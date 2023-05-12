INFINITY STONE VENTURES ANNOUNCES NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Resource News Investing News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.

Teck Announces Regulatory Approval for the Zafranal Project

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") announced today that the Zafranal copper project in Peru has received regulatory approval from SENACE, Peru´s National Service of Environmental Certification for Sustainable Investments. Zafranal is a highly competitive, mid-sized copper-gold development project located in the porphyry copper belt of Southern Peru in the Arequipa Region. The deposit is owned by Compañía Minera Zafranal S.A.C. ("CMZ"), of which Teck owns 80% and Mitsubishi Materials Corporation ("MMC") owns 20%.

"Regulatory approval of the Zafranal Project is an important step forward in our strategy to grow our copper business and unlock significant value for shareholders," said Jonathan Price, CEO, Teck. "Zafranal will be a low-cost, long-life operation, and is a key part of Teck's industry-leading pipeline of high-quality, low-cost copper assets in well-established mining jurisdictions in the Americas."

Located in the Arequipa region, in southern Peru, Zafranal has an expected mine life of 19 years and will produce copper-gold concentrates through an open-pit mining and conventional concentration process. Copper ore processing, including crushing, grinding, flotation, thickening and filtering, will be carried out in a concentrator plant with a processing capacity of up to 80,000 tonnes of ore throughput per day. The mine and concentrator are expected to produce an average of 133,000 tonnes of copper contained in concentrate during its first 5 years of production.

A Feasibility Study of the Zafranal Project was completed in June 2019 by Ausenco which was updated in January 2020 to include discrete value-added engineering updates. Moving forward, the Zafranal team will update project capital and operating cost estimates and will develop detailed engineering plans as well as minor permitting activities through 2023. The project could be positioned for a formal project sanction decision as early as H1 2024.

Receiving regulatory approval for the Zafranal Project is another positive step in Teck's strategy to advance its industry leading Copper Growth portfolio in a timely and prudent manner.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and forward-looking information as defined in the Securities Act (Ontario). Forward-looking statements and information are statements other than historical fact and can be identified by statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or achieved. Forward-looking statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements concerning: the expectations regarding the timeline for initiating permitting, development and sanctioning of Zafranal and expectations regarding mine life, production capacity, run-rates, and operating costs for Zafranal.

Forward-looking statements and information are made based upon certain assumptions, including but not limited to, assumptions that Zafranal can and will be developed and sanctioned in accordance with Teck's current plans, will operate as expected, and regarding capital and operating costs. Factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among others, Teck's ability to advance permitting and development of Zafranal, including challenges to our permits, risks related to mineral reserves and resources estimation, metallurgical recoveries and mine life, development risks, regulatory restrictions (including environmental and other regulatory restrictions and liabilities), activities by governmental authorities, increases in expected capital and operating costs, and changes in expectations with respect to sanction decisions. The foregoing list of important factors and assumptions is not exhaustive. Other events or circumstances could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated or implied by our forward-looking statements and information. Certain of these risks are described in more detail in Teck's 2022 Annual Information Form and Form 40-F and in subsequent public filings by Teck with Canadian securities administrators and the US Securities and Exchange Commission. None of Teck, MMC or CMZ assume any obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements and information after the date of this document or to revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events, except as required under applicable securities laws.

About Teck
As one of Canada's leading mining companies, Teck is committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, zinc, and steelmaking coal. Copper, zinc, and high-quality steelmaking coal are required for the transition to a low-carbon world. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at www.teck.com or follow @TeckResources.

About MMC
Mitsubishi Materials Corporation, founded in 1950, is a Japan-based company principally engaged in the processing and manufacturing of non-ferrous metals and products. The group operates businesses in over 30 countries across the world and employs around 23,000 people. Its extensive scope of operations ranges from mining, smelting/refining and recycling, to high-performance processed products, providing solutions for a sustainable society. For more information, visit our website at https://www.mmc.co.jp/corporate/en/.

