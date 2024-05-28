Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 5 ASX Technology Stocks

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

Don Hansen: Gold Stock Bull Phase Coming, 4 Picks for Current Cycle

Lynette Zang: Gold, Silver Price Potential as Public Turns to Sound Money

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Trending Press Releases

RETRANSMISSION: World Copper Provides Corporate Update

Prospect Ridge Resources Discovers New High-Grade Showings on the Holy Grail Property West of the Copper Ridge Zone

RUA GOLD Commences Exploration Program at the Glamorgan Project on the North Island of New Zealand.

Marvel Discovery Acquires Strategic Ground In Elliot Lake, ON

Manuka Resources: Near-term Production from Gold and Silver Cobar Basin Projects

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Freeport-McMoRan

FCX

Canadian Critical Minerals

CCMI:CC

Condor Energy

CND:AU

Manuka Resources Limited

MKR:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

The Beginner's Guide to Investing in Oil & Gas

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Silver
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Quimbaya Gold Inc. - New Directors and Chairman Appointment

Quimbaya Gold Inc. - New Directors and Chairman Appointment

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (" Quimbaya " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that Mr. Juan Pablo Bayona and Mr. Pietro JL Solari have been appointed as new directors of the Company, effective 23 May 2024 . Mr. Bayona will act as Executive Chairman for the board. The appointments bolster Quimbaya's expertise in the areas of management, capital markets, mining, local Colombian knowledge and represent a significant acquisition experience in Latin America.

Alexandre P. Boivin, CEO of Quimbaya, commented: "I am delighted to have Juan Pablo and Pietro join the Company as valuable additions to Quimbaya's leadership team. Both are highly skilled entrepreneurs and bring their industry know-how at an important time for the Company as it prepares itself for the next phase of its growth in accretive shareholder value."

About Juan Pablo Bayona

Mr. Bayona, an economist by education, is a US citizen, born in Colombia , and brings over 30 years of management experience. Mr. Bayona began his career first at DH Blair while participating in over 20 IPOs of small cap companies, working in all corporate finance and capital markets areas. Then, as head of Barings for Colombia and Peru , he originated and executed a great number of transactions including M&As, Private Placements and IPOs of Latin American companies, including Minas Buenaventura and Minsur, in Peru . During that time, over US$1.0B in capital was raised with US and European institutional investors. Later, he started, built, and sold several companies in different sectors. Bringing to the team great experience in the management of startups, and entrepreneurial skills. One of those ventures, SMYLE SAS, was an anthracite mining company, which owned and operated several underground mines in Colombia , which had to undergo the entire licensing and permitting process in Colombia . Mr. Bayona will be actively involved with the Company to achieve its objectives and goals.

About Pietro JL Solari

Mr. Solari, a Swiss citizen, started his professional career in mining in the 1980's, at the young age of 23, as Treasurer of United Mining Corporation, a NASDAQ listed company which at the time had consolidated the -Comstock Lode- in Virginia City, NV, USA. Mr. Solari's career then spanned 40 years in all aspects of banking, including Private Banking, Investment Banking and Corporate Finance, with various financial groups such as Bank of America, Rothschild and Merril Lynch . Mr. Solari, as a venture capitalist, also sits as a board of director for various other companies and plays an active role in these positions. Mr. Solari has been invaluable to Quimbaya since inception, having raised most of its seed capital through his deep network with his experience in the Capital Markets.

Additionally, the board has created a Management Committee composed of Alexandre P. Boivin, Juan Pablo Bayona and Pietro JL Solari. This collaborative team will strengthen Quimbaya's leadership in day-to-day responsibilities. Juan Pablo Bayona will also head the Audit Committee. Olivier Berthiaume , CFO of Quimbaya Gold has been appointed Corporate Treasurer and Pietro JL Solari Corporate Secretary.

Concurrently Quimbaya also announces the resignations of Mr. Alexandre de Beaulieu and Mr. Jean-Luc Peyrot as directors of the Company. Mr. de Beaulieu and Mr. Peyrot, as founders, have been valued board members of Quimbaya since inception and their vision, commitment and dedication have been instrumental to the Company in navigating numerous challenges and achieving significant milestones. Both Mr. de Beaulieu and Mr. Peyrot remain committed as strategic shareholders. We thank them for their unwavering service as pivotal members of the Quimbaya team.

Shareholders, existing directors and management warmly welcome Mr. Bayona and Mr. Solari, and look forward to their productive contribution for the benefit of Quimbaya its shareholders.

About Quimbaya

Quimbaya aims to consolidate gold reserves through exploration and acquisition of mining properties in Antioquia, Colombia . Managed by an experienced team in the mining sector, Quimbaya is focused on 3 projects in the regions of Segovia (the Tahami project), Puerto Berrio (the Berrio Project), and Abejorral (the Maitamac Project), all located in the Antioquia Province, Colombia .

