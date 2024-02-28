Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Portofino Updates Argentine Lithium Projects; PDAC Convention Exhibitor

Portofino Updates Argentine Lithium Projects; PDAC Convention Exhibitor

Portofino Resources INC. (TSXV: POR) (OTCQB: PFFOF) (FSE: POTA) ("Portofino" or the "Company") wishes to update its shareholders and investors on current corporate activities as related to its two drill-ready Argentina lithium brine projects.

Yergo Project, Catamarca Province

Management has been focused on securing funding to commence a drill program on its 100% owned Yergo Project, in Catamarca. Advanced discussions are moving forward positively, with interest from a variety of institutional groups pursuant to both direct investment into the Company as well as non-dilution possibilities related to project partnership financing. Details will be shared when available.

Additionally, lithium development in the northern region of Argentina, is continuing with major projects progressing and significant investments continuing to be announced. The Company is pleased to see ongoing progress with the Tres Quebradas Project ("3Q"), owned by Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd. ("Zijin"), located within 9km of the Yergo Project. Phase 1 of the 3Q Project was expected to commence production by the end of 2023, with a production capacity of 20,000 tonnes of battery-grade lithium carbonate per annum (source: Zijin, 02-27-24) (see Figure 1). Construction at Zijin's Fiambalá Processing Lithium Carbonate Plant is also showing significant advancement (see Figure 2).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3751/199631_portofinoresourcesimage1_550.jpg

Source: Google Earth, 02-27-2024

Figure 1: Zijin 3Q Project

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3751/199631_portofinoresourcesimage1.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3751/199631_577e0cbc448c7a73_003.jpg

Source: Google Earth, 02-27-2024

Figure 2: Zijin Fiambalá Processing Lithium Carbonate Plant

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3751/199631_577e0cbc448c7a73_003full.jpg

Arizaro Project, Salta Province

Further to the Company's news release dated January 8, 2024, announcing the execution of a legally binding Partnership Agreement with Lithium Chile Inc. ("LITH") regarding an 8,400-hectare mineral concession, the two companies are co-ordinating efforts to complete a comprehensive definitive agreement (the "Definitive Agreement").

The initial Partnership Agreement remains in good standing as it has no expiry date, however both parties are working toward finalizing the Definitive Agreement in the near-term that will set out details regarding exploration activities, budgets, and timelines. Portofino has received expressions of interest in financing from several institutions subject to completion of the Definitive Agreement and details will follow once finalized. Subject to completion, Portofino intends to exercise its right to earn a 50% net equity interest in the Arizaro Project.

PDAC Attendance
Portofino is pleased to announce it will be attending and exhibiting (Booth #2447) at the Prospector's and Developers International Convention ("PDAC") from March 3rd - 6th, 2024 in Toronto, Canada. The Company wishes to invite any investors and shareholders to visit our team at our booth.

PDAC is the world's premier mineral exploration & mining convention. For more information about PDAC visit: PDAC 2024 Convention.

About Portofino Resources Inc.

Portofino is a Vancouver, Canada-based company focused on exploring and developing mineral resource projects in the Americas. Portofino has executed an agreement with Lithium Chile Inc. to explore and develop the Arizaro Lithium Project located in Salta, Argentina and additionally maintains a 100% interest in the (drill ready) Yergo Lithium Project in Catamarca. Both projects are situated in the heart of the world-renowned Argentine Lithium Triangle and in close proximity to multiple world-class lithium projects.

The Company also has the right to earn 100% interest in three pegmatite lithium projects and several gold projects located within northwestern Ontario, Canada.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"David G. Tafel"

Chief Executive Officer

For Further Information Contact:

David Tafel CEO, Director 604-683-1991

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's future business plans. Forward-Looking information in this news release is based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely the growth and development of the Company's business as currently anticipated. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-Looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

Portofino Amends South of Otter, Red Lake Agreement

Portofino Amends South of Otter, Red Lake Agreement

Portofino Resources INC. (TSXV: POR) (OTCQB: PFFOF) (FSE: POTA) ("Portofino" or the "Company") announces that it has executed an amending agreement with EMX Royalty Corp., the underlying claim owner of the South of Otter, Red Lake, Ontario gold project. The Agreement allows the Company to exercise its right to earn a 100% interest in the project by making the final cash payment of $25,000 based on 50% in shares (by Feb 05th) and 50% in cash (by Feb 28th).

Based on the previous 30-day volume weighted average price for Portofino shares, 176,056 shares are to be issued at a value of $.071 per share. Following this final payment, the Company will own 100% interest in the South of Otter claims, subject to a 1.5% NSR.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Portofino and Lithium Chile Partner on Winning Bid for 8,445 Hectare Arizaro Lithium Project in Salta, Argentina

Portofino and Lithium Chile Partner on Winning Bid for 8,445 Hectare Arizaro Lithium Project in Salta, Argentina

Portofino Resources INC. (TSXV: POR) (OTCQB: PFFOF) (FSE: POTA) ("Portofino" or the "Company") and LITHIUM CHILE INC. (TSXV: LITH) (OTCQB: LTMCF) ("Lithium Chile") (where Portofino and Lithium Chile are jointly referred to as the "Companies" hereinafter) are pleased to announce a 50:50 net equity Partnership Agreement following a successful tender for an 8,445 hectare concession within the lithium-bearing Arizaro Salar in Argentina ("Arizaro Area IV").

