Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Crypto Market Update: Q3 2023 in Review

When is the Starlink IPO and Can You Invest? (Updated 2023)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Invest in AI?

Is the World Running Out of Copper? (Updated 2023)

Cybersecurity for SMBs an Untapped Market with Billion-dollar Potential, Integrated Cyber CEO Says

Investors’ Guide to AI-based Cybersecurity

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Top 10 Graphite-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Trending Press Releases

Volt Carbon Technologies and E-Power Resources Enter in Preliminary Graphite Mineral Processing Agreement

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Unaudited Interim Results

Hertz Lithium Inc. Announces Acquisition of Canuck Lithium Corp.

ALX Resources Corp. Resumes Lithium Exploration at Hydra Lithium Project in James Bay Region, Quebec

Northwest Territories is a Prospective Region for Lithium Explorers, Says North Arrow Minerals CEO

Lancaster Resources CEO Provides Comprehensive Update and Future Plans for Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

FPX Nickel

FPX:CA

Pure Life Healthcare Management

ARway.ai

ARWY:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report

2023 Copper Outlook Report

2023 Nickel Investor Report

2023 Lithium Investor Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla
Siren Gold

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Siren Gold Limited (ASX: SNG) (Siren or the Company) is pleased to provide the following summary of its activities for the three months ended 30 September 2023.

Highlights

  • A maiden Auld Creek Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) of 132koz @ 7.1g/t AuEq, containing 66koz @ 3.5g/t Au and 8,700t of antimony @ 1.5% Sb.
  • The MRE comprises the Fraternal Shoot only and is based on existing surface trenches and drillholes, extending to approximately 175m below the surface.
  • The Fraternal Shoot remains open at depth, with three other additional shoots identified at Auld Creek (Fraternal North, Bonanza and Bonanza East Shoots).
  • The MRE includes the following significant intersections:
    • 35.0m @ 4.1g/t Au, 2.9% Sb or 35.0m @ 11.0g/t AuEq,
    • 6.0m @ 4.1g/t Au, 4.1% Sb or 6.0m @ 13.8g/t AuEq,
    • 34.0m @ 1.6g/t Au, 0.7% Sb or 34.0.0m @ 3.3g/t AuEq, and
    • 20.7m @ 5.9g/t Au, 2.6% Sb or 20.7m @ 12.0g/t AuEq.
  • Siren’s Reefton Mineral Resource estimate now stands at 444koz of gold and 8.7kt of Sb for 511koz @ 4.4 g/t AuEq.
  • Siren’s Global Mineral Resource estimate now stands at 1.27Moz of gold and 8.7kt of Sb for 1.33Moz @ 3.3 g/t AuEq (100% basis).
  • Drilling recommenced at the end of September, with the initial drill program targeting the Bonanza East Shoot at Auld Creek.
Background

Siren is a New Zealand focussed gold explorer, with two key projects in the upper South Island at Reefton (Reefton and Lyell goldfields) and Sams Creek (Figure 1).

Western New Zealand was originally part of Gondwana and lay adjacent to eastern Australia until around 80 million ago. The NW of the South Island of New Zealand comprises an area of predominantly early Paleozoic rocks in broad northerly trending belts which terminate at the Alpine Fault (Figure 1). The Paleozoic sequence is divided into the Buller Terrane, Takaka Central and Takaka Eastern Belts.

These belts are interpreted to correspond with the Western, Central and Eastern belts of the Lachlan Fold Belt. The Buller and Western Lachlan belts contain orogenic gold deposits like Bendigo, Ballarat and Fosterville in Australia and the Reefton and Lyell Goldfields in New Zealand. The Eastern Takaka and Eastern Lachlan belts host porphyry-Au and porphyry copper-gold deposits, like Cadia and Ridgeway, respectively.

There are two distinctive sub-types of orogenic gold mineralisation in Victoria. The deeper (6-12kms) mesothermal deposits that formed almost all the significant gold deposits in the Bendigo and Stawell zones and the shallower (<6km) epizonal gold and stibnite deposits in the Melbourne zone and eastern Bendigo zone, including the Fosterville and Costerfield mines. The latter gold mineralising event in Victoria is characterised by arsenopyrite and stibnite associated gold, which is very similar to the Reefton and Lyell mineralisation.

Siren holds a large (1,000km2), strategic package of tenements in the Reefton, Lyell and Sams Creek goldfields (Figures 20 and 21 and Annexure 1).

Siren’s Global Mineral Resource Estimate now stands at 1.27Moz of gold and 8.7kt of antimony for 1.33Moz @ 3.3 g/t AuEq (100% basis) at a 1.5g/t cut-off.

Table 1. Reefton and Sams Creek MRE’s (100% basis)

Figure 1. Simplified geology plan of the Upper South Island, New Zealand.

