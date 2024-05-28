Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Portofino Executes Agreement to Option Its Gold Creek Property

Portofino Executes Agreement to Option Its Gold Creek Property

Portofino Resources INC. (TSXV: POR) (OTCQB: PFFOF) (FSE: POTA) ("Portofino" or the "Company") announces that it has entered into a Mineral Claims Option Agreement with Delta Resources limited ("Delta") whereby Portofino has granted Delta the exclusive right to acquire a 100% interest in its Gold Creek property (The "Property"). The Property covers approximately 4,324 hectares and is situated just to the west of Delta's project area located near Thunder Bay, Ontario.

The terms of the agreement include $300,000 paid in cash and 2,000,001 shares of Delta, paid as follows:

  1. $100,000 in cash and 666,667 shares* of Delta on approval by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange");
  2. $100,000 in cash and 666,667 shares* of Delta on the 1st anniversary of Exchange approval; and
  3. $100,000 in cash and 666,667 shares of Delta on the 2nd anniversary of Exchange approval.
           *50% of the Delta shares issued will be locked-up for a period of 12 months after issuance.

Portofino will retain a 2% Net Smelter Return Royalty ("NSR") on the Property. Delta will have the option to buyback a 1.0% NSR at anytime for $1 million and will have a right of first refusal on the second 1.0% NSR, to a maximum of $4 million.

Delta will assume the underlying agreements between Portofino and previous vendors on three different portions of the property (the 3rd portion refers to a newly executed claim acquisition agreement as described below).

Portofino Executes Claim Purchase Agreement

Portofino also announces it has executed a claim purchase agreement with a private vendor that covers approximately 700 acres and is contiguous and to the north of the Gold Creek property. To acquire 100%, Portofino will pay $2,200 in cash and 250,000 shares of Portofino upon Exchange approval. The Vendors will retain a 1.25% NSR and Portofino has the right to buyback .75% for $200,000.

About Portofino Resources Inc.

Portofino is a Vancouver, Canada-based company focused on exploring and developing mineral resource projects in the Americas. Portofino has executed an agreement with Lithium Chile Inc. to explore and develop the Arizaro Lithium Project located in Salta, Argentina and additionally maintains a 100% interest in the (drill ready) Yergo Lithium Project in Catamarca. Both projects are situated in the heart of the world-renowned Argentine Lithium Triangle and in close proximity to multiple world-class lithium projects.

The Company also has the right to earn 100% interest in three pegmatite lithium projects and several gold projects located within northwestern Ontario, Canada.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"David G. Tafel"

Chief Executive Officer

For Further Information Contact:

David Tafel CEO, Director

604-683-1991

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's future business plans. Forward-Looking information in this news release is based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely the growth and development of the Company's business as currently anticipated. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-Looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/210746

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Portofino Grants Stock Options

Portofino Grants Stock Options

Portofino Resources INC. (TSXV: POR) (OTCQB: PFFOF) (FSE: POTA) ("Portofino" or the "Company") announces that, in accordance with the Company's Share Option Plan it has granted options to purchase an aggregate of 360,000 common shares of the Company to certain consultants of the Company. Each Option is exercisable into one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.05. The Options are subject to certain vesting conditions and expire five years from the grant date.

About Portofino Resources Inc.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Portofino Updates Argentine Lithium Projects; PDAC Convention Exhibitor

Portofino Updates Argentine Lithium Projects; PDAC Convention Exhibitor

Portofino Resources INC. (TSXV: POR) (OTCQB: PFFOF) (FSE: POTA) ("Portofino" or the "Company") wishes to update its shareholders and investors on current corporate activities as related to its two drill-ready Argentina lithium brine projects.

Yergo Project, Catamarca Province

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Portofino Amends South of Otter, Red Lake Agreement

Portofino Amends South of Otter, Red Lake Agreement

Portofino Resources INC. (TSXV: POR) (OTCQB: PFFOF) (FSE: POTA) ("Portofino" or the "Company") announces that it has executed an amending agreement with EMX Royalty Corp., the underlying claim owner of the South of Otter, Red Lake, Ontario gold project. The Agreement allows the Company to exercise its right to earn a 100% interest in the project by making the final cash payment of $25,000 based on 50% in shares (by Feb 05th) and 50% in cash (by Feb 28th).

