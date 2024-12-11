First Helium Inc. ("First Helium" or the "Company") (TSXV: HELI) (OTCQB: FHELF) (FRA: 2MC) today announced that it has completed surveying its proven undeveloped ("PUD") 7-30 location and is advancing through the licensing process for both the 7-30 and 7-15 locations, respectively. The 7-30 PUD well will be drilled on an existing surface location which will enable the Company to expedite drilling. The PUD well has been assigned proved plus probable undeveloped reserves of 196,700 barrels 2 by Sproule Associates Limited ("Sproule") 1 the Company's independent evaluator, and will be drilled in conjunction with the recently identified 7-15 Leduc anomaly.
Evergold’s DEM Prospect in B.C. Returns High Grades of Antimony in Drilling, Within a Broad System Also Hosting Gold, Silver and Additional Critical Elements
Evergold Corp. (TSX-V: EVER, WKN: A2PTHZ)(“Evergold” or the “Company”) is pleased to report assay results for two core holes (DEM24-04 and DEM24-05) completed on the DEM Mountain Zone near Fort St. James, B.C. in early October this year, in follow up to highly encouraging results from an initial 3-hole drill program (DEM23-01,02,03), carried out in fall 2023 (see news, January 15, 2024). The DEM Mountain Zone consists of a polymetallic sulphide-bearing vein and vein-breccia and related alteration system hosted within what is interpreted to be a zone of hornfels developed around an intrusive centre (see figures, below). The latest results, combined with those of the fall 2023 program, demonstrate a broad zone endowed locally with elevated precious and high-value critical elements, each locally exhibiting high grades at the level of individual half to two metre lengths in core samples, or consecutive samples, including values to highs of 8.37% antimony (DEM24-05), 29.5 g/t gold (DEM23-03), 182 g/t silver (DEM23-03), 0.12% cobalt (DEM23-03), 42 g/t tellurium (DEM23-03), 0.83% molybdenum (DEM23-02), 3.7 g/t rhenium (DEM23-02), and 0.32% tungsten (DEM23-01). In general, all of the higher-grade intervals are associated with, or encompassed by, an envelope of anomalous pathfinder elements and gold and silver. For example, an estimated true width 48 metres of 0.58 g/t gold and 11 g/t silver in DEM23-03, and 135 metres of 0.12 g/t Au from surface in DEM23-01.
Highlights, DEM Mountain Zone (Note: Drill results from 2023 core holes DEM23-01 and DEM23-02, which collared in the anomalous zone, coupled with gridded soil sample results, suggest that the DEM Mountain Zone approaches surface. Antimony is presently valued at approximately $US33,000 per tonne, or roughly 3.5 times the value of copper. See comments below.)
- High-grade antimony: The DEM Mountain Zone delivers the highest grades of antimony seen in actual drilling from any Canadian mineral prospect in recent years. This includes individual core assay highs to 8.37% antimony over 0.50 metre within 40 metres of 0.42% antimony in DEM24-05, including 3.60% antimony over 2.5 metres (see core photos, below). Note: the industry generally considers “substantially elevated” grades of antimony mineralization as containing greater than 0.40% antimony and cut-offs for extraction purposes may be as low as 0.1% antimony.
- High-grade antimony with elevated silver, and some gold: 1.67% antimony (not previously reported) with 182 g/t silver and 2.89 g/t gold over half a metre in DEM23-03 (core photos, below).
- High-grade gold, with some antimony, cobalt and high-grade tellurium: 29.5 g/t gold and 22 g/t silver with 0.09% antimony, 0.12% cobalt, and 41.5 g/t tellurium over half a metre in DEM23-03 (core photos, below).
- A broad zone: The DEM Mountain Zone, as defined by visible alteration and the persistence, sample-to-sample within the zone of highly elevated values of its various defining elements - particularly manganese and arsenic - is broad in the two directions Evergold has intersected it from to date – i.e. an estimated 48 metres true width from 303 to 351.2 metres in west azimuth hole DEM23-03, and an estimated 40 metres (true width unknown) from 344 to 384 metres in south drilling hole DEM24-05.
- Rich in high-value elements: The DEM Mountain Zone carries an impressive array of high-value elements: system pathfinder elements manganese and arsenic; precious metals gold and silver; and critical mineral elements antimony, zinc, copper, cobalt, tellurium, molybdenum, rhenium and tungsten.
- Local higher-to-high grades of all the above elements: The foregoing elements have been shown to be strongly elevated to high-grade at the level of individual samples or consecutive samples, including antimony to sample highs of 3.6% Sb over 2.5 metres including 8.4% Sb over half a metre in DEM24-05, tellurium to highs of 42.0 g/t Te over half a metre in DEM23-03, cobalt to sample highs of 0.12% over half a metre in DEM23-03, molybdenum to highs of 0.82% Mo over 1 metre in DEM23-02, rhenium to highs of 3.7 g/t Re over 1 metre in DEM23-02, and tungsten to highs of 0.32% W over 1 metre in DEM23-01.
