Month-long Celebration Offers Exciting Experiences for New and Existing Players Plarium, a global leader in developing F2P mobile and PC games with more than 400 million users worldwide, proudly announces the 3rd anniversary of its acclaimed dark fantasy RPG RAID: Shadow Legends . The celebration will take place from April 14 - May 14 and feature live events and free gifts for existing and new players alike.

Plarium, a global leader in developing F2P mobile and PC games with more than 400 million users worldwide, proudly announces the 3rd anniversary of its acclaimed dark fantasy RPG RAID: Shadow Legends . The celebration will take place from April 14 - May 14 and feature live events and free gifts for existing and new players alike. Since its launch in 2019, RAID has amassed 80 million downloads and consistently maintains more than 2M monthly active users.

(PRNewsfoto/Plarium Global)

The 3rd-anniversary event will be hosted by the in-game tutorial character, the Arbiter. In addition to offering gifts, events, and community challenges, she will also present existing and returning players a personalized tale of their in-game battles, progress, and achievements during their time in RAID. All new players will have a chance to get the Epic Champion Tallia, a talented magic-wielder from the Sacred Order faction.

"I couldn't be more proud of the RAID development team that rallied together to bring this amazing game experience to our players despite the incredible hardships they are facing in Ukraine ," said Aviram Steinhart , CEO of Plarium. "We are humbled by the incredible outpouring of support we've received over the past few weeks from the RAID community, which continues to grow larger every day. The players truly make the community and for that we are so thankful. This month is for all of you. "

RAID: Shadow Legends is available to download on iOS and Android mobile devices, as well as PC through the Microsoft Store or the Plarium Play platform. For more information on Plarium, visit: www.plarium.com

About Plarium

Plarium Global Ltd. is dedicated to creating the best mobile and PC experience for its community of over  400 million hardcore and casual gamers worldwide. Our diverse portfolio includes over 20 games ranging from hardcore RPGs to casual adventures, featuring acclaimed titles such as RAID: Shadow Legends, Vikings: War of Clans, Lost Island: Blast Adventure, and the Stormfall franchise. The App Store and Google Play regularly feature our games, with Facebook twice recognizing us as a top hardcore Facebook developer. Plarium employs more than 1,600 specialists at its headquarters and across eight offices and development studios in Europe and the United States . Our games are available on iOS, Android, and PC. They are also available through Plarium Play, our optimized game launcher for PC and Mac players. Plarium is part of Pixel United , the global mobile-first games publishing business of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX code: ALL). Visit www.plarium.com for more information.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/plarium-celebrates-raid-shadow-legends-3rd-anniversary-with-special-live-events-and-gifts-301524141.html

SOURCE Plarium Global

SOURCE Plarium Global

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

IGT Wins Second Consecutive "Casino Supplier of the Year" Honor at 2022 Global Gaming Awards London

Company recognized as top gaming supplier in acclaimed global awards program

International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that it recently won the "Casino Supplier of the Year" award at the 2022 Global Gaming Awards London. This marks the second year in a row that the Company received the notable honor.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Six Nines Announces Support for AWS for Games

Six Nines announced support for the AWS for Games initiative from Amazon Web Services (AWS) to accelerate cloud-native game development and design through their Studio in the Cloud offering running exclusively on AWS.

Six Nines Logo

AWS for Games is an initiative featuring services and solutions from AWS and AWS Partners, built specifically for Games customers. The initiative makes it easier for game developers, publishers, and platforms to select the right tools and partners to build, run, and grow their games. For customers looking to accelerate deployments with solution-specific support, AWS for Games also identifies dedicated AWS Game Tech industry specialists, AWS Services, and leading AWS Partners in each solution area.

In order to accelerate game development in a globally competitive environment, gaming studios are looking to the cloud to support remote workforces, reduce development cycle time, and quickly enable critical production work.

Six Nines' Studio in the Cloud solution empowers gaming studios using AWS by:

  • Providing remote virtual desktop access to video, 2D/3D animation, game development, and other specialized software & applications
  • Creating secure storage with remote team access and collaboration around game content
  • Implementing GPU-accelerated compute, high-performance storage, and low-latency networking to power developers' demand

Through automating cloud workstations, running demanding creative applications, storing and collaborating with creative assets, and rendering those assets for final compilation, Six Nines' Studio in the Cloud solution provides game studios a platform for easily leveraging the power of the cloud.

Studio in the Cloud is a cloud-native solution for gaming studios looking to move all or part of their production to the cloud. It offers an all-in-cloud or hybrid infrastructure that allows developers and creatives alike to work, store, and build without the need for physical servers and machines. Studio in the Cloud centralizes creative assets and lets multiple artists connect to project storage and work on them together. It speeds up production time-to-market by providing remote access to powerful workstations with 4k remote display using all the usual tools immediately when they are needed. Powered by AWS, Studio in the Cloud significantly reduces production costs, simultaneously scales render capacity during peak demand, and prioritizes security compliance for data accessibility.

