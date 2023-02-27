TerrAscend and The Hoffman Centers Partner to Offer Free Expungement Services in New Jersey

FireFox Gold Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

 TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend'' or the "Company") (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with The Hoffman Centers, P.C. ("Hoffman"), a New Jersey law firm, to offer free cannabis-related expungement services, which will be sponsored by The Apothecarium.

TerrAscend Corp. Logo (CNW Group/TerrAscend)

Through the THCSponge Expungement Program , Hoffman aims to correct the historical and present-day harms of cannabis prohibition through restorative justice efforts. The program aims to assist individuals with prior cannabis-related convictions or who are currently serving time for offenses that are now legal at the state level.

"TerrAscend is excited to announce this campaign alongside Hoffman, which will give back to New Jersey communities in a meaningful way," said Jason Wild , Executive Chairman of TerrAscend. "We recognize that a criminal record can have a debilitating, generational impact on both the individual and their family, affecting employment, housing, educating, voting, and much more. We are proud to help our patients, customers and community members start with a clean slate."

If you or someone you know is seeking to have a cannabis-related conviction expunged or have any questions about the New Jersey expungement process, please complete the digital intake form here .

More information about the expungement program can be found here.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend is a leading North American cannabis operator with vertically integrated operations in Maryland , Michigan , New Jersey , Pennsylvania and California and licensed production in Canada . TerrAscend operates The Apothecarium and Gage dispensary retail locations as well as scaled cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities in its core markets. TerrAscend's cultivation and manufacturing practices yield consistent, high-quality cannabis, providing industry-leading product selection to both the medical and legal adult-use markets. The Company owns several synergistic businesses and brands including Gage Cannabis, The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc. For more information, visit www.terrascend.com .

Caution Regarding Cannabis Operations in the United States

Investors should note that there are significant legal restrictions and regulations that govern the cannabis industry in the United States . Cannabis remains a Schedule I drug under the US Controlled Substances Act, making it illegal under federal law in the United States to, among other things, cultivate, distribute or possess cannabis in the United States . Financial transactions involving proceeds generated by, or intended to promote, cannabis-related business activities in the United States may form the basis for prosecution under applicable US federal money laundering legislation.

While the approach to enforcement of such laws by the federal government in the United States has trended toward non-enforcement against individuals and businesses that comply with medical or adult-use cannabis programs in states where such programs are legal, strict compliance with state laws with respect to cannabis will neither absolve TerrAscend of liability under U.S. federal law, nor will it provide a defense to any federal proceeding which may be brought against TerrAscend. The enforcement of federal laws in the United States is a significant risk to the business of TerrAscend and any proceedings brought against TerrAscend thereunder may adversely affect TerrAscend's operations and financial performance.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as, "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "expect", "anticipate", "believe, "intend", "plan", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "outlook" and other similar expressions. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors relevant in the circumstances, including assumptions in respect of current and future market conditions, the current and future regulatory environment, and the availability of licenses, approvals and permits.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, current and future market conditions; risks related to federal, state, provincial, territorial, local and foreign government laws, rules and regulations, including federal and state laws in the United States relating to cannabis operations in the United States ; and the risk factors set out in the Company's most recently filed MD&A, filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 17, 2022 and as amended on March 24, 2022 .

The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. TerrAscend disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE TerrAscend

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/27/c7121.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

TerrascendTER:CNXTRSSFCannabis Investing
TER:CNX,TRSSF
The Conversation (0)

Cresco Labs and Columbia Care Mutually Extend Acquisition Closing Timeline

Cresco Labs to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on March 16, 2023

Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) (" Cresco Labs " or the " Company "), a vertically integrated multistate operator and the number one U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, today announced it has mutually agreed with Columbia Care Inc. (NEO:CCHW) (CSE:CCHW) (OTCQX:CCHWF) (" Columbia Care " and together with Cresco Labs, the " Companies ") to extend the outside date to complete the proposed acquisition by Cresco of Columbia Care from March 31, 2023 to June 30, 2023. The extension will allow the Companies additional time to finalize divestiture agreements and obtain the regulatory approvals required to close. The agreement amending the outside date in the definitive arrangement agreement between the Companies announced in March of 2022 will be filed under Cresco's profile on www.sedar.com .

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. to Reschedule Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results Conference Call to March 8, 2023

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced that it will reschedule the release of financial results and earnings call for the fourth quarter and full year 2022. The Company will file a Form 12b-25 with the Securities and Exchange Commission and expects to file its Form 10-K within the 15-day extension period from the original due date of March 1 2023.

