Portofino Announces Increase to Fully Subscribed Financing

Portofino Resources INC. (TSXV: POR) (OTCQB: PFFOF) (FSE: POTA) ("Portofino" or the "Company") announces that it has increased its (fully subscribed) non-brokered private placement financing from $508,000 to $538,000 priced at $0.04 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one common share and one share purchase warrant. Each Warrant has a term of 36 months commencing on the Closing Date and entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.06.

The majority of the proceeds from the financing shall be used for exploration related activities on Portofino's lithium projects with approximately 10% for non-arms length payments and 10% for investor relations and corporate communications and the balance for working capital and general corporate activities. Closing will be subject to TSXV Exchange approval, and any shares issued will be subject to a four-month hold period.

About Portofino Resources Inc.

Portofino is a Vancouver-based Canadian company focused on exploring and developing mineral resource projects in the Americas. Portofino has an opportunity to earn a majority interest in several lithium projects in Salta, Argentina and up to 100% of the Yergo Lithium property in Catamarca. The properties are situated in the heart of the world-renowned Argentine Lithium Triangle and in close proximity to multiple world-class lithium projects. The Company also has the right to earn 100% interest in three northwestern Ontario, Canada lithium projects: Allison Lake North, Greenheart Lake and McNamara Lake.

Portofino's South of Otter and Bruce Lake projects are in the historic gold mining district of Red Lake, Ontario, Canada proximal to the Dixie gold project discovered by Great Bear Resources and now owned by Kinross Gold Corp. In addition, Portofino holds three other northwestern Ontario gold projects; the Gold Creek property located immediately south of the historic Shebandowan mine, as well as the Sapawe West and Melema West properties located in the rapidly developing Atikokan gold mining camp.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"David G. Tafel"

Chief Executive Officer

For Further Information Contact:

David Tafel CEO,
Director 604-683-1991

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's future business plans. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely the growth and development of the Company's business as currently anticipated. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

Portofino Announces Fully Subscribed $508,000 Financing

Portofino Resources INC. (TSXV: POR) (OTCQB: PFFOF) (FSE: POTA) ("Portofino" or the "Company") wishes to announce that it has arranged a "fully subscribed" non-brokered private placement financing for $508,000 priced at $0.04 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one common share and one share purchase warrant. Each Warrant has a term of 36 months commencing on the Closing Date and entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.06. Management is subscribing for a minimum of $30,000 of this financing.

David Tafel, CEO, comments: "We appreciate the support from our all our investors during a challenging financing environment. In addition, and including this most recent subscription, Management has directly invested close to $600,000 into Portofino over the last few years."

Portofino Provides Corporate Update

Portofino Resources INC. (TSXV: POR) (OTCQB: PFFOF) (FSE: POTA) ("Portofino" or the "Company") wishes to report that further to its June 14th news release, approximately 97% of the 28.5 million shares voted at the Annual General Meeting (the "AGM"), (19.2% of shares outstanding) were in favor of each of the management resolutions and director elections.

CEO and Director, David Tafel, commented: "We have had to overcome a variety of hurdles, but I believe we are on a path with many positive opportunities and outcomes for our investors. More that 76% of the shares voted at our AGM were arms-length shareholders and I would like to express my appreciation for the support of all shareholders over the past year."

Portofino Announces AGM Results

Portofino Resources INC. (TSXV: POR) (OTCQB: PFFOF) (FSE: POTA) ("Portofino" or the "Company") wishes to report that all management resolutions proposed in the Management Proxy Circular (dated May 04-2023) were approved by shareholders at its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held Wednesday June 14, 2023, including:

  1. The number of Directors for the Company was set at four.
  2. The four members elected to the Board of Directors include: David Tafel, Stephen Wilkinson, Brian Crawford, and Kenneth Cawkell.
  3. Manning Elliott LLP, Chartered Accountants, was re-appointed as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year.
  4. The Company's 10% Rolling Stock Option Plan was approved.

Upon conclusion of the formal part of the meeting, Management also provided a brief update to shareholders on corporate activities. A summary of that update will follow within the next few days.

