How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

Investing in Graphene Companies

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Top Stories This Week: Gold Bars Fly Off Shelves in South Korea, Shipwrecked Silver Case Gets Settled

Element79 Gold Corp Reports Exceptionally High-Grade Results from Lucero

CISCO REPORTS THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS

Forward Water Technologies Corp. and Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp. Announce Proposed Business Combination

Lancaster Resources Receives BLM Drilling Approval for Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project

DLE Pilot Plant Produces High Quality Eluate

Substantial Low-Cost Financial Support for Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Plant

Firebird Metals

FRB:AU

Fungtional Labs

Rua Gold

RUA:CNX

Element79 Gold Corp.

ELEM:CC
2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

Cobalt Investor Report

FPX Nickel Publishes Inaugural Sustainability Report

 FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX Nickel " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the publication of its first and foundational Sustainability Report (the " Report ").  The Report covers the period from 2021 to the present, a pivotal phase of Company growth and advancement of the flagship Baptiste Nickel Project (" Baptiste " or " the Project ").  To align with escalating project development efforts during this period, FPX Nickel initiated an internal assessment of the Company's Environmental, Social, and Governance (" ESG ") performance in early 2022.  The Report reflects the results of this assessment and provides an introduction to the sustainability initiatives FPX Nickel has implemented to date, as well as the commitments the Company has made for 2024.

The Report was prepared using the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals as a framework to report on the Company's business and sustainability initiatives.  The topic areas within the Report were defined based on the Company's purpose, mission, and core values, which will continue to guide our sustainability initiatives going forward:

  • Purpose : Enabling Canada's transition to a low-carbon economy
  • Mission : Advancing the Baptiste Nickel Project, the world's first awaruite deposit
  • Values : Safety, Respect, and Collaboration

"The period from 2021 to the present has marked a transformative journey for FPX Nickel, and we are pleased to unveil our inaugural Sustainability Report, highlighting the sustainability initiatives and ESG principles that lie at the heart of our Company's values," said Martin Turenne , President and CEO, FPX Nickel.  "We are committed to further integrating sustainability initiatives into all facets of our corporate and project development, and collaborating with First Nations and the governments of British Columbia and Canada to develop a project that creates substantial and sustainable benefits while protecting the environment for future generations."

Report Highlights

Environmental : Our Opportunity to Play a Role in Addressing Climate Change

Nickel is an important material for our society, necessary for the fabrication of stainless steel and electric vehicle batteries, and has been identified by Canada and other nations as essential to the transition to renewable energy technologies.  We recognize that FPX Nickel and, in particular, the Baptiste Nickel Project have an important part to play in responsible sourcing of critical minerals and the transition to a low carbon economy.  The Baptiste Nickel Project represents a multi-generational opportunity to develop a mine that will produce very low-carbon nickel, estimated to be in the lowest decile of global nickel produced today. This fundamental opportunity to play a role in addressing climate change represents both the purpose and mission of our company FPX Nickel, and the Baptiste Nickel Project.

Social: Our Commitment to Working Together to Define the Project

The present moment marks a generational opportunity for the mining industry, as we see a growing focus on the need for secure and responsible sourcing of critical minerals. This includes the significant opportunity for Indigenous leadership and direct participation in major projects, such as the Baptiste Nickel Project.  As we step towards this goal together, FPX is committed to establishing collaborative decision-making processes with First Nation communities to define the Baptiste Nickel Project together.  Creating and supporting the space for this collaboration is a core focus of the Social pillar of the Company's Sustainability program.

Governance : Demonstrating Our Values Through Our Actions

Through our commitment to strong board and operational governance, FPX Nickel seeks to contribute to accountable institutions in Canada and to continue to be a leader for junior mining companies.  This has included establishment of the Corporate Governance and Sustainability Committee within the Board of Directors, establishment of the Company's Sustainability department, implementation of new corporate policies, and broadening of professional experience and perspectives within the Board.