“Antimony has emerged as a focus for speculative interest this year, because of its outsize role in various technology and military applications, and supply shortages precipitated by China’s banning of exports, including those to the U.S. just last week,” said Kevin Keough, President and CEO. “A number of junior explorers have been attempting to capitalize on this interest by touting property acquisitions and high values of antimony in grab samples. However, our results are, to the best of our knowledge, the only antimony-rich drill results delivered year-to-date in Canada. At the DEM Mountain Zone we have drilled genuinely high-grade antimony over metre+ widths within much larger envelopes, with associated gold and silver credits – and locally, high-grade gold and a number of other high-value elements – all of them in the same system, though not always in the same samples. I am therefore confident that, as the drill density is brought up within this system, and exploration expands beyond the relatively small magnetic low associated with the DEM Mountain Zone into areas below and adjacent to these early intersections, including the large magnetic lows adjacent to the west, we will see the DEM project evolve in a direction that rewards shareholders.”
Discussion of Drill Results(refer to figures and photos below)
Drilling to date (three holes for 947 metres in 2023, and two holes for 654 metres in 2024) at the DEM prospect has focused only on that small part of the 4 km2 DEM prospect area that underlies the topographic and (overall) magnetic highs of DEM Mountain. DEM Mountain is surrounded by the generally much lower elevations of the DEM Lowlands (see Figures 1 and 4 below, and DEM Mountain fly-over videos on Evergold’s home page at www.evergoldcorp.ca) which include several low-relief knolls trending off from DEM Mountain to the west, coincident with a roughly donut-shaped arc of underlying magnetically positive anomalies. DEM Mountain and these knolls are now interpreted to be part of the topographically higher elevation, relatively well exposed hornfelsed and (generally) magnetically positive alteration halo possibly surrounding a topographically lower and glacial till-covered intrusion, or intrusions, principally underlying the DEM Lowlands, and identified in part by magnetic lows; the lows also exhibit locally high IP chargeability and low resistivity.
DEM24-05 was drilled due south (azimuth 180 degrees) at an inclination of minus 65 degrees to a downhole depth of 393 metres, from a pad located 100 metres due west of DEM24-04. The hole was designed to target the broad mineralized volume intercepted between 303 and 351.2 metres in DEM23-03. At 230 metres downhole the hole came in above the zone intersected in DEM23-03, approached to within several tens of metres of it, before intersecting a deeper zone of strongly elevated manganese and antimony to the south, between 344 and 384 metres downhole. Within that zone, exceptional highs of 3.6% Sb over 2.5 metres were achieved between 360 and 362.5 metres.
DEM24-04 was drilled due west (azimuth 270 degrees) at an inclination of minus 50 degrees to a downhole depth of 261 metres from a pad located 100 metres north and 100 metres west of the site of DEM23-03, and roughly 100 metres south and 200 metres east of the collars for DEM23-01 and DEM23-02. This relatively shallow angle hole was designed to undercut a strong north-south trending soil geochemical anomaly which, further to the northwest at the site of last season’s DEM23-01 & 02, delivered a long intercept from surface of anomalous gold - i.e. 135 metres of 0.12 g/t Au and 2 g/t Ag from 6 to 141 metres, including a higher-grade interval running 0.32% tungsten with 155 g/t silver and 5 ppm tellurium, from 131 to 132 metres. However, only disappointingly low silver and gold values were returned from DEM24-04. We speculate that this part of the DEM Mountain Zone may be slightly deeper in this area, and perhaps trending more toward the north-northeast.
Mineralization of the DEM Mountain Zone
The DEM Mountain Zone consists of variably calcareous fine-grained sedimentary rocks, principally interbedded sandstone and siltstone, cut locally by north-trending metre-scale porphyritic dykes, with the host rocks cut by variably sulphide-bearing veinlets and veins, very locally of semi-massive to massive character, and commonly associated with disseminated sulphides. Sulphide minerals observed in core include arsenopyrite, pyrite, pyrrhotite, stibnite, sphalerite, galena, chalcopyrite, and molybdenite. Sulphosalts are also observed locally. High-grade precious metals, antimony, and tellurium, along with attendant cobalt, zinc, and lead values are localized to the best developed parts of the vein systems, particularly the massive sulphide sections, whereas the molybdenum, although present at elevated levels generally throughout the vein system, achieves high grades within a single narrow porphyritic intrusive (dyke) intercepted from 299 to 301 metres in DEM23-02, where it is accompanied by high-grade rhenium as well as gold, silver and the suite of elements characterizing other parts of the DEM mineralizing system. Very speculatively, the dyke may represent an apophysis from a larger body of porphyry-style mineralization nearby, although most dykes intercepted in the drilling appear to be unmineralized.
About Antimony
One of antimony’s primary uses (accounting for about 50% of consumption) is in the form of antimony trioxide in flame retardants for plastics, rubber, textiles, paper and paints, whereas antimony trisulfide is used in the production of explosives, pigments and antimony salts. It can also be used for producing semiconductors, infrared detectors and diodes. Because of its relative inflexibility, it is usually mixed into alloys for further applications in the manufacture of lead storage batteries, solder, sheet and pipe metal, bearings, castings etc. The latest new technology to utilize the metal is antimony molten salt batteries for mass storage. However, the relatively new use of antimony in the form of sodium antimonate as a clarifying agent in photovoltaic (PV) glass, which improves the efficiency of solar panels, is expected to surpass its use in flame-retardants in the very near future.
