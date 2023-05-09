Lithium Investing News

Q2 Metals

TSXV:QTWO

Q2 Metals Corp is a Canadian mineral exploration company currently advancing exploration of the 8,668 ha Mia Lithium project in the James Bay area of Quebec, Canada which is host to the Mia Li-1 and Mia Li-2 occurrences which grade 0.47% Li2O & 2.27% Li2O respectively. Q2 is also exploring the highly-prospective Big Hill and Titan gold projects covering approximately 110 square kilometers in the Talgai Goldfields of the broader Warwick-Texas District, hosting 54 high-grade historical gold mines.

