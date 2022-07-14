Ucore Rare Metals Inc.

Vanadium Investing News

Largo Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Adjusted 2022 Guidance; Announces Intention to Commence Normal Course Issuer Bid

All dollar amounts expressed are in thousands of U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated. Q1 2022 Highlights Revenues of $42.7 million, a 7% increase over Q1 2021; Revenues per pound sold 1 of $8.67, a 34% increase over Q1 2021 mainly due to stronger vanadium prices Cash provided before non-cash working capital items of $5.8 million, a 55% decrease over Q1 2021 Net loss of $2.0 million vs. net income of $4.1 million ...

Largo to Release First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 11, 2022

Shareholder webcast and conference call with Paulo Misk, President and CEO, Ernest Cleave, CFO, Paul Vollant, VP of Commercial and Stephen Prince, President of Largo Clean Energy will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 12, 2022 Largo Inc. will release its first quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, May 11 after the close of market trading. Additionally, the Company will host a webcast and ...
Largo Inc. (" Largo " or the " Company ") ( TSX: LGO ) ( NASDAQ: LGO ) will release its first quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, May 11 after the close of market trading. Additionally, the Company will host a webcast and conference call to discuss its first quarter 2022 operating and financial results on Thursday, May 12 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Largo Provides Update on Proposed Qualifying Transaction for New Physical Vanadium Holding Company, Largo Physical Vanadium Corp.

All amounts expressed are in Canadian dollars, denominated by “C$”. Largo Inc. is pleased to provide an update on Largo Physical Vanadium Corp. and the proposed qualifying transaction with Column Capital Corp. that was announced in the Company’s press release dated February 3, 2022. LPV and CPC have entered into a definitive agreement dated April 14, 2022, which sets out the terms and conditions of a ...

All amounts expressed are in Canadian dollars, denominated by "C$".

Largo Inc. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (NASDAQ: LGO) is pleased to provide an update on Largo Physical Vanadium Corp. (" LPV ") and the proposed qualifying transaction (" Qualifying Transaction ") with Column Capital Corp. (the " CPC ") that was announced in the Company's press release dated February 3, 2022. LPV and CPC have entered into a definitive agreement (" Definitive Agreement ") dated April 14, 2022, which sets out the terms and conditions of a three-cornered amalgamation that will result in CPC acquiring all of the issued and outstanding securities of LPV in exchange for securities of CPC and will result in a reverse-takeover of CPC by LPV to form a combined entity (the " Resulting Issuer "), expected to be named "Largo Physical Vanadium Corp.". For full details on the Definitive Agreement, please refer to CPC's press release dated April 14, 2022. Upon completion of the Qualifying Transaction, it is expected that the Resulting Issuer will be a publicly listed physical vanadium holding company that will purchase and hold physical vanadium, providing investors with ownership and exposure to vanadium.

Largo Reports First Quarter 2022 Operational and Sales Results; Begins Construction on its Ilmenite Concentration Plant

Q1 2022 Highlights Quarterly V 2 O 5 production of 2,442 tonnes in Q1 2022, a 23% increase over the 1,986 tonnes produced in Q1 2021 Q1 2022 operational results largely impacted by preventative and corrective maintenance on the Company’s plant facility in Maracás; V 2 O 5 production improved in March and the Company expects additional production improvements moving forward Quarterly sales of 2,232 tonnes of V 2 O ...

  • Quarterly V 2 O 5 production of 2,442 tonnes (5.4 million lbs 1 ) in Q1 2022, a 23% increase over the 1,986 tonnes produced in Q1 2021
  • Q1 2022 operational results largely impacted by preventative and corrective maintenance on the Company's plant facility in Maracás; V 2 O 5 production improved in March and the Company expects additional production improvements moving forward
  • Quarterly sales of 2,232 tonnes of V 2 O 5 equivalent in Q1 2022 vs. 2,783 tonnes in Q1 2020; Lower quarterly sales due to ongoing global logistical challenges
  • Construction of the Company's ilmenite concentration plant commenced in April as part of its titanium dioxide ("TiO 2 ") pigment project outlined in its latest filed technical report
  • Largo Clean Energy ("LCE") remained focused on delivering the Enel Green Power España ("EGPE") contract announced on July 30, 2021; While supply chain challenges have emerged for the EGPE project, LCE has found alternative suppliers in support of an expected completion date in Q4 2022

Largo Inc. (" Largo " or the " Company ") ( TSX: LGO ) ( NASDAQ: LGO ) today announces quarterly production of 2,442 tonnes (5.4 million lbs 1 ) and sales 2,232 tonnes of vanadium pentoxide ("V 2 O 5 ") equivalent, respectively, from its Maracás Menchen Mine in Q1 2022.