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (the "Company") ceased to qualify as an emerging growth company and became a large accelerated filer effective as of December 31, 2022 . As a result, the Company for the first time is (i) subject to a shortened filing deadline of 60 days, rather than 90 days, to file the Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 , and (ii) subject to the requirements of Section 404b of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002. In connection with this shorter filing timeline and the enhanced compliance obligations, the Company and its auditors need additional time to complete its audit of financial statements and internal control over financial reporting. As such, the Company is unable to file its Annual Report on Form 10-K within the prescribed time period as its completion of its financial statements included in the Annual Report on Form 10-K is ongoing, which delay could not be eliminated by the Company without unreasonable effort and expense.

The conference call has been rescheduled to Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time following the release of fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results.

Chairman, Founder, and Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers , Chief Financial Officer Alex D'Amico, and President Steve White will participate on the call to review Trulieve's financial and operating results.

Interested parties can join the conference call by dialing in as directed below. Please dial in 15 minutes prior to the call.

North American toll free: 1-888-317-6003

Passcode: 0344386

International: 1-412-317-6061

Passcode: 0344386

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available at:
https://app.webinar.net/ablVoLE61N3

An archived replay of the webcast will be available at:
https://investors.trulieve.com/events

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with established hubs in the Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest, anchored by leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve_
Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Rob Kremer , Executive Director of Corporate Communications
+1 (404) 218-3077
Robert.Kremer@Trulieve.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-cannabis-corp-to-reschedule-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2022-results-conference-call-to-march-8-2023-301755413.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/24/c4759.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Hygrovest Limited

Hgv Announces Tender For Investment Manager

Hygrovest Limited (ASX: HGV) ("HGV" or the “Company”) is an Australian-listed specialist investment company, which concentrates on producing capital growth for shareholders over the medium term from investments in listed and unlisted equities and other financial assets.
Aurora and MedReleaf Australia Launch new Medical Cannabis Brand - CraftPlant

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB

Canada's leading medical cannabis provider and Australia's preeminent medical cannabis supplier to bring three new premium strains to Australian patients

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

ATB Capital Markets Acts as Sole Placement Agent for Canopy Growth's US $150 Million Registered Direct Offering

Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) announced today that it has entered into an agreement with an institutional investor for the purchase and sale of US$150,000,000 aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured convertible debentures and bear interest at a 5.0 percent annual rate (the "Convertible Debentures"). Acting as the sole placement agent for this offering was ATB Capital Markets Inc.

ATB Financial - Powering Possibility Logo (CNW Group/ATB Financial)

"Supporting the transformation and accelerated growth of this innovative company and as one of the largest financings in Canada this year, ATB Capital Markets is pleased to act as the sole placement agent," said Darren Eurich , CEO of ATB Capital Markets. "As a bespoke product sourced by ATB Capital Markets Inc., our expert team provided strategic business support to raise investment capital that met the unique requirements of both the investor and Canopy Growth."

For more information on this offering visit www.canopygrowth.com .

About ATB Financial

With $58.5 billion in assets, ATB Financial is an Alberta -built financial institution that is a catalyst for economic growth in our province. We got started in 1938 to help Albertans through tough economic times. Today, ATB Financial's more than 5,000 team members love to deliver exceptional experiences to nearly 800,000 clients through our many branches and agencies, our 24-hour Client Care Centre, four entrepreneur centres, and our digital banking options. ATB powers possibilities for our clients, Alberta and beyond.

About ATB Capital Markets

ATB Capital Markets offers holistic corporate and capital markets advice, combined with customized financial solutions to help businesses thrive. We're a full-service investment dealer for key industries on the cusp of a new era. Established in 2020, ATB Capital Markets helps clients with services that include investment and corporate banking, sales and trading, institutional research, and risk management.

ATB Capital Markets Inc. is Broker/Dealer #03 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

For more information about ATB Capital Markets Inc. visit www.atbcapitalmarkets.com .

For interview requests, please contact:
ATB Financial, Media Relations media@atb.com

SOURCE ATB Financial

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/21/c4384.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

CANOPY GROWTH ANNOUNCES US$150 MILLION REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING

Canopy Growth Corporation (" Canopy Growth " or the " Company ") (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) announced today that it has entered into an agreement (the " Agreement ") with an institutional investor (the " Institutional Investor ") for the purchase and sale of up to US$150,000,000 aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured convertible debentures (the " Convertible Debentures ").

