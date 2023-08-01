TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

Noble Acquires Option Properties

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AFFINITY METALS CORP. ("AFF")
BULLETIN TYPE: Delist
BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the close of business August 1, 2023 , the common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

The Company will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE").

________________________________________

CUSPIS CAPITAL II LTD. ("CCII.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, August 2, 2023 , the securities of Cuspis Capital II Ltd. (the "Company") will resume trading, a Company's news release having been issued on July 6 , 2023, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction, which was previously announced on June 7, 2022 and December 15, 2022 . The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Qualifying Transaction as defined under Exchange Policy 2.4.

_______________________________________

23/07/31 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ABASCA RESOURCES INC. ("ABA")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 13, 2023 :

Number of Shares:                    5,000,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0 .25 per share

Warrants:                                  2,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,500,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0 .30 for a two-year period

Number of Placees:                   16 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

3

3,820,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A

Finder's Fee: N/A


The Company issued a news release on July 31, 2023 confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. ("BAY ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at  5:10  a.m. PST, July 31, 2023 , trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada , the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

REVOLUGROUP CANADA INC. ("REVO ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 320,394 shares to settle outstanding debt for $25,631.52 .

Number of Creditors:                 3 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:






Creditors

# of Creditors

Amount Owing

Deemed Price per Share

Aggregate # of Shares






Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:

3

$25,631.52

$0.08

320,394

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A


The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

VVC EXPLORATION CORPORATION ("VVC ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00  a.m. PST, July 31, 2023 , shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

Aston Bay Holdings Announces Extension of Private Placement

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSX-V:BAY)(OTCQB:ATBHF) ("Aston Bay" or the "Company") announces that the Company has been granted an extension by the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") to complete the previously announced (see news release dated May 17, 2023) non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of aggregate gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000, by no later than August 15, 2023. In addition, the Aston Bay plans to consolidate the Company's common shares ("Common Shares") on the basis of one (1) new post-consolidation Common Share for every four (4) pre-consolidation Common Shares (the "Consolidation") in connection with the closing of the Offering

The Offering consists, on a post-Consolidation basis, of units (the "Units") at a price of $0.15 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one Common Share and one-half warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire an additional Common Share (the "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.32 per Warrant Share for a period of 18 months from the date of issuance. The net proceeds of the offering will be used for exploration on the Company's gold and base metals projects in Virginia, and other potential projects in the USA and for general working capital purposes.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce 8% Copper Intersected at the Storm Copper Project, Nunavut

  • Additional thick and high-grade near-surface copper intervals intersected at the 4100N Zone with numerous intervals over 5% Cu and a peak value of 8% Cu
  • Drill hole SR23-13 has intersected:
  • 29m @ 1.2% Cu from 62.5m, including,
    • 3m @ 5% Cu from 86.9m, including,
      • 1.5m @ 8.2% Cu from 86.9m
  • Drill hole SR23-14 has intersected:
  • 25.9m @ 1.3% Cu from 61m, including,
    • 9.1m @ 2.1% Cu from 76.2m, including,
      • 3m @ 3.7% Cu from 82.3m
  • Drill hole SR23-07 has intersected:
  • 10.7m @ 1.3% Cu from 76.2m, including,
    • 4.6m @ 2.9% Cu from 76.2m, including,
      • 1.5m @ 6.5% Cu from 76.2m
  • Drill hole SR23-09 has intersected:
  • 10.6m @ 1% Cu from 67.1m, including,
    • 4.6m @ 2% Cu from 71.6m
  • Copper mineralization remains open laterally in all directions
  • These results continue to expand the volume of the near-surface mineralization and provide further support for the exploration potential of the large gravity anomaly located below the 4100N Zone

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSXV:BAY) (OTCQB:ATBHF) ("Aston Bay" or the "Company") reports significant new drill results from the spring reverse circulation (RC) drilling program at the Storm Copper Project ("Storm" or the "Project") on Somerset Island, Nunavut, Canada. The program was conducted this April and May by American West Metals Limited ("American West"), who are the project operator since entering an option agreement with Aston Bay in March 2021

"We continue to receive impressive results from the RC program conducted at Storm by our partners America West Metals," stated Thomas Ullrich, CEO of Aston Bay. "The high grades, up to 8% copper in these results and higher elsewhere at Storm, speaks to the quality of the mineralized system, while its apparent continuity and consistency demonstrates a significant increase in the known near-surface high-grade mineralization.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Aston Bay and Partner American West Metals Identify Large Significant Copper Targets at the Storm Copper Project, Nunavut