According to the United States Geological Survey, total global antimony mine production in 2023 was approximately 83,000 tonnes, with China producing more than 40,000 tonnes, or 48% of the total, followed by Tajikistan at 21,000 tonnes (26%), Turkey at 6,000 tonnes (7.2%), Myanmar at 4,600 tonnes (5.5%), Russia at 4,300 tonnes (5.2%), Bolivia at 3,000 tonnes (3.6%), and Australia at 2,300 tonnes (2.8%), with various other countries making up the remainder. China’s mine production has fallen significantly in recent years due to depleting mine reserves, problems with maintaining product quality, and tighter environmental protection regulations. On September 15 this year, China implemented export restrictions on antimony and related products including ore, ingots, oxides, chemicals and smelting and separation technology. This was followed, on December 3, 2024, by an outright banning of all exports of antimony to the U.S.. Elsewhere, internal conflict in Myanmar has led to limited and unreliable supplies coming out of southeast Asia, and Russian supplies to the West have been eliminated due to sanctions imposed following their invasion of Ukraine. These negative supply shocks drive home the importance of securing reliable sources of antimony, and other critical elements.
In consequence of the reduction in supplies, antimony prices have soared in 2024 from around $US12,000 a tonne at the beginning of the year, to $US33,000 presently, or almost 4 times the current value of copper per tonne.
In recognition of the importance of antimony to a wide range of industrial and military applications, the high degree of control exerted over world production by a limited number of authoritarian states, and the decline of supplies from those states, antimony has become one of the few metals to be registered as critical in the rankings of all countries in the West: i.e. the US, EU, Canada, Japan, UK and Australia.
Table 1 – Significant Assay Results for Diamond Core Holes DEM24-04 and 05. Note: Both DEM24-04 and 05 were sampled top to bottom. All widths reported are drilled core lengths. Due to the low density of drilling to date, true widths for the intercepts in both DEM24-04 and 05 cannot presently be determined. However, data gathered from 2023 drill hole DEM23-03 suggests zone width may approximate 50 metres, although this estimate may change with the acquisition of additional data. Core diameter is 47.6 mm (NQ). Manganese and arsenic values have been determined to be the key indicators of system presence.
|2024 Hole ID
|From
(m)
|To
(m)
|Width
(m)
|Au
(g/t)1
|Ag
(g/t)2
|Sb
(%)1
|DEM23-04 (fully sampled) – no significant assays (hole drilled above the zone?)
|DEM23-05 (fully sampled) – strong intercept
|303.00
|306.00
|3.00
|0.70
|14
|0.03
|Including
|303.50
|304.00
|0.50
|2.19
|50
|0.11
|Zone intercept – first occurrence of
high-grade antimony to last
|344.00
|384.00
|40.00
|0.10
|2
|0.42
|Including
|344.00
|345.00
|1.00
|0.18
|7
|0.74
|And Including
|350.00
|351.00
|1.00
|0.63
|3
|0.03
|And Including
|354.00
|356.00
|2.00
|0.80
|10
|0.09
|Including
|355.00
|356.00
|1.00
|0.98
|17
|0.07
|And Including
|358.00
|364.00
|6.00
|0.10
|2
|1.63
|Including
|360.00
|362.50
|2.50
|0.06
|1
|3.60
|Including
|361.00
|361.50
|0.50
|0.04
|2
|8.37
|And Including
|366.00
|368.00
|2.00
|0.06
|2
|0.37
|And Including
|372.00
|374.15
|2.15
|0.04
|1
|0.52
|And Including
|377.00
|382.40
|5.40
|0.03
|1
|0.67
|Including
|379.00
|380.00
|1.00
|0.03
|1
|2.42
Notes: 1. Values rounded to two decimals. 2. Values rounded to no decimals.
Figure 1 - DEM prospect perspective view of terrain looking north, showing postulated central intrusion, its encompassing alteration halo, and the location of drilling to date on the heights of DEM Mountain
Figure 2 - DEM prospect showing the postulated central intrusion, its encompassing alteration halo, and the location of drilling to date, on the first vertical derivative magnetics
Figure 3 - DEM prospect schematic section view looking north, showing the postulated central intrusion or intrusions(?), with encompassing hornfels and/or alteration halo, and the location of drilling to date on the heights of DEM Mountain
Figure 4: DEM drilling on geology showing the targeted local magnetic low on the heights of DEM Mountain, and the considerably larger magnetic low immediately adjacent to the west
Figure 5 – Drillhole DEM24-05 section, viewed west
Photos 1 to 3 below: Core samples of antimony-rich vein-breccia showing darker grey, angular fragments of fine-grained sedimentary rock surrounded by paler grey stibnite (antimony sulphide) and white to very pale grey quartz-carbonate veining exhibiting drusy textures and local open space. The mineralization is significant, with abundant stibnite as breccia infill as well as clots and patches marginal to veins. Minor pyrite is also visible as clots within the host rock. The quartz-carbonate veins crosscut the sulphide vein breccia, suggesting that a multiphase high-level hydrothermal event occurred along an active structure - this combination was also evident in the better-mineralized intervals intersected in the 2023 drilling at Dem Mountain (see photos 4 and 5).
