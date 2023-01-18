Swarmio Media Completes Integration of GCash, the Leading Digital Wallet in the Philippines, into its Ember Gaming and Esports Platform

Canada Silver Cobalt Discovers Significant Gold Mineralization at Both Castle East and Castle Underground Mine

Integration allows gamers in the Philippines to purchase in-game digital content and products in the Globe Gamer Grounds platform using trusted GCash application

  • GCash is a cashless mobile banking system that is the preferred digital wallet in the Philippines , with an average of 60 million users in the region in 2022, accounting for 83% of the adult population 1 .

  • The integration of GCash into Swarmio's Ember gaming and esports platform will allow gamers in the Philippines to use the GCash digital wallet to purchase unique digital content and products through the Ember platform's online store.

  • Digital wallets or e-wallets have become the leading form of payment for e-commerce transactions in Asia , accounting for 68.5% of all e-commerce transactions in the APAC region in 2021 2 .

  • Digital wallets are also the preferred method of online payment for game publishers, thus the integration with GCash unlocks the potential for cross-promotion and marketing opportunities with game publishers in the future.

Swarmio Media Holdings Inc. (CSE: SWRM) (OTCQB: SWMIF) (GR: U5U) ("Swarmio" or "the Company"), a technology company focused on the global deployment of its proprietary Ember gaming and esports platform, announces it has integrated the GCash digital wallet system ("GCash") into the Company's Swarmio Pay fintech solution ("Swarmio Pay"). GCash is owned by Mynt, a subsidiary of Globe Telecom Inc., ("Globe") Swarmio's strategic telco distribution partner in the Philippines . This integration gives gamers using the Ember platform in the Philippines launched regionally under the brand name "Globe Gamer Grounds" in partnership with Globe, the option to purchase in-game digital content, products, skins and accessories using the trusted and popular GCash digital wallet.

Swarmio Media is focused on the global deployment of its Ember gaming and esports platform. (CNW Group/Swarmio Media Holdings Inc.)

By integrating GCash into Swarmio Pay, subscribers to Globe Gamer Grounds will now be able to purchase digital content and products from the platform's online store using multiple online and alternative payment channels including digital wallet, direct carrier billing (DCB) and direct top-up. GCash is currently the dominant online and offline payment channel in the Philippines , with an average of 60 million users in 2022, representing 83% of the adult population 1 .

Digital wallets are increasingly important in markets such as APAC, representing 68.5% of regional e-commerce transaction value in 2021, projected to expand to over 72% of transaction value in 2025 2 . Digital wallets are also the preferred payment channel of game publishers, as they are considered more secure than other methods of online payment. In this way, Swarmio is ensuring its Ember gaming and esports platform maintains a competitive edge in terms of its customers and its current and potential partners.

Vinicius Esteves , Senior Vice President of Fintech for Swarmio, commented: "This is a very significant milestone for Swarmio. Giving gamers alternative payment channels to choose from is extremely important in markets such as APAC, where many gamers do not readily have access to a credit card or bank account. We expect that this integration will facilitate many new and recurring transactions within the Ember platform while also opening up opportunities for cross-promotion with game publishers in the future."

Globe Telecom rolled out Swarmio's proprietary Ember gaming and esports platform to its 85 million customers under the brand name "Globe Gamer Grounds" in April 2022 .  Revenues generated from subscriptions and profit from transactions carried out within the Ember platform through its integrated ecommerce and fintech solutions, Swarmio Store and Swarmio Pay, will be subject to a revenue share agreement between Globe Telecom, TM WHOLESALE, and Swarmio.

Sources:

1.)  Statista, 2022: https://www.statista.com/statistics/1249816/philippines-gcash-registered-users/
2.) The Global Payments Report for Financial Institutions and Merchants, 2022

About Ember by Swarmio

Swarmio's fully managed, plug-and-play Ember platform can be quickly and seamlessly integrated with major telco operations, allowing telcos to engage and monetize gaming subscribers and gain immediate and meaningful access to the US$200 billion gaming market.

Ember provides a proprietary digital hub for gaming communities, allowing gamers to access an ultra-low-latency playing experience, competitive challenges and tournaments, exclusive gaming content, managed communities, gamification and points system, online store (Swarmio Store), gamer e-wallet (Swarmio Pay), and customized digital content.

About Swarmio Media

Swarmio Media (CSE: SWRM; OTC: SWMIF; GR: U5U) is a technology company focused on deploying its proprietary end-to-end gaming and esports platform, Ember, which enables telcos to monetize their gaming customers. Swarmio has engaged with several telcos that have launched Ember as an add-on service, allowing subscribers to access tournaments, engage in a localized gaming community, challenge friends and influencers, and earn points that can be used to purchase gaming content. Ember is powered by Swarmio's patented Latency-Optimized Edge Cloud ('LEC') technology, which reduces lag and allows gamers to enjoy an optimized gaming experience.

To learn more about Swarmio Media, please visit:
Swarmio Investor Website ( https://ir.swarmio.media )
Swarmio on LinkedIn ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/swarmiomedia )
Swarmio on Twitter ( https://twitter.com/SwarmioMedia )

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation: statements about the Company's growth, the Company's ability to capitalize on the major global opportunity in the gaming and esports market, anticipated benefits to the Company's partners and their customers from using the Company's products, ongoing discussions with potential new customers or partners and the possibility that such discussions may result in additional contracts or revenue for the Company, the Company's future plans, its goals and expectations, including but not limited to, the Company's continuing ability to enter into agreements to deploy its products with international telecommunications companies and game publishers and its ability to monetize these agreements through generating SaaS-based revenues are forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the risks identified in the Companies long-form prospectus dated November 10, 2021 (which can be accessed through the Company's profile on www.sedar.com ). Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the respective companies undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