CANOPY GROWTH ANNOUNCES US$150 MILLION REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING (CNW Group/Canopy Growth Corporation)

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Institutional Investor purchased an initial US$100,000,000 of the Convertible Debentures and an additional US$50,000,000 of the Convertible Debentures will be purchased in the event that certain conditions outlined in the Indenture (as defined below) are satisfied or waived. As further described below, no cash will be payable by Canopy Growth in any circumstances in respect of principal, interest or any other amounts owing pursuant to the terms of the Convertible Debentures.

"Canopy Growth is executing a strategy focused on accelerating growth and profitability by transforming our Canadian operations and fast-tracking entry into the U.S. market," said Judy Hong , Chief Financial Officer of Canopy Growth. "Building on other recent actions taken to enhance cash flow, this attractive capital immediately adds to Canopy Growth's cash on hand and provides additional flexibility to continue advancing strategic priorities".

The Convertible Debentures were purchased pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-3ASR with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission with respect to the offer and sale of the Convertible Debentures and the common shares of the Company (the " Common Shares ") underlying the Convertible Debentures. The Convertible Debentures were sold at US$1,000 per Convertible Debenture and bear interest at a rate of 5.0% per annum, payable in Common Shares at the earlier of (i) the time of conversion of the Convertible Debentures; or (ii) February 28, 2028 (the " Maturity Date "). No cash payment will be payable by Canopy Growth in any circumstances in respect of principal, interest or any other amounts owing pursuant to the terms of the indenture dated February 21, 2023 between the Company and Computershare Trust Company of Canada (the " Indenture "), as trustee, governing the Convertible Debentures. The Convertible Debentures are convertible into Common Shares at the option of the Institutional Investor at a conversion price equal to 92.5% of the three-day volume-weighted average price of the Common Shares ending on the trading day prior to conversion. On the Maturity Date, the principal amount of the Convertible Debentures, including any accrued but unpaid interest, will also be paid in Common Shares.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Additionally, the Company does not plan to list the Convertible Debentures on the NASDAQ, or any other securities exchange or other trading system.

ATB Capital Markets Inc. acted as sole placement agent in connection with this offering.

About Canopy Growth Corporation

Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy") is a leading North American cannabis and CPG company dedicated to unleashing the power of cannabis to improve lives.

Through an unwavering commitment to our consumers, Canopy delivers innovative products with a focus on premium and mainstream cannabis brands including Doja, 7ACRES, Tweed, and Deep Space. Our CPG portfolio features sugar-free sports hydration brand BioSteel, targeted 24-hour skincare and wellness solutions from This Works, gourmet wellness products by Martha Stewart CBD, and category defining vaporizer technology made in Germany by Storz & Bickel.

Canopy has also established a comprehensive ecosystem to realize the opportunities presented by the U.S. THC market through its rights to Acreage Holdings, a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator with principal operations in densely populated states across the Northeast, as well as Wana Brands , a leading cannabis edible brand in North America , and Jetty Extracts, a California -based producer of high-quality cannabis extracts and pioneer of clean vape technology.

Beyond our world-class products, Canopy is leading the industry forward through a commitment to social equity, responsible use, and community reinvestment—pioneering a future where cannabis is understood and welcomed for its potential to help achieve greater well-being and life enhancement.

For more information visit www.canopygrowth.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or its subsidiaries to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release. Examples of such statements and uncertainties include statements with respect to the second US$50 million tranche of the offering; the Company's strategy focused on accelerating growth and profitability; fast-tracking entry into the U.S. market; the Company's anticipated use of proceeds; and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors.

Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including negative operating cash flow; uncertainty of additional financing; use of proceeds; volatility in the price of the Common Shares; expectations regarding future investment, growth and expansion of operations; regulatory and licensing risks; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial and stock markets and the impacts of increased rates of inflation; legal and regulatory risks inherent in the cannabis industry, including the global regulatory landscape and enforcement related to cannabis; additional dilution; political risks and risks relating to regulatory change; risks relating to anti-money laundering laws; compliance with extensive government regulation and the interpretation of various laws regulations and policies; public opinion and perception of the cannabis industry; and such other risks contained in the public filings of the Company filed with Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission through EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar , including under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2022 and its subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

In respect of the forward-looking statements and information, the Company has provided such statements and information in reliance on certain assumptions that they believe are reasonable at this time. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information or forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Should one or more of the foregoing risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information or forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canopy-growth-announces-us150-million-registered-direct-offering-301751637.html

SOURCE Canopy Growth Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/21/c3287.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

