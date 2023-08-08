Baselode Hits More Shallow Radioactivity, Extends Uranium Mineralization Footprint at Hook

Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Los Andes Copper, LTD. Q2 Mid Quarter 2023

Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Los Andes Copper, LTD. Q2 Mid Quarter 2023

Los Andes Copper, LTD (TSXV: LA): Stonegate Capital Partners updates their coverage on Los Andes Copper, LTD. The full report can be accessed by clicking on the following link: Los Andes Copper Q2 Mid Quarter 2023 Report

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

  • Important royalty agreement with Ecora Resources PLC. was closed in August
  • Robust balance sheet
  • PFS results show strong economics of the project

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7294/176534_figure1_550.jpg

Click image above to view full announcement.

About Stonegate - Stonegate Capital Partners is a leading capital markets advisory firm providing investor relations, equity research, and institutional investor outreach services for public companies. Our affiliate, Stonegate Capital Markets (member FINRA) provides a full spectrum of investment banking, equity research and capital raising for public and private companies.

Contacts:

Stonegate Capital Partners
(214) 987-4121
info@stonegateinc.com

Source: Stonegate, Inc.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/176534

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Los Andes CopperLA:CATSXV:LABase Metals Investing
LA:CA
Los Andes Copper
