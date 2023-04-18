Silver Hammer Mining Engages Precision GeoSurveys for Airborne Magnetic and Radiometric Surveys at Eliza and Silverton Projects in Nevada

Lobe Sciences, Ltd. Announces the Acquisition of Altemia & Company

Silver Hammer Mining Corp. (CSE: HAMR) (OTCQB: HAMRF) (FSE: 7BW0) (the "Company" or "Silver Hammer") is pleased to announced that it has engaged Precision GeoSurveys for property-wide airborne magnetic and radiometric surveys at both the Eliza and Silverton Projects in Nevada.

"As we continue to advance our Eliza and Silverton projects, we are pleased to engage Precision for the upcoming airborne magnetic and radiometric surveys in May and June 2023,"commented President & CEO Peter A. Ball."These surveys will provide us with an additional layer of technical data to assist in refining our currently identified priority targets prior to the execution of a drill program at each project. Our systematic approach to exploration and drill targeting, as well as taking the time to fully understand the multiple layers of technical data, will result in the increased potential for an exciting new discovery in 2023 as we strive to deliver significant value to our shareholders."

Survey Highlights

The helicopter supported surveys will use magnetic sensors flown in non-magnetic and non-conductive nose stinger configuration, with gamma sensors internal to the aircraft away from variable fuel cell attenuation, to allow for reduced terrain clearance minimizing noise and improving resolution and accuracy.

Eliza Project (refer to Figure 1):

  • 269 total line kilometres
  • 50 metre line spacing
  • 12.1 square kilometres coverage

Silverton Project (refer to Figure 2):

  • 82 total line kilometres
  • 50 metre line spacing
  • 3.6 square kilometres coverage

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9597/162753_51f11459645d0929_001.jpg

Figure 1. Eliza Project Airborne Survey Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9597/162753_51f11459645d0929_001full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9597/162753_51f11459645d0929_002.jpg

Figure 2. Silverton Project Airborne Survey Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9597/162753_51f11459645d0929_002full.jpg

About Precision

Precision GeoSurveys is a full-service airborne geophysical contractor and industry leader in providing high resolution surveys in mountainous and remote terrain having acquired and processed high resolution multi-sensor airborne geophysical data in mountainous terrain on over 700 surveys since 2007. The company utilizes state-of-the-art geophysical instrumentation attached directly to the helicopter. The magnetic sensors are flown in a non-magnetic and non-conductive nose stinger configuration, and the gamma sensors are flown internal to the aircraft away from variable fuel cell attenuation. Compared to conventional slung bird-type survey systems, this innovative design allows the survey to be safely flown at reduced terrain clearance to minimize noise, improve resolution, and reduce the need for complex corrections to the data. The geophysical data and maps will be prepared using industry standard Geosoft algorithms and mapping software to show the geomagnetic and radiometric properties of the survey area.

Qualified Person

Technical aspects of this press release have been reviewed and approved under the supervision of Philip Mulholland, P.Geo. Mr. Mulholland is a Qualified Person (QP) under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Silver Hammer Mining Corp.

Silver Hammer Mining Corp. is a junior resource exploration company advancing its flagship past-producing Silver Strand Mine in the Coeur d'Alene Mining District in Idaho, as well both the Eliza Silver Project and the Silverton Silver Mine in one of the world's most prolific mining jurisdictions in Nevada. Silver Hammer's primary focus is defining and developing silver deposits near past-producing mines that have not been adequately explored. The Company's portfolio also provides exposure to copper and gold discoveries.

On Behalf of the Board of Silver Hammer Mining Corp.

Peter A. Ball
President & CEO, Director
E: peter@silverhammermining.com

For investor relations inquiries, contact:

Kristina Pillon
High Tide Consulting Corp.
T: 604.908.1695
E: investors@silverhammermining.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements concern, without limitation, the Company's strategic plans, timing and expectations for the Company's exploration and drilling programs, estimates of mineralization from drilling, geological information projected from sampling results and the potential quantities and grades of the target zones. Such forward-looking statements or information are based on a number of assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things: conditions in general economic and financial markets; accuracy of assay results; geological interpretations from drilling results, timing and amount of capital expenditures; performance of available laboratory and other related services; future operating costs; and the historical basis for current estimates of potential quantities and grades of target zones. The actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of risk factors, including the timing and content of work programs; results of exploration activities and development of mineral properties; the interpretation and uncertainties of drilling results and other geological data; receipt, maintenance and security of permits and mineral property titles; environmental and other regulatory risks; project costs overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; availability of funds; failure to delineate potential quantities and grades of the target zones based on historical data, and general market and industry conditions. Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this news release if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by applicable law.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/162753

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