Based on the previous 30-day volume weighted average price for Portofino shares, 176,056 shares are to be issued at a value of $.071 per share. Following this final payment, the Company will own 100% interest in the South of Otter claims, subject to a 1.5% NSR.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Portofino and Lithium Chile Partner on Winning Bid for 8,445 Hectare Arizaro Lithium Project in Salta, Argentina

Portofino and Lithium Chile Partner on Winning Bid for 8,445 Hectare Arizaro Lithium Project in Salta, Argentina

Portofino Resources INC. (TSXV: POR) (OTCQB: PFFOF) (FSE: POTA) ("Portofino" or the "Company") and LITHIUM CHILE INC. (TSXV: LITH) (OTCQB: LTMCF) ("Lithium Chile") (where Portofino and Lithium Chile are jointly referred to as the "Companies" hereinafter) are pleased to announce a 50:50 net equity Partnership Agreement following a successful tender for an 8,445 hectare concession within the lithium-bearing Arizaro Salar in Argentina ("Arizaro Area IV").

The Companies had previously submitted separate offers in a public tender for five concession areas (Figure 1) in the province of Salta with Arizaro IV being the largest of the five concession areas.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Portofino Expands Pre-Drilling Exploration; Receives Confirmation of Yergo Ownership; Corporate Updates

Portofino Expands Pre-Drilling Exploration; Receives Confirmation of Yergo Ownership; Corporate Updates

Portofino Resources INC. (TSXV: POR) (OTCQB: PFFOF) (FSE: POTA) ("Portofino" or the "Company") announces that further to its News Release September 26, 2023, it has received confirmation from the Catamarca Province Ministry of Mining that as at October 31, 100% of the Yergo lithium concessions have been registered in Portofino's name.

Portofino's geological team is immediately proceeding to file its technical response to a previously received information request from the Ministry as part of an amended drill permit application.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

White Cliff Minerals

Nunavut Cu-Au-Ag Project Primed for Imminent Field Activities to Commence with Top Targets Identified

White Cliff Minerals Limited (“the Company”) (ASX: WCN) is pleased to provide an update on its activities as it prepares for its upcoming maiden field campaign at its Nunavut Copper-Gold-Silver Project in Northern Canada.

Keep reading...Show less
Jindalee Lithium (ASX:JLL)

Jindalee on Path to Emerge as Major US Lithium Producer - Analyst

Description

Touting Jindalee Lithium’s (ASX:JLL,OTCQX:JNDAF) huge lithium deposit and its strategic location in the US, market research firm MST Access believes the company is set to emerge as a notable producer of high-quality lithium carbonate responding to a US market highly in need of supply.

Keep reading...Show less
Lancaster Resources (CSE:LCR)

Lancaster Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Australasian Metals Limited

Option to Acquire High Pure Quartz Project in the Northern Territory

Australasian Metals Limited (ASX: A8G, Australasian or the Company) is pleased to advise that the Company has entered into an Option Agreement with Verdant Minerals Limited regarding the Dingo Hole High Pure Quartz Project (EL31078) (Dingo Hole HPQ Project). The acquisition of the highly prospective project will provide Australasian with exposure to the rapidly growing High Pure Quartz (HPQ) sector.

Keep reading...Show less
Lithium periodic symbol and powder overlayed with world map.

Top 4 Largest Lithium Reserves by Country (Updated 2024)

Those interested in the lithium sector and investing in lithium stocks are often curious about which countries produce the most of the battery metal, but they may not stop to consider the top lithium reserves by country.

Major lithium-producing countries are, of course, home to a large number of lithium companies. Many of the world’s top lithium producers also hold significant reserves, and their reserves can give an idea of how much room those countries have to grow. At the same time, nations with high reserves may become more significant lithium players in the future.

Looking forward, lithium demand is expected to continue increasing. That’s because, together with metals such as cobalt, lithium is a key raw material in the lithium-ion batteries used to power electric vehicles; it is also essential for the energy storage sector. However, lithium supply to meet that increasing demand is still uncertain.

Keep reading...Show less
Operations Update

Operations Update

First Batch of Concentrated Eluate Shipped for Processing


Further to the announcement of 14th May, CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM: CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company, advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition, is pleased to announce that the initial batch of 24m3 of high quality concentrated eluate, has now left the Company's facilities and is in transit to a third-party processor, Conductive Energy, in the USA for conversion to battery-grade lithium carbonate.

Keep reading...Show less

×