The Companies had previously submitted separate offers in a public tender for five concession areas (Figure 1) in the province of Salta with Arizaro IV being the largest of the five concession areas.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Portofino Expands Pre-Drilling Exploration; Receives Confirmation of Yergo Ownership; Corporate Updates

Portofino Expands Pre-Drilling Exploration; Receives Confirmation of Yergo Ownership; Corporate Updates

Portofino Resources INC. (TSXV: POR) (OTCQB: PFFOF) (FSE: POTA) ("Portofino" or the "Company") announces that further to its News Release September 26, 2023, it has received confirmation from the Catamarca Province Ministry of Mining that as at October 31, 100% of the Yergo lithium concessions have been registered in Portofino's name.

Portofino's geological team is immediately proceeding to file its technical response to a previously received information request from the Ministry as part of an amended drill permit application.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Portofino Closes Acquisition of the Drill-Ready Yergo Lithium Project by Way of Option Buyout

Portofino Closes Acquisition of the Drill-Ready Yergo Lithium Project by Way of Option Buyout

Portofino Resources INC. (TSXV: POR) (OTCQB: PFFOF) (FSE: POTA) ("Portofino" or the "Company") announces that further to its August 14-2023 news, it has closed the buyout of the original Yergo Project Option agreements (Yergo Binding Letter Agreement - February 15, 2019, and the Binding Letter Agreement Addendum May 12, 2021).

Portofino now controls 100% of the mineral rights and concession ownership for the 2,932-hectare Yergo Lithium Project (the "Project") (see Figure 1 and 2). This enables Portofino to advance its previously submitted drill permit application and proceed thereafter with an initial, planned 4-hole drill program.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Portofino Increases and Closes $965,000 Financing

Portofino Increases and Closes $965,000 Financing

Portofino Resources INC. (TSXV: POR) (OTCQB: PFFOF) (FSE: POTA) ("Portofino" or the "Company") wishes to announce that it has increased and closed its private placement financing for $965,000 priced at $0.10 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share and one share purchase warrant. Each Warrant has a term of 36 months commencing on the Closing Date and entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.15. The Company is issuing 9,650,000 Share Units that are subject to a 4 month hold period expiring in January 2024.

Proceeds from the financing shall be used for the buyout of the Yergo Lithium Project option agreement (see NR August 14), initial associated drill permitting activities, as well as general working capital.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Galan Lithium

HMW Pond 1 Earthworks and Liner Installation Completed, Evaporation Process Commenced

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to provide a further update on the progress of construction activities at its 100% owned Hombre Muerto West (HMW) Phase 1 lithium brine project, with lithium chloride production expected in H1 2025. Galan continues its steady progress in advancing its low cost, high grade HMW project to production in a timely manner.

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Sunrise Metals (TSXV:NEV)

Nevada Sunrise Metals


Keep reading...Show less

Albemarle Announces Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) announces that it has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share. The dividend, which has an annualized rate of $1.60 is payable April 1, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business as of March 15, 2024 .

Albemarle Corp. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Albemarle Corporation)

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) leads the world in transforming essential resources into critical ingredients for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health. We partner to pioneer new ways to move, power, connect and protect with people and planet in mind. A reliable and high-quality global supply of lithium and bromine allows us to deliver advanced solutions for our customers. Learn more about how the people of Albemarle are enabling a more resilient world at albemarle.com and on X (formerly known as Twitter) @AlbemarleCorp.

Albemarle regularly posts information to www.albemarle.com , including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings and other information regarding the company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the information presented in this press release, including, without limitation, information related to future dividends and results, and all other information relating to matters that are not historical facts may constitute forward- looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ materially from the views expressed. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the outlook expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement include, without limitation: changes in economic and business conditions; adverse changes in liquidity or financial or operating performance; changes in the demand for our products or the end-user markets in which our products are sold and the other factors detailed from time to time in the reports we file with the SEC, including those described under "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.  These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. We assume no obligation to provide any revisions to any forward-looking statements should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albemarle-announces-quarterly-dividend-302069340.html

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lithium Universe CEO Alex Hanly

Lithium Universe Brings Australian Expertise to Canadian Lithium Development Strategy

Lithium Universe (ASX:LU7) is leveraging its team’s expertise in Australian lithium development to develop a lithium-processing hub in North America, according to the company’s CEO, Alex Hanly.

He said the company is simultaneously progressing exploration work and project generation within its Québec and Ontario assets. “That’s looking at developing and getting access to a resource, and the second item is building out a concentrator … similar to how the Western Australian lithium market first got off the ground," Hanly explained.

The company plans to establish a multipurpose battery-grade lithium carbonate refinery in Québec as it continues to explore and develop its lithium projects in Canada.

Keep reading...Show less
Oceana Lithium

Uranium Potential at Napperby Project

Oceana Lithium Limited (ASX: OCN, “Oceana” or “the Company”) is pleased to add uranium to the target list of prospective elements at its 100% owned Napperby Project in the Northern Territory, Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
White Cliff Minerals

License Approvals Received from North-West Territories Regulator for Radium Point Project

White Cliff Minerals Limited (White Cliff or the Company) is pleased to advise that applications lodged by the Company in Q4 2023 to the Northwest Territories Mining Recorder Office over the Radium Point exploration areas have now been granted.

Keep reading...Show less

