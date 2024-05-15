Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Canadian Critical Minerals Closes Financing

Canadian Critical Minerals Closes Financing

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CCMI) (OTCQB: RIINF) ("CCMI" or the "Company") has closed a financing, consisting of 2,008,648 units ("Units") priced at $0.05 per Unit for proceeds of $100,432 (the "Offering"). Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant is exercisable into a common share at a price of $0.08 per share for a period of 24 months from the Offering.

All securities issued are subject to a statutory hold period that expires four months and one day from issuance.

Proceeds from the financing will be used for exploration and development activities at the Bull River Mine project near Cranbrook, B.C.

About Canadian Critical Minerals Inc.

CCMI is a mining company primarily focused on two near-term copper production assets in Canada. CCMI's main asset is the 100% owned Bull River Mine project (>135 million lbs of copper) near Cranbrook, British Columbia which has a Mineral Resource containing copper, gold and silver. CCMI also owns a 34% interest in the Thierry Mine project (>1.3 billion lbs of copper) near Pickle Lake, Ontario which has a Mineral Resource containing copper, nickel, silver, palladium, platinum and gold.

Contact Information
Canadian Critical Minerals Inc.
Ian Berzins
President & Chief Executive Officer
M: +1-403-512-8202
E: iberzins@canadiancriticalmineralsinc.com
Website: www.canadiancriticalmineralsinc.com

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements about strategic plans, future work programs and objectives and expected results from such work programs. Forward-looking information necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; and other risks.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information and the risks identified in the Company's continuous disclosure record. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this news release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this new release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/209357

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Canadian Critical Minerals Provides Progress Report on Bull River Mine Project

Canadian Critical Minerals Provides Progress Report on Bull River Mine Project

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CCMI) is pleased to report that it has received additional revenues for the Company from the sale of stockpiled copper, gold and silver mineralized material at the Bull River Mine ("BRM") project near Cranbrook, BC. During the month of April 2024, the Company trucked 362 wet metric tonnes ("wmt") of mineralized material to New Afton and the Company received a provisional payment of approximately US$72,445 for the April shipments. The mineralized material sent to New Afton graded 2.96% Cu, 0.62 gt Au and 23.1 gt Ag.

The Company is using a Steinert KSS 100 X-Ray Transmissive Ore Sorter ("Ore Sorter") to pre-concentrate coarse mineralized material from a large surface stockpile at the BRM prior to transporting to New Afton for processing under an Ore Purchase Agreement ("OPA") (see press release dated October 5, 2023, on Sedar+). Road restrictions, that were imposed by the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure of British Columbia on February 24, 2024, to 70% of normal loads in the Cranbrook area, were finally removed on April 24, 2024. The Company has now resumed trucking operations.

Canadian Critical Minerals Closes $247,500 Flow-Through Financing

Canadian Critical Minerals Closes $247,500 Flow-Through Financing

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CCMI) (OTCQB: RIINF) ("CCMI" or the "Company") has closed a flow-through financing for gross proceeds of $247,500, comprised of 4,500,002 Flow-Through Shares with an issue price of $0.055 per share.

All securities issued are subject to a statutory hold period that expires four months and one day from issuance.

Canadian Critical Minerals Achieving Positive Results from Ore Sorting at Bull River Mine

Canadian Critical Minerals Achieving Positive Results from Ore Sorting at Bull River Mine

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CCMI) (OTCQB: RIINF) ("CCMI" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it is achieving positive results from ore sorting at the Bull River Mine ("BRM") project near Cranbrook, BC. The Company is using a Steinert KSS 100 X-Ray Transmissive Ore Sorter ("Ore Sorter") to pre-concentrate coarse mineralized material from a large surface stockpile at the BRM prior to transporting to New Afton for processing under an Ore Purchase Agreement ("OPA") (see press release dated October 5, 2023, on Sedar+).

The Company previously announced the successful commissioning of the Ore Sorter (see press release dated March 18, 2024, on Sedar+). During the month of February 2024 and prior to the imposition of road restrictions on February 24th, 2024, the Company trucked 897 wet metric tonnes ("wmt") of mineralized material to New Afton. This run of mine material from the surface stockpile graded 1.39% copper, 0.29 g/t gold and 11 g/t silver and is representative of the insitu grade of the surface stockpile.

PROPOSED NOMINATIONS TO STRENGTHEN WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD's BOARD

PROPOSED NOMINATIONS TO STRENGTHEN WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD's BOARD

western copper and gold corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) is pleased to announce that Raymond Threlkeld Robert Chausse and Sandeep Singh will stand for election as directors at the Company's upcoming annual general and special meeting.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

"We are extremely pleased that Mr. Threlkeld, Mr. Chausse and Mr. Singh have agreed to join our board," said Bill Williams , Interim Chairman of Western. "The expansion of the Western board reflects the growth and strategic initiatives of the Company as the Casino project moves into the next phase of its lifecycle.  Their collective wealth of experience and technical, operational and financial acumen will be a strong complement to our Company."

Mr. Threlkeld is a seasoned mining professional with more than 30 years of experience in mineral exploration, mine operations and construction and executive management. Currently, he is a director of Calibre Mining Corp. and New Found Gold Corp. Most recently he was Chairman of Newmarket Gold and became a director of Kirkland Lake Gold upon the sale of Newmarket . In addition, Mr. Threlkeld was previously President and CEO of Rainy River Resources. From 1996 to 2004, Mr. Threlkeld held a variety of senior executive positions with Barrick Gold Corporation rising to the position of Vice President, Project Development. Among his accomplishments were the Pierina Mine in Peru , Bulyanhulu Mine in Tanzania , Veladero Mine in Argentina , Lagunas Norte Mine in Peru and the Cowel Mine in Australia . Mr. Threlkeld holds a B.Sc. degree in Geology from the University of Nevada .

