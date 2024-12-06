Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

When is the Starlink IPO Date and Can You Invest? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

SAGA Metals Reports Channel Sample Assay Results at Double Mer Uranium Project

Radiopharm achieves Nasdaq listing of ADS

HyProMag USA Feasibility Study Demonstrates Robust Economics and the Opportunity to Develop a Major New, Domestic Source of Recycled Rare Earths Magnets for the United States

Extension of Option to Acquire Major Nickel Asset

Trillion Energy Successfully Re-completes Wells in VS Program

FPX Nickel Leverages Strong Balance Sheet and Intends to Launch Normal Course Issuer Bid

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Soma Gold Corp.

SOMA:CA

First Helium

HELI:CA

MP Materials Corp.

MP:US
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Uranium Outlook

2024 Uranium Outlook: Australia Edition

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
CleanTech Lithium (AIM:CTL)

Issue of Equity and TVR


CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM: CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development companyadvancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile,announces that it has agreed with certain consultants and service providers to settle their accrued fees for a period from May-24 to Oct-24 totalling £63,993 through the issue of 290,877 new ordinary shares of £0.02 each in the Company at a price of 22 pence per ordinary share (the "Fee Shares"), which represents a 18.9% premium to the closing mid-market price on 5 December 2024.

Application will be made to the London Stock Exchange for the 290,877 Fee Shares, which when issued will rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares in issue, to be admitted to trading on AIM (the "Admission"). It is expected that Admission will become effective and that trading in the Fee Shares will commence at 8.00 a.m. on or around 12 December 2024.

Following the issue and allotment of the Fee Shares, the Company's total issued share capital will consist of 84,235,673 ordinary shares with voting rights. The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury.

Accordingly, as from Admission the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 84,235,673 and this figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, CleanTech Lithium under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The information communicated within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Upon publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain. The person who arranged for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company was Gordon Stein, Director and CFO.

For further information contact:

CleanTech Lithium PLC


Steve Kesler/Gordon Stein/Nick Baxter

Jersey office: +44 (0) 1534 668 321

Chile office: +562-32239222


Or via Celicourt

Celicourt Communications

Felicity Winkles/Philip Dennis/Ali AlQahtani

+44 (0) 20 7770 6424

cleantech@celicourt.uk

Beaumont Cornish Limited (Nominated Adviser)

Roland Cornish/Asia Szusciak

+44 (0) 20 7628 3396

Fox-Davies Capital Limited (Joint Broker)

Daniel Fox-Davies

+44 (0) 20 3884 8450

daniel@fox-davies.com

Canaccord Genuity (Joint Broker)

James Asensio

+44 (0) 20 7523 4680

Beaumont Cornish Limited ("Beaumont Cornish") is the Company's Nominated Adviser and is authorised and regulated by the FCA. Beaumont Cornish's responsibilities as the Company's Nominated Adviser, including a responsibility to advise and guide the Company on its responsibilities under the AIM Rules for Companies and AIM Rules for Nominated Advisers, are owed solely to the London Stock Exchange. Beaumont Cornish is not acting for and will not be responsible to any other persons for providing protections afforded to customers of Beaumont Cornish nor for advising them in relation to the proposed arrangements described in this announcement or any matter referred to in it.

Notes

CleanTech Lithium (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF) is an exploration and development company advancing lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition. Committed to net-zero, CleanTech Lithium's mission is to become a new supplier of battery grade lithium using Direct Lithium Extraction technology powered by renewable energy.

CleanTech Lithium has two key lithium projects in Chile, Laguna Verde and Viento Andino, and exploration stage projects in Llamara and Arenas Blancas (Salar de Atacama), located in the lithium triangle, a leading centre for battery grade lithium production. The two most advanced projects: Laguna Verde and Viento Andino are situated within basins controlled by the Company, which affords significant potential development and operational advantages. All four projects have good access to existing infrastructure.

CleanTech Lithium is committed to utilising Direct Lithium Extraction with reinjection of spent brine resulting in no aquifer depletion. Direct Lithium Extraction is a transformative technology which removes lithium from brine with higher recoveries, short development lead times and no extensive evaporation pond construction. www.ctlithium.com

Source

Click here to connect with CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, OTCQX:CTLHF, Frankfurt:T2N), to receive an Investor Presentation

aim stockslithium stockslithium explorationaim:ctllithium investingLithium Investing
CTLHF
CleanTech Lithium
Sign up to get your FREE

CleanTech Lithium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
CleanTech Lithium

CleanTech Lithium


Keep reading...Show less
CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces Notice of AGM

CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces Notice of AGM

CleanTech Lithium PLC Notice of Annual General Meeting

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL)(Frankfurt:T2N)(OTCQX:CTLHF) ("CleanTech Lithium" or the "Company"), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile, will hold its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") at the offices of the Company at de Carteret House, 7 Castle Street, St Helier JE2 3BT on 26 November 2024 at 11:00AM GMT

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces Interim Results

CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces Interim Results

Interim Results for six-month period ending 30 June 2024

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL)(Frankfurt:T2N)(OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development companyadvancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition, is pleased to announce its unaudited Interim Results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2024 ("1H 2024" or "the Period").

