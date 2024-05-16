Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

Investing in Graphene Companies

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Top Stories This Week: Gold Bars Fly Off Shelves in South Korea, Shipwrecked Silver Case Gets Settled

Trending Press Releases

Element79 Gold Corp Reports Exceptionally High-Grade Results from Lucero

CISCO REPORTS THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS

Forward Water Technologies Corp. and Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp. Announce Proposed Business Combination

Lancaster Resources Receives BLM Drilling Approval for Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project

DLE Pilot Plant Produces High Quality Eluate

Substantial Low-Cost Financial Support for Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Plant

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Firebird Metals

FRB:AU

Fungtional Labs

Rua Gold

RUA:CNX

Element79 Gold Corp.

ELEM:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

Cobalt Investor Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Endeavour Silver Highlights Progress on its Three-Year Sustainability Strategy in 2023 Sustainability Report

Endeavour Silver Highlights Progress on its Three-Year Sustainability Strategy in 2023 Sustainability Report

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (TSX: EDR, NYSE: EXK) made further progress executing its 2022-2024 Sustainability Strategy as outlined in the Company's 2023 Sustainability Report released today.

Entitled "Transformation in Motion", the report provides insights into Endeavour's sustainability performance and approach over 2023, including second-year progress highlights against the strategy.

"Since launching our 2022-2024 Sustainability Strategy two years ago, we have completed many significant initiatives and achieved key targets," stated Dan Dickson, CEO of Endeavour. "In 2023, we transformed more commitments into meaningful impact across our sites and surrounding areas. With the ongoing construction of our flagship mine, Terronera, we're on the doorstep of a transformation that will bring us closer to becoming a premier silver producer—and our sustainability initiatives have helped set us up for this exciting future."

Endeavour's 2022-2024 Sustainability Strategy is centered around three pillars:

  • People – Increasing positive social impacts for people in our workplace and in the communities where we operate.
  • Planet – Elevating our environmental stewardship to reduce negative impacts, protect ecosystems and support environmental sustainability.
  • Business – Operating a trusted, well-performing business by further strengthening the critical foundations that create long-term organizational sustainability.

The actions we took in 2023, and achievements made, include the following (all dollar amounts presented below are in U.S. dollars):

People

  • Continued implementing safety procedures aligned to ISO 45001, the global standard for reducing occupational injuries and diseases, and recorded a 1.03 reportable injury rate.
  • Provided an average of 31 training hours per employee and contractor.
  • Made upgrades to our mining on-site facilities, including employee accommodations, food services and enjoyment areas, to create more comfortable experiences for our people.
  • Nearly doubled our community investments, to $854,620 which supported initiatives such as road improvement projects, the building of a new community water well, and the delivery of skill-training workshops for local residents.
  • Marked the seventh anniversary of our Scholarship Program, with 142 scholarships awarded in 2023 – and 855 since 2017 – to enhance access to education for local students.
  • Awarded the ‘Socially Responsible Company' distinction by the Mexican Center for Philanthropy.

Planet

  • Released our first climate report aligned to the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) framework, entitled " Our Climate Journey " , and undertook research to inform the development of a long-term Climate Action Plan.
  • Calculated Scope 3 emissions for the first time, for our two producing mines.
  • Recycled 89% of water used in our operations, beating our target and minimizing our use of fresh water.
  • Diverted 78% of our overall waste from landfills.
  • Continued working with an external consultant to align our current practices with the new Global Industry Standard on Tailings Management.
  • Planted 58,580 trees through our reforestation program to restore land disturbed by mining activity

Business

  • Surpassed 30% representation of women on the Board, achieving our 2024 target.
  • Developed Anti-money Laundering and Anti-terrorist Financial Protocol to formalize and strengthen the controls governing our relationships with third parties.
  • 100% of our employees completed business conduct and ethics training.
  • Created a new human rights training course for Endeavour's security personal.
  • 97% of our procurement was from local and national suppliers in Mexico.
  • Launched Supplier Standards of Conduct to integrate enhanced ESG criteria into our supplier due diligence processes.

The 2023 Sustainability Report and related performance tables are available on Endeavour's website .
The report has been prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) framework, as well as with reference to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). A Spanish version of the report will be available online during Q3, 2024.