Our Path Forward

In 2024, FPX Nickel will conduct an independent materiality assessment to seek to integrate feedback from First Nations Rights Holders, local communities, corporate shareholders, and downstream nickel users.  This assessment will form the basis for future sustainability reporting, ensuring that the standards we adhere to, and the content of our reporting, align with the key focus areas identified by these significant groups.

The full Sustainability Report is available on the Company website at: https://fpxnickel.com/sustainability/sustainability-report/

Andrew Osterloh , P.Eng., FPX's Senior Vice President, Projects & Operations, FPX's Qualified Person under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content of this news release.

Figure 1 – FPX Nickel's Inaugural Sustainability Report, Cover Image (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

About the Decar Nickel District

The Company's Baptiste Nickel Project represents a large-scale greenfield discovery of nickel mineralization in the form of a sulphur-free, nickel-iron mineral called awaruite (Ni 3 Fe) hosted in an ultramafic/ophiolite complex. The Baptiste mineral claims cover an area of 245 km 2 west of Middle River and north of Trembleur Lake, in central British Columbia . In addition to the Baptiste Deposit itself, awaruite mineralization has been confirmed through drilling at several target areas within the same claims package, most notably at the Van Target which is located 6 km to the north of the Baptiste Deposit.  Since 2010, approximately US $30 million has been spent on the exploration and development of Baptiste.

The Baptiste Deposit is located within the Baptiste Creek watershed, on the traditional territories of the Tl'azt'en Nation and the Binche Whut'en, and within several Tl'azt'enne and Binche Whut'enne keyohs. FPX has conducted mineral exploration activities to date subject to the conditions of agreements with First Nations and keyoh holders.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite.  For more information, please view the Company's website at www.fpxnickel.com or contact Martin Turenne , President and CEO, at (604) 681-8600 or ceo@fpxnickel.com .

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FPX Nickel Completes Confirmatory Large-Scale Mineral Processing Pilot Testwork with Funding Support from the Government of Canada

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed a large-scale mineral processing pilot testing campaign for the Baptiste Nickel Project (" Baptiste " or the " Project "), the first significant component of the ongoing feasibility study (" FS ") metallurgical testwork campaign.  Results from this testwork confirm the 2023 preliminary feasibility study (" PFS ") basis, thereby validating FPX's processing strategy, flowsheet, and key metallurgical criteria, including estimated recoveries.  The pilot testing campaign was funded in part by a $725,000 grant from Natural Resources Canada (" NRCan ") under the Government of Canada's Critical Minerals Research, Development and Demonstration (" CMRDD ") program, which is advancing the commercial readiness of processing technologies that will support the development Canada's EV battery material supply chain.

FPX Nickel Announces Expansion to Generative Alliance with JOGMEC

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce an expansion of the Company's Global Generative Alliance (the " Generative Alliance ") program with Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security (" JOGMEC ").  Building on Year One progress and positive momentum achieved to-date, FPX and JOGMEC have agreed to an expanded Year Two budget.  The program will remain focused on the global identification and acquisition of high-quality awaruite nickel properties similar in geological character to the Company's flagship Baptiste Nickel Project (" Baptiste ") in central British Columbia.

Highlights

  • Global Generative Alliance budget increased from initially planned $650,000 to $1,500,000 for Year Two
  • Through ongoing evaluations in five international and three Canadian jurisdictions, the Generative Alliance program remains on track to define Designated Projects to be joint ventured by FPX and JOGMEC starting in Year Two
  • The Generative Alliance program has staked approximately 120 km 2 of prospective ground in British Columbia

"We are pleased with our progress during Year One of our Generative Alliance with JOGMEC and look forward to increasing momentum through a significantly expanded Year Two budget," commented Andrew Osterloh , FPX's Senior Vice-President of Projects and Operations. "Our shared vision of realizing new globally significant awaruite nickel deposits remains resolute, and with ongoing evaluations in multiple Canadian and International jurisdictions, we are on track to achieve our shared objective of defining Designated Projects starting in Year Two."

A JOGMEC representative commented: "JOGMEC has decided to increase funding for Year Two activities with a view to identifying significant new awaruite deposits, which could be a globally significant, low-carbon, source of nickel for the electric vehicle battery supply chain toward the realization of a carbon-neutral society."

In April 2023 , FPX and JOGMEC initiated a Generative Alliance to carry out mineral exploration activities for the identification and acquisition of high-quality awaruite nickel targets on a worldwide basis. Under the terms of the agreement, JOGMEC funded 100% of the $650,000 budget in Year One (covering the year ended March 31, 2024 ) and will fund 100% of the first $650,000 budgeted for Year Two (for the year ended March 31, 2025 ).

Building on Year One progress and the positive results of work completed to-date, FPX and JOGMEC have agreed to expand the Year Two budget to a total of $1,500,000 .  Under the terms of the agreement for Year Two, after JOGMEC has funded a cumulative total of $1,300,000 , the parties will fund ensuing exploration activities on pro-rata basis (FPX 40% and JOGMEC 60%).

Subject to agreement between FPX and JOGMEC, one or more specific targets identified by the Generative Alliance may be advanced to a second phase to be further developed as a separate designated project (" Designated Project ").  Each Designated Project will have its own work program and budget with the objective, of testing and further developing the identified targets.  For each Designated Project, JOGMEC and FPX will respectively fund 60% and 40% for approved work programs.

During Year One of the Generative Alliance, FPX's exploration team conducted evaluations and/or sampling programs in five international and three Canadian jurisdictions.  With multiple evaluations ongoing, and further prospective opportunities identified, the program is on track to identify Designated Projects in its second year.

Representing the first ground staked under the Generative Alliance, the Company is pleased to announce the acquisition of approximately 120 km 2 of new mineral claims in British Columbia.  This staking was based on historic sampling by FPX coupled with updated geological interpretation based on FPX's learnings at Baptiste.

The Company is currently strategizing on additional mineral tenure acquisitions within British Columbia , elsewhere in Canada , and in multiple international jurisdictions across multiple continents; one or more of such land packages may ultimately be selected as a Designated Project under the terms of the Generative Alliance.  As and when Designated Projects are confirmed, FPX will provide additional disclosure regarding the location and planned work programs for such Projects.

Keith Patterson , P.Geo., FPX's Vice President, Generative Exploration, FPX's Qualified Person under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content of this news release.

About the Decar Nickel District

The Company's Baptiste Nickel Project represents a large-scale greenfield discovery of nickel mineralization in the form of a sulphur-free, nickel-iron mineral called awaruite (Ni 3 Fe) hosted in an ultramafic/ophiolite complex.  The Baptiste mineral claims cover an area of 245 km 2 west of Middle River and north of Trembleur Lake, in central British Columbia.  In addition to the Baptiste Deposit itself, awaruite mineralization has been confirmed through drilling at several target areas within the same claims package, most notably at the Van Target which is located 6 km to the north of the Baptiste Deposit.  Since 2010, approximately US $30 million has been spent on the exploration and development of Baptiste.

The Baptiste Deposit is located within the Baptiste Creek watershed, on the traditional and unceded territories of the Tl'azt'en Nation and Binche Whut'en, and within several Tl'azt'enne and Binche Whut'enne keyohs. FPX has conducted mineral exploration activities to date subject to the conditions of agreements with First Nations and keyoh holders.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp.  is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite.  For more information, please view the Company's website at https://fpxnickel.com/ .

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Establishes Technical Advisory Committee with Representatives from Strategic Investors

 FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the creation of a Technical Advisory Committee (" TAC ") to provide guidance to FPX's management regarding the exploration and development of the Baptiste Nickel Project (" Baptiste " or the " Project ") in central British Columbia .

