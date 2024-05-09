Aston Bay Holdings Closes $1.38M First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Should You Invest in Silver Bullion? (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia

Trending Press Releases

Osisko Metals Announces Updated Mineral Resource Estimate at Gaspé Copper - Indicated Resource of 495 Mt Grading 0.37% Copper Equivalent

Far Northern Resources: Newly Listed Australia-based Gold, Copper Explorer

Next Generation DLE Provider Electralith Produces 99.9% Pure Battery-Grade Lithium Hydroxide from Mandrake Brine

Energy Fuels Announces Q1-2024 Results, Including Continued Net Income, Continued Successful Uranium Ramp-Up, Commissioning Rare Earth Oxides Production, and Steps to Secure World-Scale Sources of Heavy Mineral Sands and Monazite

CORRECTION - Brunswick Exploration Drills 93.45 Meters at 1.55% Li2O at MR-6

Pursuit Minerals: Tier 1 Lithium Play in the Prolific Lithium Triangle in Argentina

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Element79 Gold Corp.

ELEM:CC

Osisko Metals

OM:CA

Brunswick Exploration

BRW:TCM

Firebird Metals

FRB:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

Lithium Outlook for Australia

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Battery Metals Outlook: Australia Edition

2024 Copper Market Outlook (Australia Ed.)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Aston Bay Holdings Closes $1.38M First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Aston Bay Holdings Closes $1.38M First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

(NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S.)

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSXV:BAY);(OTCQB:ATBHF) ("Aston Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has today closed a first tranche of the Company's non-brokered private placement, previously announced on April 24, 2024 (the "Offering"). Pursuant to this first tranche of the Offering, the Company has issued 9,200,000 flow-through shares (each a "FT Share") at a price of $0.15 per FT Share, for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,380,000. The closing is subject to final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange

All shares acquired by the placees under the first tranche of the Offering, are subject to a hold period until September 10, 2024, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities legislation. In connection with the closing of the first tranche of the Offering, Aston Bay has paid aggregate cash finder's fees of $82,880 to three arm's length finders, representing 6% of the proceeds raised from subscriptions by placees introduced by the finders.

Non-flow through units (the "Units") at a price of $0.12 per Unit (the "LIFE Offering") and FT Shares at a price of $0.15 per FT Share continue to be available as part of the Offering, in which the Company may raise up to an additional $3,620,000. Each Unit will consist of one Common Share and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire an additional Common Share (the "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.18 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

The Units to be issued under the LIFE Offering will be offered to purchasers pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (the "LIFE Exemption") under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions, in all the provinces and territories of Canada, except Quebec. The FT Shares will be sold pursuant to the exemptions from the prospectus requirements in Canada other than the LIFE Exemption in each of the jurisdictions of Canada and in offshore jurisdictions. The FS Shares will be subject to statutory hold periods in accordance with applicable Canadian Securities Laws.

There is an offering document (the "Offering Document") related to the LIFE Offering that can be accessed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at https://astonbayholdings.com/news/all. Prospective investors of the Units should read the Offering Document before making an investment decision.

The Company plans to use the net proceeds of the Offering for exploration and development purposes of its projects in Nunavut, Canada and Virginia, USA and for working capital and general corporate purposes. The Offering is scheduled to close on or about May 30, 2024 or on such other date as the Company may determine, and is subject to receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company anticipates that current insiders of the Company may participate in the Offering. Subject to Exchange approval, finder's fees may be paid to persons who introduce the Company to investors. The Offering may be closed in tranches as subscriptions are received.

The securities offered have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold absent registration or compliance with an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Aston Bay Holdings
Aston Bay is a publicly traded mineral exploration company exploring for high-grade copper and gold deposits in Virginia, USA, and Nunavut, Canada. The Company is led by CEO Thomas Ullrich with exploration in Virginia directed by the Company's advisor, Don Taylor, the 2018 Thayer Lindsley Award winner for his discovery of the Taylor Pb-Zn-Ag Deposit in Arizona. The Company is currently exploring the Storm Project property and Epworth property in Nunavut, as well as the high-grade Buckingham Gold Vein and critical metals prospects in central Virginia and is in advanced stages of negotiation on other lands with high-grade copper potential in the area.