Photo 1: Antimony-rich core, 361 metres, DEM24-05
Photo 2: Antimony-rich core, 360.5 metres, DEM24-05
Photo 3: Antimony-rich core, 361 metres, DEM24-05
Photo 4 - High-grade gold (29.5 g/t), cobalt (0.11%), tellurium (42 g/t), with silver (22 g/t) and copper (0.19%) 340-340.50 metres, DEM23-03
Photo 5 - High-grade molybdenum (0.82%) with strong gold (1.2 g/t), silver (8 g/t), rhenium (3.66 g/t), 299 to 300 metres, DEM23-02
About the DEM Project
The 12,728-hectare DEM property is ideally located in moderate terrain only 40 kms northwest of Fort St. James in central B.C.. The project area lies toward the south end of the Nation Lakes porphyry camp and within the Quesnel terrane, the latter of which hosts large deposits and long-life mines including the Mount Milligan mine (50 kms to the northeast of DEM) and Lorraine deposit and, farther south, the Mt. Polley, Afton, Copper Mountain, and Brenda mines, in addition to the Highland Valley mines and deposits.
Located central to the DEM property is the DEM prospect, a roughly 4km2 target area defined by alteration and mineralogy suggestive of the presence of a porphyry system, by a multi-element soil geochemical signature, by compelling high-relief magnetic, IP-chargeability and CSAMT resistivity anomalies, and by the presence of nearby regional scale structures. Extensive logging in the area and associated forest service roads provide drive-on access directly to the DEM prospect.
A reconnaissance drill program (3 holes for 947 metres) carried out in October and November 2023 returned narrow intercepts of high-grade gold, silver and strategic metals (molybdenum, cobalt, tungsten, tellurium, rhenium) encompassed by a broad low-grade envelope, localized to a magnetic low within the high elevations of DEM Mountain (see news, January 15, 2024). Each of the three holes intercepted variably calcareous fine-grained sedimentary rocks cut locally by metre-scale porphyritic dykes, with the host rocks, and locally the dykes, cross-cut over core lengths of up to 50 metres by sulphide-bearing veinlets and veins, locally of semi-massive to massive character, along with associated disseminated sulphides. These intervals were also encompassed by broader halos of lower-intensity disseminated and sulphide-bearing veinlets and veins. Sulphide minerals observed in core included abundant disseminated and vein-hosted arsenopyrite, pyrite, and pyrrhotite, with lesser but significant sphalerite, galena, chalcopyrite, and molybdenite. Sulphosalts were also commonly observed.
Further details on the DEM prospect may be found on the Company’s website at www.evergoldcorp.ca/projects/dem-property/ and in a NI 43-101 technical report dated August 30, 2023, posted thereon and on the Company’s issuer profile at SEDAR+.
Qualified Person
Charles J. Greig, M.Sc., P.Geo., the Company’s Chief Exploration Officer and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.
QA/QC
The company has a robust quality assurance/quality control program that includes the insertion of blanks, standards and duplicates. Samples of drill core are cut by a diamond-blade rock saw, with half of the cut core placed in individually sealed polyurethane bags and half placed back in the original core box for permanent storage. With the rare exception, sample lengths generally vary from a minimum 0.5-metre interval to a maximum 3.0-metre interval, with an average of 0.5 to 1.0 metres in heavily mineralized sections of core, where precise identification of the mineralogical source of metal values is important. Drill core samples are shipped by truck in sealed woven plastic bags to the ALS sample preparation facility in Langley, BC, and thereafter taken by ALS to their North Vancouver analytical laboratory. ALS operates according to the guidelines set out in International Organization for Standardization/International Electrotechnical Commission Guide 25. Gold is determined by fire assay fusion of a 50-gram subsample with atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS). Samples that return values greater than 10 parts per million gold from fire assay and AAS (atomic absorption spectroscopy) are determined by using fire assay and a gravimetric finish. Various metals including silver, gold, copper, lead, antimony and zinc are analyzed by inductively coupled plasma (ICP) atomic emission spectroscopy, following multi-acid digestion. The elements copper, lead, antimony and zinc are determined by ore-grade assay for samples that return values greater than 10,000 ppm by ICP analysis. Silver is determined by ore-grade assay for samples that return greater than 100 ppm.
About Evergold
Evergold Corp. is a TSX-V listed mineral exploration company with projects in B.C. and Nevada. The Evergold team has a track record of success in the junior mining space, most recently the establishment of GT Gold Corp. in 2016 and the discovery of the Saddle South epithermal vein and Saddle North porphyry copper-gold deposits near Iskut B.C., sold to Newmont in 2021 for a fully diluted value of $456 million, representing a 1,136% (12.4 X) return on exploration outlays of $36.9 million.
For additional information, please contact:
Kevin M. Keough
President and CEO
Tel: (613) 622-1916
kevin.keough@evergoldcorp.ca
www.evergoldcorp.ca
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward- looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company’s future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as “believes”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “estimates”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “will”, or “plan”. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management’s expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to failure to identify mineral resources, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company’s public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.
