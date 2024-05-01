Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Reserves: Top 8 Countries (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Top 5 Junior Gold Stocks on the TSXV in 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia

Silver Price Update: Q1 2024 in Review

Trending Press Releases

Indicative, Conditional and Non-Binding Proposal Received by American Rare Earths

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. Launches Strategic Drill Program at Turnor Lake Project Targeting the La Rocque Structural Corridor

Beyond Lithium and Its Exploration Team Recognized with Bernie Schnieders Discovery of the Year Award

Freegold Announces Start of 2024 Drilling Program at Golden Summit

Falco Resources: Canadian Explorer in the Rouyn-Noranda Mining Camp

Argentina Lithium Announces Positive Lithium Values in the 12th Exploration Well at the Rincon West Project

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Jindalee Lithium

JLL:AU

Rio Silver

RYO:CA

Falco Resources

FPC:CC

NorthStar Gaming Holdings

BET:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

Lithium Outlook for Australia

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Uranium Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech

Barrick Announces Extensive Exploration Partnership with Geophysx Jamaica

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary Barrick Gold (International Holdings) Ltd. ("Barrick") has entered into an exploration earn-in agreement with Geophysx Jamaica Ltd. ("Geophysx") with respect to certain properties located in Jamaica (the "Agreement").

The Agreement initially provides Barrick with access to approximately 4,000 square kilometers of consolidated land positions throughout the country, with a favorable geological setting comparable to the Dominican Republic, where Barrick operates the Pueblo Viejo mine. Barrick will have the right to work with Geophysx to earn up to an 80% joint-venture interest in designated properties upon fulfillment of certain spending obligations and study-deliverable milestones. Barrick will act as the operator, in partnership with Geophysx, leveraging Geophysx's existing personnel, knowledge, facilities and equipment.

A private mineral exploration company, Geophysx is the dominant mineral exploration force and license holder in the nation of Jamaica. The company is committed to modern and responsible exploration.   Over the last six years, it has been engaged in an intensive nation-wide greenfield exploration program. Geophysx has conducted high-quality early-stage exploration work including geochemical sampling, geological mapping, and industry-leading airborne geophysical surveys. These datasets provide the two companies with an opportunity to move rapidly to target definition and accelerate the potential discovery of new resources.

Barrick President and CEO Mark Bristow commented: "We are pleased to partner with Geophysx, who have assembled a large, consolidated portfolio of work and holdings in Jamaica, a significantly underexplored and prospective region. We look forward to advancing our partnership by combining and leveraging Geophysx's capabilities and presence on the island, along with the remarkable dataset they have created, with Barrick's technical and financial resources to deliver new world class discoveries. We also look forward to partnering with the government of Jamaica to pursue projects for the benefit of the country and local communities."

Robert "Bobby" Stewart, Founder and Managing Director of Geophysx, commented: " We are excited to be partnering with Barrick, a company that not only shares our beliefs in environmentally responsible and sustainable exploration and mining, but is also a sector-leading gold and copper producer with a portfolio which spans the world's most prolific gold and copper districts. This is an amazing opportunity for Jamaica to grow a new economic base. Barrick's experience in exploring, developing, and operating projects combined with Geophyx's in-country knowledge and committed team, makes this an ideal partnership to advance the industry in Jamaica. We admire Barrick's commitment to partnering with host countries and communities to transform their natural resources into tangible benefits and mutual prosperity ."

Enquiries:

Investor and Media Relations
Kathy du Plessis
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: barrick@dpapr.com

Website: www.barrick.com

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Certain information contained or incorporated by reference in this press release, including any information as to our strategy, projects, plans, or future exploration initiatives, constitutes "forward-looking statements". All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "will", "committed", "engage", "conduct", "potential", "prospective", "advance", "grow", "deliver" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements including, without limitation, with respect to: Barrick's exploration partnership with Geophysx and the potential of this initiative to deliver new discoveries, growth opportunities and benefits for the government and people of Jamaica.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions including material estimates and assumptions related to the factors set forth below that, while considered reasonable by the Company as at the date of this press release in light of management's experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Such factors include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in the spot and forward price of gold, copper, or certain other commodities (such as silver, diesel fuel, natural gas, and electricity); the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development; changes in mineral production performance, exploitation, and exploration successes; the possibility that future exploration results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; changes in national and local government legislation, taxation, controls or regulations and/ or changes in the administration of laws, policies and practices; expropriation or nationalization of property and political or economic developments in Jamaica and other jurisdictions in which the Company or its affiliates do or may carry on business in the future; risk of loss due to acts of war, terrorism, sabotage and civil disturbances; failure to comply with environmental and health and safety laws and regulations; timing of receipt of, or failure to comply with, necessary permits and approvals; uncertainty whether some or all of Barrick's targeted investments and projects will meet the Company's capital allocation objectives and internal hurdle rate; litigation and legal and administrative proceedings; and availability and increased costs associated with mining inputs and labor. In addition, there are risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining, including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations, pressures, cave-ins, flooding and gold bullion, copper cathode or gold or copper concentrate losses (and the risk of inadequate insurance, or inability to obtain insurance, to cover these risks).

