Portofino and Lithium Chile Partner on Winning Bid for 8,445 Hectare Arizaro Lithium Project in Salta, Argentina

Portofino Resources INC. (TSXV: POR) (OTCQB: PFFOF) (FSE: POTA) ("Portofino" or the "Company") and LITHIUM CHILE INC. (TSXV: LITH) (OTCQB: LTMCF) ("Lithium Chile") (where Portofino and Lithium Chile are jointly referred to as the "Companies" hereinafter) are pleased to announce a 50:50 net equity Partnership Agreement following a successful tender for an 8,445 hectare concession within the lithium-bearing Arizaro Salar in Argentina ("Arizaro Area IV").

The Companies had previously submitted separate offers in a public tender for five concession areas (Figure 1) in the province of Salta with Arizaro IV being the largest of the five concession areas.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3751/193455_0145707354ce098e_001.jpg

Figure 1: Arizaro Area IV

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3751/193455_0145707354ce098e_001full.jpg

Mr. David Tafel, President & CEO of Portofino, commented: "The exploration knowledge gained through Portofino's initial concession identification and foresight combined with geological due diligence completed by our expert-led geological team, has provided insight into what appears to be a very deep aquifer. Combined with Lithium Chile's exploration success and infrastructure located immediately south, the partnership can move forward quickly. This is a win-win for both Companies, a partnership strongly supported by the Argentina authorities, and we are excited to advance to drilling as soon as possible."

Steve Cochrane, President & CEO of Lithium Chile, additionally stated: "Being awarded Arizaro Area IV is a wonderful achievement for us! It has the potential to significantly increase our lithium resource without much added expense as we have the equipment, capable team, and infrastructure already in place, which positions us to swiftly advance the project."

Prior Exploration

In conjunction with REMSa, the Salta government-owned provincial mining company, Portofino previously carried out extensive geological due diligence on Arizaro Area IV. Significant surface exploration work on this 8,445-hectare block has revealed a thick overburden (crust), however, samples at surface still assayed as high as 100 milligrams per litre ("mg/l") lithium, which is consistent with surface results of other groups exploring this mature salar. Portofino's exploration activities included:

  1. 40 +surface brine samples collected and analysed;
  2. 35 trenches reaching shallow water tables using excavation equipment;
  3. 69,000 metres ("m") of geophysical surveying utilizing Vertical Electric Soundings ("VES") technology revealing aquifers down to depths of 1,000m; and
  4. Low resistivity horizons being identified and interpreted as targets potentially containing large lithium-bearing aquifers (see Figure 2).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3751/193455_0145707354ce098e_002.jpg

Figure 2: Arizaro Project Distribution of resistive sections 

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3751/193455_0145707354ce098e_002full.jpg

The VES results with the largest thickness in the low resistivity layer are anticipated to be the highest prospective areas of interest and are located to the east and south. The explored area shares geological characteristics with other areas in the same salt flat where brines with high lithium content have been detected at depth. Adjacent properties within the Arizaro salar, have been drilled to depths of more than 500 m, yielding prospective levels of 300 m to 400 m with >500 mg/L lithium.

Proposed Exploration

The Companies intend to file the necessary environmental and drilling applications to enable commencement of the recommended 4-hole 2,000 m drill program as quickly as possible.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3751/193455_0145707354ce098e_003.jpg

Figure 3: Arizaro IV Proposed Exploration Program 

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3751/193455_0145707354ce098e_003full.jpg

Project Location

The Arizaro IV property is located in the North of Salar de Arizaro (see Figure 4), approximately 25 km west of the town of Tolar Grande and 360 km from the capital city of Salta. Access from the capital by road is along National Road No. 51, passing through the town of Pocitos, and then south by Provincial Road No. 27 to the town of Tolar Grande and from there by a gravel road. The Taca Taca railway station is 10 km east of the property, along the General Belgrano line connecting the city of Salta with the port city of Antofagasta (Chile), having strategically important export capacity.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3751/193455_0145707354ce098e_004.jpg