Biden Admin Makes Big Angola Investment to Counter China’s Critical Minerals Dominance
US President Joe Biden directed an additional US$600 million to the Lobito Corridor project during a visit to Angola, reinforcing a commitment to enhancing critical minerals supply chains in the African region.
The funding builds on the US$553 million committed earlier this year to the corridor, which connects the copper-rich Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Zambia to Angola’s Atlantic coast.
The US has now invested more US$1.1 billion in the project, with the latest amount reportedly supporting related sectors as well, including agriculture, clean energy, health and digital access.
The initiative also aims to counter China's longstanding dominance in the region’s mining and infrastructure sectors.
“The United States understands how we invest in Africa is just as important as how much we invest in Africa,” Bloomberg quotes Biden as saying. He emphasized that infrastructure is a way to foster economic growth.
As the largest railway investment outside American borders, the Lobito Corridor is a significant project for the US. Spanning nearly 2,000 kilometers, it aims to expedite the transport of cobalt, copper and other critical minerals.
The DRC and Zambia together account for a substantial share of the world’s cobalt reserves, a resource crucial for battery technologies. According to the Associated Press, the revamped railway is expected to reduce transport times for cargo destined for the US and other markets from 45 days to approximately 45 hours.
In addition to facilitating mineral exports, the corridor is projected to boost economic activity in the region. Angolan President João Lourenço and his counterparts from Zambia and the DRC praised the initiative, underscoring its potential to create jobs, stimulate private investment and improve infrastructure in related sectors.
The announcement comes as the US seeks to strengthen its engagement with Africa amid growing competition with China. Over the past two decades, China has invested heavily in African infrastructure, particularly in resource-rich countries like Angola, where Chinese loans have supported numerous projects.
Lourenço has taken steps to reduce Angola’s economic reliance on Beijing since taking office in 2017.
Biden’s visit to Angola, his first trip to Sub-Saharan Africa as president, marks a renewed US focus on the continent.
The Biden administration has tied this investment to broader initiatives such as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment, which aim to counter China's Belt and Road Initiative.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
China Restricts Key Critical Minerals Exports in Response to US Chip Controls
China has set new US export restrictions on essential minerals, including gallium, germanium and antimony.
The measures, announced on Tuesday (December 3) are seen as a direct response to US export controls aimed at limiting China's access to advanced semiconductor technology.
Citing national security concerns, the US recently expanded its list of companies subject to export controls to include 140 Chinese entities connected to semiconductor development.
China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said the US measures are excessive and undermine global trade norms.
Speaking after China's retaliatory ban was made public, spokesperson Lin Jian said the Asian nation will take "resolute measures" to safeguard the interests of its companies, framing the export curbs as necessary to protect national security and counteract what it considers the malicious suppression of its technological progress.
The Chinese Ministry of Commerce said the export of the affected minerals, which are critical to the production of semiconductors, electric vehicles and other high-tech applications, will now require specific approval.
Gallium and germanium are indispensable for the production of semiconductors used in mobile devices, solar panels and military applications. Antimony is utilized in flame retardants, batteries and certain weapons systems.
Graphite is also mentioned in the ministry's order, with stricter reviews of end usage needed for items sent to the US.
China is the leading global supplier of these materials, dominating their production and export markets.
China's restrictions seen as retaliatory
China's decision intensifies a series of tit-for-tat actions between itself and the US.
In mid-2023, China imposed licensing requirements for exporting gallium and germanium. US companies rely heavily on these minerals, with about half of the country’s gallium and germanium imports originating from China.
This past August, China announced new export restrictions on antimony, effective in mid-September.
The new US measures include controls on chip-making equipment, software tools and high-bandwidth memory chips — all aimed at curtailing China's ability to develop advanced technologies with military applications.
The Chinese government has labeled these actions as an abuse of national security considerations. Both sides justify their respective controls as necessary for safeguarding national security.
Supply chain resiliency in focus
Analysts anticipate that China's critical minerals export ban will push businesses in the US to accelerate efforts to diversify their supply chains and explore alternative sources for these materials.
The semiconductor, automotive and renewable energy sectors are expected to be most directly impacted.
The US Geological Survey notes that while the US holds deposits of these critical minerals, domestic mining and production have been limited. Efforts to develop local sources are underway, but remain in the early stages.
Ongoing tensions between the US and China have already influenced market dynamics, with prices for some minerals, including antimony, more than doubling this year.
The US Department of Commerce has yet to issue a detailed response. However, previous statements highlight the Biden administration's focus on securing supply chains for critical minerals.
Recent initiatives, including the CHIPS and Science Act, aim to bolster domestic manufacturing capacity and reduce reliance on foreign suppliers.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
First Helium Advances Licensing of Strategic 7-15 and 7-30 Leduc Wells Targeting Light Oil
"We are pleased to be driving forward with our 7-30 PUD drilling location in conjunction with our high impact Leduc anomaly, 7-15, which on seismic is approximately five times the areal extent of our successful 1-30 light oil pool discovery," said Ed Bereznicki, President & CEO of First Helium. "If successful, the combined oil potential from these two operations will provide immediate cash flow and meaningful near-term value for our shareholders," added Mr. Bereznicki.