The TAC includes representatives of FPX's three strategic investors, each holding an approximate 9.9% interest in the Company's issued and outstanding shares – Sumitomo Metal Mining, Outokumpu Oyj, and the confidential corporate strategic investor first announced in November 2022 .

The TAC will benefit from the contribution of members from each of the strategic investors with diverse experience covering mineral exploration, mine project development and operations, sustainability and external relations. The group will review project materials and meet with FPX management on a quarterly basis to address risks and opportunities pertaining to the development of Baptiste. Consistent with the terms of the Company's investor rights agreements with each of its three strategic investors, the mandate of the TAC is strictly of an advisory nature; decisions regarding the Project will be subject to the sole determination of FPX's management and board of directors.

"We are grateful for the engagement of our three strategic investors in supporting the development of Baptiste," commented Martin Turenne , FPX's President and CEO. "Each of the three strategic investors brings unique technical capabilities, collectively covering the key aspects of mining, processing and downstream nickel consumption in the stainless steel and electric vehicle battery supply chains. The FPX management team looks forward to benefiting from this technical collaboration as we continue to advance Baptiste."

Market Maker Services

On March 1, 2024 , FPX retained PI Financial Corp. (" PI ") to provide market-making services in accordance with the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSX-V ") Policies. As disclosed in the Company's March 1, 2024 news release, in consideration of the Market Making Services, the Company is paying PI a monthly fee for a minimum term of three months. For additional clarity, the agreement provides an initial term of 12 months, which after three months may be terminated by the Company upon 30 days' written notice‎. After the initial 12-month term, the agreement continues on a month-to-month basis for an unspecified period. As of March 1, 2024 , PI did not have any interest, directly or indirectly in FPX or its securities, and did not possess any right to acquire such interest.

About the Decar Nickel District

The Company's Baptiste Nickel Project represents a large-scale greenfield discovery of nickel mineralization in the form of a sulphur-free, nickel-iron mineral called awaruite (Ni 3 Fe) hosted in an ultramafic/ophiolite complex. The Baptiste mineral claims cover an area of 245 km 2 west of Middle River and north of Trembleur Lake, in central British Columbia . In addition to the Baptiste Deposit itself, awaruite mineralization has been confirmed through drilling at several target areas within the same claims package, most notably at the Van Target which is located 6 km to the north of the Baptiste Deposit. Since 2010, approximately US $30 million has been spent on the exploration and development of Baptiste.

The Baptiste Deposit is located within the Baptiste Creek watershed, on the traditional and unceded territories of the Tl'azt'en Nation and Binche Whut'en, and within several Tl'azt'enne and Binche Whut'enne keyohs. FPX has conducted mineral exploration activities to date subject to the conditions of agreements with First Nations and keyoh holders.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite. For more information, please view the Company's website at https://fpxnickel.com/ .

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Outlines Baptiste Nickel Project Advancement Activities

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to outline plans for advancement of the Baptiste Nickel Project (" Baptiste " or the " Project ") in 2024. Building on the completion of the robust 2023 preliminary feasibility study (" PFS "), the Company's strategy is designed to prioritize critical path activities in preparation for entry into the Provincial and Federal environmental assessment (" EA ") in the first quarter of 2025.

Highlights

  • Critical readiness activities for the EA are focused on three key areas:
    • Collaboration with Indigenous communities: Achieved through building of relationships and progression towards establishment of EA agreements with potential participating Indigenous communities. This will include enshrining protocols for collaborative decision-making and consent-based processes with each community.
    • Cultural and environmental baseline studies: FPX is committed to an Indigenous-led baseline program, and the Company's ongoing and expanded program will continue to build the comprehensive dataset required for the EA process and engineering studies.
    • Engineering studies and feasibility readiness: Through desktop and laboratory programs, the Company will continue to refine key Project elements, readying the project for the EA and feasibility study processes.

