Robert Coltura Resigns From Board of Directors

Robert Coltura Resigns From Board of Directors

iMetal Resources Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTCQB:IMRFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") an emerging gold exploration company, has accepted the resignation of Robert Coltura from the board of directors

About iMetal Resources Inc.

iMetal is a Canadian based junior exploration company focused on the exploration and development of its portfolio of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec. One of its Flagship properties Gowganda West, is an exploration-stage gold project that borders the Juby Deposit and is located within the Shining Tree Camp area in the southern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt about 100 km south-southeast of the Timmins Gold Camp. The 665-hectare Kerrs Gold deposit comprises a series of gold-bearing pyritized quartz vein replacement breccias with a 2011 historic resource, 90 kilometres ENE of Timmins. The 220-hectare Ghost Mountain property, 42 kilometres NE of Kirkland Lake, lies 5 kilometres W of Agnico Eagle's Holt and Holloway Mine.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Saf Dhillon
President & CEO

iMetal Resources Inc.

info@imetalresources.ca
Tel. (604-484-3031)
Suite 550, 800 West Pender Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 2V6.
https://imetalresources.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include results of exploration, variations in results of mineralization, relationships with local communities, market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

SOURCE:iMetal Resources, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/771632/Robert-Coltura-Resigns-From-Board-of-Directors

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

iMetal Announces the Sudden Passing of Its CFO Eduardo 'Eddy' Yu

iMetal Announces the Sudden Passing of Its CFO Eduardo 'Eddy' Yu

iMetal Resources Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTCQB:IMRFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") sadly has to report the sudden and unexpected passing of our young and talented CFO, Eduardo ‘Eddy' Yu

iMetal President and CEO Saf Dhillon said that "On behalf of the Board of Directors and the Advisory Council, we offer our deepest condolences to the Yu family. Eddy was officially only with us for a few months but, I've known him for several years now. Eddy had previously provided his financial and business expertise as a consultant to iMetal and other projects that I have been involved in. He was a strong team player and he went above and beyond what his responsibilities were. He will be dearly missed by the team at iMetal."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMETAL Makes New Gold Discovery at Gowganda West

iMETAL Makes New Gold Discovery at Gowganda West

iMetal Resources Inc. (TSXV:IMR) (OTCQB:IMRFF) (FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from phase 1 of its 2023 drilling at the Company's Gowganda West ("GW") project. Drilling included seven holes totaling 2,490m. All seven holes intersected gold mineralization. Highlights include

  • 48.5m of 0.85 g/t Au starting at 316.5m
    • Including 20m of 1.56 g/t Au, which includes 8.0m of 2.97 g/t Au
  • Intersection is 350m west of previously known mineralization

"This discovery rewards our faith in Gowganda West and strongly suggests the area hosts significantly more gold than just the bordering Juby deposits. We will be mobilizing for further drilling in the immediate future and permits are already in place to follow up on this result," commented iMetal President and CEO Saf Dhillon.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Resources Forms Advisory Board Council and Appoints Robert Scott as Inaugural Advisor

iMetal Resources Forms Advisory Board Council and Appoints Robert Scott as Inaugural Advisor

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTCQB:IMRFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") an emerging gold exploration company, is pleased to announce the formation of an Advisory Board to assist in the further development of the Company and the appointment of Mining Industry Veteran Robert Scott as the Inaugural Advisor

Saf Dhillon, President & Chief Executive Officer, stated: "We are extremely pleased to welcome Rob to our team. The addition of such a highly accomplished mining executive is an endorsement of all we have built to date as we continue to enhance IMR shareholder value through the exploration and development of our highly prospective projects."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Resources Announces Completion of Spring Drilling at Gowganda West

iMetal Resources Announces Completion of Spring Drilling at Gowganda West

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTCQB:IMRFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") has completed phase 1 of 2023 drilling at the Company's Gowganda West project, which lies within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt. Drilling included seven holes totaling 2,490 metres and was a follow up on the 2022 fall drill program, as well as the 2019 VTEM airborne survey

Saf Dhillon, President & CEO, stated: "We are pleased to complete the first phase of 2023 drilling at our flagship Gowganda West project. While the main focus remained the gold trends proximal to the Juby deposit, we also tested the first of the 2019 VTEM anomalies to the northeast. This area is one of the most underexplored in the Abitibi and we will continue to pursue a new discovery."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Resources Announces Restart of Drilling at Gowganda West

iMetal Resources Announces Restart of Drilling at Gowganda West

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTCQB:IMRFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the restart of drilling after spring break-up at the Company's Gowganda West project, which lies within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt. Drilling was paused in April after five (5) holes and 1914m were completed to accommodate the spring melt. This round of drilling is focused on further delineating gold mineralization in the area of iMetal's ground proximal to Aris Mining's Juby deposit