Figure 4: Access roads, infrastructure and energy resources in the area

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3751/193455_0145707354ce098e_004full.jpg

Arizaro IV is strategically located north of Lithium Chile's 20,800-hectare project in the Arizaro basin. More specifically, Arizaro IV is situated approximately 18 kilometers north of the ARDDH-02 well that Lithium Chile has already drilled (see Figure 5). Additionally, Lithium Chile's established infrastructure near Arizaro IV allows for optimized resource utilization and seamless integration of exploration activities. This proximity-driven approach underscores the Companies' combined commitment to maximizing efficiency and expediting the project timeline.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3751/193455_0145707354ce098e_005.jpg

Figure 5: Arizaro Salar: Arizaro IV and proximity to current Lithium Chile Properties

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3751/193455_0145707354ce098e_005full.jpg

Acquisition Terms

A definitive joint venture agreement to be completed includes a bid proposal of US$16.7 million, whereby the initial payment of US$5,739,915 has been completed by Lithium Chile (the "Initial Payment") with the balance due within 12 months. Portofino is committed to a 50% reimbursement upon completion of a near-term financing. Portofino has received strong expressions of interest in a financing from several Canadian institutions and details will follow as soon as finalized.

The Partnership Agreement includes a 50:50 allocation of net equity (following an equity allocation to REMSa) to each of Portofino and Lithium Chile, including pro rata responsibility for the acquisition cost and future exploration expenditures. The Agreement will include a credit for Portofino regarding certain incurred due diligence exploration expenditures.

Finalization will be subject to execution of definitive agreements, completion of Portofino's financing and any required regulatory approvals.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mike Kilbourne, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person ("QP") as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The QP has not completed sufficient work to verify the historic information on the properties in Argentina and neighbouring companies.

About Portofino Resources Inc.

Portofino is a Vancouver-based Canadian company focused on exploring and developing mineral resource projects in the Americas. In addition to the Arizaro project, Portofino holds 100% of the (2,932 hectare) Yergo Lithium property in Catamarca. The properties are situated in the heart of the world-renowned Argentine Lithium Triangle and in close proximity to multiple world-class lithium projects.

The Company also has the right to earn 100% interest in three Canadian lithium (hard rock) projects and five gold projects located within northwestern Ontario.

About Lithium Chile Inc.

Lithium Chile is an exploration and lithium resource company with a property portfolio consisting of 111,978 hectares in Chile and 29,245 hectares in Argentina. The Company has filed its NI 43-101 Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment, which can be viewed on the Company's profile at SedarPlus.ca.

Lithium Chile also owns 4 properties, totaling 21,329 hectares, that are prospective for gold, silver, and copper. Exploration efforts are continuing on Lithium Chile's Carmona gold/silver/copper property which lies in the heart of the Chilean mega porphyry gold/ silver/copper belt.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"David G. Tafel"

Chief Executive Officer

For Further Information Contact:

David Tafel
CEO, Director 604-683-1991

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's future business plans. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely the growth and development of the Company's business as currently anticipated. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/193455

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Portofino ResourcesPOR:CATSXV:PORLithium Investing
POR:CA
Portofino Expands Pre-Drilling Exploration; Receives Confirmation of Yergo Ownership; Corporate Updates

Portofino Resources INC. (TSXV: POR) (OTCQB: PFFOF) (FSE: POTA) ("Portofino" or the "Company") announces that further to its News Release September 26, 2023, it has received confirmation from the Catamarca Province Ministry of Mining that as at October 31, 100% of the Yergo lithium concessions have been registered in Portofino's name.

Portofino's geological team is immediately proceeding to file its technical response to a previously received information request from the Ministry as part of an amended drill permit application.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Portofino Closes Acquisition of the Drill-Ready Yergo Lithium Project by Way of Option Buyout

Portofino Resources INC. (TSXV: POR) (OTCQB: PFFOF) (FSE: POTA) ("Portofino" or the "Company") announces that further to its August 14-2023 news, it has closed the buyout of the original Yergo Project Option agreements (Yergo Binding Letter Agreement - February 15, 2019, and the Binding Letter Agreement Addendum May 12, 2021).