Worsley Leduc Formation – 12 Primary Targets Identified on Proprietary 3D Seismic
Based on historical successful drilling results from the 1-30 and 4-29 Leduc oil wells, which together have produced more than 113,000 barrels of light oil and generated more than $13 million in revenue and $8 million in cash flow, the Company has achieved a direct correlation between its Leduc seismic interpretation and the potential for economic quantities of producible hydrocarbons. Notably, this same seismic signature is seen across all additional drilling locations.
As highlighted recently, the Company has identified 10 additional Leduc locations based on the same seismic interpretation over its proprietary 3D data that identified the 7-30 and the 7-15 locations (See Figure 1). Continued success through drilling the 7-30 PUD well, and 7-15 anomaly, will result in an immediate low risk 10 well scalable project. This vertical Leduc play provides an opportunity for potential growth of the Company's oil production, all located on existing (100 per cent) Company held lands.
Figure 1:
Worsley Project Inventory
The vertical Leduc play provides an opportunity for potential growth of the Company's oil production, all located on existing (100 per cent) Company held lands. Given the large potential opportunity of the Worsley project, the Company will continue to explore potential partnerships to accelerate the development of its rich asset base.
Notes:
(1) Prepared by Sproule Associates Limited ("Sproule"), independent qualified reserves evaluator, in accordance with COGE Handbook.
(2) Gross Proved plus Probable Undeveloped reserves, per Sproule, Evaluation of the P&NG Reserves of First Helium Inc. in the Beaton Area of Alberta (as of March 31, 2023). See First Helium's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca .
ABOUT First Helium
Led by a core Senior Executive Team with diverse and extensive backgrounds in Oil & Gas Exploration and Operations, Mining, Finance, and Capital Markets, First Helium seeks to be one of the leading independent providers of helium gas in North America.
First Helium holds over 53,000 acres along the highly prospective Worsley Trend in Northern Alberta which has been the core of its exploration and development drilling activities to date.
Building on its successful 15-25 helium discovery well at the Worsley project, the Company has identified numerous follow-up drill locations and acquired an expansive infrastructure system to facilitate future exploration and development across its Worsley land base. Cash flow from its successful oil wells at Worsley has helped support First Helium's ongoing exploration and development growth strategy. Further potential oil drilling locations have also been identified on the Company's Worsley land base.
For more information about the Company, please visit www.firsthelium.com .
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Edward J. Bereznicki
President, CEO and Director
CONTACT INFORMATION
First Helium Inc.
Investor Relations
Email: ir@firsthelium.com
Phone: 1-833-HELIUM1 (1-833-435-4861)
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "expect", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "predict", "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements. In particular, this press release contains forward looking statements concerning the completion of future planned activities. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove correct. Since forward looking statements address future events and conditions, they involve inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of assumptions, factors and risks. These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to, assumptions and risks associated with the state of the equity financing markets and regulatory approval.
Management has provided the above summary of risks and assumptions related to forward looking statements in this press release in order to provide readers with a more comprehensive perspective on the Company's future operations. The Company's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive from them. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.
SOURCE: First Helium Inc.
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e291ed6c-47a2-4c3a-8fc2-aac38814322e
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Norway Suspends Deep-Sea Mining Plans as Environmental Concerns Rise
Norway suspended its plans to open vast areas of its seabed for deep-sea mining on Sunday (December 1), reacting to pressure from environmental groups and political negotiations.
The original proposal from the Norwegian government would have allowed companies to apply for licenses to mine around 280,000 square kilometers of seabed for minerals critical to modern technologies.
The plan, which targeted areas containing resources like cobalt, nickel and rare earth elements, faced strong opposition from conservation groups, researchers and multiple governments.
The policy shift occurred after the Socialist Left Party made its support for the government’s budget contingent on halting the mining initiative. Leader Kristi Bergstø said during budget talks that preventing the opening of the seabed for mineral extraction was a key condition, emphasizing the need to prioritize environmental considerations.
Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre referred to the decision as a "postponement," indicating that preparatory work on regulations and environmental studies will continue. However, marine conservation organizations have described the move as a significant victory, with some calling it a decisive setback for deep-sea mining in Norway.
Criticism of Norway's deep-sea mining plans
Norway’s initial decision to pursue deep-sea mining attracted criticism both domestically and internationally.
Environmental organizations, including Greenpeace, warned of the potential destruction of fragile ecosystems and the disruption of marine biodiversity. Researchers noted that mining activities could irreversibly damage seabed habitats and release toxic sediments into the water column, with cascading effects on the marine food chain.
Norway’s proposal also faced resistance from international stakeholders. More than 30 countries, including France, Germany and Canada, have expressed opposition to seabed mining without comprehensive safeguards.
The Nordic Council, a regional intergovernmental body, earlier passed a resolution supporting a moratorium on the practice. While non-binding, the resolution highlighted growing regional discontent with seabed mineral extraction.
The suspension has halted initial government consultations for the first round of licences for the extraction of seabed minerals. Lithium, scandium and cobalt were included, spanning across 386 blocks.
The combined area of all the blocks corresponds to an area twice the size of Denmark.
Loke Marine Minerals, Green Minerals (FWB:5lP) and Adepth Minerals are three Norwegian companies that had expressed plans to apply for mining licenses.