Saf Dhillon, President & CEO, stated: "Drilling at our flagship Gowganda West project continues and we are excited to see the pending assay results. The gold trends proximal to the Juby deposit are of great interest to the Company and we are eager to advance the project further throughout this year."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Couloir Capital is Pleased to Announce it has Initiated Research Coverage for Puma Exploration

Couloir Capital is Pleased to Announce it has Initiated Research Coverage for Puma Exploration

Couloir Capital is pleased to announce it has initiated research coverage for Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA) (OTCQB: PUMXF) ("PUMA", or "Company"). The new report is titled, "MAJOR GOLD DISCOVERY IN NEW BRUNSWICK, ATLANTIC CANADA."

Report excerpt: "A well-known investor in the junior mining sector identified the potential for discoveries to grow in size as a major factor of interest in value generation. The investor was highlighting the ongoing discoveries in Newfoundland that occurred along a structure showing over 100 kilometers of strike potential. This NL work is being directed along essentially the same major Structural Break, the Iapetus Suture, as described above. This new gold play in New Brunswick where Puma is the most active now shows high-grade gold discoveries over 50 kilometers of strike length. However, there are at least three fault trends, sub-parallel along this length, that are shown to contain gold prospects, high grades and room for extension. This new potential camp is at an early stage with lots of room to grow and ounces to be found. We believe this area is just a season or two behind the Newfoundland gold play, but could soon show it deserves the same level of interest and exploration work. There is still over 20 kilometers of structure along the three fault zones where no recent work is reported in the public markets, between Puma/Gold Terra and the Canadian Metals claim blocks, see figure 7. This ground is held by prospector's and could provide entry points for additional explorers should the ongoing results attract additional players and capital. The question if this is a new gold camp will be determined as the exploration continues."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Completes Trenching Program at Los Pavitos

Prismo Metals Completes Trenching Program at Los Pavitos

Provides Update on Palos Verdes Assays

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to report that the trenching program at Los Pavitos has been completed. A total of 347 samples from trenches have been submitted to the lab for assay, with results received for 303 samples to date. The trenching was generally focussed on areas with little outcrop along strike from areas with quartz veining and high-grade surface assays. In general, the best trench results are located in the Santa Cruz and Las Auras areas, as expected based on surface sampling results. The 5,289 hectare (20 square miles) Los Pavitos project is located in the well mineralized Alamos region of southern Sonora State, Mexico

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
HYCROFT TAKES ACTION TO PROTECT SHAREHOLDERS AGAINST POTENTIALLY ILLEGAL TRADING ACTIVITIES

HYCROFT TAKES ACTION TO PROTECT SHAREHOLDERS AGAINST POTENTIALLY ILLEGAL TRADING ACTIVITIES

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: HYMC) ("Hycroft" or "the Company"), a gold and silver development company that owns the Hycroft Mine in the prolific mining region of Northern Nevada announces that it has been working with Shareholder Intelligent Services, LLC ("ShareIntel") for several months to review the trading of the Company's common stock in order to track, identify, and monitor for potentially illegal short selling activities and deploy solutions to help combat any such activities.

(PRNewsfoto/Hycroft Mining Holding Corporat)

To date, ShareIntel's analysis has identified reporting imbalances in Hycroft's shares which may be the by-product of non-compliant or abusive short selling activity.

Diane Garrett , President and CEO commented, "Based on the findings of ShareIntel's analysis to date, we are deeply concerned that Hycroft may have been the target of a market manipulation scheme involving illegal short selling. Hycroft's Board and management are committed to protecting our investors and maximizing shareholder value, and we will take all actions necessary to ensure Hycroft is not the target of market manipulation. We will continue to work with ShareIntel to combat potentially manipulative and egregious illegal short selling and trading activities to help ensure fair market conditions."

"ShareIntel tracks and monitors critical broker-dealer and shareholder movements", said David Wenger , President and Chief Executive Officer of ShareIntel. "We look forward to continuing efforts to help Hycroft identify parties to potentially abusive and illegal naked short selling, implement action plans to mitigate such activity and help maximize shareholder ownership transparency."

About Shareholder Intelligence Services, LLC

Shareholder Intelligence Services, LLC or "ShareIntel", is a compliance-driven Software-as-a-Service ("SAAS") provider, retained by public companies to track shareholder ownership, monitor critical broker-dealer and shareholder movement. This process is managed through a proprietary patented web-based application known as the "Data Repository Information Link" system, DRIL-Down™. The ShareIntel solution empowers public companies with unique analytical tools and provides actionable analytic metrics to help identify abusive short selling, coordinate, and monitor for regulatory compliance and provide solutions to the client. For more information: www.shareintel.com

About Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation

Hycroft is a US-based, gold, and silver company developing the Hycroft Mine located in the world-class mining region of Northern Nevada .