Teck Media Contact:
Chris Stannell
Public Relations Manager
604.699.4368
chris.stannell@teck.com

Teck Investor Contact:
Fraser Phillips
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Strategic Analysis
604.699.4621
fraser.phillips@teck.com

MMC Contact:
Corporate Communications Dept., Strategic Headquarters,
Mitsubishi Materials Corporation
Tel：+81-3-5252-5206


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Teck ResourcesTECK.B:CCTSX:TECK.BBase Metals Investing
TECK.B:CC
The Conversation (0)
Teck to Present at the BofA Securities 2023 Global Metals, Mining and Steel Conference May 16, 2023

Teck to Present at the BofA Securities 2023 Global Metals, Mining and Steel Conference May 16, 2023

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Price will be presenting at the BofA Securities 2023 Global Metals, Mining and Steel conference on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 5:40 a.m. Eastern2:40 a.m. Pacific time. The investor presentation will focus on maximizing value for shareholders and include information on company strategy, financial performance, and outlook.

The presentation will be webcast through the following link at: https://bofa.veracast.com/webcasts/bofa/metalsminingsteel2023/idf0a930.cfm .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Teck and CPKC Announce Long-term Rail Agreement

Teck and CPKC Announce Long-term Rail Agreement

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSX: CP, NYSE: CP) ("CPKC") and Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") announced today that CPKC and Teck Coal Limited have entered into a long-term rail agreement for the transportation of steelmaking coal from Teck's four operations in southeastern B.C. The agreement builds on existing services in place and runs until the end of 2026.

In support of building green transportation corridors and as a shared commitment to sustainability, CPKC and Teck intend to collaboratively develop a unique pilot program that integrates the use of CPKC's hydrogen locomotives into Teck's steelmaking coal supply chain. It is anticipated that this effort will reduce greenhouse gas emissions, with testing commencing in early 2024.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Teck Announces Receipt of Final Order Approving Plan of Arrangement and Further Details in Respect of Sunset for Dual Class Share Structure

Teck Announces Receipt of Final Order Approving Plan of Arrangement and Further Details in Respect of Sunset for Dual Class Share Structure

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") announced today that the Supreme Court of British Columbia has issued a final order approving the previously announced plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act to introduce a six-year sunset for the multiple voting rights attached to the Class A common shares of Teck (the "Dual Class Amendment").

As explained more fully in Teck's management proxy circular dated March 23, 2023, which includes the plan of arrangement, on the effective date of May 12, 2023, each Class A common share will be acquired by Teck in exchange for one new Class A common share and 0.67 of a Class B subordinate voting share. The terms of the new Class A common shares will be identical to the terms of the current Class A common shares, but will provide that, on the sixth anniversary of the effective date of the Dual Class Amendment, being May 12, 2029, all new Class A common shares will automatically be exchanged for Class B subordinate voting shares, which will be renamed "common shares".

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Teck Reports Voting Results from Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Teck Reports Voting Results from Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") announced today, in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, the voting results from its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 (the "Meeting"). A total of 6,799,078 Class A common shares and 394,856,667 Class B subordinate voting shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 83.80% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares.

Shareholders voted at the Meeting as follows.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Teck Announces Dividend

Teck Announces Dividend

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") announced today that its Board of Directors has declared an eligible dividend of $0.125 per share on its outstanding Class A common shares and Class B subordinate voting shares, to be paid on June 30, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 15, 2023.

About Teck
As one of Canada's leading mining companies, Teck is committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, zinc, and steelmaking coal. Copper, zinc and high-quality steelmaking coal are required for the transition to a low-carbon world. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at www.teck.com or follow @TeckResources .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VIZSLA COPPER ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE RG COPPER CORP: ADDS STRATEGIC LAND POSITION BETWEEN WOODJAM AND MOUNT POLLEY

VIZSLA COPPER ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE RG COPPER CORP: ADDS STRATEGIC LAND POSITION BETWEEN WOODJAM AND MOUNT POLLEY

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) ( FRANKFURT : 97E0) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has agreed to acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of RG Copper Corp. (" RG Copper ") pursuant to a share exchange agreement (the " Acquisition Agreement ") dated May 10, 2023 (the " Acquisition ").