  • High-resolution ground gravity survey identifies significant new anomalies that support the potential for a large-scale sediment-hosted copper system as predicted by geological modeling
  • Strong gravity anomalies identified below and adjacent to the known near-surface copper mineralization
  • The anomalies have an upper boundary at 200 metres (m) depth, extend for several kilometres, and are interpreted to represent dense bodies that are consistent with copper sulfide deposits
  • The outer periphery of one large gravity anomaly was intersected by a 2022 drill hole that terminated in 68m of copper-bearing sulfide mineralization (remaining open at depth) from 277m downhole
  • Gravity anomalies are coincident with historical electromagnetic (EM) and induced polarization (IP) anomalies indicating both dense and electrically chargeable bodies which are interpreted to be consistent with sulfide mineralization

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSXV:BAY) (OTCQB:ATBHF) ("Aston Bay" or the "Company") reports on significant gravity anomalies in results from the high-resolution ground gravity geophysical program at the Storm Copper Project ("Storm" or the "Project") on Somerset Island, Nunavut, Canada. The program was conducted this April and May by American West Metals Limited ("American West"), who are the project operator since entering an option agreement with Aston Bay in March 2021

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd., Tuesday, June 13, 2023, Press release picture
Figure 1: Gravity data interpretation map showing the 3D gravity targets, known copper sulfide deposits and major faults (overlaying topography).

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Romios Reports Results from New Targets at the Scossa Gold Project and the Kinkaid Gold-Silver-Copper Project in Nevada, USA

 Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTCQB: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report that its recently completed field programs on the Kinkaid and Scossa properties in Nevada have returned encouraging results from new areas that have expanded the potential extent of both mineralized systems.

HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Trailbreaker Resources Adds Intrusion Related Sheldon Property Located in the Tombstone Gold Belt - Yukon

Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) ("Trailbreaker" or "the Company") is pleased to announce it has now added the 919-hectare (ha) Sheldon property, located in central Yukon, as part of its robust property portfolio.

The Sheldon property covers a "Reduced Intrusion Related Gold System" (RIRGS), located within the Tombstone Gold Belt of the Selwyn Basin. The Tombstone Belt is host to gold (Au)-bearing prospects and deposits including: Snowline Gold's Valley discovery (e.g. 410.0 m @ 1.89 g/t Au) 1 ; Kinross Gold's Fort Knox mine (10 million ounces of gold, including past production) 2 and Victoria Gold's Eagle mine (4.3 million ounces of gold) 3 .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - VVC

Trading resumes in:

Company: VVC Exploration Corporation

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Northern Dynasty: U.S. Army Corps Has Further Extended Deadline to Comment on Future Plans to September 26, 2023

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM); (NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company" or "NDM") reports that its 100%-owned U.S.-based subsidiary Pebble Limited Partnership ("Pebble Partnership" or "PLP") has been informed that the Alaska District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers ("USACE") was granted a fourth extension of the deadline to communicate the plan on how the District plans to move forward with its reconsideration of the administrative record after remand. The Division Commander approved the request for the 60-day extension and the revised deadline is now September 26, 2023

As reported by the Company on May 1, 2023, in a news release entitled "US Army Corps Remand highlights serious flaws in the permitting decision", the USACE Pacific Ocean Division had given the Alaska District 45 days to review the appeal decision and notify the parties how it plans to proceed in light of the EPA's Final Determination. The original deadline expired on Friday, June 9, 2023, with subsequent extensions to June 23, 2023, June 29, 2023, and July 28, 2023, prior to this most recent extension. The news release is available at the following link: https://northerndynastyminerals.com/news/news-releases/2023/northern-dynasty-u.s-army-corps-remand-highlights-serious-flaws-in-the-permitting-decision/

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

VVC Current Holdings of Proton Green

VVC Current Holdings of Proton Green

VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources, ("VVC" or the "Company"), (TSX-V:VVC and OTCQB:VVCVF) wishes to clarify that its current holdings in Proton Green, LLC ("Proton Green"), is 14.09 %.

This information is to supplement and clarify the news release issued earlier today, announcing that Proton Green has entered into a Share Exchange Agreement which when completed will allow Proton Green to be publicly traded in the USA. For more information refer to previous news release and financial statements .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Fireweed Metals Files Technical Report for its Mactung Project on SEDAR

Fireweed Metals Files Technical Report for its Mactung Project on SEDAR

  • Mactung is the world's largest high-grade deposit of the critical mineral tungsten**.
  • Mineral resources total 41.5 Mt Indicated Resource at 0.73% WO 3 and 12.2 Mt Inferred Resource at 0.59% WO 3 .
  • In addition, an Exploration Target is estimated at 2.5 Mt to 3.5 Mt at a grade between 0.4% and 0.6% WO 3 , within the mining shapes that constrain the Mineral Resource.

Fireweed Metals CORP. (" Fireweed " or the " Company ") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF) is pleased to announce the filing on www.SEDAR.com of the independent Technical Report for its Mactung Project (the " Project ") that is located in Yukon and Northwest Territories (" NWT "), Canada.

CEO Statement

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