Global push for deep-sea critical minerals
Norway’s decision comes as countries around the world explore ways to secure access to critical minerals.
Deep-sea mining is often presented as an alternative to land-based mining, with proponents arguing that it could minimize the environmental damage associated with terrestrial operations.
However, critics argue that the risks to marine ecosystems far outweigh potential benefits.
India, for example, is advancing plans to explore the Pacific Ocean for seabed minerals.
The Clarion-Clipperton zone, a region rich in polymetallic nodules, has attracted interest from India and other countries that are seeking materials essential for renewable energy technologies.
Earlier this year, India’s Ministry of Earth Sciences outlined plans to apply for exploration licenses through the International Seabed Authority (ISA), which oversees mining activities in international waters.
India already holds two ISA exploration permits, but has yet to begin operations due to pending regulations.
The country’s broader strategy includes securing exploration rights in other areas, such as the Indian Ocean’s Carlsberg Ridge and Afanasy-Nikitin Seamount. These sites contain valuable deposits of polymetallic sulfides and ferromanganese crusts, which hold metals key for technologies like batteries, electric vehicles and solar panels.
Scientists warn against deep-sea mining
Marine scientists have warned that ecosystems in the deep ocean are poorly understood and highly sensitive. Species adapted to cold, nutrient-rich waters could face extinction if mining disrupts their habitats.
In fact, Norway’s own Institute of Marine Research has recommended a pause of five to 10 years on seabed mining to allow for more comprehensive studies. As mentioned, while the Norwegian government is framing the current suspension as temporary, activists view the delay as a critical opportunity to build opposition against seabed mining.
They emphasize the importance of alternative strategies, such as improving recycling and circular economy practices, to reduce reliance on newly mined resources.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Madison Metals Secures Rights to Ontario Antimony-Gold Project
Madison Metals (CSE:GREN,OTCQB:MMTLF) has entered into binding letters of intent to acquire the Howells Lake antimony-gold project, a 13,990 hectare property in Ontario's Thunder Bay area.
A historic resource estimate suggests that the site contains approximately 1.7 million metric tons at 1.7 percent antimony, representing around 51 million pounds of contained antimony.
Chairman and CEO Duane Parnham underscored the project's strategic importance in a company release.
“The Howells Lake Project has enormous potential to have real economic significance, and Madison is seizing this rare opportunity to discover new areas of antimony-gold mineralization as well as define the known areas of antimony and gold mineralization on this very large, underexplored land position,” he said on Monday (December 2).
Parnham also spoke about antimony's strong supply/demand fundamentals, saying it has tripled in price this year largely due to China's export restrictions. The metal is currently trading above US$16 per pound.
Antimony is considered critical in various industries, including defense, electronics and renewable energy technologies.
Howells Lake has a diverse geological profile, with antimony and gold mineralization identified from surface levels to depths of 150 meters. It is located in what Madison is calling a "Hemlo Gold Camp setting."
Exploration activity in the region peaked during the 1970s and 1980s, with over US$2 million invested in drilling and geophysical surveys. Mineralization remains open for expansion both laterally and at depth.
Madison has made acquisition agreements with three separate vendors for Howells Lake. The company intends to commence exploration activities aimed at delineating resources and expanding known mineralized zones.
No significant work has occurred on the property for over four decades, leaving much of its potential untapped.
Madison has brought on Bruce Durham as a technical advisor and lead manager for Howells Lake. Durham, a veteran in mineral exploration, will guide the company's efforts to advance the site.
Antimony's role as a critical mineral has grown in recent years. It is vital for applications ranging from fire retardants and semiconductors to defense technologies. It also plays a role in the production of solar panels and high-tech screens.
Despite its importance, global supply faces challenges. China, which accounted for nearly half of global antimony production in 2023, implemented export restrictions earlier this year.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Madagascar Government Lifts Suspension on Energy Fuels' Toliara Critical Minerals Project
Council of Ministers gives U.S.-based Energy Fuels the 'green light' to continue development of its world-class Toliara titanium, zirconium and rare earth elements project
Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) (" Energy Fuels " or the " Company "), a leading U.S. producer of uranium, rare earth elements (" REEs "), and critical minerals, is pleased to announce that today the Madagascar Council of Ministers, as Chaired by the President of the Republic of Madagascar has lifted the suspension (the " Suspension ") of the Company's 100%-owned Toliara critical minerals project (the " Toliara Project "). The Suspension was imposed by the Government in November 2019 . In October 2024 Energy Fuels acquired Base Resources and the Toliara Project.
Mark S. Chalmers , President and CEO of Energy Fuels stated:
"The lifting of the suspension by the Malagasy Government is a very significant step in the development of the Toliara rare earths, titanium, and zirconium project. The Company can now re-commence development and other technical activities on the ground, which are expected to include the re-establishment of the Company's social programs, additional mine planning and engineering, expanding the critical mineral resource base, as well as progressing any other legal activities necessary to progress the Toliara Project and achieve a positive financial investment decision.
"Having closely evaluated countless mining projects around the world during my 45-year career, I believe the Toliara Project is truly a 'generational' mining project, having the potential to provide the U.S. and the rest of the world with large quantities of critical minerals for many decades, including rare earth elements which we plan to process at our existing facility in the U.S.