The Company and its joint venture partners, American West Metals Limited and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Tornado Metals Ltd. (collectively, "American West") have agreed to form a 20/80 unincorporated joint venture and enter into a joint venture agreement in respect of the Storm Project property, which hosts the Storm Copper Project and the Seal Zinc Deposit. Under such agreement, Aston Bay shall have a free carried interest until American West has made a decision to mine upon completion of a bankable feasibility study, meaning American West will be solely responsible for funding the joint venture until such decision is made. After such decision is made, Aston Bay will be diluted in the event it does not elect to contribute its proportionate share and its interest in the Storm Project property will be converted into a 2% net smelter returns royalty if its interest is diluted to below 10%.

Further details are available on the Company's website at https://astonbayholdings.com/.

The Company's public disclosure documents are available on www.sedarplus.ca.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Statements made in this press release, including those regarding the closing and the use of proceeds of the private placement, management objectives, forecasts, estimates, expectations, or predictions of the future may constitute "forward-looking statement", which can be identified by the use of conditional or future tenses or by the use of such verbs as "believe", "expect", "may", "will", "should", "estimate", "anticipate", "project", "plan", and words of similar import, including variations thereof and negative forms. This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect, as of the date of this press release, Aston Bay's expectations, estimates and projections about its operations, the mining industry and the economic environment in which it operates. Statements in this press release that are not supported by historical fact are forward-looking statements, meaning they involve risk, uncertainty and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although Aston Bay believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which apply only at the time of writing of this press release. Aston Bay disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by securities legislation. We seek safe harbour.

THIS PRESS RELEASE, REQUIRED BY APPLICABLE CANADIAN LAWS, IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES, AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO SELL ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN IN THE UNITED STATES. THESE SECURITIES HAVE NOT BEEN, AND WILL NOT BE, REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED, OR ANY STATE SECURITIES LAWS, AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS UNLESS REGISTERED OR EXEMPT THEREFROM.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION CONTACT:
Thomas Ullrich, Chief Executive Officer
thomas.ullrich@astonbayholdings.com
(416) 456-3516

SOURCE: Aston Bay Holdings Ltd



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Aston Bay HoldingsBAY:CCTSXV:BAYBase Metals Investing
BAY:CC
The Conversation (0)
Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce New Copper Targets at the Storm Copper Project, Canada

Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce New Copper Targets at the Storm Copper Project, Canada

New step-out targets identified from high-powered electromagnetic surveys

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSXV:BAY)(OTCQB:ATBHF) ("Aston Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to present the preliminary interpretation of the initial results from geophysical activities currently underway at the Storm Copper Project ("Storm" or the "Project") on Somerset Island, Nunavut. The program is being conducted by American West Metals Limited ("American West"), who is the operator of the Project. American West has completed the required expenditures to earn an undivided 80% interest in the Project. American West will be solely responsible for funding the program

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aston Bay Holdings Files Amended Offering Document and Refiles Interim Financial Statements

Aston Bay Holdings Files Amended Offering Document and Refiles Interim Financial Statements

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSX-V:BAY)(OTCQB:ATBHF) ("Aston Bay" or the "Company") advises that it has filed an amended Offering Document under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption, which reflects a correction to a date in Part 7. The Company also refiled its condensed interim financial statements for the nine months December 31, 2023 to reflect two corrections to Note 5 - Share Capital in respect of the warrants. The first correction was to a typographical error in the number of warrants issued on October 5, 2023, which was 31,297,375 instead of 13,297,375. The second correction was to reflect that the warrants expiring on December 31, 2023 had expired instead of being outstanding. Other than these changes, and the resulting change to the aggregate number of warrants outstanding, there were no other changes to the financial statements and the refiled financial statements replace and supersede the previously filed interim financial statements in respect of the same period filed on February 28, 2024

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aston Bay Holdings Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Aston Bay Holdings Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

(NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S.)

