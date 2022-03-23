Acquisition Furthers Playtika's Growth Strategy with Expansion into High Growth Action and Battle Royale Genres Playtika Holding Corp. today announced the acquisition of Israel -based, JustPlay.LOL, creator of the multiplayer game, 1v1.LOL, which expands the company's offering into the Action and Battle Royale genres. The acquisition is consistent with Playtika's strategy to increase its breadth of entertainment ...

GAMING00