"We also believe the Toliara Project has the strong potential to be a 'crown jewel' of Madagascar's future economy, a leader in the global clean energy transition, and a model for sustainable mining in Africa , harnessing the principles and practices established and refined by Base Resources over 11 years operating the Kwale titanium and zirconium operation in Kenya . Energy Fuels acquired Base Resources this past October, including its well-regarded management and operations team which remains in place.
"We look forward to growing our partnership with the Government of Madagascar as we formalize the fiscal and other terms applicable to the project, move forward with development activities, and rapidly progress Toliara towards operation for the benefit of our host communities, the nation of Madagascar , and our shareholders."
Lifting the Suspension
The Toliara Project currently holds a mining permit that allows production of titanium and zirconium minerals, including ilmenite, rutile and zircon. In 2019, development activities at the Project were suspended by the Government of Madagascar , pending negotiation of fiscal and other terms applicable to the Toliara Project.
Now that the Government has lifted the suspension, the Company can recommence development and investment in the Project, re-establish community and social programs, and advance the technical, environmental and social activities necessary to achieve a positive Financial Investment Decision (" FID "), which the Company expects to make in early 2026.
While the Project is progressing towards a FID, the Company will continue working with the Government of Madagascar to formalize the fiscal, stability and other terms applicable to the project, including the addition of rare-earth element production to the existing mining permit, through a memorandum of understanding, an investment agreement, amendments to existing laws and other mechanisms as appropriate.
ABOUT Energy Fuels
Energy Fuels is a leading US-based critical minerals company, focused on uranium, REEs, heavy mineral sands (" HMS "), vanadium and medical isotopes. The Company has been the leading U.S. producer of natural uranium concentrate for the past several years, which is sold to nuclear utilities that process it further for the production of carbon-free nuclear energy and owns and operates several conventional and in situ recovery uranium projects in the western United States. The Company also owns the White Mesa Mill in Utah, which is the only fully licensed and operating conventional uranium processing facility in the United States. At the Mill, the Company also produces advanced REE products, vanadium oxide (when market conditions warrant), and is preparing to begin pilot-scale recovery of certain medical isotopes from existing uranium process streams needed for emerging cancer treatments. The Company also owns the operating Kwale HMS project in Kenya which is nearing the end of its life and is developing three (3) additional HMS projects, including the Toliara Project in Madagascar, the Bahia Project in Brazil, and the Donald Project in Australia in which the Company has the right to earn up to a 49% interest in a joint venture with Astron Corporation Limited. The Company is based in Lakewood, Colorado, near Denver, with its heavy mineral sands operations primarily managed from Perth, Australia. The primary trading market for Energy Fuels' common shares is the NYSE American under the trading symbol "UUUU," and the Company's common shares are also listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "EFR." For more information on all we do, please visit http://www.energyfuels.com
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains certain "Forward Looking Information" and "Forward Looking Statements" within the meaning of applicable United States and Canadian securities legislation, which may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: any expectation that the Company will maintain its position as a leading U.S.-based uranium and critical minerals company or as the leading producer of uranium in the U.S.; any expectation that the Company will re-commence development activities on the ground, re-establish the Company's community programs or progress the other activities necessary to achieve a positive FID for the Toliara Project; any expectation that the Toliara Project is a 'generational' critical minerals project or that it has the potential to provide the U.S. and the rest of the world with large quantities of titanium, zirconium, REEs and other materials for decades or at all; any expectation that the Toliara Project has the strong potential to be a 'crown jewel' of Madagascar's future economy, a leader in the global clean energy transition or a model for sustainable mining in Africa , or that it will adopt the proven approaches from the Company's Kwale Operation in Kenya ; any expectation that the Company will continue working with the Government of Madagascar to formalize fiscal and other terms applicable to the project through a memorandum of understanding, an investment agreement, amendments to existing laws and other mechanisms as appropriate; any expectation that rare-earth element production will be added to the existing mining permit; any expectation that the financial and legal stability of the Toliara Project will be maintained; any expectation that a positive FID will be made for the Toliara Project and the timing of any such positive FID; and any expectation that the Toliara Project will be developed. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects," "does not expect," "is expected," "is likely," "budgets," "scheduled," "estimates," "forecasts," "intends," "anticipates," "does not anticipate," or "believes," or variations of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might" or "will be taken," "occur," "be achieved" or "have the potential to." All statements, other than statements of historical fact, herein are considered to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements express or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include risks associated with: commodity prices and price fluctuations; engineering, construction, processing and mining difficulties, upsets and delays; permitting and licensing requirements and delays; changes to regulatory requirements; legal challenges; competition from other producers; public opinion; government and political actions; the failure of the Company to provide or obtain the necessary financing required to develop the Project; market factors, including future demand for REEs; and the other factors described under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is available for review on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml , on SEDAR at www.sedar.com , and on the Company's website at www.energyfuels.com . Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update the information in this communication, except as otherwise required by law.
View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/madagascar-government-lifts-suspension-on-energy-fuels-toliara-critical-minerals-project-302318407.html
SOURCE Energy Fuels Inc.
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2024/28/c6668.html
News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia
