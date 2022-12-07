TomaGold closes $974,125 first tranche of private placement and grants options

GamingInvesting News

Swarmio Media and etisalat by e& logo (CNW Group/Swarmio Media Holdings Inc.)

Ember was rolled out in the UAE under the brand name "Arena Esports" on November 28 th

  • e& is one of the largest technology and investment conglomerates in the world, serving 162 million customers across the globe. etisalat by e& is the largest telecom operator in the MENA region by number of subscribers.
  • Swarmio's Ember gaming and Esports platform was launched to target etisalat by e& customers under the brand name Arena Esports on November 28 th .

  Swarmio Media Holdings Inc. (CSE: SWRM)  (OTCQB: SWMIF)  (GR: U5U) ("Swarmio" or "the Company"), a technology company focused on the global deployment of its proprietary Ember gaming and esports platform, and Etisalat UAE, now branded as etisalat by e&, announce that they have entered into a partnership (the "Partnership") whereby Swarmio's proprietary Ember gaming esports platform will be launched in the MENA region. The Ember platform was rolled out to etisalat by e& customers in the UAE under the brand name Arena Esports on November 28 th and will be expanded to additional territories in the near future.

"Our partnership with etisalat by e& will bring the Ember platform to millions of gamers across the MENA region, beginning with the United Arab Emirates - one of the most robust gaming markets in the world," commented Vijai Karthigesu , CEO of Swarmio. "Currently, the average user spend on micro-transactions such as digital content, skins and accessories inside the Ember platform has been incredibly strong. We expect to see similar results as we roll out the Ember platform across the MENA region where many citizens do not own a credit card, and thus have been unable to buy digital content while playing video games. Swarmio allows these under-served gaming communities to fully participate in games in a similar way to the US and European markets, which currently generate more gaming revenue due their higher credit card penetration rates. We look forward to working closely with etisalat by e& to launch Ember under the Arena Esports brand name to many other markets in the MENA region in the near future."

Swarmio developed its proprietary Ember gaming and esports platform as a co-branded SaaS-based product for telcos to add to their "bundle" service packages in order to improve customer retention and increase average revenue per user (ARPU). The Partnership with Etisalat by e& is a result of Swarmio's previously announced telco distribution agreement with WestBridge Telecom ("WestBridge"), whereby WestBridge will distribute Swarmio's Ember platform to its telco clients in the MENA region.

Arena Esports subscribers will have access to all the features the Ember platform provides, including an ultra-low-latency playing experience, exclusive competitive challenges and tournaments, unique digital content and products, managed communities, gamification and points system, online store, and alternative payment channels integrated by the "Swarmio Pay" gamer e-wallet - including direct carrier billing (DCB). Ember also enables gamers to purchase digital content, skins and accessories seamlessly inside the platform via direct top-up, meaning they do not need to pause their game play to enter a validation code.

These alternative payment channels are especially important in markets such as the MENA region, which is the fastest growing gaming market in the world, with an estimated 377 million gamers and growing . The MENA gaming market is currently valued at $1.78 billion and is expected to reach $5 billion by 2025 , with most of this growth attributable to gamers in the UAE, Saudi Arabia , and Egypt . According to a recent global survey by Statista, the UAE has the highest percentage of adult gamers in the world , with 9 out of 10 adult respondents saying they play video games.

Revenues are generated from transactions that take place inside Arena Esports, such as monthly subscriptions and the purchase of digital content, skins and accessories ("microtransactions"). According to SuperData, microtransactions made up 88 percent of digital games industry revenues in 2020 .

About Etisalat by e&

'etisalat by e&' is the brand representing the UAE telecoms pillar of e& (formerly known as Etisalat Group), in our home market. In line with its refreshed strategy, etisalat by e& is on a mission to unlock shareholder value, deliver outstanding customer experiences and drive optimal business performance.

Taking advantage of the age of 'connectivity renaissance', etisalat by e& will grow core and digital services, by enriching consumers' value propositions with digital services that cater for consumers' new lifestyles and emerging demands beyond basic telecom services, including areas like gaming, health, and insurance. etisalat by e& will also continue to act as the trusted partner and advisor of enterprises by enabling their connectivity and beyond connectivity requirements

Bolstering its leadership position as the digital telco that is a customer champion in a hyper-connected digital world, etisalat by e& will pivot new, sustainable demand in future-forward spaces like private networks, autonomous vehicles, and AI.