Mr. Chausse is a proven leader with more than 25 years of international finance experience in mining who most recently served as CFO of New Gold Inc until his retirement. Currently, he is a director of Revival Gold Inc. Previously, Mr. Chausse served as CFO of Richmont Mines Inc., CFO at Stornoway Diamonds and EVP & CFO of AuRico Gold . His experience also includes VP of Finance, Operations and Projects for Kinross Gold and he held increasingly senior positions with Barrick Gold . Mr. Chausse is a Chartered Accountant and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Toronto Metropolitan University.

western copper and gold corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .

On behalf of the board,

"Sandeep Singh"

Sandeep Singh
Chief Executive Officer
western copper and gold corporation

SOURCE western copper and gold corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2024/15/c7402.html

Awalé Resources Announces Newmont Advances to Phase 2 of Earn-In on the Odienné Project JV

Awalé Resources Announces Newmont Advances to Phase 2 of Earn-In on the Odienné Project JV

Awalé Resources (TSXV: ARIC) ("Awalé" or "the Company"), is pleased to announce Newmont has progressed to Phase 2 of the Earn-In agreement over the Odienné Joint Venture Project. This is a significant milestone that underscores the ongoing success and potential of the Odienné Gold-Copper Project through which Newmont could earn a further 14% interest (for a total 65% interest) via 10 million in exploration expenditure and defining a minimum 2 million ounce gold resource.

"This potential investment of up to 10 million USD in exploration expenditure from Newmont paired with our recent $11.5 million CAD equity financing puts Awale on solid footing to continue to deliver exploration success at the Odienné project," said Andrew Chubb, CEO of Awalé Resources.

Rio Tinto IOC recognized with Towards Sustainable Mining Environmental Excellence Award

Rio Tinto IOC recognized with Towards Sustainable Mining Environmental Excellence Award

Rio Tinto's Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) has won the Towards Sustainable Mining (TSM) Environmental Excellence Award for its contributions to the Abandoned Site Rehabilitation Partnership: Nitassinan Cleanup project. This collaborative initiative, undertaken in partnership with the First Nations of Quebec and Labrador Sustainable Development Institute (FNQLSDI), focuses on the remediation of legacy dumpsites within Nitassinan, the ancestral territory of Innu Nation of Uashat Mak Mani-Utenam, which were not the result of IOC activities, with the goal of restoring the land to its original state.

FNQLSDI environmental specialists, alongside members of the Uashat Mak Mani-Utenam community, are actively engaged in dismantling decommissioned structures and clearing abandoned sites. Leveraging rail cars and the extensive QNS&L Railway spanning 418 kilometers to Sept-Îles, the project facilitates the safe and efficient removal and relocation of materials, showcasing IOC's commitment to environmental care and community collaboration by utilizing its resources to support sustainable development initiatives outside its core operations.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Business Highlights

  • Announced initiation of ALTITUDE-AD, a Phase 2 study to investigate sabirnetug (ACU193) for the treatment of early Alzheimer's disease, in May 2024

  • Initiation of a Phase 1 study to support a subcutaneous dosing option of sabirnetug expected in mid-2024

  • Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $296.6 million as of Mar. 31, 2024, expected to support current clinical and operational activities into the first half of 2027

  • Company to host conference call and webcast today at 8:00 a.m. ET

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABOS) ("Acumen" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel therapeutic that targets toxic soluble amyloid beta oligomers (AβOs) for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), today reported financial results for the first quarter of 2024 and provided a business update.

"In the first quarter, our team remained laser-focused on the initiation of ALTITUDE-AD, our Phase 2 study investigating the efficacy and safety of sabirnetug for the treatment of early AD. We announced the first patient dosed in this study just last week. We are encouraged by the level of investigator interest in the potential of sabirnetug to offer a best-in-class therapeutic profile for patients, which is a testament to our strong Phase 1 data package and the relationships our team has built with clinical sites," Daniel O'Connell, Chief Executive Officer of Acumen. "We continue to expect to initiate a Phase 1 study with a subcutaneous form of sabirnetug in mid-2024 in an effort to extend the product profile and offer administration optionality for patients. We remain committed to delivering on our strategic priority to advance the clinical development of sabirnetug efficiently and thoughtfully."

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Business Highlights

  • Announced initiation of ALTITUDE-AD, a Phase 2 study to investigate sabirnetug (ACU193) for the treatment of early Alzheimer's disease, in May 2024

  • Initiation of a Phase 1 study to support a subcutaneous dosing option of sabirnetug expected in mid-2024

  • Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $296.6 million as of Mar. 31, 2024, expected to support current clinical and operational activities into the first half of 2027

  • Company to host conference call and webcast today at 8:00 a.m. ET

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABOS) ("Acumen" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel therapeutic that targets toxic soluble amyloid beta oligomers (AβOs) for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), today reported financial results for the first quarter of 2024 and provided a business update.

"In the first quarter, our team remained laser-focused on the initiation of ALTITUDE-AD, our Phase 2 study investigating the efficacy and safety of sabirnetug for the treatment of early AD. We announced the first patient dosed in this study just last week. We are encouraged by the level of investigator interest in the potential of sabirnetug to offer a best-in-class therapeutic profile for patients, which is a testament to our strong Phase 1 data package and the relationships our team has built with clinical sites," Daniel O'Connell, Chief Executive Officer of Acumen. "We continue to expect to initiate a Phase 1 study with a subcutaneous form of sabirnetug in mid-2024 in an effort to extend the product profile and offer administration optionality for patients. We remain committed to delivering on our strategic priority to advance the clinical development of sabirnetug efficiently and thoughtfully."

×