Quimbaya Gold Inc.
 follow on X @quimbayagoldinc
follow on Likedin @quimbayagold

Cautionary Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" as that term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". Forward-looking information by its nature is based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Quimbaya to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. These assumptions include, but are not limited to: the satisfaction of any additional conditions to the Transaction including, without limitation, any future acceptance of the proposed Transaction by the CSE or securities commission; and the receipt of all required approvals for the Transaction, including but not limited to any further acceptance, any board approvals, shareholder approvals or third party consents. Although Quimbaya's management believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Furthermore, should one or more of the risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements or information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of Quimbaya as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Except as required by law, Quimbaya does not expect to update forward-looking statements and information continually as conditions change.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Quimbaya Gold Inc.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2024/28/c3249.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Quimbaya GoldQIM:CCCSE:QIMPrecious Metals Investing
QIM:CC
Quimbaya Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Quimbaya Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Quimbaya Gold (CSE:QIM)

Quimbaya Gold


Keep reading...Show less
Quimbaya Gold Inc. Trades on the OTCQB Market in the United States and Initiates Private Placement

Quimbaya Gold Inc. Trades on the OTCQB Market in the United States and Initiates Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

  • QIM believes this listing is an important step for the Company and provides transparent trading for current and future U.S. investors
  • Provides improved accessibility and liquidity for a broad range of private and ‎institutional U.S. investors
  • Initiates private placement offering of units for gross proceeds of up to $2,025,000

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (OTC: QIMGF) ("Quimbaya" or the "Company") to announce the Company's common shares have been accepted and qualified to trade on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quimbaya Gold Inc. Increases land position at Maitamac project, Colombia

Quimbaya Gold Inc. Increases land position at Maitamac project, Colombia

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (the "Company" or "Quimbaya") is pleased to announce that it has secured three exploration properties totalling 7,393 hectares (73.9 sq. km) adjacent to it Maitamac existing Project in the Abejorral-Sonsón area located in the department of Antioquia, Colombia . These properties were acquired through mapping staking from the Colombian government.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quimbaya Gold Inc. Consolidates its Land Position in Segovia-Remedios Mining District, Colombia

Quimbaya Gold Inc. Consolidates its Land Position in Segovia-Remedios Mining District, Colombia

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (the "Company" or "Quimbaya") is pleased to announce that it has secured four additional exploration properties totalling 8,181 hectares (81.8 sq. km) located in the department of Antioquia, Colombia . These properties consist of: 508718 (4,444 Ha); 508598 (1,307 Ha); 508599 (171 Ha) and 508596 (2,259 Ha), which were acquired through mapping staking from the Colombian government, in proximity to the South and West of the flagship Tahami Project and adjacent to the other Quimbaya's existing properties in the Segovia-Remedios mining district. A map visualization of the claims can be found below.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quimbaya Shareholders Approve all Resolutions and Elects Mr. ?Juan Sanchez as a New Director

Quimbaya Shareholders Approve all Resolutions and Elects Mr. ?Juan Sanchez as a New Director

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (" Quimbaya " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce shareholders approved all resolutions at the annual general meeting of shareholders held earlier ‎today. All individuals nominated for the board of directors were elected, being Alexandre P. Boivin Alexandre de Beaulieu Bill de Jong Jean-Luc Peyrot and Juan Sanchez .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quimbaya Gold Inc. Closes Acquisition of Colombian Gold Projects

Quimbaya Gold Inc. Closes Acquisition of Colombian Gold Projects

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (" Quimbaya " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced acquisition of all the issued and outstanding shares (the " Shares ") of Explogold Ingenieria y Consultoria S.A.S., Minera Buey Aures S.A.S . and Soluciones Ambientales Del Nordeste S.A.S. (collectively, the " Companies ") by way of share purchase agreements (the " Definitive Agreements ") among Remandes Corporation S.A. (" Remandes "), the Company and the Companies (the " Transactions "). The purchase price payable by Quimbaya for all of the issued and outstanding Shares was satisfied by: (i) the payment by Quimbaya to Remandes of a deposit in the amount of US$100,000 to be used by Remandes in accordance with an approved budget mutually agreed upon by the parties; and (ii) the issuance of 10,000,000 common shares in the share capital of Quimbaya to Remandes.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Antler Gold Announces Option Agreement for the Erongo Gold Project in Namibia Is Subject to TSX-V and Shareholder Approval

Antler Gold Announces Option Agreement for the Erongo Gold Project in Namibia Is Subject to TSX-V and Shareholder Approval

Further to Antler Gold Inc.'s (TSXV: ANTL) ("Antler" or the "Company") News Release dated May 23, 2024 (the "Erongo Gold News Release"), the transaction contemplated in the Letter of Intent between the Company and Fortress Asset Management LLC, as described in the Erongo Gold News Release, is subject to TSX-V and shareholder approval.