To learn more about etisalat by e&, please visit https://eand.com/en/telecom.jsp

About Ember by Swarmio

Swarmio's fully managed, plug-and-play Ember platform can be quickly and seamlessly integrated with major telco operations, allowing telcos to engage and monetize gaming subscribers and gain immediate and meaningful access to the US$200 billion gaming market.

Ember provides a proprietary digital hub for gaming communities, allowing gamers to access an ultra-low-latency playing experience, competitive challenges and tournaments, exclusive gaming content, managed communities, gamification and points system, online store (Swarmio Store), gamer e-wallet (Swarmio Pay), and customized digital content.

About Swarmio Media

Swarmio Media (CSE: SWRM) (OTC: SWMIF) (GR: U5U) is a technology company focused on deploying its proprietary end-to-end gaming and esports platform, Ember, which enables telcos to monetize their gaming customers. Swarmio has engaged with several telcos that have launched Ember as an add-on service, allowing subscribers to access tournaments, engage in a localized gaming community, challenge friends and influencers, and earn points that can be used to purchase gaming content. Ember is powered by Swarmio's patented Latency-Optimized Edge Cloud ('LEC') technology, which reduces lag and allows gamers to enjoy an optimized gaming experience.

To learn more about Swarmio Media, please visit:
Swarmio Investor Website (https://swarmio.media/investors)
Swarmio on LinkedIn ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/swarmiomedia )
Swarmio on Twitter ( https://twitter.com/SwarmioMedia )

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation: statements about the Company's growth, the Company's ability to capitalize on the major global opportunity in the gaming and esports market, anticipated benefits to the Company's partners and their customers from using the Company's products, ongoing discussions with potential new customers or partners and the possibility that such discussions may result in additional contracts or revenue for the Company, the Company's future plans, its goals and expectations, including but not limited to, the Company's continuing ability to enter into agreements to deploy its products with international telecommunications companies and game publishers and its ability to monetize these agreements through generating SaaS-based revenues are forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the risks identified in the Companies long-form prospectus dated November 10, 2021 (which can be accessed through the Company's profile on www.sedar.com ). Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the respective companies undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Swarmio Media Holdings Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/07/c6766.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Wemade signs a MOU with Sandbox Network

  • Wemade and Sandbox Network agree to cooperate on many fronts in blockchain business
  • To work together on WEMIX3.0 marketing, NFT, onboarding services and more

Wemade signed a MOU with Sandbox Network, the biggest Multi Channel Network company in Korea, to form a partnership.

Founded by DDotty( Heesun Na ), a popular influencer, and CEO Pilsung Lee , Sandbox Network is Korea's top-tier MCN company. 450+ teams of creators with proven track record in various fields are affiliated to the company, and it boasts an overwhelming share in Korea's entertainment industry. Recently it is actively pursuing Web3.0-based crypto and metaverse contents business as well.

Wemade seeks to expand its business, utilizing blockchain technology, through signing partnerships with Sandbox Network for onboarding blockchain games and gaming platforms on WEMIX3.0 and more.

Two companies aim to work together on contents as well, including creator marketing for blockchain services by Wemade/WEMIX such as DeFi and NFT, and NFT planning.

"Both parties will actively join forces to form a concrete partnership in blockchain field," said Pilsung Lee , CEO of Sandbox Network. "We will focus on cooperation on many fronts."

"All contents will belong to a new digital economy on blockchain," said Henry Chang , CEO of Wemade. "Interactive contents of Sandbox Network will build a unique and sustainable economic system on WEMIX3.0."

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wemade-signs-a-mou-with-sandbox-network-301696759.html

SOURCE Wemade Co., Ltd

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

TransferJet Consortium Member Carries out Field Trial of Content Distribution Service in India, Distributing Movies and Games Using TransferJet X Wireless Transfer Technology

-

- Touch and Get 2-hour Movie in 2 Seconds -

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

NATHAN'S FAMOUS PROVIDES $5,000 DONATION TO SAN DIEGO FOOD BANK WITH HELP FROM PROFESSIONAL TWITCH STREAMERS

National Hot Dog Brand Takes its Nathan's Duos Program from Virtual to In-Person at Local Community Event to Raise Awareness About Food Insecurity in the San Diego Area