Reefton Gold Project

The Reefton Goldfield was discovered in 1866 and produced ~2Moz of gold at an average recovered grade of 16g/t from 84 historic mines, plus an estimated alluvial gold production of 8Moz. Most underground mining ceased by 1942, with the famous Blackwater mine closing in 1951, when the shaft failed, after producing ~740koz of gold down to 710m below surface.

OceanaGold Limited (OGL) developed an open pit on the historic Globe Progress mine between 2007 and 2015. OGL recovered an additional 700koz at around 2g/t Au, increasing total hard rock production to around 2.7Moz @ 12g/t Au.

Federation Mining Limited (FML) a privately owned company, is currently developing the Snowy River Mine on the Birthday Reef (Figure 2), which historically produced 740koz of gold at an average recovered grade of 14.2g/t. FML plan to mine the Birthday Reef below the historic mine, with an estimated production of 700koz. FML have developed twin 3.2km declines and are currently resource drilling from underground, with the aim of producing around 70koz of gold per annum for 10 years from the end of 2024.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Siren Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:snggold investinggold stockssiren goldGold Investing
SNG:AU
Siren Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Siren Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Siren Gold (ASX:SNG)

Siren Gold


Keep reading...Show less
Impact Minerals

September 2023 Quarterly Report

Impact Minerals Limited (ASX:IPT) is pleased to provide its Quarterly Activities Report for the period ending 30 September 2023.

Keep reading...Show less
Labyrinth Beginning Exploration Campaign at Comet Vale Operations

Labyrinth Beginning Exploration Campaign at Comet Vale Operations

Labyrinth is revisiting the enormous opportunity that still exists closer to home

Labyrinth Resources Limited (ASX: LRL) (‘Labyrinth’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to report on the important changes during the September 2023 quarter that affect the focus of the Company. This includes an in-house evaluation of the current projects and opportunities that have not been explored previously.

Keep reading...Show less
Brightstar Resources

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Brightstar Resources Limited (Brightstar or the Company) (ASX: BTR) is pleased to present its Quarterly Report and Cash Flow Report.

Keep reading...Show less
gold bars

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Grande Portage Moves Higher with 51 Percent Gain

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) rose 0.18 percent last week, closing at 521.88.

September Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data was released south of the border, and it shows that on a month-on-month basis prices increased by the most since May; however, they slowed year-on-year.

Core PCE rose 0.3 percent in September over the prior month and 3.7 percent compared to September 2022, marking the smallest annual increase since May 2021. But while growth has slowed, the effects of inflation are still lingering, and the Fed is expected to need to keep interest rates elevated for longer to bring levels down to its target of 2 percent.

Keep reading...Show less
gold bar and bitcoins with green up arrow

Editor's Picks: Gold Breaks US$2,000, Bitcoin Moves Past US$35,000

Gold broke the US$2,000 per ounce level this week, rising as high as US$2,006.51 on Friday (October 27).

The yellow metal continues to see support from safe-haven demand as the war in the Middle East continues, but experts are also looking forward to the US Federal Reserve's next meeting, which will run from October 31 to November 1.

CME Group's (NASDAQ:CME) FedWatch tool shows a high probability that rates will stay unchanged, and the latest Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data supports that idea — it shows that core prices rose 0.3 percent month-on-month in September, and 3.7 percent year-on-year. Core PCE excludes food and energy costs, and is the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation.

Keep reading...Show less

KITTILA COURT DECISION ISSUED - KITTILA'S OPERATING PERMIT RESTORED TO 2 MILLION TONNES PER ANNUM; TOTAL 2023 GOLD PRODUCTION NOW EXPECTED TO BE NEAR UPPER END OF ANNUAL GUIDANCE RANGE

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM) ("Agnico Eagle" or the "Company") today announced that the Supreme Administrative Court of Finland ("SAC") issued its ruling on Kittila's operating permit and has restored Kittila's operating permit to 2 million tonnes per annum ("mtpa").

"We are pleased with the positive ruling by the Supreme Administrative Court of Finland , which allows Kittila to continue to operate at a rate of 2 mtpa. This ruling is consistent with our excellent environmental performance at Kittila, where we are well below the environmental emission limits. We now expect approximately 30,000 ounces of additional production from the Kittila mine in the fourth quarter of 2023 and we are now expecting to be near the upper end of our total annual production guidance of between 3.24 million ounces to 3.44 million ounces of gold in 2023," said Ammar Al-Joundi , Agnico Eagle's President and Chief Executive Officer.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Siren Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Siren Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

September 2023 Quarterly Report

Quarterly Activities Report September 2023

Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B

Appendix 4C

Related News

Resource Investing

Quarterly Activities Report September 2023

Lithium Investing

Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B

Resource Investing

Appendix 4C

Resource Investing

Carbonxt Group Limited – September 2023 Quarterly Update

Lithium Investing

September 2023 Quarterly Activities Report

iron investing

Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B

Lithium Investing

Quarterly Activities Report September 2023

×