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSX-V:BAY)(OTCQB:ATBHF) ("Aston Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will conduct a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $5,000,000. The Offering will consist of non-flow through units (the "Units") at a price of $0.12 per Unit (the "LIFE Offering"), and flow-through shares (the "FT Shares") at a price of $0.15 per FT Share

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aston Bay Signs Definitive Agreement to Option the Epworth Sediment Hosted Copper-Silver-Zinc-Cobalt Project, Nunavut, Canada; Dr. Elizabeth Turner Joins Advisory Board

Aston Bay Signs Definitive Agreement to Option the Epworth Sediment Hosted Copper-Silver-Zinc-Cobalt Project, Nunavut, Canada; Dr. Elizabeth Turner Joins Advisory Board

Expanding Aston Bay's large-scale high-grade copper portfolio

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSX-V:BAY)(OTCQB:ATBHF) (the "Company" or "Aston Bay") is pleased to announce that on April 23, 2024, it entered into a definitive agreement (the "Agreement") with Emerald Geological Services ("EGS") pursuant to which it has been granted an option (the "Option") to acquire an undivided 80% beneficial interest in a property owned by EGS in Nunavut, Canada (the "Property") (see March 1, 2024 Aston Bay press release). In addition, the Company is excited to announce the appointment of Dr. Elizabeth Turner to the Company's Technical Advisory Board

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce Drilling and Geophysics Underway at the Storm Copper Project, Canada

Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce Drilling and Geophysics Underway at the Storm Copper Project, Canada

Targeting growth through drilling

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSXV:BAY)(OTCQB:ATBHF) ("Aston Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of high-impact drilling and exploration activities at the Storm Copper Project ("Storm" or the "Project") on Somerset Island, Nunavut. The program will be conducted by American West Metals Limited ("American West"), who is the operator of the Project. American West has completed the required expenditures to earn an undivided 80% interest in the Project. American West will be solely responsible for funding the program

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fundamental Research Initiates Coverage on Grid Battery Metals and Publishes its Initiation Research Report

Fundamental Research Initiates Coverage on Grid Battery Metals and Publishes its Initiation Research Report

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..

Coquitlam, BC May 9, 2024 TheNewswire Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid") ( TSXV: CELL, OTCQB: EVKRF FRA: NMK2 ) is pleased to report that Fundamental Research Corp. ("Fundamental" or "FRC") has initiated coverage of the Company. The Initiating Coverage Report can be viewed at Fundamental's website and various third-party websites.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Awalé Announces Closing of C$11.5 Million "Bought Deal" Private Placement of Units

Awalé Announces Closing of C$11.5 Million "Bought Deal" Private Placement of Units

Awalé Resources (TSXV: ARIC) ("Awalé" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the bought-deal private placement initially announced on April 17, 2024 (the "Offering"). The Company issued ‎‎18,549,500 ‎units ("Units") of the Company ‎(which includes ‎2,419,500 ‎Units issued pursuant to the exercise in full of the over-allotment ‎option) ‎at a price of C$0.62 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $11,500,690‎. The Offering was underwritten by Canaccord Genuity Corp. on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the "Underwriters").

