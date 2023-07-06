PAN GLOBAL REPORTS NEAR-SURFACE COPPER-TIN MINERALIZATION AT ROMANA WEST IN THE ESCACENA PROJECT, SPAIN

Gold Investing News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Quimbaya Gold (CSE:QIM)

Quimbaya Gold: Colombia's Next Significant Gold Exploration Company


Quimbaya Gold (CSE:QIM) is ideally positioned to become one of the most significant explorers in Colombia with over 40,000 hectares of mining assets across three projects. The company's Maitamac project is situated in an underexplored mineral district of Abejorral in the central cordillera. Known for its importance in Colonial times, the district and its surrounding regions host multiple world-class gold deposits and large-scale projects, including El Bagre, Gramalote, El Roble and Marmato. Prudent Minerals first began exploring Abejorral in 2020, with the establishment of its highly prospective Abe Gold Project.

The Tahami and Berrio, are located in the Northeast Antioquia Region — the leading source of gold production in the country for centuries. The Segovia asset, held by GCM Mining (now known as Aris Mining), is arguably one of the most significant in the entire region. It's also a close neighbor of the Tahami Project and shares a geological corridor with Berrio.

Berrio

Quimbaya's most valuable asset by far, however, is its people. The company has assembled a powerhouse team, combining extensive mining and corporate finance expertise with strong ties to communities throughout the country. Quimbaya's leadership includes Ernesto Cardenas, creator of the first interactive mining register in the country.

Company Highlights

  • Quimbaya Gold is one of 10 junior mining companies and one of the most promising early-stage exploration companies in Colombia.
  • Quimbaya has acquired over 40,000 hectares of mining assets with significant potential for high-grade gold, silver and copper along with the possibility of discovering Colombia's next world-class deposit.
  • The company's three projects are all situated in Antioquia, considered the best mining district in Colombia. All three projects are surrounded by successful gold production operations, providing the company easy access to critical infrastructure.
  • Quimbaya has a good capital structure and tight float, with 56 percent of shares held by the company's management and board of directors.
  • Quimbaya employs a local team with strong community ties and an understanding of the region and its geology, including how to navigate Colombia's current political and environmental requirements.
  • Quimbaya offers great value compared to competitors, with a current market cap of roughly C$7 million.

This Quimbaya Gold profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*

Click here to connect with Quimbaya Gold (CSE:QIM) to receive an Investor Presentation

CSE:QIMGold InvestingQuimbaya Gold
QIM:CC
The Conversation (0)
Quimbaya Gold (CSE:QIM)

Quimbaya Gold


Keep reading...Show less
Quimbaya Gold Inc. Adds 2 Additional Claims of 3,310 Ha in Segovia

Quimbaya Gold Inc. Adds 2 Additional Claims of 3,310 Ha in Segovia

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES ./

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) ("Quimbaya" or the "Company") is pleased to announce securing of additional claims for two gold and silver mining properties covering 3,310 hectares, adding to the Company's existing assets. The two claimed areas are as follows: license 507906 (223 Ha) and licence 507893 (3,087 Ha), which are located in the municipality of Segovia, northeast of Medellín, the regional capital of the Department of Antioquia, Colombia . A map visualization of the claims can be found attached hereto as Schedule "A".

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quimbaya Gold Inc. Enters Into an Advertising and Investor Awareness Campaign with Dig Media Inc. dba ?Investing News Network

Quimbaya Gold Inc. Enters Into an Advertising and Investor Awareness Campaign with Dig Media Inc. dba ?Investing News Network

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (" Quimbaya ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an advertising and investor awareness campaign with Dig Media Inc. dba Investing News ‎Network ("INN"). INN is a private company headquartered in Vancouver ‎Canada, dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors ‎since 2007 at www.investingnews.com . For the 12 month term of the ‎agreement starting June 8 th 2023, INN will provide advertising on its website to ‎increase awareness of Quimbaya. There is no other relationship between ‎Quimbaya and INN. INN does not provide Investor Relations or Market Making ‎services. The cost of the campaign is CA$72,000. INN can be reached at 604-688-8231 or info@investingnews.com .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quimbaya Gold Inc. Enters Into Definitive Agreements with Remandes Corporation S.A.

Quimbaya Gold Inc. Enters Into Definitive Agreements with Remandes Corporation S.A.

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

 Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (" Quimbaya ") is pleased to announce that, further to its press release dated May 15, 2023 it has entered into three (3) definitive agreements (the " Definitive Agreements ") with Remandes Corporation S.A. (" Remandes ") for the acquisition of all the issued and outstanding shares (the " Shares ") of Explogold Ingenieria y Consultoria S.A.S., Minera Buey Aures S.A.S . and Soluciones Ambientales Del Nordeste S.A.S. (collectively, the " Companies ") by way of share purchase agreements (the " Transaction ").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quimbaya Gold Inc. Announces Investor Relations Agreement

Quimbaya Gold Inc. Announces Investor Relations Agreement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) ("Quimbaya") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an Investor Relations Agreement (the "Agreement") with Pietro Solari (address: Torre de las Americas -C2909- (Punta Pacifica) Panama City, Panama ; email: solari@quimbayagold.com ; phone: +1-647-576-7135) for Services (as defined below) for up to six months, commencing June 1 2023.‎

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quimbaya Gold Inc. Announces Letter of Intent and Convertible Loan Agreement

Quimbaya Gold Inc. Announces Letter of Intent and Convertible Loan Agreement

https://www.quimbayagold.com/

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Puma Exploration Launches its 2023 Drilling Campaign at Williams Brook

Puma Exploration Launches its 2023 Drilling Campaign at Williams Brook

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTCQB: PUMXF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to report that it has launched Phase 1 (2,000 m) of its 2023 drilling program, and the drill is currently turning at its 100%-owned Williams Brook Gold Project in Northern New Brunswick, Atlantic Canada.