"FPX is focused on prioritizing and advancing the key workstreams to successfully enter the EA process, which sits along the critical path for the overall development of the Baptiste Nickel Project," commented Martin Turenne , FPX's President and CEO. "We are committed to executing project development activities in partnership with Indigenous communities in the Project area and look forward to supporting the development of Canada's critical minerals ecosystem in keeping with our core values of safety, respect, and collaboration."

Collaboration with Indigenous Communities

In 2024, the Company will work to establish EA agreements with all potential participating Indigenous communities. FPX is committed to building relationships with Indigenous communities early and through inclusive processes, to providing resources to enable engagement and collaborative decision-making, to enabling Indigenous communities to advance self-determined goals, and to optimizing long-term sustainable benefits and opportunities connected to the Project.

FPX will continue collaborative Project design in advance of the EA process, building on a series of mine design workshops initiated in 2023. Initial discussions in these workshops have focused on community values and preliminary learnings from Indigenous-led environmental baseline studies and have emphasized the importance of respect and protection of the environment.

A collaborative decision-making process with Indigenous communities is planned in 2024 to determine key aspects of mine design including tailings facility location and powerline routing, in advance of entering the EA process. Agreements with Indigenous communities are a priority for the Company in 2024 as they will be a mechanism to formalize these commitments and initiatives.

Cultural and Environmental Baseline Studies

Cultural and environmental baseline studies have been ongoing for the Baptiste Nickel Project since early 2022 and include surface water hydrology and water quality, wildlife, vegetation, fisheries and aquatics, and archeology programs. Ongoing and expanded 2024 programs have been scoped in preparation for the EA process. The 2024 field program will include an expansion of activities in the Project area, and commencement of studies focused on linear infrastructure, including the Project access road and powerline corridors.

FPX is committed to the ongoing execution of an Indigenous-led cultural and environmental baseline program. To achieve this, the Company has prioritized engagement of Indigenous-owned businesses and partnerships, such as Shas-Ti Environmental LP and Sasuchan Environmental LP, to ensure integration of Indigenous perspectives into the scoping and execution of these studies.

"The environmental consulting group Ecofor and the community of Binche have a long history of working together and in 2022 this was formalized by the establishment of Shas-Ti Environmental, a partnership undertaking the Indigenous-led baseline studies and training of community members for the Baptiste Nickel Project," commented Dwayne Martin , Community Liaison Manager for Shas-Ti Environmental. "A Dakelh phrase that guides our approach to collaboration is Alhgoh 'uts'ut'en, meaning we all work together . We are extremely proud of the work we are doing and that FPX is committed to this philosophy of working together."

Project Design & Engineering

Following completion of the PFS in October 2023 , the Company conducted a comprehensive planning exercise to define the path forward for Baptiste through project development and into production, and to ensure the Company will enter the EA process with the level of engineering definition necessary to de-risk the overall Project timeline. In 2024, engineering work will be centered on metallurgical testing and value engineering activities.

Metallurgy

The PFS was robustly supported by an extensive metallurgical testwork program which included extensive bench and multiple pilot-scale testwork programs. The Company has now commenced the feasibility study (" FS ") metallurgical program, which is focused on refining select elements of the flowsheet while also completing the typical testwork elements required to support FS detailing.

The FS metallurgical program commenced with pilot-scale testing of the concentrator flowsheet to (a) refine select elements of the Baptiste concentrator flowsheet, and (b) produce sufficient awaruite concentrate to support larger-scale testwork of the downstream refinery flowsheet. The concentrator pilot-scale testwork program is nearing completion, and results along with the confirmed plan for refinery testwork for the production of battery-grade nickel sulphate will be presented in April 2024 . Both of these programs are being funded in part by a non-repayable grant from the federal government of Canada under the Critical Minerals Research, Development, and Demonstration (" CMRDD ") program.