Studio in the Cloud deploys virtual workstations, storage, and build capability on AWS using Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2), a secure and resizable compute capacity for virtually any workload, especially its NVIDIA and AMD GPU-based instances. It also utilizes Amazon Nimble Studio to accelerate content creation in the cloud for its NICE DCV remote display technology and Thinkbox Deadline render farm. You can easily reach out and get the power you need when you need it, in a global AWS region near you.

You can bring on new developer desktops and build capacity immediately as you need it and release it back to the cloud the second you don't. This lets you onboard new developers and freelancers quickly and easily, control where they're able to take your content, and accelerate routine tasks like builds and lighting so they're not standing between you and your ship date.

"We can now reach students anywhere, on almost any device, expanding the talent pool globally," said Aaron Thibault , Vice President of Strategic Operations at Gearbox Software. "We can engage with students using our custom game design curriculum built with all the same tools used in our professional production. We're very happy with the results from our partnership with Six Nines and are excited about the potential this remote learning environment has for our future."

To learn more about Studio in the Cloud, click here .

Visit sixninesit.com to schedule your free Studio in the Cloud consultation and let us help you improve efficiency, stop content leaks, and reduce costs for your game productions.

About Six Nines

Six Nines specializes in helping businesses develop and advance their presence on the public cloud. Founded in 2008, Six Nines has supported and serviced hundreds of customers with cloud workload & application migration, adoption and modernization, development operations (DevOps), high performance computing (HPC), and artificial intelligence & machine learning (AI/ML). Gaming is a specific industry focus at Six Nines where we specialize in Studio in the Cloud implementations. Ultimately, our goal is to help customers cloud responsibly by implementing security best practices, well-architected frameworks, and efficient cost optimizations.

CONTACT: marketing@sixninesit.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/six-nines-announces-support-for-aws-for-games-301525000.html

SOURCE Six Nines

SOURCE Six Nines

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

VIKINGS - DRAGONS OF THE NORTHERN SEAS

An immersive experience in the world of the Vikings, exploring an exceptional collection

VIKINGS - Dragons of the Northern Seas (CNW Group/Pointe-à-Callière, Montreal Museum of Archaelogy and History)

The celebration of Pointe-à-Callière's 30 th anniversary continues with VIKINGS Dragons of the Northern Seas opening tomorrow . Exclusively, and for the first time in Québec, the exhibition showcases the National Museum of Denmark 's magnificent Viking collection—one of the world's finest! An exceptionally diverse selection of 650 authentic objects provides a unique and innovative look at the legendary and fascinating culture of the people we call the "Vikings."

From origins to the end of days: the story of the Vikings told through four captivating narratives

Taking an original approach that weaves together myth and reality, the exhibition offers an in-depth immersion into the real and imaginary world of the Vikings, tracing the history of this legendary people through four great tales: origins , life , travel , and the end of days . Themes through which it addresses the lifestyle, values, and practices of early Scandinavian society; navigation and war; and the mythology and beliefs that played a predominant role in Viking daily life. The exhibition also explores Nordic heritage in today's popular culture.

Peasants, traders, navigators, and warriors—the Vikings left their mark on the world between 793 and 1066 CE. These skilled navigators sailed the seas and earned a reputation as fearsome warriors. They were also great traders whose influence extended to the borders of Europe . Their art, inspired by nature and myths, produced several objects adorned with intertwined animals—like birds, wolves, snakes, and dragons—, creating patterns that are typical of the Viking era. Unrivalled at gold and silver work, and renowned as exceptional blacksmiths, they left behind many exemplary pieces, demonstrating their tremendous skill. The 650 objects and artefacts on display include jewelry and finery of great quality, as well as everyday tools and weaponry—authentic evidence of Viking artisan know-how. Some fifty of these objects are being presented in North America for the very first time.

"Enhanced with an original design, Pointe-à-Callière's presentation will certainly be the most exhaustive and spectacular Viking exhibition ever presented in North America . The quality and diversity of the pieces from the National Museum of Denmark , which holds one of the most beautiful Viking collections in the world, paint an eloquent and most complete portrait of this civilization. We are delighted to offer our visitors an experience of this magnitude." – Anne Élisabeth Thibault, Executive Director of Pointe-à-Callière

An immersive experience in the world of the Vikings

Following the scald Thorvald (a Scandinavian poet) on an enthralling path through the exhibition, visitors will learn about the myths that populated the Vikings' imagination and punctuated their lives, while the objects on display speak of the people who once used them. The four tales are an invitation to travel, transporting visitors from one world to another against a visual and aural backdrop that is both immersive and poetic.

The tale of origins speaks of the profuse Viking cosmogony—nine worlds supported by the tree Yggdrasil . In the centre is Midgard , where humans reign, while the top is where the god Odin presides in his vast palace, Valhalla . With the tale of life , visitors will learn about the Vikings' daily lives—exploring peoples' homes, occupations, leisure pursuits, social organization, the economy, and politics. The tale of travel tells of great expeditions, conquests through wars and raids, as well as trade routes and the exploration of territories. The Vikings' major strength was navigation, which allowed them to sail the seas and even reach the shores of North America . Lastly, the tale of end of days addresses funeral rites, beliefs relating to the beyond, and the end of the Viking era.

