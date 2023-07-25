Lancaster Resources Inc. Expands Lithium Exploration to Quebec's James Bay with Trans-Taiga Acquisition

Gold Investing News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.

The Positive Impact of Responsible Mining at Barrick

All amounts expressed in US dollars

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) Effective and equitable socio-economic development worldwide would not be possible without the transformative contribution of responsible mining, Barrick president and chief executive Mark Bristow said today.

Speaking at the group's third annual Sustainability Update , Bristow said Barrick's sustainability strategy was geared to the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and in line with its commitment to transparency, its recently published Sustainability Report for 2022 showed how its operations contributed to or impacted on specific SDGs.

"We believe mining is the flywheel of development and therefore the entire industry is essential to the achievement of the SDGs," he said.

Barrick's sustainability executive, Grant Beringer, said the group was also making progress towards complete conformance with the latest best practices, including the International Council on Mining and Metals' Performance Expectations, the World Gold Council's Responsible Gold Mining Principles and the Global Industry Standard on Tailings Management. It continues to meet or exceed its environmental targets, including recycling and reusing water — up to 83% from 80% in 2021 — and reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 6% year on year.

"We believe the mining industry is a catalyst for socio-economic development through the infrastructure we build, the jobs we create, the businesses we support through our supply chains and the investments we make in local communities. Last year we distributed more than $15 billion in economic value, almost $11 billion of which stayed in our host countries. A further $36 million was invested in community development projects," Beringer said.

The group's current key focus areas are: using its purchasing power to drive down Scope 3 emissions from suppliers; developing a tool to measure its contribution to the conservation and regeneration of biodiversity; continuing to provide ESG raters with the latest sustainability-related information; and progressing the environmental and social studies at the giant Reko Diq project in Balochistan, Pakistan, where it is already delivering on its community development commitments, far ahead of the targeted first production in 2028.

"Done right, the mining industry is a powerful force for good in the global drive for social and economic development. At Barrick, we continue to focus on sustainable delivery across our mines and projects in 14 countries," Bristow said.

Enquiries:

Investor and Media Relations
Kathy du Plessis
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: barrick@dpapr.com

Website: www.barrick.com

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Certain information contained or incorporated by reference in this press release, including any information as to our strategy, projects, plans or future financial or operating performance, constitutes "forward-looking statements". All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "impact", "contribution", "commitment", "believe", "continue", "progress", "catalyst", "focus", "progressing", "delivering", "can" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements including, without limitation, with respect to: Barrick's sustainability strategy and vision; Barrick's conformance with international best practices including with respect to the ICMM Performance Expectations, World Gold Council's Responsible Gold Mining Principles and the Global Industry Standard on Tailings Management, Barrick climate strategy and approach to managing climate risks; Barrick's greenhouse gas emission reduction targets; the timeline for first production and community development commitments related to the Reko Diq project, and Barrick's environmental, health and safety, corporate social responsibility and human rights programs, policies and performance, including regarding local community relations, economic contributions and education and employment initiatives.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions including material estimates and assumptions related to the factors set forth below that, while considered reasonable by the Company as at the date of this press release in light of management's experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements and information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: failure to comply with environmental and health and safety laws and regulations; increased costs and physical and transition risks related to climate change, including extreme weather events, resource shortages, emerging policies and increased regulations relating to related to greenhouse gas emission levels, energy efficiency and reporting of risks; non-renewal of key licences by governmental authorities; changes in national and local government legislation, taxation, controls or regulations and/or changes in the administration of laws, policies and practices; expropriation or nationalization of property and political or economic developments in Canada, the United States and other jurisdictions in which the Company or its affiliates do or may carry on business in the future; timing of receipt of, or failure to comply with, necessary permits and approvals; lack of certainty with respect to foreign legal systems, corruption and other factors that are inconsistent with the rule of law; risks associated with illegal and artisanal mining; risks associated with new diseases, epidemics and pandemics, including the effects and potential effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic; damage to the Company's reputation due to the actual or perceived occurrence of any number of events, including negative publicity with respect to the Company's handling of environmental matters or dealings with community groups, whether true or not; risk of loss due to acts of war, terrorism, sabotage and civil disturbances; the impact of inflation, including global energy cost increases following the invasion of Ukraine by Russia; litigation and administrative proceedings; contests over title to properties, particularly title to undeveloped properties, or over access to water, power and other required infrastructure; risks associated with working with partners in jointly controlled assets; and employee relations including loss of key employees. In addition, there are risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining, including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations, pressures, cave-ins, flooding and gold bullion, copper cathode or gold or copper concentrate losses (and the risk of inadequate insurance, or inability to obtain insurance, to cover these risks).

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can affect our actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, us. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Specific reference is made to the most recent Form 40-F/Annual Information Form on file with the SEC and Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities for a more detailed discussion of some of the factors underlying forward-looking statements and the risks that may affect Barrick's ability to achieve the expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

We disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

ABX:CABarrick GoldGold Investingbarrick gold corptsx:abx
ABX:CA
The Conversation (0)
NYSE:NEM

Precipitate Gold: Exploring in Prospective Mining Jurisdictions in the Dominican Republic

Precipitate Gold Corp. (TSXV:PRG) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Precipitate Gold is a mineral exploration company with district-scale strategic land positions in the Dominican Republic. The company is currently advancing its Pueblo Grande and Juan de Herrera projects in the Dominican Republic, where the company is also working to expand its existing portfolio. Precipitate Gold always works to acquire 100 percent of the properties that it owns, ensuring that there are no outstanding vendor payments or working commitments.