Portofino Announces Stock Options and RSU Grants

Portofino Resources INC. (TSXV: POR) (OTCQB: PFFOF) (FSE: POTA) ("Portofino" or the "Company") announces that, in accordance with the Company's Share Option Plan it has granted options to purchase an aggregate of 3,817,000 common shares of the Company to certain directors, officers, employees, and consultants of the Company. Each Option is exercisable into one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.065. The Options are subject to certain vesting conditions and expire five years from the grant date.

In accordance with the terms of the Company's Equity Incentive Plan, the Company has also granted restricted share units ("RSUs") representing the right to receive up to an aggregate of 2,250,000 Common Shares, subject to the satisfaction of certain vesting conditions, to certain directors, officers, and employees of the Company.

Portofino Closes $735,000 Financing

Portofino Resources INC. (TSXV: POR) (OTCQB: PFFOF) (FSE: POTA) ("Portofino" or the "Company") announces that it has closed its non-brokered private placement financing for $735,500 priced at $0.05 per Unit. The Company is issuing 14,710,000 Units with each Unit consisting of one common share and one share purchase warrant. Each Warrant has a term of 36 months commencing on the Closing Date and entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.075. Finders' fees related to this financing, consist of $31,850 and 637,700 finders' warrants which are exercisable on the same terms as the subscribing investors. Shares are subject to a 4 month hold period expiring in June 2023.

Tama-Atacama Brine-Clay Lithium Project PAM Enters the South American Lithium Triangle

Strategy: To secure additional Low-Cost Li supply for PAM’s mid-stream lithium chemical initiatives

Battery and critical metals explorer and developer Pan Asia Metals Limited (ASX: PAM) (‘PAM’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to announce that it has entered into binding Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) to assess a significant suite of lithium
projects situated in the Tarapaca and Antofagasta regions of the Atacama Desert in northern Chile. The projects, collectively known as the Tama-Atacama Lithium Project, are divided into six main areas and extend over 290km from north to south and encompass approximately 1400km2 of Exploration Concession applications and granted Exploration Concessions as shown in Figure 1.

Galan Lithium

Galan Acquires Title to Catalina Tenure in Catamarca and Salta Provinces in Argentina

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to announce that it now has 100% full ownership of the Catalina tenement that borders the Catamarca and Salta Provinces in Argentina.

Galan Lithium Limited

Galan Lithium Produces Premium Lithium Concentrate from its HMW Pilot Plant

Galan Lithium (ASX:GLN) has produced premium lithium chloride from its Hombre Muerto West (HMW) pilot plant located in the Catamarca Province, Argentina. Samples are now ready to be distributed to potential offtake partners, according to an article published by The West Australian.

CleanTech Lithium

Fox-Davies Highlights Potentially Significant Exploration Potential at CleanTech Lithium's Laguna Verde

Fox-Davies Capital's mining research update on CleanTech Lithium (AIM:CTL,FWB:T2N,OTC:CTLHF), has highlighted the upside potential of the recently announced upgraded JORC resource estimate of 1.8Mt lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) for its Laguna Verde project in Chile.

Beyond Lithium President and CEO Allan Frame

Beyond Lithium Narrows Exploration Targets for its Lithium Portfolio in Ontario, CEO Says

Beyond Lithium (CSE:BY) is gearing up for Phase 2 of its exploration program following the completion of the first phase of the program, which covered about 60 percent of its 64 property, 150,000 hectare landholding in Ontario, according to the company’s president and CEO, Allan Frame.

“We have selected 10 properties out of the 39 we’ve looked at, and those properties we will put into Phase 2 for more intense work and exploration, such as trenching, geochem work and more in-depth mapping,” Frame said. “We’re seeing some great things in the field. We’ve got the LIBS gun that we’re using, which is giving us some preliminary indications of all the important metals and materials that we’re looking for.”

Frame said that while Beyond is focused on lithium, he is not discounting the potential for the discovery of other minerals in the company's 64 property lithium portfolio.

Ultra Lithium Inc. (TSXV:ULT, OTCQB: ULTXF, Frankfurt: QFB)

Ultra Lithium