Portofino now controls 100% of the mineral rights and concession ownership for the 2,932-hectare Yergo Lithium Project (the "Project") (see Figure 1 and 2). This enables Portofino to advance its previously submitted drill permit application and proceed thereafter with an initial, planned 4-hole drill program.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Portofino Increases and Closes $965,000 Financing

Portofino Resources INC. (TSXV: POR) (OTCQB: PFFOF) (FSE: POTA) ("Portofino" or the "Company") wishes to announce that it has increased and closed its private placement financing for $965,000 priced at $0.10 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share and one share purchase warrant. Each Warrant has a term of 36 months commencing on the Closing Date and entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.15. The Company is issuing 9,650,000 Share Units that are subject to a 4 month hold period expiring in January 2024.

Proceeds from the financing shall be used for the buyout of the Yergo Lithium Project option agreement (see NR August 14), initial associated drill permitting activities, as well as general working capital.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Portofino Upsizes Financing to $900,000

 Portofino Resources INC. (TSXV: POR) (OTCQB: PFFOF) (FSE: POTA) ("Portofino" or the "Company") wishes to announce that due to strong interest, it has upsized its previously announced private placement financing from $500,000 to $900,000 priced at $0.10 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one common share and one share purchase warrant. Each Warrant has a term of 36 months commencing on the Closing Date and entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.15.

Proceeds from the financing shall be used for the buyout of the Yergo Lithium Project option agreement (see NR August 14), initial associated drill permitting activities, as well as general working capital. Closing is subject to TSXV Exchange approval, and any shares issued will be subject to a four-month hold period.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Portofino Provides Further Update on the Drill-Ready Yergo Lithium Project

 Portofino Resources INC. (TSXV: POR) (OTCQB: PFFOF) (FSE: POTA) ("Portofino" or the "Company") is pleased to provide further information regarding the Company's agreement to buy-out the Yergo Lithium Project (the "Project") option agreement (see News Release August 14, 2023) (the "Option Buy-Out").

Since announcing the Option Buy-Out, the Company has received renewed interest from groups that had previously engaged with Portofino pursuant to possible project-level investment, joint venture, and outright acquisition of the Project. At present, the Company is engaged in active discussions with multiple parties, including post-NDA due diligence. While no transaction is guaranteed, the Company is encouraged by the renewed interest in the Project and external recognition of its potential value especially given its close proximity to the world-class Tres Quebradas Salar (the "3Q Project") (see Figure 1) owned by Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd. ("Zijin").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Drilling Programme Commences at Laguna Verde

CleanTech Lithium PLC ("CleanTech Lithium" or "CTL" or the "Company") New Resource Drilling Programme Commences at Laguna Verde

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF) commences new drilling programme at the Laguna Verde project and outlines planned activity.

Keep reading...Show less
European Lithium Limited

Description

The securities of European Lithium Limited (‘EUR’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of EUR, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 10 January 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
Chariot Logo

Black Mountain Drilling Update

Chariot Corporation Limited (“Chariot”, “CC9” or the “Company”) advises that drilling activities at the Black Mountain Project (“Black Mountain”) have been halted for the year-end holiday period. Chariot has completed six (6) diamond drill holes totalling 652 meters of HQ diamonddrill core. Drilling rates have been slower than planned due to harsh early winter conditions.
Keep reading...Show less
North Arrow Minerals (TSXV:NAR)

North Arrow Minerals


Keep reading...Show less
Oceana Lithium

New Lithium Target Zones Identified at Solonópole

Oceana Lithium Limited (ASX: OCN, “Oceana” or “the Company”) is pleased to report the final results from the phase one scout RC drilling campaign at its Solonópole Lithium Project in Ceará State, Brazil, which was successful in intercepting multiple thick pegmatites containing some anomalous Lithium and Tantalum grades at shallow depth.

Keep reading...Show less
Beyond Lithium (CSE:BY)

Beyond Lithium


Keep reading...Show less

