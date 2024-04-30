Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Boss Energy

Highly successful quarter sees Boss make pivotal transition to global uranium producer

Production and cashflow ramp-up underway at Honeymoon; Commissioning proceeding to plan at Alta Mesa with production set to start in May

Boss Energy Limited (ASX: BOE; OTCQX: BQSSF; the “Company”; “Boss”) is pleased to provide its first quarterly report as a fully-fledged uranium producer.

Highlights

Honeymoon Uranium Project, South Australia

  • Successful commissioning at Honeymoon, culminating in Boss producing its first drum of uranium
  • Ramp-up to steady-state production rate of 2.45Mlb of U3O8 per annum now underway
  • Honeymoon is already exceeding feasibility study forecasts, with uranium-rich lixiviant from the wellfields and recoveries of loaded resin in the IX column producing concentrated highgrade eluate in excess of the study estimates
  • This shows that the new processing technology adopted by Boss at Honeymoon, which is central to the project’s operating and financial success, as well as its strong organic growth outlook, is meeting or exceeding the Company’s expectations.
  • Boss is now executing plans to increase the production rate and mine life at Honeymoon. The current mine plan utilises only 36Mlb of the project’s total 71.6Mlb JORC Resource; Boss also has a valid Uranium Mineral Export Permission for 3.3Mlb a year
  • Boss will become a multi-mine uranium producer in 1H 2024, with the Honeymoon and Alta Mesa Projects

Alta Mesa, US (Boss 30%)

  • Commissioning advancing to plan; First production expected within weeks
  • At steady-state operations, Boss’ share of production will be 500,000lb a year
  • Alta Mesa has significant potential for further resource growth and drying capacity to expand the 1.5Mlb capacity plant

Corporate

  • Boss continues to strengthen its senior management team in line with the Company’s growing status as a global uranium producer; Highly experienced financial executive Justin Laird was appointed CFO and well-regarded mine production executive Robert Gordon was appointed General Manager Honeymoon
  • As at 31 March 2024, Boss held cash and cash equivalents of A$100M; The Company also holds a strategic inventory of 1.25Mlb of U3O8, which has a current spot market value of A$169M; Boss has no debt

The Company’s new status as a global uranium producer follows a highly successful quarter during which Boss undertook commissioning at its Honeymoon project in South Australia.

This culminated in Boss producing its first drum of uranium shortly after the end of the March quarter.

Boss Managing Director Duncan Craib said:“Production of the first drum of uranium was a major milestone in the growth of Boss and reflects the incredible amount of hard work, technical skill and vision contributed by so many people since our Company acquired the project at the end of 2015.

“As well as being the culmination of this journey, the first drum marks the start of Boss’ next phase, which we believe will be notable for the growth we will generate in our inventory, mine life, production rates and cashflow.

“We are just weeks away from first production at our 30 per cent-owned Alta Mesa uranium project in Texas. The commissioning at Alta is proceeding well and our share of production will be 500,000lb a year once steady-state operations are in place.

“With production at Honeymoon now underway, we have established that the ion-exchange processing route we put in place is extremely effective. In light of this huge success, we are accelerating plans to unlock the vast inventory which sits outside the mine plan at Honeymoon.

“We aim to utilise this additional inventory, much of which is already covered by a Mining Licence, and the additional capacity we have under our existing uranium export permit, to expand the project’s production rate and cashflow.

“This organic growth strategy will enable us to leverage the infrastructure, the inventory and the vast intellectual property we have established at Honeymoon. Growth of this nature delivers superior financial returns rather than merely growing production or resource size for the sake of it.

“As we ramp up production at Honeymoon towards our current target of 2.45Mlbs a year, this organic growth strategy will move into sharp focus.

“This will ensure that Boss increases its exposure to what is a very bullish uranium market, capitalising on what is an exceptional opportunity, while delivering superior financial returns in the process”.

Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Boss Energy Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
NexGen Announces Upsized C$224 Million CDI Offering in Australia

NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an amended and restated placement agreement dated April 30, 2024 (the " Placement Agreement ") with a lead manager and bookrunner in Australia Aitken Mount Capital Partners  (the " Lead Manager ") to upsize its previously announced Australian offering to be 20,161,290 common shares (the " Shares ") of the Company, at a price of C$11.11 per Share (based on the daily average exchange rate of A$1.00 = C$0.8963 published by the Bank of Canada on April 29, 2024 ) for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately C$224 million (the " Offering "). Canaccord Genuity acted as Lead Co-Manager to the Offering.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Cameco Reports Q1 Results: 2024 Outlook Remains Solid; Financial Discipline and Strong Cash Position Result in Focused Debt Reduction; Operationally, Segments Performing to Plan; Attributes of Baseload Nuclear Power Attracting Tech Sector Investment

Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) today reported its consolidated financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

"In the first quarter operational performance was strong across our uranium, fuel services and Westinghouse segments. Financial results are in line with the 2024 outlook we provided, which has not changed, and are as expected, reflecting normal quarterly variability and the required purchase accounting and other non-operational acquisition-related costs for Westinghouse," said Tim Gitzel, Cameco's president and CEO.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

NexGen Announces C$180 Million CDI Offering in Australia

NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a placement agreement dated April 30, 2024 (the " Placement Agreement ") with a lead manager and bookrunner in Australia Aitken Mount Capital Partners (the " Lead Manager "), to arrange and manage, and to provide settlement support for, an offering of 16,129,032 common shares (the " Shares ") of the Company, at a price of C$11.11 per Share (based on the daily average exchange rate of C$1.00 = A$0.8963 published by the Bank of Canada on April 29, 2024 ), for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately C$180 million (the " Offering "). Canaccord Genuity acted as Lead Co-Manager to the Offering.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Toro Energy

Quarterly Activities Report for Period Ending 31 March 2024

Toro Energy Limited (ASX: TOE) (‘the Company’ or ‘Toro’) is pleased to provide the following review of activities for the three month period ended 31 March 2024.

Keep reading...Show less

Uranium, Battery, and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for April 30th - May 2nd

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for Uranium, Battery, and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference to be held April 30 th - May 2 nd . Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/3UwFWI7

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations, or schedule 1x1 meetings with management.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Norfolk Metals: ASX-listed Uranium Explorer

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF BOUGHT DEAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF $46 MILLION

Westhaven Appoints Fraser Maccorquodale as Technical Advisor