For further details please see News Releases dated April 22, 2020, May 14, 2020, May 27, 2020, June 23, 2020, May 3, 2021, August 4, 2021 and the Erongo Gold News Release.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Antler Gold Announces Option Agreement for the Erongo Gold Project in Namibia

Antler Gold Announces Option Agreement for the Erongo Gold Project in Namibia

Antler Gold Inc. (TSXV: ANTL) ("Antler" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Antler Gold Namibia (Pty) Ltd ("Antler Nam"), has signed a binding Letter Of Intent ("LOI") with Fortress Asset Management LLC ("Fortress" or the "Optionee"), an arms-length private company. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Optionee will be granted the right to acquire up to 100% interest in the Company's Erongo Central Gold Project (the "Project") over a three-year period for total consideration of US$ 5.5 million and incurring US$ 6.0 million of exploration expenditures and issuing Antler a 2% net smelter return ("NSR") across the entire Project.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Galloper Gold Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Galloper Gold Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Galloper Gold Corp. (CSE:BOOM) ("Galloper Gold" or the "Company") announces a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of up to $750,000 from the sale of units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.08 per Unit. The Offering is expected to close shortly

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Getchell Gold Corp. Appoints Michael Hobart to Board of Directors

Getchell Gold Corp. Appoints Michael Hobart to Board of Directors

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) (FWB: GGA1) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Hobart to its board of directors, effective immediately.

Getchell Gold Corp. logo (CNW Group/Getchell Gold Corp.)

Mr. Hobart is a seasoned legal professional with a strong background in securities, corporate finance, and mergers and acquisitions within the mining industry. He brings extensive experience advising Canadian and international clients on public equity and debt offerings, mining asset transactions, joint ventures, and mining agreements.

"We are delighted to welcome Michael Hobart to Getchell's board of directors." said Mr. Bob Bass , Chairman of Getchell Gold Corp. "His expertise in securities law, corporate finance, and deep understanding of the mining sector will be invaluable as we advance our gold exploration projects in Nevada ."

Mr. Hobart currently serves on the board of Galleon Gold Corp. and, as a partner at Fogler, Rubinoff LLP with over 30 years of experience in the mining industry, Michael is a trusted advisor to numerous companies in the sector.

"I am excited to join the Getchell board and believe that the Fondaway Canyon gold project, with its large mineral resource estimate, located in Nevada , a premier mining jurisdiction, coupled with the strong gold price, will be an attractive acquisition target for gold producers." said Mr. Hobart. "I look forward to assisting the Company in achieving the value recognition this project deserves."

The Company further announces that it has awarded incentive stock options pursuant to its stock option plan, to various directors, officers and consultants of the Company, to purchase up to an aggregate of 2,575,000 common shares of the Company. The stock options are exercisable at a price of $0.14 per share and expire 5 years from the date of grant.

About Getchell Gold Corp:

Getchell Gold Corp is a Nevada -focused gold and copper exploration company with a primary focus on advancing its 100% owned Fondaway Canyon gold project. The Company is committed to responsible exploration and development practices to maximize shareholder value.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.getchellgold.com or contact the Company at info@getchellgold.com .

Forward looking statements:

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation.  Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although management of Getchell have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Getchell Gold Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2024/22/c9993.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Steppe Gold Announces Q1 2024 Financial Results

Steppe Gold Announces Q1 2024 Financial Results

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp Welcomes the Successful IPO of Sun Silver Ltd.

Element79 Gold Corp Welcomes the Successful IPO of Sun Silver Ltd.

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Quimbaya Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Quimbaya Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Endeavour Silver Announces 2024 Annual General Meeting Voting Results

Appia Rare Earths and Uranium Corp. to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on May 29th, 2024

IMPACT Silver Announces Q1 2024 Financial Results with Improved Revenue and Investment

Related News

Silver Investing

Endeavour Silver Announces 2024 Annual General Meeting Voting Results

Critical Metals Investing

Appia Rare Earths and Uranium Corp. to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on May 29th, 2024

Zinc Investing

Metals Acquisition to Invest in Polymetals as Company Plans Endeavor Mine Restart

Agriculture Investing

Hempalta: Innovating the Industrial Hemp Industry

Battery Metals Investing

NextSource Materials Bolsters Top Management Team for Next Phase of Growth

Lithium Investing

Portofino Executes Agreement to Option Its Gold Creek Property

×