In 2020, Nathan's Famous launched its Twitch gaming program, Nathan's Duos, to match gamers to play side-by-side and create genuine moments of connection through livestreaming events. In its continued efforts to bring people together, the program transformed from online livestreams to a three-part series of in-person events to give back locally this fall.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Gods Unchained Reveals First Unique Seasonal-Themed Card Set

Dubbed Winter Wanderlands, the new set will be the first of its kind and will feature something special for everyone — from dedicated collectors and lore hounds to hardcore PvP enthusiasts

Today, Gods Unchained the leading web3 competitive trading card game, has announced its plans to launch the first seasonal-themed card set in the game's history, comprising new unique assets and cosmetics in the spirit of upcoming holiday season.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Ubisoft Announces the Projects Funded by Its New RADAR Investment Fund for Indie Studios

Ubisoft has selected the first five projects to receive funding from Ubisoft RADAR. Announced last June, this investment fund is dedicated to finding, financing, and promoting games created by indie studios in Quebec . A total of $1.45 million in funding, in addition to mentoring from internal experts and external partners, will be awarded to five studios for the selected projects. The funds are intended to assist with the start-up, development, and marketing of their video games.

Ubisoft Announces the Projects Funded by Its New RADAR Investment Fund for Indie Studios (CNW Group/Ubisoft Montréal)

The following projects were selected for the first round:

  1. TimeMelters by AutoExec Games
  2. King of the Hat by Hat Games
  3. Projet Revolution by Studio Imugi
  4. This Bed We Made by Lowbirth Games
  5. Two Falls by Unreliable Narrators Games

"Ubisoft RADAR allows independent video game studios in Quebec to obtain venture capital while reserving full intellectual property rights over their work. We are very proud to encourage creativity in the industry and help our ecosystem thrive," said Olivier Delisle , Entrepreneur Accelerator Director at Ubisoft.

All revenues generated by the fund will be reinvested in the program until 2030 so that other indie studios can also benefit from financial assistance. A second round of funding will be announced in the spring of 2023. More information on the fund can be found on the Ubisoft RADAR website.

This initiative rounds out the partnerships, mentorships, and financial assistance offered by Ubisoft Entrepreneurs in Quebec . Learn more here .

About Ubisoft

Ubisoft—creator of worlds—is committed to enriching players' lives with original and memorable entertainment experiences. Ubisoft's global teams have created and developed a diverse portfolio of games, including brands such as Assassin's Creed®, Brawlhalla®, For Honor®, Far Cry®, Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon®, Just Dance®, Rabbids, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six®, The Crew®, Tom Clancy's The Division®, and Watch Dogs®. With Ubisoft Connect, players can enjoy an ecosystem of services to enhance their gaming experience, earn rewards, and connect with friends on other platforms. The Ubisoft+ subscription service boasts a growing catalogue of over a hundred games and downloadable content (DLC). In the 2021–22 fiscal year, Ubisoft achieved a net book value of €2.129 million. For more information, visit: http://www.ubisoftgroup.com

© 2022 Ubisoft Entertainment. All rights reserved. Ubisoft and the Ubisoft logo are registered trademarks in the US and/or other countries.

SOURCE Ubisoft Montréal

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/06/c4089.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

GAMER ADVANTAGE NOW AVAILABLE AT BEST BUY

Engineered By Gamers For Gamers, Premium Blue-Light Blocking Glasses Debut In Select Best Buy Stores

Gamer Advantage announces today its availability at select Best Buy stores and on BestBuy.com. As the first and only gaming eyewear brand with clinical proof of positive impacts on quality of sleep and cognition, the high tech, literally game-changing glasses are now available at more than 850 stores giving customers an easy, in-person buying experience right in time for the holiday season.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Notice of Annual General Meeting

EP127 Northern Territory Petroleum Legislation Amendment Bill 2022 - Hydrogen

Virginia Energy Resources Announces Closing of Private Placement in Connection with Plan of Arrangement with Consolidated Uranium

Hot Chili Granted Access to Maritime Concession Land for Costa Fuego

Related News

Gold Investing

Gold Price Year-to-Date Review

Lithium Investing

Rodney Hooper: Lithium Structural Deficit Still Ahead, Mass Investment Needed

Lithium Investing

Lithium Demand to Keep "Ballooning" Beyond Expectations

Lithium Investing

Lithium Triangle Primed for a "White Gold" Rush

Battery Metals Investing

Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for December 7th and 8th

×