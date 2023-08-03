ARway.ai Launches SaaS Business Model, Anticipates Increased Adoption, Revenue, And Expansion

Los Andes Copper Announces Closing of Royalty Agreement with Ecora Resources PLC

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the royalty agreement (the "Royalty") reported July 24, 2023, with Ecora Resources PLC ("Ecora") for a total cash consideration of US$20,000,000 has now closed.

The Royalty was calculated over the sale of all minerals produced from the Company's Vizcachitas Project in Chile (the "Vizcachitas Project"). Ecora will receive royalty payments calculated as 0.25% Net Smelter Royalty ("NSR") on minerals sold on open pit operations and 0.125% NSR on underground operations. The Royalty agreement is in addition to the existing NSRs in place on the Project, consisting of a 2% NSR for open pit operations and a 1% NSR on underground operations. For further details on the NSR terms and conditions, please see our press release dated July 24, 2023.

Santiago Montt, CEO of Los Andes, commented: "We are very pleased to have closed this transaction which puts us in a very strong position financially with total cash of c. C$36 million on the balance sheet as of August 2, 2023. This allows us to accelerate the implementation of a number of optimizations and further upside opportunities identified by the Pre-Feasibility Study. It also allows us to review the potential for share buy backs where they may provide attractive accretive opportunities for our shareholders. We look forward to providing further updates going forwards."

About Los Andes Copper Ltd.

Los Andes Copper Ltd. is a development company with an 100% interest in the Vizcachitas Project in Chile. The Company is focused on progressing Vizcachitas, which is located along one of Chile's most prolific copper belts. Vizcachitas is one of the largest copper deposits in the Americas not controlled by the majors and the Company believes it will be Chile's next major copper mine.

The Project is a copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit, located 150 kilometers north of Santiago, in an area of very good infrastructure. An independent technical report for the PFS, prepared in accordance with NI 43-101, is available on the Company's SEDAR profile.

Los Andes Copper Ltd. is listed on the TSX-V under the ticker: LA.

For more information please contact:

Santiago Montt, CEO Santiago.montt@losandescopper.com

Tel: +56 2 2954 0450

Elizabeth Johnson, Investor Relations Elizabeth.Johnson@losandescopper.com

E-Mail: info@losandescopper.com or visit our website at www.losandescopper.com

Follow us on Twitter: @LosAndesCopper

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/175991

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Lumina Gold Commences Feasibility Study Fieldwork

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) (OTCQB: LMGDF) (the "Company" or "Lumina") is pleased to announce that it has recommenced drilling at its Cangrejos gold-copper project in southwest Ecuador . The Company has initiated the approximately 8,000 metre geotechnical drill program at both the Cangrejos and Gran Bestia deposits. The infill resource definition program will commence in September and will include approximately 10,000 metres of drilling. The goal of the program is to convert Probable mineral reserves to Proven mineral reserves for Phase 1 of mining at the Cangrejos deposit. Lumina intends to fund the Feasibility Study work and drilling from the proceeds received from Wheaton Precious Metals (see May 26, 2023 and May 16, 2023 news releases).

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
