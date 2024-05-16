Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Protolabs to Participate in Upcoming Industry and Investor Conferences

Protolabs to Participate in Upcoming Industry and Investor Conferences

Protolabs (NYSE: PRLB), provider of the fastest and most comprehensive digital manufacturing service in the world, today announced that the company will present at the following two upcoming conferences:

  • The Manufacturing Leadership Council's ‘Rethink: Accelerating Digital Transformation in Manufacturing' Summit on Tuesday, June 4, 2024 at 9 a.m. EDT. Protolabs' President and CEO, Rob Bodor, will share the company's ongoing Manufacturing 4.0 journey that has driven its mission to serve customers on the forefront of innovation.

    "Protolabs was instrumental in the rise of digital manufacturing and has been revolutionizing the industry for 25 years while growing profitably," said Bodor. "Our digital evolution has included manufacturing innovations, technology advancements, and key investments in both talent and software. I am excited to share lessons learned with industry leaders at the forefront of the digital manufacturing conversation."
  • William Blair's 44th Annual Growth Stock Conference on Thursday, June 6, 2024 at 9 a.m. EDT. Rob Bodor will present on Protolabs' current operational and financial trends. A live webcast of the presentation may be accessed by visiting the following link . A replay of the webcast will be available in the investor relations section of Protolabs' website for 90 days following the conference.

About Protolabs

Protolabs is the fastest and most comprehensive digital manufacturing service in the world. Our digital factories produce low-volume parts in days while Protolabs Network unlocks advanced capabilities and volume pricing through its highly vetted manufacturing partners. The result? One manufacturing source—from prototyping to production—for product developers, engineers, and supply chain teams across the globe. See what's next at protolabs.com .

Investor Relations Contacts:
Protolabs
Ryan Johnsrud, 612-225-4873
Manager, Investor Relations and FP&A
ryan.johnsrud@protolabs.com

Gateway Group, Inc.
949-574-3860
PRLB@gateway-grp.com

Media Contact:
Protolabs
Brent Renneke, 763-479-7704
Marketing Communications Manager
brent.renneke@protolabs.com