Diane R. Garrett ,
President & CEO

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein and public statements by our officers or representatives, that address activities, events or developments that our management expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to such things as future business strategy, plans and goals, competitive strengths and expansion and growth of our business. The words "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "believe" "target", "budget", "may", "can", "will", "would", "could", "should", "seeks", or "scheduled to" and similar words or expressions, or negatives of these terms or other variations of these terms or comparable language or any discussion of strategy or intention identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future and are based on current expectations and assumptions. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to (i) risks related to changes in our operations at the Hycroft Mine, including risks associated with the cessation of mining operations at the Hycroft Mine; uncertainties concerning estimates of mineral resources; risks related to a lack of a completed feasibility study; and risks related to our ability to re-establish commercially feasible mining operations; (ii) industry related risks including fluctuations in the price of gold and silver; the commercial success of, and risks related to, our exploration and development activities; uncertainties and risks related to our reliance on contractors and consultants; availability and cost of equipment, supplies, energy, or reagents. The exploration target does not represent, and should not be construed to be, an estimate of a mineral resource or mineral reserve, as ranges of potential tonnage and grade (or quality) of the exploration target are conceptual in nature; there has been insufficient exploration of the relevant property or properties to estimate a mineral resource; and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a mineral resource. These risks may include the following and the occurrence of one or more of the events or circumstances alone or in combination with other events or circumstances may have a material adverse effect on the Company's business, cash flows, financial condition, and results of operations. Please see our "Risk Factors" set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the periods ended March 31, 2023, and other reports filed with the SEC for more information about these and other risks. You are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. Although we have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Although these forward-looking statements were based on assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable when made, you are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. In addition, even if our results, performance, or achievements are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, those results, performance or achievements may not be indicative of results, performance or achievements in subsequent periods. Given these risks and uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made in this news release speak only as of the date of those statements. We undertake no obligation to update those statements or publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of those statements to reflect future events or developments.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hycroft-takes-action-to-protect-shareholders-against-potentially-illegal-trading-activities-301876361.html

SOURCE Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Empress Royalty Provides Update on Tahuehueto Silver Stream & Manica Gold Royalty

Empress Royalty Provides Update on Tahuehueto Silver Stream & Manica Gold Royalty

Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV:EMPR)(OTCQX:EMPYF) ("Empress Royalty" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its Tahuehueto Silver Stream, Manica Gold Royalty, and pipeline advancements

"It is extremely rewarding to see our investments and mining company partners continue to deliver on milestones, improve operations and production targets," stated Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, CEO and President of Empress Royalty. "Tahuehueto reaching 500 tpd is a significant accomplishment that not only strengthens our cash-flow but also increases our direct exposure to silver. As they ramp up to full commercial production, we look forward to substantial revenue growth over the next quarters.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Optimum Ventures Announces Entry Into Arrangement Agreement With Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd.

Optimum Ventures Announces Entry Into Arrangement Agreement With Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd.

Optimum Ventures Ltd. ("Optimum" or the "Company") (TSXV: OPV) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an arrangement agreement with Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd. (" Blackwolf ") dated as of July 6, 2023 (the " Arrangement Agreement "), pursuant to which Blackwolf has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Optimum (collectively, the " Company Shares ") by way of a statutory plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the " Arrangement ").

Tyler Ross, CEO of Optimum, stated, "This is a transformational opportunity for Optimum's shareholders to join the vision of Blackwolf in becoming a leading mining company in the Golden Triangle. With experienced leadership under Morgan Lekstrom, strategic investment from Frank Giustra, Rob McLeod leading the Geological programs and the addition of Andrew Bowering to the board of the resulting issuer, the combined entity is well situated to unlock the large-scale potential of these complementary projects in the Golden Triangle."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Engages Marketing Consultants JP Capital LLC

iMetal Engages Marketing Consultants JP Capital LLC

iMetal Resources Inc. (TSX.V:IMR)(OTCQB:IMRFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company"), a mineral exploration company with a recently announced gold discovery on their Gowganda West property bordering the Juby Deposit in the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt in Ontario, Canada, is pleased to announce the hiring of marketing consultants, JP Capital LLC ("JP Capital

JP Capital (www.jpcapital.finance) is a holding company based in Dubai UAE providing specialized marketing services in the areas of identifying, developing, and structuring collaborative relationships within the financial and brokerage communities aimed at increasing shareholder value. JP Capital is focused on strategically expanding investor awareness in the US through targeted outreach to milestone focused, long-term investors. The executives of JP Capital communicate investment opportunities through their substantial broker and family office databases and in professionally produced media.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