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:BGF

Beauce Gold: Placer to Hard Rock Gold Exploration in Southern Quebec

Beauce Gold Fields Inc. (TSXV:BGF) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Beauce Gold is a gold exploration company focused on placer and hard rock exploration in the Beauce region of southern Quebec. Beauce is using a model similar to that used in the Klondike and Cariboo gold districts with the hopes that the model will allow the company to trace the placer gold back to its source, sparking a new gold rush. The Beauce region was home to Canada’s first gold rush in 1860, which was host to the largest historical placer gold deposit in the eastern half of North America.

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:AHM.H

Antler Hill: Gold and Copper Exploration in Argentina’s San Juan Province

Antler Hill Mining (TSXV:AHM.H) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Antler Hill is a junior exploration company in the process of acquiring two properties in San Juan Province, Argentina. The country is viewed as a mining-friendly jurisdiction thanks to the federal government’s clear support of the mining industry through pro-mining tax incentives. The Amiches goldsilver project is located in the El Indio gold belt approximately 100 kilometers south of Barrick Gold’s (TSX:ABX,NYSE:GOLD) Veladero mine. Amiches remains predominantly unexplored with small trenching and sampling projects previously conducted on the property. In 2018 Antler Hill collected grab samples that graded 15 g/t gold and 190 g/t silver as well as 3.3 g/t gold and 70 g/t silver.

Keep reading...Show less
marc lichtenfeld, gold bars

Marc Lichtenfeld: Gold, Metals a Good Place to Be, Most Attractive Dividend Stocks

The US Federal Reserve's next meeting is quickly approaching, and investors have questions about the economy.

Chief among them is whether the country is heading toward a recession. Speaking to the Investing News Network, Marc Lichtenfeld, chief income strategist at the Oxford Club, said he's been backing away from that forecast for some time.

For one thing, US unemployment is near record lows while wages are increasing. "It's difficult to have a recession with a situation where everybody's working and getting paid more," he noted. For another, the stock market has been hot in 2023.

Keep reading...Show less
Miramar Resouces

Approvals Received For Mount Vernon Drilling

Miramar Resources Limited (ASX:M2R, “Miramar” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that it has received Programme of Work (POW) approval for drilling at the 100%-owned Mount Vernon Ni-Cu-PGE Project in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Gascoyne

Landmark Resource Upgrade Confirms Never Never As A Major Australian Gold Discovery

3.83mt @ 5.85g/T Gold For 721,200 Ounces - Never Never 16.70mt @ 2.2g/T Gold For 1.183moz - Dalgaranga

Gascoyne Resources Limited (“Gascoyne” or “Company”) (ASX: GCY) is pleased to announce the Updated Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) for the Never Never Gold Deposit, part of its 100%-owned Dalgaranga Gold Project in Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
gold bars

5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: Freegold Ventures Rises on Positive Drill Results

The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) opened up last Friday (July 21) at 20,436.87.

The index was on track for a weekly gain after hitting a two month high earlier in the week, spurred on by investors' growing optimism about the outlook for the economy. Gold jumped up to US$1,986 per ounce last week, but was hovering around US$1,962 on Friday. Meanwhile, silver fell sharply was set to end the five day trading period at US$24.76 per ounce.

Against that backdrop, some resource juniors listed on the TSX saw their share prices go up last week. Here’s a look at the five biggest gainers and the factors that moved their share prices during the period.

Keep reading...Show less
gold bars

Top Stories This Week: Gold Price Maintains Momentum as Next Fed Meeting Approaches

This week brought more momentum for the gold price, which rose above US$1,985 per ounce on Wednesday (July 19), a level not seen since late May. While the yellow metal didn't stay there for long, it ended the week at just over US$1,960.

The US Federal Reserve's next meeting is quickly approaching, and market participants are watching closely to see what the central bank's next move will be. Currently the broad consensus is that the Fed will hike by 25 basis points at the gathering — 106 economists polled by Reuters believe that will happen, and the majority also think it will be the Fed's last increasing during this tightening cycle. That's up for debate given the latest "dot plot" projections from Fed officials, but only time will tell.

The question of whether the Fed will be able to secure a soft landing for the US economy is of course front and center as well. While many experts are still calling for a recession, others believe that Chair Jerome Powell will be able to engineer a scenario where inflation returns to targeted levels without a major disruption.

Keep reading...Show less
Gascoyne

30 June 23 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 5B

Gascoyne Resources Limited (“Gascoyne” or “Company”) (ASX: GCY) is pleased to present its Quarterly Report.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

West High Yield Resources Provides Strategic and Critical Minerals/ Magnesium Market Updates

Nextech3D.ai Announces Closing of $2.5 Million Brokered Offering, With Participation by CEO

Slave Lake Zinc Initiates Summer Lithium Exploration Program to Expand "Critical Metals" Project

Ocumetics Announces Completion of First Tranche of Unit Private Placement

Related News

Critical Metals Investing

West High Yield Resources Provides Strategic and Critical Minerals/ Magnesium Market Updates

Base Metals Investing

Slave Lake Zinc Initiates Summer Lithium Exploration Program to Expand "Critical Metals" Project

Battery Metals Investing

Critical Elements Lithium Announces Appointment of Mr. Sébastien Perreault as Senior Director Mines, Storage Facilities and Camp

Battery Metals Investing

Forward Water Technologies and a Leading Lithium Resource Developer Sign Heads of Agreement

Base Metals Investing

Falcon Files Drill Permits at Hope Brook Near Kraken Pegmatite Field

×