About Endeavour Silver Endeavour is a mid-tier precious metals company with a strong commitment to sustainable and responsible mining practices. With operations in Mexico and the development of the new cornerstone mine in Jalisco state, the company aims to contribute positively to the mining industry and the communities in which it operates. In addition, Endeavour has a portfolio of exploration projects in Mexico, Chile and the United States to facilitate its goal to become a premier senior silver producer.

Contact Information
Galina Meleger, Vice President of Investor Relations
Tel: (877) 685 - 9775
Email: gmeleger@edrsilver.com
Website: www.edrsilver.com

Follow Endeavour Silver on Facebook , X , Instagram and LinkedIn


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Endeavour Silver Corp.EDR:CATSX:EDRSilver Investing
EDR:CA
The Conversation (0)

Discovery Announces Annual General Meeting Results

Discovery Silver Corp. (TSX: DSV, OTCQX: DSVSF) ("Discovery" or the "Company") today announced the results of voting at its Annual General Meeting held today. Shareholders voted in favour of the election of all director nominees: Murray John (Chair); Tony Makuch; Jeff Parr; Moira Smith; Daniel Vickerman; Jennifer Wagner; and Barry Olson. Details of the votes are set out below:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld
Murray John 189,120,043 99.21 1,504,559 0.79
Tony Makuch 187,908,112 98.57 2,716,490 1.43
Jeff Parr 189,170,054 99.24 1,454,548 0.76
Moira Smith 189,201,624 99.25 1,422,978 0.75
Daniel Vickerman 189,170,711 99.24 1,453,891 0.76
Jennifer Wagner 166,845,268 87.53 23,779,334 12.47
Barry Olson 188,802,948 99.04 1,821,654 0.96


Shareholders also voted in favour of (i) appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and; (ii) Amendments of the Restricted Share Unit Plan and Deferred Share Unit Plan of the Company. Further details on these items can be found in the Company's Management Information Circular dated April 5, 2024 and filed on SEDAR+. Details of the votes are set out below.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Americas Gold and Silver Reports Q1-2024 Results

Americas Gold and Silver Reports Q1-2024 Results

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (TSX: USA) (NYSE American: USAS) ("Americas" or the "Company"), a growing North American precious metals producer, reports consolidated financial and operational results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

This earnings release should be read in conjunction with the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis, Financial Statements and Notes to Financial Statements for the corresponding period, which have been posted on the Americas Gold and Silver Corporation SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca , and on its EDGAR profile at www.sec.gov , and which are also available on the Company's website at www.americas-gold.com . All figures are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver Mountain Delivers Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment For Its Reliquias Project, Peru; Pre-Tax NPV 5% Of C$107 million, Pre-Tax IRR Of 57%, And Payback Of 1.8 Years

Silver Mountain Delivers Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment For Its Reliquias Project, Peru; Pre-Tax NPV 5% Of C$107 million, Pre-Tax IRR Of 57%, And Payback Of 1.8 Years

Key Highlights Preliminary Economic Assessment(" PEA")

  • Pre-Tax Net Present Value ("NPV"), C$107 million 1 at 5% discount rate, and Pre-Tax Internal Rate of Return ("IRR") of 57%
  • After-Tax Net Present Value ("NPV"), C$85 million 1 at 5% discount rate, and After-Tax Internal Rate of Return ("IRR") of 51%.
  • Construction time of 10 months
  • Payback Period of 1.8 years
  • Profitability ratio (Initial CAPEX/NPV) of 2.5 times
  • Average annual metal production of 2.2 million ounces AgEq per year
  • Initial CAPEX of US$24.8 million
  • All-in Sustaining Cost ("AISC") 2 of 17 US$ /Oz AgEq
  • Benefits from existing and fully permitted infrastructure

TORONTO , May 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Silver Mountain Resources Inc. ("Silver Mountain" or the "Company") (TSXV: AGMR) (OTCQB: AGMRF) is pleased to announce the results of a Preliminary Economic Assessment (the "PEA") of its 100% owned Reliquias Project, Huancavelica department, central Peru ("Reliquias" or the "Project"). The PEA shows Reliquias to be a robust silver and base metals project with significant infrastructure in place. Restarting operations at this historic past producer could position Silver Mountain as the next producer in Peru , taking advantage of a favourable metals market.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

MAG Silver Announces Intention to Make Normal Course Issuer Bid for Common Shares

MAG Silver Corp. (TSX NYSE American: MAG) ("MAG", or the " Company ") today announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange (the " TSX ") has accepted the Company's Notice of Intention to Make a Normal Course Issuer Bid (" NCIB ").

