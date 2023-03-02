iMETAL Resources Announces 2023 Phase One Exploration Plans at Gowganda West and Ghost Mountain

GamingInvesting News

The Romans Named Global Consumer PR Agency of Record for the Candy Crush Franchise

Sweeeeeet

King, makers of Candy Crush the top grossing mobile gaming franchise in U.S. app stores 1 has appointed creative agency The Romans as its retained consumer PR agency. The appointment is the result of a competitive pitch process which began in December, 2022.

The Romans

The Romans will be responsible for the brand's consumer PR efforts, leading the charge on creative campaigns, events, stunts, and ongoing press office activities, with a focus on its key markets in the US and UK.

Of the appointment, Louise Ramsden , Brand Communications Lead at King said,

"We were looking for a global agency with an implicit understanding of gaming, tech, and most importantly, culture. The response The Romans delivered showed they not only had a deep understanding of our audience, but they also knew how to reach new audiences around the world via high-impact creative campaigning. We're at a pivotal point with the brand turning 10 years old, and our consumers demanding more engagement and entertainment than ever. We not only want to serve them by providing that on the platform, but IRL too, and that's what we plan on delivering with The Romans - high-impact initiatives at every turn. We want to disrupt the category in a distinctly Candy Crush Saga way, while celebrating our players. 2023 is just the beginning."

Sarah Jenkins , Partner at The Romans New York said,

"King is the exact type of client we're looking for as we continue our agency growth and we couldn't be more honored to have them select The Romans as their creative partner for the Candy Crush franchise. Their team is dynamic, bold and eager to work collaboratively to inject the brand back into the cultural zeitgeist. We're thrilled to hit the ground running with them and look forward to showing up with some sweet surprises for consumers, while generating the buzz Candy Crush deserves as one of the most beloved worldwide mobile game franchises being played today."

The account will be led on a day-to-day basis in the US by Katherine Espinosa , Vice President, and in Europe , by Kate Brazier , Director, who joined The Romans from her role as Global Growth Director at Grayling in 2021.

About King

With a mission of Making the World Playful , King is a leading interactive entertainment company and the creator of the world-famous Candy Crush franchise, as well as other mobile game hits including Farm Heroes Sag a. Candy Crush is the top-grossing franchise in U.S. app stores, a position it has held for the last five years, and King's games are being played by 233 million monthly active users as of Q4 2022. King, a part of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), has game studios in Stockholm , Malmö, London , Barcelona and Berlin and offices in San Francisco , New York , Los Angeles and Malta . More information can be found at King.com or by following us on LinkedIn , @lifeatking on Instagram, or @king_games on Twitter.

© 2023 King.com Ltd. King, the King crown logo, Candy Crush, the Tiffi character, Candy Crush Saga and related marks are trademarks of King.com Ltd and/or related entities.

About The Romans

Founded in 2015, The Romans has been named 'Agency of The Year' at a major awards show every year for the past six years, and is currently PRWeek UK's Mid-Sized Agency of The Year 2022 and Campaign's PR Agency of The Year 2022. It has offices in New York , Dubai and London and its clients include Ben & Jerry's, Dove, Unilever, Pernod Ricard and Heineken. For more information, visit www.wearetheromans.com .

1 Activision Blizzard Q4 2022 earnings press release

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-romans-named-global-consumer-pr-agency-of-record-for-the-candy-crush-franchise-301761335.html

SOURCE The Romans

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
The Conversation (0)
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Magic Eden Announces 'Mint Madness', Over a Dozen Projects Partnering on Free Mints This Month

Leading cross-chain NFT platform launching free mints for over a dozen gaming projects across Polygon, Ethereum , and Solana, beginning March 3 rd

Today, Magic Eden ("The Company"), the leading cross-chain NFT platform, announced a series of free mints for over a dozen web3 gaming projects that will be rolled out during the month of March. 'Mint Madness' will begin on Friday, March 3 with Planet Mojo, exclusively on Polygon.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

My Neighbor Alice, a Fully Decentralized Game Offering Players more Autonomy Over their In-game Assets

Riccardo Sibani , the Chief Product Officer of My Neighbor Alice , shared his thoughts on the future of decentralized gaming and My Neighbor Alice's innovative approach to this technology, and the challenges of developing anti-cheat engines for decentralized games.