Other elements of the FS testwork program in 2024 include the types of typical and routine testwork required to support FS detailing, including bulk material handling characterization, solid-liquid separation, comminution variability, briquetting, and flotation tailings leach optimization testwork. Additionally, the Company will evaluate the potential opportunities which were presented in the PFS, such as nickel sulphide flotation and upgrading of a potential iron ore concentrate. The FS testwork program is expected to run through to 2025, and material findings will be sequentially released when completed.

Value Engineering

Building on the technical and commercial viability demonstrated in the PFS, the Company has commenced a value engineering program which looks to further improve project value, and also provide suitable layout and execution certainty ahead of the EA process. To this effect, concurrent value engineering studies are focusing on optimization of the following areas: process plant design, overall site layout, carbon intensity, and linear infrastructure (access road and powerline).

The value engineering exercise has identified several potential improvements to the conceptual Project design; the Company will report the full results of the value engineering program in the second quarter of 2024. Technically and economically feasible alternatives that are identified through value engineering will be further evaluated through collaboration with Indigenous communities, as described above.

Feasibility Study Planning

The Company will also progress scoping and planning for the 2025 field season, which will focus on data collection to support the feasibility study, including geotechnical investigations, continued environmental baseline data collection, and resource drilling.

Andrew Osterloh , P.Eng., FPX's Senior Vice President, Projects & Operations, FPX's Qualified Person under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content of this news release.

About the Decar Nickel District

The Company's Baptiste Nickel Project represents a large-scale greenfield discovery of nickel mineralization in the form of a sulphur-free, nickel-iron mineral called awaruite (Ni 3 Fe) hosted in an ultramafic/ophiolite complex. The Baptiste mineral claims cover an area of 245 km 2 west of Middle River and north of Trembleur Lake, in central British Columbia . In addition to the Baptiste Deposit itself, awaruite mineralization has been confirmed through drilling at several target areas within the same claims package, most notably at the Van Target which is located 6 km to the north of the Baptiste Deposit. Since 2010, approximately US $30 million has been spent on the exploration and development of Baptiste.

The Baptiste Deposit is located within the Baptiste Creek watershed, on the traditional and unceded territories of the Tl'azt'en Nation and Binche Whut'en, and within several Tl'azt'enne and Binche Whut'enne keyohs. FPX has conducted mineral exploration activities to date subject to the conditions of agreements with First Nations and keyoh holders.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite. For more information, please view the Company's website at www.fpxnickel.com .

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Appoints Market Maker

 FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has retained PI Financial Corp. (" PI ") to provide market-making services in accordance with the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSX-V ") Policies.

PI, an investment dealer located in Vancouver, British Columbia , will trade the securities of FPX on the TSX-V, adhering to regulatory exchange policies to maintain a reasonable, fair market and to enhance the liquidity of the Company's shares (" Market Making Services "). In consideration of the Market Making Services, the Company will pay PI a monthly fee of $5,000 for a minimum term of three months. After three months, the agreement with PI may be terminated by the Company at any time upon 30 days' written notice. FPX and PI are unrelated and unaffiliated entities. PI will not receive shares or options as compensation and the capital used for market-making will be provided by PI.

About the Decar Nickel District

The Company's Decar Nickel District represents a large-scale greenfield discovery of nickel mineralization in the form of a naturally occurring nickel-iron mineral called awaruite (Ni 3 Fe) hosted in an ultramafic/ophiolite complex.  FPX's mineral claims cover an area of 245 km 2 west of the Middle River and north of Trembleur Lake, in central British Columbia.  Awaruite mineralization has been identified in several target areas within the ophiolite complex including the Baptiste Deposit and the Van Target, as confirmed by drilling, petrographic examination, electron probe analyses and outcrop sampling.  Since 2010, approximately US $30 million has been spent on the exploration and development of Decar.