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces CEOL Update

CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces CEOL Update

Chilean Government prioritises Laguna Verde for CEOL

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL)(Frankfurt:T2N)(OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition, reports an announcement by the Chilean Government on the Expressions of Interest ("RFIs") process under which the Company made submissions in June 2024. This is part of the process for the awarding of a Special Lithium Operating Contract ("CEOL") to enter production

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces Community Support for Laguna Verde Project

CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces Community Support for Laguna Verde Project

Indigenous community leader publicly endorses Laguna Verde project at key mining seminar in Santiago, Chile

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL)(Frankfurt:T2N)(OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile, participated in the Centre for Copper and Mining Studies ("CESCO") seminar in Santiago, a prominent annual seminar for the mining sector in Chile, and received public support from the local indigenous community for its Laguna Verde project. Executive Chairman and Interim CEO, Steve Kesler, presented and reinforced the Company is ready to begin project construction by 2026 upon the granting of a Special Lithium Operating Contract ("CEOL") by the Chilean Government

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces Transfer of Loan Notes at Regal Funds

CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces Transfer of Loan Notes at Regal Funds

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL)(Frankfurt:T2N)(OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile, announces the transfer of AUD Loan Notes (Loan Notes) from one Regal Funds1 associate to another Regal Funds associate

On 1 July 2024, the Company announced that Regal Tactical Credit Fund (RTCF), of which Regal Funds Management Pty Ltd (RFM) is a trustee, subscribed for A$3,000,000 of the Loan Notes. The Company has recently received a request by RFM to transfer the beneficial ownership of the Loan Notes and Warrants held by RTCF to Regal Emerging Companies Opportunities Fund Pty Ltd (RECOF), of which RFM is also a trustee, to which it has consented

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Libra Lithium Announces $33m Earn-In Agreement with Kobold Metals and Announces Go-Public Transaction via Reverse Takeover of PowerStone Metals

Libra Lithium Announces $33m Earn-In Agreement with Kobold Metals and Announces Go-Public Transaction via Reverse Takeover of PowerStone Metals


Keep reading...Show less
Lithium periodic symbol standing next to lithium metal.

Wildcat Resources Updates Lithium-Tantalum Resource for Tabba Tabba

Wildcat Resources (ASX:WC8,OTC Pink:WDCTF) unveiled a high-confidence updated mineral resource estimate (MRE) for its Tabba Tabba lithium-tantalum project in Western Australia.

The company reported a mineral resource of 74.1 million tonnes grading 1 percent lithium oxide at a cut off of 0.45 percent, for a total resource of 740,200 tonnes of lithium.

The MRE, updated on November 28, highlights that 94 percent of the resource is classified as indicated.

Keep reading...Show less
Forward Water Technologies CEO Howie Honeyman.

Exclusive Interview with Forward Water Technologies CEO Howie Honeyman

In a recent interview, Forward Water Technologies (TSXV:FWTC) CEO Howie Honeyman said the company plans to accelerate adoption of its water treatment technology through successful demonstrations and results from on-site projects.

Forward Water’s innovative approach to water treatment has the potential to fundamentally alter how industries manage wastewater with high brine content, offering a low-energy, cost-effective alternative, according to Honeyman.

Keep reading...Show less
Aerial view of lithium mine.

US Lithium Exploration: Strategies, Demand and Investment Opportunities

The US is witnessing a surge in lithium exploration activities, driven by the escalating demand from the electric vehicle (EV) and battery sectors. As the nation seeks to establish a robust domestic supply chain, companies are employing diverse strategies to secure lithium resources and position themselves as key players in this burgeoning market.

This evolving dynamic is creating ample opportunities for investors to participate in this critical piece of the clean energy transition. Gaining a better understanding of the US lithium exploration market can provide valuable investment insights.

Keep reading...Show less
Blue battery with an Australian flag on its side sitting on a light brown wooden surface.

Western Australia Launches Lithium Industry Support Program

The Government of Western Australia is looking to support lithium miners and downstream processing facilities through the Lithium Industry Support program.

Lithium prices saw an unexpected dip this year, which, according to the government, led to multiple mine and processing plant suspensions, impacting jobs in the sector.

The lithium support package from Premier Roger Cook's government offers up to AU$150 million “to protect local jobs and ensure WA remains a battery metals powerhouse.”

In a November 27 media release, the government said support will run for up to 24 months, at which time lithium prices “are expected to recover to an economically sustainable level.”

Keep reading...Show less
Cleantech Lithium

Result of AGM, Share Consolidation and TVR

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL), an exploration and development company advancing next-generation sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the EV transition, is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held earlier today all resolutions were duly passed.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

CleanTech Lithium
Sign up to get your FREE

CleanTech Lithium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Mustang Energy Corp. Completes First Milestone of Option Agreement with Skyharbour Resources Ltd.

Osisko Metals Acquires Additional Claims Near Gaspé Copper

Silver Tiger Announces Filing of Updated Mineral Resource Estimate and Pre-Feasibility Study Technical Report for the El Tigre Silver-Gold Project

NextSource Materials Announces Results of 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Related News

Gold Investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Sanu Gold Sparkles with 200 Percent Gain

Energy Investing

Mustang Energy Corp. Completes First Milestone of Option Agreement with Skyharbour Resources Ltd.

Base Metals Investing

Osisko Metals Acquires Additional Claims Near Gaspé Copper

Silver Investing

Silver Tiger Announces Filing of Updated Mineral Resource Estimate and Pre-Feasibility Study Technical Report for the El Tigre Silver-Gold Project

Critical Metals Investing

Biden Admin Makes Big Angola Investment to Counter China’s Critical Minerals Dominance

Uranium Investing

NexGen Signs First Uranium Contracts, Will Sell 5 Million Pounds to US Utilities

Battery Metals Investing

NextSource Materials Announces Results of 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

×