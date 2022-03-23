GamingInvesting News

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) today announced the acquisition of Israel -based, JustPlay.LOL, creator of the multiplayer game, 1v1.LOL, which expands the company's offering into the Action and Battle Royale genres. The acquisition is consistent with Playtika's strategy to increase its breadth of entertainment genres and leverage the company's Boost platform to enhance game-operations.

"The acquisition of JustPlay.LOL and its leading title, 1v1.LOL, continues our strategy of diversifying the game genres we operate in as we leverage our industry-leading game operations technology to grow revenue via our Boost Platform," said Eric Rapps , Playtika's Chief Strategy Officer. "JustPlay.LOL has organically built an impressive community of engaged users. We look forward to working with the JustPlay.LOL team to further expand that base and to provide them the best entertainment experience possible."

This acquisition is the latest in Playtika's long and successful history as a consolidator. The company's ability to successfully integrate studios and enhance their mobile entertainment platforms through leveraging its proprietary Boost platform continues to drive its financial and operational success.

About Playtika
Playtika ( NASDAQ : PLTK ) is a mobile gaming entertainment and technology market leader with 35 million monthly active users across a portfolio of multiple games titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya , Israel, and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika has 20 offices worldwide and employs over 4,000 employees.

About JustPlay.LOL
JustPlay . LOL was founded in 2018 by Boris and Lior Alterman . The company's games have been downloaded more than 50 million times and have approximately 700,000 daily active users globally. JustPlay . LOL is based in Ramat-Gan , Israel and employs over 25 employees.

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/playtika-acquires-justplaylol-301509281.html

SOURCE Playtika

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Lacework Announces Support for AWS for Games

Deployment through AWS initiative makes it easier for game developers, publishers, and platforms to use Lacework to innovate with confidence

Lacework ®, the data-driven security company, today announced support for the AWS for Games initiative from Amazon Web Services (AWS), making it easier for game developers, publishers, and platforms to further secure their data in the cloud using the Lacework Polygraph® Data Platform. Many of the world's most recognizable gaming brands, including two of the largest gaming companies in the world, rely on Lacework to deliver end-to-end visibility and automated insight into risk across cloud environments so they can innovate with speed and safety.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Strategic Partners Perforce Software and Microsoft, in Collaboration With GitHub, Announce New Gaming Initiatives

To Help Game Creators Spend Less Time Setting Up and Managing Their Pipeline, Perforce Software Debut s New Game Development Virtual Machine with Microsoft as well as Helix Core Actions with GitHub

- Perforce Software, a provider of versioning and collaboration tools across the software development lifecycle, together with Microsoft and GitHub, launches new game development initiatives at the Game Developers Conference 2022.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

IMMORTALS AND TOYOTA ANNOUNCE ADDITIONAL RENEWAL TO MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP

Toyota renews affiliation with Immortals Progressive League of Legends, becomes Immortals' first-ever Wild Rift partner

Esports organization Immortals and the Southern California and San Diego Toyota Dealers Associations have officially announced a renewal of their partnership, continuing a relationship that began in 2020 and was subsequently extended through 2021. Toyota's brand will continue to receive prominent logo placement on the League of Legends (LCS) player jerseys for Immortals Progressive and will now be featured on jerseys worn by Immortals' Wild Rift team.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

GROVER GAMING ACQUIRES NEXLEVEL GAMING

- Grover Gaming announced today that it has reached a deal to acquire the assets of NexLevel Gaming.

Grover Gaming develops software, game content, and gaming systems for lotteries and charitable gaming jurisdictions, and is licensed in Ohio, New Hampshire, Kentucky, North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Washington, Ontario Canada, Louisiana, and Virginia.

Prior to this acquisition, NexLevel Gaming was poised to become one of the largest distributors of Electronic Instant Bingo in the State of Ohio .

The Ohio Attorney General's Office is in the process of licensing both manufacturers and distributors of Electronic Instant Bingo devices along with the charities, fraternals, and other nonprofit organizations that will use the devices in Ohio .

"We are very excited about the NexLevel team joining our Grover Gaming family," stated Garrett Blackwelder , President and Owner of Grover Gaming, "We have known the principals and most of the employees for quite some time and are thrilled to bring onboard such experienced sales, marketing, and customer service professionals. We believe that, when licensed, we will have a truly spectacular team to service the charities of Ohio ."

Grover Gaming was already licensed by the Ohio Attorney General's Office as a Bingo Supply Manufacturer and has applied for the separate Distributor license and the Electronic Instant Bingo endorsement to each of those licenses. Under the new law the Ohio Attorney General's Office cannot issue any of Electronic Instant Bingo licenses until April 1 st .

"We are in the process of onboarding these new team members right now and I really look forward to seeing this newly constituted team in action," said Jimmy Forrest , Vice President of Sales for Grover, " Ohio is a very important market for us and we are planning to duplicate the success we have had in other states such as Virginia and North Dakota ."

While acting as both a manufacturer and distributor in Ohio , Grover has previously stated that they will not be requiring any long-term commitments from the charities and fraternals in Ohio . "We will not be asking the charities to sign contracts," said Forrest, "We want to continue to earn their business by providing the best performing games in charitable gaming and giving world-class service."

Grover Gaming develops software, game content, and gaming systems for lotteries and charitable gaming jurisdictions, and is licensed in Ohio, New Hampshire, Kentucky, North Dakota, South Dakota , Montana , Wyoming, Washington, Ontario Canada, Louisiana , and Virginia . Based in Greenville, NC, Grover Gaming has over 360 employees across nine states including a design studio in Wilmington, NC and a Software Development Center in Chicago, IL.

The company is also a 3-year Inc 5000 award recipient, recognizing the fastest-growing privately held companies in the United States and was recently honored with a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award . Glassdoor ranked Grover Gaming # 2 in its Best Places to Work list in 2022 among companies across the US with less than 1,000 employees.

Grover Gaming (PRNewsfoto/Grover Gaming, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grover-gaming-acquires-nexlevel-gaming-301509030.html

SOURCE Grover Gaming, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

PARSEC ANNOUNCES SUPPORT OF AWS FOR GAMES TO ACCELERATE GAME DEVELOPMENT IN THE CLOUD

Game creators can now deploy Parsec's low-latency, high-performance remote desktop solution anytime, anywhere through AWS for Games

Parsec today announced support for the AWS for Games initiative from Amazon Web Services (AWS). Now, creators can build, run, and grow their games on AWS remotely by leveraging Parsec's industry-leading streaming technology.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

NFT Publisher Concept Art House Builds Out Leadership Team to Drive Continued Growth

Concept Art House (CAH), a leading content developer and publisher for some of the world's most recognizable NFTs and video game art, today announced the addition of seven executives as it continues to scale up and brace for growth following its $25 million Series A raise in October. Andrew Collins joins as Chief of Staff to the CEO, Mike Jimenez as Chief Technology Officer, Najeeb Kudiya as General Counsel, Gustavo Llamas as Vice President of Human Resources, Patrick Lu as Chief Business Officer, Misa Rahm as Vice President of Marketing, and Brent Stephenson as Senior Vice President of Product. All new members of the leadership team report into CEO James Zhang .

These senior hires follow Jennie Martinez joining as Chief Financial Officer and CAH plans to add to its headcount and strategic advisory board near-term.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