RG Copper has the right to acquire up to a 70% interest in the Redgold Copper-Gold Project (the " Redgold Project ") pursuant to an option agreement entered into with the owners of the Redgold Project (the " Underlying Option Agreement ").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NICKEL CREEK PLATINUM ANNOUNCES CLOSE OF FIRST TRANCHE OF NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

NICKEL CREEK PLATINUM ANNOUNCES CLOSE OF FIRST TRANCHE OF NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES /

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP) (" Nickel Creek " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche (" Tranche 1 ") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement ") pursuant to which the Company is issuing a total of 31,503,656 units (" Units ") for gross proceeds of approximately $1.4 million .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
PAN GLOBAL SECURES SURFACE ACCESS TO EXPLORE A 680 HECTARE AREA WEST OF THE LA ROMANA COPPER-TIN DISCOVERY AT THE ESCACENA PROJECT, SPAIN

PAN GLOBAL SECURES SURFACE ACCESS TO EXPLORE A 680 HECTARE AREA WEST OF THE LA ROMANA COPPER-TIN DISCOVERY AT THE ESCACENA PROJECT, SPAIN

TSXV: PGZ      OTCQB: PGZFF

  • Exploration to commence immediately at Romana West, including ground geophysics and an initial 25-30 drill hole program

  • Potential to extend the current 1,200m strike-length of the La Romana mineralization a further 800- 1,000m to the west

  • Surface access agreement allows exploration to also commence at three additional untested targets: Barbacena, El Pozo and Romana North

Pan Global Resources Inc. ("Pan Global" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGZ) (OTCQB: PGZFF) is pleased to announce that a surface access agreement has been reached clearing the way for exploration and drilling to commence immediately on the Romana West target. The Romana West target is on-strike from the La Romana copper-tin-silver discovery at the Company's 100%-owned Escacena Project ("Escacena") in the Iberian Pyrite Belt, southern Spain . The agreement also provides access to several other large untested gravity and heliborne-electromagnetic (HEM) targets within Escacena.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian North Resources Begins Trading on OTCQX Under the Symbol "CNRSF"

Canadian North Resources Begins Trading on OTCQX Under the Symbol "CNRSF"

Canadian North Resources Inc. ("the Company," TSXV: CNRI; OTCQX: CNRSF; FSE: EO0 (E-O-zero)) is pleased to announce that the Company has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market and begins trading on OTCQX under the symbol "CNRSF". U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com .

Qualification for OTCQX requires the Company to meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. The acceptance by OTCQX is a significant milestone for the Company, as it opens the opportunity for investment by institutional and retail investors in US, while increasing potential trading liquidity and market awareness for the company.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
OTC Markets Group Welcomes Canadian North Resources Inc. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Canadian North Resources Inc. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Canadian North Resources Inc. (TSX-V: CNRI; OTCQX: CNRSF; FSE: EO0 (E-O-zero)), a Canadian mining company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Canadian North Resources Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Canadian North Resources Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "CNRSF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Xander Resources Announces New CFO and Corporate Secretary

Xander Resources Announces New CFO and Corporate Secretary

(TheNewswire)

Xander Resources Inc.

Xander Resources Inc. ("Xander" or the "Company") (TSXV:XND) (OTC:XNDRF) (FSX:1XI) is pleased to announce the appointment of Deepak Varshney, the Company's current President and CEO, as Corporate Secretary of the Company, and Khalid Naeem as CFO of the Company, effective May 1, 2023

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

SKRR Exploration: Assets with Blue-sky Potential in Underexplored Trans Hudson Corridor

INFINITY STONE VENTURES ANNOUNCES NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Sensore And Venture Minerals Reach Farmin Agreement On Golden Grove North

Related News

Nickel Investing

SKRR Exploration: Assets with Blue-sky Potential in Underexplored Trans Hudson Corridor

artificial intelligence investing

Sensore And Venture Minerals Reach Farmin Agreement On Golden Grove North

Resource Investing

Drilling Results Confirm Extensions Of Mineralisation At Native Bee

Diamond Investing

LUCARA ANNOUNCES Q1 2023 RESULTS; UNDERGROUND EXPANSION CONTINUES

Gold Investing

Is Gold a Buy at US$2,000?

Gold Investing

Chris Vermeulen: Gold Price at a Crossroads, Watch This Breakout Zone

×