Blockchain-based gaming platforms are gaining popularity, and My Neighbor Alice (MNA) is one of the leading platforms in this space. In a recent interview on the Edge of NFT podcast here Riccardo Sibani the Chief Product Officer of MNA, shared insights into the platform's commitment to decentralized technologies and its unique gaming experience.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

PARIS HILTON, GEETANJALI DHILLON, AND SABRINA KAY JOIN MUUS COLLECTIVE'S ADVISORY BOARD OF DISTINGUISHED WOMEN EXECUTIVES

Paris Hilton , Geetanjali Dhillon , Sabrina Kay, Mich Mathews-Spradlin and Felicia Day make up Muus Collective's Board of Advisors.

Muus Collective, Inc. ("Muus"), an entertainment studio creating experiences that span mobile games and digital collectibles, announced today the expansion of its Board of Advisors, welcoming experts from the worlds of web3, entertainment and philanthropy. Three prominent leaders will join the board, Paris Hilton CEO of 11:11 Media, entrepreneur, investor, and women's and children's rights advocate, Geetanjali Dhillon marketing strategist for global entertainment companies, including Sony, Netflix, NBCU, AMC Networks, brand and growth advisor, and passionate DEI advocate, and Sabrina Kay CEO of Fremont Private Investments, Strategic Partner at VSS Capital Partners, former CEO of five exited companies and notable philanthropist. They will join Mich Mathews-Spradlin former CMO and SVP of Marketing at Microsoft, and Felicia Day actor, producer, writer, streamer and well-known gamer, who already sit on the board.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

7Sport: One of the Favorite Tournaments for eSport Fans is Returning to Toronto in 2023

All Call of Duty fans know the last Major that happened in 2022 in Toronto was a huge success. Happily, we will all be able to witness an astonishing comeback for the 2023 season since Toronto will be hosting one of the biggest eSport tournaments. It is not only the fans of the game that are excited but also the betting sites at https:7sport.netcabetting that are already preparing for one of the largest esports entities in the world. The event will be held from the 25 th of May to the 28 th of May.

7Sport: One of the Favorite Tournaments for eSport Fans is Returning to Toronto in 2023

We are still waiting for some details, but we already know that the event will be unforgettable, keeping in mind that this is the last chance for the best teams of Call of Duty to mark themselves before the beginning of the Champion Weekend. We also know the location – Ryerson's Mattamy Athletic Centre – one of the best places for such an event in Toronto .

Well, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II already started notably in December. There are four modes included in season 2023 – Control mode, Hardpoint, Destroy and Search. Each of them is built of three weeks of online gaming, during which the teams will be able to play 5 games. The results determine which teams will be sent for the LAN matches. One exception will be made for Major I when all teams were playing four matches for two weeks.

At the moment Major III is being played and will continue until the 5 th of March. It will be followed by the live event that is happening in Optic Texas from the 9 th of March to the 12 th of the month. Then we will see Major IV, which will also be pretty exciting, and finally – Major V – the event we are all waiting for. It is not a surprise that most of the fans of Call of Duty will be happy to witness the tournament happening in Toronto , keeping in mind the huge success it had last year, so be ready for huge interest towards the tickets.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2014555/7Sport.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/7sport-one-of-the-favorite-tournaments-for-esport-fans-is-returning-to-toronto-in-2023-301760953.html

SOURCE 7Sport

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/02/c9989.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Stormbreaker, The Ultimate Choice for Gamers - Pwnage Raises the Bar with Magnesium Alloy Gaming Mouse, Now Available for Pre-sale

Ultra-Lightweight Gaming Masterpiece Expertly Engineered for Supreme Gaming Performance

Pwnage an industry leader in premium gaming peripherals, today announced that Stormbreaker, an ultra-lightweight gaming mouse built with Magnesium alloy and expertly engineered for maximum gaming performance, is now available for presale for $169 - $179 at StormBreaker | Pwnage . Packed with the latest and most innovative gaming technologies, Stormbreaker will ship in April.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

GN Audio and Jabra Go Live with Ivalua to Digitalize Procurement and Unlock the Power of Supplier Collaboration

- Ivalua, a global leader in spend management today announced that GN Audio has gone live with Ivalua's Source-to-Contract (S2C) solution to digitalize its procurement operations and improve collaboration with suppliers.

https://www.ivalua.com/ (PRNewsfoto/Ivalua)

Part of the 150-year-old GN Group, GN Audio offers intelligent audio, video, collaboration, and gaming solutions, marketed under the brands Jabra, SteelSeries, and BlueParrott.

