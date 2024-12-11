Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Silver47 Exploration
Advancing the "Red Mountain" silver-gold rich VMS deposit and SEDEX Targets in Alaska.
Silver Investing

Silver47 Beefs Up Drilling Plans to Expand Resource at Red Mountain Polymetallic Project

Resource Investing News
Silver47 Beefs Up Drilling Plans to Expand Resource at Red Mountain Polymetallic Project

“With the modern drilling and the recoveries we saw this year, we have a really good chance to increase just from infilling the historic zones to really bulk that resource out as well,” said Alex Wallis, vice president of exploration at Silver47 Exploration.

Following release of the final results from Silver47 Exploration's (TSXV:AGA) 2024 exploration program, the company is beefing up plans for a more expansive and targeted drill campaign in the new year at its flagship Red Mountain project in Alaska. Alex Wallis, vice president of exploration, said the aim is to “increase both the grade and the tonnage."

“With the modern drilling and the recoveries we saw this year, we have a really good chance to increase just from infilling the historic zones to really bulk that resource out as well,” he said.

Approximately 20 percent of future drilling efforts will focus on fresh exploration targets like Galleon and Horseshoe, according to Wallis. The company is eyeing more than 15 exploration targets at Red Mountain that have never been drill tested with geochemical and geophysical targeting.

“Our resource target is a volcanogenic massive sulfide, which is a typical polymetallic deposit style which could be continuous laterally and some occasional pinching and swelling. We're seeing our mineralized zones are continuous sulfidation,” he said.

During Silver47's 2024 exploration program, a total of 1,039 meters of drilling were completed in six holes at the Dry Creek, West Tundra Flats and Kiwi prospects, showing multiple high-grade massive sulfide intervals.

Watch the full interview with Alex Wallis, vice president of exploration at Silver47 Resources, above.

Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Silver47 Exploration (TSXV:AGA). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Silver47 Exploration in order to help investors learn more about the company. Silver47 Exploration is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Silver47 Exploration and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.

This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.

×