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can affect our actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, us. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Specific reference is made to the most recent Form 40-F/Annual Information Form on file with the SEC and Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities for a more detailed discussion of some of the factors underlying forward-looking statements and the risks that may affect Barrick's ability to achieve the expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Barrick disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Barrick GoldABX:CAGold Investing
ABX:CA
The Conversation (0)
NYSE:NEM

Precipitate Gold: Exploring in Prospective Mining Jurisdictions in the Dominican Republic

Precipitate Gold Corp. (TSXV:PRG) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Precipitate Gold is a mineral exploration company with district-scale strategic land positions in the Dominican Republic. The company is currently advancing its Pueblo Grande and Juan de Herrera projects in the Dominican Republic, where the company is also working to expand its existing portfolio. Precipitate Gold always works to acquire 100 percent of the properties that it owns, ensuring that there are no outstanding vendor payments or working commitments.

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:BGF

Beauce Gold: Placer to Hard Rock Gold Exploration in Southern Quebec

Beauce Gold Fields Inc. (TSXV:BGF) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Beauce Gold is a gold exploration company focused on placer and hard rock exploration in the Beauce region of southern Quebec. Beauce is using a model similar to that used in the Klondike and Cariboo gold districts with the hopes that the model will allow the company to trace the placer gold back to its source, sparking a new gold rush. The Beauce region was home to Canada’s first gold rush in 1860, which was host to the largest historical placer gold deposit in the eastern half of North America.

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:AHM.H

Antler Hill: Gold and Copper Exploration in Argentina’s San Juan Province

Antler Hill Mining (TSXV:AHM.H) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Antler Hill is a junior exploration company in the process of acquiring two properties in San Juan Province, Argentina. The country is viewed as a mining-friendly jurisdiction thanks to the federal government’s clear support of the mining industry through pro-mining tax incentives. The Amiches goldsilver project is located in the El Indio gold belt approximately 100 kilometers south of Barrick Gold’s (TSX:ABX,NYSE:GOLD) Veladero mine. Amiches remains predominantly unexplored with small trenching and sampling projects previously conducted on the property. In 2018 Antler Hill collected grab samples that graded 15 g/t gold and 190 g/t silver as well as 3.3 g/t gold and 70 g/t silver.

Keep reading...Show less

Barrick to Ramp Up Production As It Remains On Track to Achieve 2024 Targets

First Quarter 2024 Results
All amounts expressed in U.S. dollars

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) today reported its first quarter results which were in line with guidance and position the Company well to meet its full year targets. Gold production is expected to ramp up steadily during the year, supported by the completion of the Pueblo Viejo plant expansion and the resumption of operations at the Porgera mine. Additionally, copper production is also on track to meet the full year's guidance.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Impact Minerals

EIS Funding of $180,000 Awarded for Drilling at Caligula, a Significant Copper Target at the Arkun Project, WA

Impact Minerals Limited's (ASX:IPT) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded $180,000 under the WA Government’s Exploration Incentive Scheme (EIS) to co-fund drilling of the Caligula copper prospect at the company’s 100% owned Arkun Project located 150 km east of Perth in the emerging mineral province of southwest Western Australia (Figure 1 and ASX Release January 4th 2024).

Keep reading...Show less
Tartana Minerals Limited

Tartana Drilling to Verify Upgrading of 45,000 Tonne Copper Resource

Tartana Minerals Limited (ASX: TAT) (the Company), is pleased to advise that it has commissioned AED drilling to complete a 300m diamond core PQ hole to provide bulk samples for both Tomra ore sorting and for standard copper flotation testwork. Drilling is scheduled to commence this week and will take approximately two weeks to complete.

Keep reading...Show less
Impact Minerals

March 2024 Quarterly Cash Flow Report

Impact Minerals Limited's (ASX:IPT) has released its Quarterly Cash Flow Report.


Click here for the full ASX Release

Keep reading...Show less
Impact Minerals

March 2024 Quarterly Report

Impact Minerals Limited's (ASX:IPT) is pleased to present its Quarterly Report.
Keep reading...Show less
Norfolk Metals

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Norfolk Metals Ltd (ASX:NFL) (Norfolk or the Company) is pleased to report on its activities during the 3-month period ended 31 March 2024.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Baselode Starts Drill Program on Bear Uranium Project : Begins Fleet Space Technologies' ANT survey over ACKIO

SKRR Exploration Enters into Share Exchange Agreement with Citizen Mining to Acquire the Bishop Lake Property in Saskatchewan

Extension of Uranium Mineralisation at Samphire Uranium Project Blackbush Deposit

EIS Funding of $180,000 Awarded for Drilling at Caligula, a Significant Copper Target at the Arkun Project, WA

Related News

Energy Investing

Baselode Starts Drill Program on Bear Uranium Project : Begins Fleet Space Technologies' ANT survey over ACKIO

Base Metals Investing

SKRR Exploration Enters into Share Exchange Agreement with Citizen Mining to Acquire the Bishop Lake Property in Saskatchewan

Uranium Investing

Extension of Uranium Mineralisation at Samphire Uranium Project Blackbush Deposit

Lithium Investing

Lithium Universe Limited (ASX: LU7) – Reinstatement to Official Quotation

Lithium Investing

LU7 Raises $3.64 Million to Advance Closing the Lithium Conversion Gap Strategy

Lithium Investing

March 2024 Quarterly Activities Report

Tech Investing

Lake Resources NL Launches Investor Hub

×