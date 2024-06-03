Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

QUIMBAYA GOLD INC. ACQUIRES NEW TITLES IN THE SEGOVIA REGION

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

Quimbaya Gold Inc. ("Quimbaya Gold" or the "Company") (CSE: QIM) (OTCQB: QIMGF) is pleased to announce the acquisition of additional mining properties with gold and silver exploration potential, encompassing approximately 1,624 hectares. The newly secured titles, including SH2-08001 (789.75 Ha), SH2-08002X (57.36 Ha), SID-09152X (64.70 Ha), and SHO-08001 (712.96 Ha), collectively referred to as the "Concession Contracts," which are approximately within less than 10km from Aris Mining Corporation's ("Aris") gold mining sites which significantly expand Quimbaya Gold's foothold in the burgeoning mining landscape of Segovia, situated northeast of Medellín, the regional capital of the Department of Antioquia, Colombia .

Tahami Project (CNW Group/Quimbaya Gold Inc.)

All four mining properties are prospective for gold and silver mineralization in structurally controlled Au-Ag vein deposits type. Property SID-09152X is located immediately northeastwards of Aris' operations in Segovia, and along a NE striking valley called La Cianurada Creek crosscutting the Segovia Batholith of the Jurassic age. Property SHO-08001 is contiguous to the east of Aris' operations and host the Nus Fault which separates igneous units of Segovia Batholith to the west from Cretaceous volcano-sedimentary sequences to the east. Property SH2-08001 is located 4km NE of Aris' operations. The geology is within the Segovia Batholith, intruded by a late porphyritic stock. Lastly, the mining property SH2-08002X is located entirely on volcano-sedimentary sequences of Cretaceous age and between El Bagre and El Nus faults. The mining properties are in a well-known gold mining traditional sector dating back to pre-Hispanic times with presence of numerous currently active companies producing and/or exploring for gold such as Aris (current resources M&I 3,629M gold ounces @ 14.34g/t & Inferred 1,823M gold ounces @ 12.11g/t – from Aris Mining NI 43-101), Soma Gold, Sun Valley and Touchstone.

As compensation for the Concession Contracts, the Company will pay a total amount of USD $400,000. The payment schedule is as follows: Payment 1 of USD $200,000 (USD $100,000 cash and USD $100,000 in shares of the Company, equating to 274,000 shares at a price per share of $0.50 CA per); Payment 2 paid six months after signing for USD $100,000 ; and Payment 3 made at twelve months after signing for USD $100,000 . The vendor of the Concession Contracts will retain a 3% Net Smelter Return on all four of the Concession Contracts, Quimbaya has the option to buy back the NSR for US$1,000,000 .

These properties are being acquired from Mrs. Blanca Stella Frias . Mrs. Frias has been actively engaged in Colombia's mining industry for various companies. She was instrumental in leading negotiations, acquisition of world class gold deposit "La Bodega", developed by Ventana Gold Corp., resulting in a $1.4B buyout by Eike Batista's group in 2011. Mrs. Frias has accepted partial payment in Quimbaya Gold shares attesting to her trust in the positive upside impact these properties add to accretive shareholder value for the company. Shareholders, Directors, Management warmly welcome Mrs. Blanca Stella Frias as a strategic investor.

Qualified Person

Francois Goulet , M.Sc., P.Geo, a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards for Disclosure of Mineral Projects , has reviewed the news release and assumes responsibility for scientific and technical disclosure contained herein.

Quimbaya aims to consolidate gold reserves through the exploration and acquisition of mining properties in Antioquia, Colombia . Managed by an experienced team in the mining sector, Quimbaya Gold is focused on three projects in the regions of Segovia (the Tahami project), Puerto Berrio (the Berrio Project), and Abejorral (the Maitamac Project), all located in the Antioquia Province, Colombia .

Quimbaya Gold Inc.
 follow on X @quimbayagoldinc
follow on LinkedIn @quimbayagold

Cautionary Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" as that term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information in relation to potential completion of acquiring the Concession Contracts, including Quimbaya's potential business upon the completion of the acquisitions, the potential conditions and satisfaction of those conditions for the completion of the acquisitions and the issuance of compensation shares and cash; the future prospects and any future commerciality of the Concession Contract. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". Forward-looking information by its nature is based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Quimbaya to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. These assumptions include, but are not limited to: the satisfaction of any conditions to the acquisitions set forth in the definitive agreements including, without limitation, the acceptance of the proposed acquisition by the CSE and typical closing conditions; and the receipt of all required approvals for the acquisitions, including CSE acceptance, any board approvals or third party consents. Although Quimbaya's management believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Furthermore, should one or more of the risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements or information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of Quimbaya as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Except as required by law, Quimbaya does not expect to update forward-looking statements and information continually as conditions change.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Quimbaya Gold Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2024/03/c6007.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Quimbaya Gold
QIM:CC
Quimbaya Gold
Quimbaya Gold (CSE:QIM)

Quimbaya Gold


Quimbaya Gold Inc. Trades on the OTCQB Market in the United States and Initiates Private Placement

Quimbaya Gold Inc. Trades on the OTCQB Market in the United States and Initiates Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

  • QIM believes this listing is an important step for the Company and provides transparent trading for current and future U.S. investors
  • Provides improved accessibility and liquidity for a broad range of private and ‎institutional U.S. investors
  • Initiates private placement offering of units for gross proceeds of up to $2,025,000

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (OTC: QIMGF) ("Quimbaya" or the "Company") to announce the Company's common shares have been accepted and qualified to trade on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Quimbaya Gold Inc. Increases land position at Maitamac project, Colombia