Of the four targets in the Decar Nickel District, the Baptiste Deposit has been the focus of increasing resource definition (a total of 99 holes and 33,700 m of drilling completed), as well as environmental and engineering studies to evaluate its potential as a bulk-tonnage open pit mining project.  The Baptiste Deposit is located within the Baptiste Creek watershed, on the traditional and unceded territories of Tl'azt'en Nation and Binche Whut'en, and within several Tl'azt'enne and Binche Whut'enne keyohs. FPX has conducted mineral exploration activities to date subject to the conditions of agreements with First Nations and keyoh holders.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite. For more information, please view the Company's website at www.fpxnickel.com.

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ materially from those currently projected by management at the time of writing due to many factors the majority of which are beyond the control of FPX and its management. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements pertaining, directly or indirectly, to the following: the duration of the Marketing Making Services and the frequency of any trades in connection with the Market Making Services. These statements speak only as of the date of this release or as of the date specified in the documents accompanying this release, as the case may be. The Company does not assumes the obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

VIZSLA COPPER PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE AND POPLAR COPPER-GOLD PROJECT STRATEGY UPDATE

 Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the appointment of Craig Parry Executive Chairman, to the role of Chief Executive Officer (" CEO "), and further information on the newly acquired Poplar Project ( "Poplar" or the "Project" ).  The Poplar Project is home to the Poplar Deposit (the "Deposit" ), a large porphyry-related copper-gold-molybdenum deposit that is one of the most advanced pre-production copper projects in British Columbia .

HIGHLIGHTS:
  • CEO. Craig Parry , Executive Chairman, has assumed the role of CEO.
  • Large, Gold-Rich Resource Base. The Project hosts a current undiluted indicated mineral resource of 152.3 million tonnes grading 0.32% copper, 0.009% molybdenum, 0.09 g/t gold and 2.58 g/t silver and an undiluted inferred mineral resource of 139.3 million tonnes grading 0.29% copper, 0.005% molybdenum, 0.07 g/t gold and 4.95 g/t silver.
  • Development Potential. The Poplar Deposit is a large, near-surface copper deposit that extends to the top of the bedrock and is covered only by a thin veneer (5- 10m thick) of overburden. It possesses a higher-grade core that also extends to the top of the bedrock and may be beneficial to phased mining scenarios.
  • Exploration Potential. Very little exploration drilling or ground geophysical surveying has been completed outside of the immediate Poplar deposit area, suggesting terrific potential for the discovery of additional porphyry-related mineralization.

" With the completion of the Universal Copper transaction, I look forward to taking a more active role in the Company's day-to-day operations " stated Craig Parry , Executive Chairman of the Company.  " Since Vizsla Copper's inception, we've succeeded in adding multiple exciting development and exploration assets, and we're just getting started.  Vizsla Copper is in a terrific position with the price of copper approaching $5 per pound and strong tailwinds continuing to dominate the sector."

Awalé Resources Announces Board Changes

Awalé Resources (TSXV: ARIC) ("Awalé" or the "Company") is pleased to welcome two new members and the appointment of current member Stephen Stewart as Chair of the board of directors. Mr. Robin Birchall and Mr. Derk Hartman will be stepping down from their positions, allowing for Awalé to welcome Mr. Anthony Moreau and Mr. Karl Akueson as new directors.

Andrew Chubb, CEO of the Company, commented:

Canadian Critical Minerals Closes Financing

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CCMI) (OTCQB: RIINF) ("CCMI" or the "Company") has closed a financing, consisting of 2,008,648 units ("Units") priced at $0.05 per Unit for proceeds of $100,432 (the "Offering"). Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant is exercisable into a common share at a price of $0.08 per share for a period of 24 months from the Offering.

All securities issued are subject to a statutory hold period that expires four months and one day from issuance.

PROPOSED NOMINATIONS TO STRENGTHEN WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD's BOARD

western copper and gold corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) is pleased to announce that Raymond Threlkeld Robert Chausse and Sandeep Singh will stand for election as directors at the Company's upcoming annual general and special meeting.