GN Audio had selected Ivalua to create a connected, collaborative space by digitalizing a range of key procurement activities including sourcing, supplier management, and performance monitoring, as well as risk and contract management. Ivalua was chosen thanks to its ability to configure the platform to suit the company's current and future needs, and the capability to empower GN Audio with seamless collaboration tools, including an SSO user integration with Microsoft Azure.

Additionally, as a company that is actively working to improve sustainability across its business, the degree of visibility into suppliers provided by Ivalua's solution will also help GN Audio achieve its corporate social responsibility goals.

"Through increased digitalization, we will streamline crucial procurement operations from global supplier onboarding and management to performance monitoring, while also providing greater transparency into sourcing materials to manufacture our products," says Liam Kenny , Vice President, Global Sourcing from GN Audio. "We are pleased to partner with Ivalua whose highly flexible solution will help us increase collaboration with suppliers, meet our strategic and sustainability goals, and, crucially, continue to innovate."

"Working closely and effectively with suppliers is vital to make more informed decisions and better navigate today's fast-changing supply chains. We look forward to empowering GN Audio's procurement digital transformation and seeing our solutions accompany their ongoing growth," says Dan Amzallag , Chief Operating Officer at Ivalua.

About GN Group

GN brings people closer through our leading intelligent hearing, audio, video, and gaming solutions. GN was founded more than 150 years ago with a vision to connect the world. Today, inspired by our strong heritage, GN touches more lives than ever with our unique expertise and the broadest portfolio of products and services in its history – bringing people closer to what is important to them.

GN markets its solutions with the brands Jabra, ReSound, SteelSeries, Beltone, Interton, BlueParrott, Danavox, and FalCom in 100 countries. Founded in 1869, GN Group employs more than 7,500 people and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO). Visit GN.com and connect with GN on LinkedIn , Facebook , and Twitter.

About Ivalua

Ivalua is a leading provider of cloud-based Spend Management software. Our complete, unified platform empowers businesses to effectively manage all categories of spend and all suppliers, increasing profitability, improving ESG performance, lowering risk and improving employee productivity. We are trusted by hundreds of the world's most admired brands and recognized as a leader by Gartner and other analysts. Learn more at www.ivalua.com . Follow us at @Ivalua .

Media Contact
US & Canada


Michael Gallo
Lumina Communications for Ivalua
212-239-8594
mike@luminapr.com
media.us@ivalua.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gn-audio-and-jabra-go-live-with-ivalua-to-digitalize-procurement-and-unlock-the-power-of-supplier-collaboration-301759997.html

SOURCE Ivalua

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Appia Reports Wide Mineralization at Wilson Zone (Up to 8.98m @ 9.46 wt.% TREO), and Expands Underlying AMP Zone

E-Power Resources: Strengthening the North American Graphite Supply Chain

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

ION Energy Resumes Water Well Drilling at Urgakh Naran

Base Metals Investing

Fireweed Drills 298 m of 4.5% Zinc, 1.4% Lead and 30.9 g/t Silver Including a new zone of 24.5% Zinc, 15.1% Lead and 323.2 g/t Silver over 9.6 m

Energy Investing

ValOre Drills 1.54 m @ 1.40% U3O8, 179 g/t Ag, 1.9% Mo and 0.34% Cu from a depth of 152.46 m, Angilak Property Uranium Project, Nunavut, Canada

Base Metals Investing

Emerita Intersects 46.6 M Grading 0.3 % Copper; 1.7 % Lead; 2.7 % Zinc; 4.21 g/t Gold, 84.4 g/t Silver and 32.0 M Grading 0.4 % Copper; 3.6 % Lead; 8.2 % Zinc; 1.9 g/t Gold, 119.7 g/t Silver at La Romanera Deposit

Lithium Investing

Developing Minerals To Provide The Planet With Environmentally Sustainable Products

×