executive Director to the Company’s Board in November 2022. Shenghe is the largest importer of rare earth concentrate into China and its operations span rare earth mining, beneficiation, refining, trading and alloy and metals production. Shenghe also holds an approximate 7.75% interest in MP Materials Corp (NYSE:MP) which operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earths Project in California. MP Materials has a market capitalisation of approximately US$4 billion and Shenghe has been a supportive major shareholder through long-term offtake, technical and funding cooperation.
Commenting on the new arrangements with Shenghe, Dr. Russell Scrimshaw (AM), the Executive Chairman of Peak, said:
“We are delighted to be extending our strategic co-operation with Shenghe. The combination of a binding offtake agreement and a non-binding EPC and funding MOU differentiates Peak from its peers and supports a pathway to a successful project funding solution for the development of the Ngualla Rare Earths Project.“
Mr. Huang Ping, Deputy Executive Chairman of Shenghe, made the following comments:
“Shenghe regards the Ngualla Project as the premier undeveloped rare earth project in the world. We are excited to be partnering with Peak, and its Tanzanian entity Mamba Minerals, in the development of this world-class project through the provision of offtake, technical and funding support.“
Binding Offtake Agreement
Key terms of the binding offtake agreement between Peak and Shenghe Resources (Singapore) Pte Ltd, include the following:
  • Products – 100% of rare earth concentrate and, subject to entering into subsequent binding offtake agreements, a minimum of 50% of any intermediate rare earth products (such as a future Mixed Rare Earth Carbonate) or final separated rare earth oxides;
  • Take-or-Pay –Shenghe Singapore is obligated to pay for and take delivery of all agreed products;
  • Pricing – market-based pricing formula based on the value of contained rare earth oxides (as quoted by Asianmetal.com) within the product less deductions relating to VAT, trading fees as well as refining recoveries, charges and margins;
  • Term – an initial period of 7 years which may be extended further by mutual agreement;
  • Shipping – sale of concentrate is based on Cost, Insurance and Freight (“CIF”) discharge to designated Chinese ports; I
  • Invoicing – at the election of Peak, the payment of 90% of the Provisional Invoice by delivery of a Letter of Credit prior to the loading of a shipment or the payment of 80% of the Provisional Invoice by telegraphic transfer within five business days of shipping documents being delivered, with the balance of payments to be made within 30 days of Chinese customs clearance;
  • Conditions precedents –the agreement is conditional upon Peak shareholder approval (50% resolution), the approval of the board and/or shareholders of Shenghe, the approval of the Board of Directors of Mamba Minerals Corporation Limited and Mamba Refinery Corporation Limited and the subsequent novation of the Offtake Agreement to Mamba Minerals Corporation Limited 2 , the provision of a parent performance guarantee by Shenghe, the achievement of Financial Close with respect to project funding and approval by the Tanzanian Mining Commission; and
  • Termination – termination rights where an event of default is not remedied within 30 days or Financial Close on a project funding solution has not been achieved within 6 months from the finalisation of a Front-End Engineering and Design (“FEED”) study.

Under the offtake agreement, the net payability for concentrate, being the price received for concentrate divided by the basket value of contained rare earth elements, will vary with the grade of Ngualla Project’s concentrate and the underlying price of rare earth elements. Peak is targeting to produce concentrate with a TREO grade of greater than 45% over the life of the Offtake Agreement. Based on current spot prices, over 92% of the value of Ngualla concentrate is attributable to contained NdPr Oxide3 .

Keep reading...Show less
piles of rare earths

Rare Earths Market Update: H1 2023 in Review

Rare earths are important elements for reaching the energy transition targets set by governments around the world, with demand expected to be strong in the coming decades.

As a result, these critical metals have increasingly become a trade war pawn between the US and China, which dominates the market. Rare earth elements (REEs) are used in everything from smartphone cameras to defense systems, and are much more prevalent in our day-to-day lives than many may think.

Here the Investing News Network (INN) looks at REE events so far in 2023 and what to expect for the rest of the year.

Keep reading...Show less
Ionic Rare Earths

MST Financial Services Publish Research on Ionic Rare Earths

MST Financial Services highlighted 3 milestone achievements from Ionic Rare Earths (ASX:IXR) in Q4 FY23: first production of high purity magnet rare earth oxides at the Belfast Plant, the start of building the Makuutu Demonstration Plant, and a US$2 million acquisition of a Brazilian clay deposit adjacent of Meteoric's resource.

Keep reading...Show less
Peak Rare Earths Corporate Presentation

Peak Rare Earths Corporate Presentation

Peak Rare Earths Limited (ASX: PEK) has released a new corporate presentation highlighting the binding offtake agreement with Shenghe Resources for the Ngualla Rare Earth Project.
Keep reading...Show less