"We are extremely pleased that Mr. Threlkeld, Mr. Chausse and Mr. Singh have agreed to join our board," said Bill Williams , Interim Chairman of Western. "The expansion of the Western board reflects the growth and strategic initiatives of the Company as the Casino project moves into the next phase of its lifecycle.  Their collective wealth of experience and technical, operational and financial acumen will be a strong complement to our Company."

Mr. Threlkeld is a seasoned mining professional with more than 30 years of experience in mineral exploration, mine operations and construction and executive management. Currently, he is a director of Calibre Mining Corp. and New Found Gold Corp. Most recently he was Chairman of Newmarket Gold and became a director of Kirkland Lake Gold upon the sale of Newmarket . In addition, Mr. Threlkeld was previously President and CEO of Rainy River Resources. From 1996 to 2004, Mr. Threlkeld held a variety of senior executive positions with Barrick Gold Corporation rising to the position of Vice President, Project Development. Among his accomplishments were the Pierina Mine in Peru , Bulyanhulu Mine in Tanzania , Veladero Mine in Argentina , Lagunas Norte Mine in Peru and the Cowel Mine in Australia . Mr. Threlkeld holds a B.Sc. degree in Geology from the University of Nevada .

Mr. Chausse is a proven leader with more than 25 years of international finance experience in mining who most recently served as CFO of New Gold Inc until his retirement. Currently, he is a director of Revival Gold Inc. Previously, Mr. Chausse served as CFO of Richmont Mines Inc., CFO at Stornoway Diamonds and EVP & CFO of AuRico Gold . His experience also includes VP of Finance, Operations and Projects for Kinross Gold and he held increasingly senior positions with Barrick Gold . Mr. Chausse is a Chartered Accountant and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Toronto Metropolitan University.

western copper and gold corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .

On behalf of the board,

"Sandeep Singh"

Sandeep Singh
Chief Executive Officer
western copper and gold corporation

SOURCE western copper and gold corporation

Awalé Resources Announces Newmont Advances to Phase 2 of Earn-In on the Odienné Project JV

Awalé Resources (TSXV: ARIC) ("Awalé" or "the Company"), is pleased to announce Newmont has progressed to Phase 2 of the Earn-In agreement over the Odienné Joint Venture Project. This is a significant milestone that underscores the ongoing success and potential of the Odienné Gold-Copper Project through which Newmont could earn a further 14% interest (for a total 65% interest) via 10 million in exploration expenditure and defining a minimum 2 million ounce gold resource.

"This potential investment of up to 10 million USD in exploration expenditure from Newmont paired with our recent $11.5 million CAD equity financing puts Awale on solid footing to continue to deliver exploration success at the Odienné project," said Andrew Chubb, CEO of Awalé Resources.

Canadian Critical Minerals Provides Progress Report on Bull River Mine Project

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CCMI) is pleased to report that it has received additional revenues for the Company from the sale of stockpiled copper, gold and silver mineralized material at the Bull River Mine ("BRM") project near Cranbrook, BC. During the month of April 2024, the Company trucked 362 wet metric tonnes ("wmt") of mineralized material to New Afton and the Company received a provisional payment of approximately US$72,445 for the April shipments. The mineralized material sent to New Afton graded 2.96% Cu, 0.62 gt Au and 23.1 gt Ag.

The Company is using a Steinert KSS 100 X-Ray Transmissive Ore Sorter ("Ore Sorter") to pre-concentrate coarse mineralized material from a large surface stockpile at the BRM prior to transporting to New Afton for processing under an Ore Purchase Agreement ("OPA") (see press release dated October 5, 2023, on Sedar+). Road restrictions, that were imposed by the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure of British Columbia on February 24, 2024, to 70% of normal loads in the Cranbrook area, were finally removed on April 24, 2024. The Company has now resumed trucking operations.