The fully-funded and permitted 2023 program (minimum of 6,000 m) is focused on the Lynx Gold Zone ("LGZ") and is designed with three (3) primary objectives:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
White Gold Corp. Commences Diamond Drilling at the Betty Ford target, White Gold District, Yukon, Canada

White Gold Corp. Commences Diamond Drilling at the Betty Ford target, White Gold District, Yukon, Canada

White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTCQX: WHGOF, FRA: 29W ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that exploration diamond drilling has commenced at the Betty Ford target on the Betty property located in the White Gold District, west-central Yukon, Canada (Figure 1) approximately 65 km southeast of the Company's flagship White Gold Project which comprises 16 million tonnes averaging 2.23 gt Au for 1,152,900 ounces of gold in the Indicated Resource category and 19 million tonnes averaging 1.54 gt Au for 942,400 ounces of gold in the Inferred Resource category ( 1 ) which remains open for expansion. The Betty property is located approximately 40 km east of Newmont Corporation's Coffee gold deposit (Indicated Resources of 2.14 Moz gold and Inferred Resources of 0.23 Moz gold (2) ) and 15 km northeast of Western Copper and Gold Corporation's Casino porphyry deposit (Measured & Indicated Resources of 14.8 Moz gold & 7.6 Blbs copper and Inferred Resources of 6.3 Moz gold and 3.1 Blb copper (3) ). Planned drilling at Betty Ford in 2023 will continue to evaluate the zone of near-surface high-grade gold mineralization, which has previously returned intersections of 3.46 gt Au over 50.00 m (BETFD21D003) and 1.17 gt Au over 48.0 m (BETFD21D001) during maiden drilling in 2021, and 8.94 gt Au over 18.29 m (BETFD22RC004) and 1.50 gt Au over 55.20 m (BETFD22D007) in follow up drilling in 2022. The focus of the 2023 drill program is to test for a mineralized buried porphyry at depth and possible feeder contactstructure for the near-surface gold mineralization. This drill program forms part of the Company's 2023 fully funded exploration program on its extensive and underexplored 350,000 hectare land package in the emerging White Gold District, Yukon, supported by strategic partners Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX: AEM, NYSE: AEM) and Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K, NYSE: KGC).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Notice of Release of Barrick's Second Quarter 2023 Results

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) will release its Q2 2023 results on Tuesday, August 8, 2023. President and CEO Mark Bristow will host a live presentation of the results that day at 11:00 EDT, with an interactive webinar linked to a conference call. Participants will be able to ask questions.

The company will release its preliminary production, sales and cost information for Q2 2023 on July 13, 2023.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Titan Minerals

Maiden JORC Resource At Dynasty Of 3.1Moz Gold And 22Moz Silver

Titan Minerals Limited (Titan or the Company) (ASX:TTM) is pleased to announce a first Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE), which is reported in accordance with JORC (2012) on the Company’s 100% owned Dynasty Gold Project (Dynasty), in the Loja Province, southern Ecuador.

Keep reading...Show less

Kinross completes US$500 million unsecured 10-year notes offering to refinance its outstanding notes due 2024

Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K)(NYSE: KGC) announced today that it has closed its previously announced offering of debt securities, consisting of US$500 million aggregate principal amount of 6.250% senior notes due 2033. The notes are senior unsecured obligations of Kinross and are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by certain of Kinross' wholly-owned subsidiaries that are also guarantors under Kinross' senior unsecured credit agreements. Kinross intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to redeem all US$500 million aggregate principal of its outstanding 5.95% senior notes due 2024 (the "2024 Notes").

As of the date of this news release, Kinross has not issued a notice of redemption in respect of the 2024 Notes. This news release shall not constitute a notice of redemption with respect to the 2024 Notes.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Empress Royalty (TSXV:EMPR)

Empress Royalty


Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Infinity Stone Ventures Trading on Upstream Under GEMS, Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. among the first issuers to cross-list on Upstream

Puma Exploration Launches its 2023 Drilling Campaign at Williams Brook

Bold Ventures Announces Closing of Second Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement, Extends Offering, and Enters into New Contract with Investing News Network

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Infinity Stone Ventures Trading on Upstream Under GEMS, Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. among the first issuers to cross-list on Upstream

Battery Metals Investing

NextSource Materials Announces Completion of 2.6MW Solar Farm at Molo Graphite Mine in Madagascar

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Announces Closing of Second Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement, Extends Offering, and Enters into New Contract with Investing News Network

Base Metals Investing

Emerita Resources Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on the IBW Project

Critical Metals Investing

Helium Evolution Announces Farm-in Partner Confirmed to Drill Five New Wells in the Next Nine Months

Base Metals Investing

Lumina Gold Hires Ron Halas as Chief Operating Officer

Resource Investing

Discovery Hole Intersects 280m Of Graphite Schist At Mcintosh Project

×