Each tale is enhanced in its own strikingly artistic setting, with a deep sense of solemnity running throughout: a Jelling stone here, a reconstruction of a Viking sailing vessel there. All of it set against an enveloping backdrop, punctuated with images from the Ubisoft Montréal game @Assassin's Creed Valhalla , literally bringing the various tales to life.

"While the tales take your imagination on a journey, allowing it to roam, the immersion in the museum setting supports it, accurately reflecting Viking culture through the colours, sounds, and many objects that were part of Viking daily life. Ubisoft Montréal's renewed collaboration with Pointe-à-Callière demonstrates how Montréal's cultural savoir-faire can serve to explore history." – Maxime Durand , World Design Director, Ubisoft Montréal

A Scandinavian presence in Canada

All along its impressive historical path, VIKINGS – Dragons of the Northern Seas offers new perspectives on Viking society and presents the most up-to-date scientific knowledge. Through a generous loan from the Canadian Museum of History and The Rooms, Newfoundland and Labrador , the exhibition notably features objects from the L'Anse aux Meadows site in Newfoundland , the first known evidence of a Viking presence on the continent, recently dated to the year 1021.

Forming a bridge between the past and the present, a tactile screen at the end of the exhibition examines Scandinavian cultural heritage in Canada , inviting visitors to meet Montréal communities with origins in Norway , Denmark , Sweden , and Finland , and to explore the festivals and events that carry on their traditions.

This exhibition is produced by Pointe-à-Callière, Montréal's Archaeology and History Complex, through a partnership with the National Museum of Denmark and MuseumsPartner in Austria .

VIKINGS – Dragons of the Northern Seas is presented by Desjardins, in collaboration with Ubisoft Montréal and through a partnership with Tourisme Montréal, Hôtel Uville, and La Presse. The Museum sincerely thanks its lenders, sponsors, and partners.

Book: VIKINGS – Dragons des mers du Nord

"The Vikings, their very name fires the imagination. From the 8 th century on, they sailed the seas, carried out devastating raids, and set out to conquer great cities, playing a key role in European history. But who were they?"

This beautifully illustrated book-magazine further extends your immersion into the fascinating world of the Vikings through the writing of experts on the subject, including historian Marc Carrier ; Peter Pentz , curator at the National Museum of Denmark ; and Birgitta Wallace , an archaeologist specializing in the study of the L'Anse aux Meadows site.

Published by Beaux-Arts & cie. 68 pages. Price: $ 18 + taxes.

Pointe-à-Callière: Celebrating 30 years of history at the single price of $30!

May 17, 2022 will mark the 30 th anniversary of Pointe-à-Callière… as well as the 380 th anniversary of Montréal. Exhibitions, activities, events, lectures, a digital rally, a podcast, and a quiz are all part of the rich and diverse program celebrating this double anniversary. Plenty of opportunities to come visit or return to the birthplace of Montréal! And to add to the celebration of this 30 th anniversary, individual memberships will be available at the single price of $30 throughout 2022!

See the program

About Pointe-à-Callière, Montréal Archaeology and History Complex

Inaugurated in 1992 as part of the city's 350 th anniversary, Pointe-à-Callière is today the largest history museum in Montréal. Rising above a concentrated number of historic and archaeological sites of national significance—including the birthplace of Montréal—, the Museum has a mission to preserve its collections and further knowledge, while showcasing and fostering an appreciation for Montréal's archaeological and historical heritage. This mission is carried out through various activities focused on conservation, research, presentation, education, and inclusion, along with community initiatives benefiting both Montrealers and visitors to the city.

Pointe-à-Callière, proud partner of the City of Montréal.

More information at pacmusee.qc.ca
For images/visuals, please contact us.

SOURCE Pointe-à-Callière, Montreal Museum of Archaelogy and History

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/13/c3199.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

A New Era of Multi-Tasking: Men Want to Shop and Game at the Same Time

5WPR's Consumer Culture Report Dives into the Convergence of Gaming and Shopping

5WPR one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., has released their Consumer Culture Report revealing over half of men surveyed enjoy seeing their favorite brands on gaming platforms, and close to 30%  have made digital purchases to own products from these brands virtually.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

LET'S TALK STEM WITH DR. CALVIN MACKIE TALKS WITH ESPORTS GURU GERALD SOLOMON ABOUT THE WORLDWIDE EXPLOSION OF ESPORTS GAMING

Esports Creates Thousands of STEM Jobs in a Variety of Fields

VIDEO PODCAST
AUDIO PODCAST

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Pixelworks Empowers iQOO Neo6 with Differentiated Visual Experience for Mobile Gaming

Introduces Expanded Picture Quality Enhancements and Customizations to Further Elevate the Immersive Visual Experience

Pixelworks, Inc . (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of innovative video and display processing solutions, today announced that the latest iQOO Neo6 smartphone incorporates Pixelworks X5 Plus visual processor, providing users with a high definition and ultra-smooth gaming experience, while also enabling advanced picture quality enhancement options for diverse content applications to deliver always-optimized visual enjoyment.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