Quimbaya Gold Inc. Increases land position at Maitamac project, Colombia

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (the "Company" or "Quimbaya") is pleased to announce that it has secured three exploration properties totalling 7,393 hectares (73.9 sq. km) adjacent to it Maitamac existing Project in the Abejorral-Sonsón area located in the department of Antioquia, Colombia . These properties were acquired through mapping staking from the Colombian government.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Quimbaya Gold Inc. Consolidates its Land Position in Segovia-Remedios Mining District, Colombia

Quimbaya Gold Inc. Consolidates its Land Position in Segovia-Remedios Mining District, Colombia

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (the "Company" or "Quimbaya") is pleased to announce that it has secured four additional exploration properties totalling 8,181 hectares (81.8 sq. km) located in the department of Antioquia, Colombia . These properties consist of: 508718 (4,444 Ha); 508598 (1,307 Ha); 508599 (171 Ha) and 508596 (2,259 Ha), which were acquired through mapping staking from the Colombian government, in proximity to the South and West of the flagship Tahami Project and adjacent to the other Quimbaya's existing properties in the Segovia-Remedios mining district. A map visualization of the claims can be found below.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Quimbaya Shareholders Approve all Resolutions and Elects Mr. ?Juan Sanchez as a New Director

Quimbaya Shareholders Approve all Resolutions and Elects Mr. ?Juan Sanchez as a New Director

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (" Quimbaya " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce shareholders approved all resolutions at the annual general meeting of shareholders held earlier ‎today. All individuals nominated for the board of directors were elected, being Alexandre P. Boivin Alexandre de Beaulieu Bill de Jong Jean-Luc Peyrot and Juan Sanchez .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Quimbaya Gold Inc. Closes Acquisition of Colombian Gold Projects

Quimbaya Gold Inc. Closes Acquisition of Colombian Gold Projects

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (" Quimbaya " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced acquisition of all the issued and outstanding shares (the " Shares ") of Explogold Ingenieria y Consultoria S.A.S., Minera Buey Aures S.A.S . and Soluciones Ambientales Del Nordeste S.A.S. (collectively, the " Companies ") by way of share purchase agreements (the " Definitive Agreements ") among Remandes Corporation S.A. (" Remandes "), the Company and the Companies (the " Transactions "). The purchase price payable by Quimbaya for all of the issued and outstanding Shares was satisfied by: (i) the payment by Quimbaya to Remandes of a deposit in the amount of US$100,000 to be used by Remandes in accordance with an approved budget mutually agreed upon by the parties; and (ii) the issuance of 10,000,000 common shares in the share capital of Quimbaya to Remandes.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Element79 Gold To Provide Summary and Update on Active Exploration Program, Community Relations at RMEC on June 4

Element79 Gold To Provide Summary and Update on Active Exploration Program, Community Relations at RMEC on June 4

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Pinnacle Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

Pinnacle Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, May 29, 2024 TheNewswire (TSXV: PINN, OTC: NRGOF, Frankfurt: X6C) Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp. (" Pinnacle " or the " Company ") announces that it has closed its previously announced (April 12, 2024) non-brokered private placement (the "Offering").  The placement consists of 17,333,333 units (the "Units") with each Unit comprising one common share ("Share") in the capital of the Company and one-half share purchase warrant ("Warrant"), for gross proceeds of $520,000.  Each whole Warrant shall be convertible into an additional Share at an exercise price of $0.05 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Antler Gold Announces Option Agreement for the Erongo Gold Project in Namibia Is Subject to TSX-V and Shareholder Approval

Antler Gold Announces Option Agreement for the Erongo Gold Project in Namibia Is Subject to TSX-V and Shareholder Approval

Further to Antler Gold Inc.'s (TSXV: ANTL) ("Antler" or the "Company") News Release dated May 23, 2024 (the "Erongo Gold News Release"), the transaction contemplated in the Letter of Intent between the Company and Fortress Asset Management LLC, as described in the Erongo Gold News Release, is subject to TSX-V and shareholder approval.

For further details please see News Releases dated April 22, 2020, May 14, 2020, May 27, 2020, June 23, 2020, May 3, 2021, August 4, 2021 and the Erongo Gold News Release.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Marvel Discovery Acquires Strategic Ground In Elliot Lake, ON

Marvel Discovery Acquires Strategic Ground In Elliot Lake, ON

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV)(FRA:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF) ("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has acquired 100% of additional ground ("Pecors West") east of Elliot Lake to complement its East Bull Property. The additional land package of 805 hectares (ha) brings the land holdings in the area to a total of 6,157 ha. (Figure 1

The Pecors West property has the potential to host three unique styles of mineralization under the critical metals criteria:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Antler Gold Announces Option Agreement for the Erongo Gold Project in Namibia

Antler Gold Announces Option Agreement for the Erongo Gold Project in Namibia

Antler Gold Inc. (TSXV: ANTL) ("Antler" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Antler Gold Namibia (Pty) Ltd ("Antler Nam"), has signed a binding Letter Of Intent ("LOI") with Fortress Asset Management LLC ("Fortress" or the "Optionee"), an arms-length private company. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Optionee will be granted the right to acquire up to 100% interest in the Company's Erongo Central Gold Project (the "Project") over a three-year period for total consideration of US$ 5.5 million and incurring US$ 6.0 million of exploration expenditures and issuing Antler a 2% net smelter return ("NSR") across the entire Project.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Galloper Gold Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Galloper Gold Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Galloper Gold Corp. (CSE:BOOM) ("Galloper Gold" or the "Company") announces a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of up to $750,000 from the sale of units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.08 per Unit. The Offering is expected to close shortly

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Quimbaya Gold
Relmada Therapeutics to Participate in the 2024 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

