Gladiator Resources

3rd Quarter Activities and Appendix 5B

Gladiator Resources Ltd (ASX: GLA) (Gladiator or the Company) is pleased to provide shareholders with the Company’s Activities and Appendix 5B Report for the quarter ending 31 March 2024.

HIGHLIGHTS

The Company raised $4M at $0.03 per share from a consortium of private investors led by Mr Ian Stalker, with funds to be used toward the Company’s exploration and drilling program at the Mkuju Uranium Project in Tanzania.

Preparations for drilling at the Mkuju Project in southern Tanzania commenced, with drilling expected to commence in May to test the Southwest Corner target and test potential extensions to the Mtonya and Likuyu North deposits.

Samples from shallow reconnaissance pits at Minjingu Project in northern Tanzania returned results of 202ppm and 269ppm U3O8.

URANIUM PROJECTS - TANZANIA

Figure 1. Map showing Gladiators Uranium Projects in Tanzania

MKUJU URANIUM PROJECT

The Prospecting Licenses (PLs) of the Mkuju Project cover 725 km2 as shown in Figure 2 and include two existing uranium deposits and several exploration prospects. The area is 20-30 km south of the Nyota deposit. Nyota hosts a Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource Estimate of 187 Mt at 306 ppm U3O8 containing 124.6 Mlbs U3O8. Nyota is being developed by global uranium company Uranium One. The Nyota deposit and the deposits and prospects on the Mkuju Project are underlain by continental sediments of Triassic aged sediments of the Karoo Supergroup which are considered highly prospective for uranium.

During the quarter no fieldwork was carried out as access to the area is extremely difficult during Tanzania’s wet season which typically lasts from November/December until early May. During the quarter significant progress was made in preparation for an initial 2000m drilling program planned to commence during May, to test the Southwest Corner target and test potential extensions to the Mtonya and Likuyu North deposits, summarised below with further details found in the Company’s recent ASX announcements.

  • At Southwest Corner, the drilling is to test the potential for down-dip extension of the recently trenched high-grade surface uranium (refer announcement dated 10 Jan 2024).
  • At Mtonya holes to follow up on excellent uranium intersections not followed up by previous explorers in 2012 (refer announcement dated 10 October 2023).
  • At Likuyu North the drilling will test for potential new zones that if present would add to the existing 4.6 Mlb U3O8 (JORC) Resource.

Figure 2: GLA’s uranium deposits and target trends within the Mkuju Project

Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Gladiator Resources , licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Boss Energy

Highly successful quarter sees Boss make pivotal transition to global uranium producer

Production and cashflow ramp-up underway at Honeymoon; Commissioning proceeding to plan at Alta Mesa with production set to start in May

Boss Energy Limited (ASX: BOE; OTCQX: BQSSF; the “Company”; “Boss”) is pleased to provide its first quarterly report as a fully-fledged uranium producer.

Highlights

Keep reading...Show less

Cameco Reports Q1 Results: 2024 Outlook Remains Solid; Financial Discipline and Strong Cash Position Result in Focused Debt Reduction; Operationally, Segments Performing to Plan; Attributes of Baseload Nuclear Power Attracting Tech Sector Investment

Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) today reported its consolidated financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

"In the first quarter operational performance was strong across our uranium, fuel services and Westinghouse segments. Financial results are in line with the 2024 outlook we provided, which has not changed, and are as expected, reflecting normal quarterly variability and the required purchase accounting and other non-operational acquisition-related costs for Westinghouse," said Tim Gitzel, Cameco's president and CEO.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

NexGen Announces C$180 Million CDI Offering in Australia

NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a placement agreement dated April 30, 2024 (the " Placement Agreement ") with a lead manager and bookrunner in Australia Aitken Mount Capital Partners (the " Lead Manager "), to arrange and manage, and to provide settlement support for, an offering of 16,129,032 common shares (the " Shares ") of the Company, at a price of C$11.11 per Share (based on the daily average exchange rate of C$1.00 = A$0.8963 published by the Bank of Canada on April 29, 2024 ), for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately C$180 million (the " Offering "). Canaccord Genuity acted as Lead Co-Manager to the Offering.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Toro Energy

Quarterly Activities Report for Period Ending 31 March 2024

Toro Energy Limited (ASX: TOE) (‘the Company’ or ‘Toro’) is pleased to provide the following review of activities for the three month period ended 31 March 2024.