Under the NCIB, the Company may purchase for cancellation up to an aggregate of 8,643,374 common shares in the capital of the Company (" Common Shares "), representing approximately 10% of the public float (as defined in the rules and policies of the TSX) of the Common Shares as of May 8, 2024. The Company's purchases in the United States will be subject to a limit of 5,148,977 Common Shares, being 5% of the public float of the Common Shares as of May 8, 2024.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

SILVER ONE DISCOVERS NEW SILVER VEIN FRAGMENTS AND OUTLINES NEW COPPER SHOWINGS ON ITS PHOENIX SILVER PROJECT IN ARIZONA

Silver One Resources Inc. (TSXV: SVE) (OTCQX: SLVRF) (FSE: BRK1) ("Silver One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the discovery of additional large silver vein fragments along the major east-west 417 vein structure, immediately to the west of the large angular and unabraded 417 pound (189 kg) silver vein fragment that was estimated to contain over 70% silver (see February 5, 2020 January 11, 2021 company's news releases and Figure 1).  The distribution of these newly discovered vein fragments, one weighing up to 6+ pounds (2.7 kg), extends the area of potential mineralization 600+ metres to the west of the 417 pound silver vein fragment (see Figure 2 below), significantly expanding the area of potential high-grade silver prospectivity.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Discovery Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Discovery Silver Corp. (TSX: DSV, OTCQX: DSVSF) ("Discovery" or the "Company") today announced financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2024 ("Q1 2024"). The Company also provided a summary of key events since the beginning of 2024, including the release on February 20, 2024, of the feasibility study results (the "Feasibility Study" or "Study") for Discovery's 100%-owned Cordero silver project ("Cordero" or the "Project") in Chihuahua State, Mexico. All figures are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Tony Makuch, CEO, commented: "During Q1 2024, we achieved a major milestone with the release of the Feasibility Study for our Cordero Project. The Study results clearly establish Cordero as one of the world's largest silver development projects both in terms of reserves and estimated production. The Project will average 37 million silver equivalent ("AgEq") 1 ounces ("Moz") annually over the first 12 years with low unit costs that will generate attractive economic returns. Very importantly, the Project will deliver substantial socio-economic benefits in Mexico in the form of job creation, skills training, direct investment, the purchasing of local goods and services and tax revenue, and will be developed and operated in a manner that achieves best practice in responsible mining. In addition, we will be bringing valuable technology and infrastructure as part of the Project that will provide important benefits in key areas like water treatment and purification. We will also be continuing our work to build Cordero's presence in the community around Parral, and in Chihuahua State, through ongoing direct participation in, and support for, local initiatives, organizations and institutions.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Altiplano Begins Mining Operations at the 326 m Level at Farellon

CEL-SCI Corporation Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

Kinaxis Announces Flo Rida as Music Headliner for Kinexions 2024

Related News

Resource Investing

Altiplano Begins Mining Operations at the 326 m Level at Farellon

Energy Investing

Skyharbour's Partner Company North Shore Uranium Reports Drill Results at the Falcon Project with Uranium Mineralization Confirmed at Two Targets

Base Metals Investing

VIZSLA COPPER PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE AND POPLAR COPPER-GOLD PROJECT STRATEGY UPDATE

Platinum Investing

SIGMA LITHIUM REPORTS 1Q 2024 RESULTS: MAY SHIPMENT PRICED AT $1,290, INCREASED 25% FROM 1Q; PRODUCTION COSTS AT $397/t, 2ND LOWEST IN INDUSTRY

Base Metals Investing

FPX Nickel Publishes Inaugural Sustainability Report

×