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company ("Common Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of C$0.80 per Common Share until May 8, 2026.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Congratulates Neighbouring Treasury Metals Inc. on Combination Transaction with Frank Giustra Backed Deal

Heritage Mining Congratulates Neighbouring Treasury Metals Inc. on Combination Transaction with Frank Giustra Backed Deal

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trident Royalties PLC Announces Q1 2024 Activities Update

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Q1 2024 Activities Update

Q1 2024 Activities Update

Trident Royalties PLC (AIM:TRR)(OTCQB:TDTRF), the diversified mining royalty company, is pleased to provide an update on its activities during the quarter ended 31 March 2024

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF C$5 MILLION FINANCING WITH RIO TINTO

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF C$5 MILLION FINANCING WITH RIO TINTO

western copper and gold corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) announces it has completed the previously announced private placement with Rio Tinto Canada Inc. ("Rio Tinto") pursuant to Rio Tinto's subscription rights as a result of the Company's recent issuance of common shares.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

Rio Tinto acquired 2,609,890 common shares of the Company at a price of C$1.90 per share for proceeds of C$4,958,791 , allowing Rio Tinto to maintain its interest of approximately 9.7%.

western copper and gold corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .

On behalf of the board,

"Sandeep Singh"

Sandeep Singh
Chief Executive Officer
western copper and gold corporation

SOURCE western copper and gold corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2024/06/c2410.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian North Resources Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Ferguson Lake Project in Nunavut, Canada

Canadian North Resources Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Ferguson Lake Project in Nunavut, Canada

Highlights:

  • Indicated Mineral Resources to 66.1 million tonnes (Mt) containing 1,093 million pounds (Mlb) copper at 0.75%, 678Mlb nickel at 0.47%, 79Mlb cobalt at 0.05%, 2.34 million ounces (Moz) palladium at 1.10 g/t and 0.42Moz platinum at 0.19 g/t.
  • 80% of the Indicated Mineral Resources are Open Pit comprising 52.7Mt at 0.65% Cu, 0.43% Ni, 0.05% Co, 0.97g/t Pd and 0.17% Pt.
  • Inferred Mineral Resources of 25.9Mt containing 558Mlb copper at 0.98%, 333Mlb nickel at 0.58%, 40Mlb cobalt at 0.07%, 1.12Moz palladium at 1.43 g/t and 0.21Moz platinum at 0.25 g/t.
  • The Mineral Resources are estimated only for the West, Central and East Zone of the 15km long main mineralized horizon. The potential to identify additional Mineral Resources exists along the strike and down dip of the currently defined Mineral Resources and on satellite zones including M-Zone, A51-Zone, A51 Far Side Zone, West Zone South and South Discovery Zone.

Canadian North Resources Inc. ("Canadian North" or the "Company") (TSXV: CNRI; OTCQX: CNRSF; FSE: EO0 (E-O-zero)) is pleased to announce that following the release of the Mineral Resource estimate on March 19, 2024, it has filed its National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report on its 100% owned Ferguson Lake base metal (nickel, copper, cobalt) and platinum-group metals ("PGM", palladium and platinum) Project ("the Ferguson Lake Project" or "the Project"), entitled "Independent Technical Report on the Mineral Resource Estimate for the Ferguson Lake Project, Nunavut, Canada ("the Technical Report")", prepared by SRK Consulting and Ronacher McKenzie Geoscience Inc., effective March 19, 2024, on SEDAR at http:www.sedar+.com . The Technical Report has also been posted on the Company's website at www.cnresources.com .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Outback Announces Signing of Definitive Agreement

Nextech3D.ai's AI Search Engine Powered by Nvidia GPUs Accelerating It's Production of 3D Models

Forum Energy Metals to Present at the Metals Investor Forum in Vancouver, BC May 10 - 11, 2024

Cosa Resources Announces Summer Exploration Plans for Athabasca Basin Uranium Projects

Related News

Gold Investing

Outback Announces Signing of Definitive Agreement

Copper Investing

Forum Energy Metals to Present at the Metals Investor Forum in Vancouver, BC May 10 - 11, 2024

Energy Investing

Cosa Resources Announces Summer Exploration Plans for Athabasca Basin Uranium Projects

Gold Investing

$8 Million Capital Raise to Commence Bringing the Mt Boppy Gold Mine into Production in 2024

Magnesium Investing

Securing North America’s Strategic and Critical Magnesium Supply Chain

Rare Earth Investing

ChemX - Investor Presentation

×