Phanteks Introduces Glacier One T30 Gen 2 CPU Coolers Powered by Asetek's Most Advanced Liquid Cooling Technology To Date

- Glacier One T30 Gen 2 AIOs Provide the Ultimate in Silent Cooling with Extreme CPU Overclocking Capability

Asetek, innovator of gaming hardware for next-level immersive gaming experiences and the creator of the all-in-one (AIO) liquid cooler, today announced that OEM Partner Phanteks is introducing its second generation of Glacier One T30 CPU Coolers featuring Asetek's bold new advancements in liquid cooling. The new Phanteks AIOs provide extreme overclocking capability and virtually silent operation for PC enthusiasts, gamers and content generators.

The Phanteks Glacier One T30 Gen 2 coolers are available in 240mm or 360mm radiator sizes for a variety of form factors and cooling requirements, and are bolstered by Phanteks' T30 fans to deliver high-velocity airflow and exceptional cooling. Compatible with all common Intel and AMD sockets, the coolers include an infinity mirror pump cap with a tempered glass window, anodized aluminum covers, and integrated D-RGB lighting.

Designed from the ground up and optimized for AMD Ryzen™ 7000 and 5000 Series processors as well as Intel 13th and 12th Gen processors, Asetek's latest liquid cooling technology includes a plethora of innovations that deliver up to 2°C/100W improvement over its industry-leading 7th generation of liquid cooling technology.

By focusing on how the individual components that constitute an all-in-one liquid cooler interact with each other and how collectively they affect performance, Asetek's most advance technology to date includes:

  • A new performance-engineered pump featuring a 3-phase motor for higher flow and quieter operation
  • Larger diameter rubber tubes, larger HEX tubes and tanks, as well as wider and smoother flow paths in the pump to reduce flow impedance
  • A newly designed square cold plate optimized for the latest AMD and Intel processors
  • Optimized HEX designs that increase overall surface area and, at the same time, reduce air flow impedance
  • Optional Autonomous Speed Control that allows the pump to auto-adjust its speed based on liquid temperature thereby enabling the pump to balance thermal and acoustic performance
  • Under-the-hood system enhancements resulting in even quieter operation versus previous generations

"When we decided to expand our portfolio of premium CPU coolers, we looked to Asetek with its revolutionary new liquid cooling technology, allied with extreme reliability and quality," said Boon T. Khor, Lead Designer at Phanteks. "Our goal with the second generation of Glacier One T30 AIOs is to provide gamers and enthusiasts best in industry thermal and acoustic performance, intuitive installation, and 3D D-RGB effects."

"We were thrilled when Phanteks came to us looking to develop the Glacier One T30 Gen 2 AIOs using our most advanced liquid cooling technology to date," said John Hamill , Chief Operating Officer at Asetek. "By further optimizing the thermal and acoustic performance of our technology, we've been able to attain multi-generational gains. Gamers looking for the ultimate in gameplay experiences and PC enthusiasts seeking extreme overclocking are sure to be impressed with Phanteks Glacier One T30 Gen 2 AIOs."

To learn more, visit the Phanteks Glacier One T30 Gen 2 Series web page here https://phanteks.com/Glacier-One-T30-v2.html . For more about Asetek liquid cooling, please visit www.asetek.com .

About Phanteks

Phanteks strives to develop top quality and superior products. We continuously pursue excellence in developing new products to bring satisfaction to PC enthusiasts and computer users.

Phanteks.com

About Asetek

A Danish garage-to-stock-exchange success story and global leader in mechatronic innovation, Asetek (ASTK.OL) designs, manufactures and sells gaming hardware for next-level immersive gaming experiences. Founded in 2000, Asetek established its innovative position as the leading OEM developer and producer of the all-in-one liquid cooler for all major PC & Enthusiast gaming brands, going public in 2013. In 2021, Asetek expanded its offering of gaming hardware solutions with the introduction of its line of products for next-level immersive sim racing gaming experiences. Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in China , Taiwan , and the United States .

www.asetek.com

Media contact

Margo Westfall
Asetek Sr. Marketing Manager
mwe@asetek.com
+1 408 644 5616

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Ultra PRO and Critical Role Join Forces to Launch a New Line of Gaming Accessories-Available Now

Ultra PRO International LLC ("Ultra PRO"), a California -based manufacturer known for high-quality gaming accessories, has partnered with Critical Role, a media company dedicated to storytelling and worldbuilding, to introduce a new line of accessories that both Critters and newcomers will love. That's right: for the very first time, the fan favorite adventuring parties from Critical Role are getting a gaming accessory collection of their very own, featuring characters from every Critical Role campaign. Vox Machina (Campaign 1), Mighty Nein (Campaign 2), and Bells Hells (Campaign 3, currently airing) will all see their own gaming accessories, perfect for tabletop RPGs of all kinds!

The Romans Named Global Consumer PR Agency of Record for the Candy Crush Franchise

Sweeeeeet

King, makers of Candy Crush the top grossing mobile gaming franchise in U.S. app stores 1 has appointed creative agency The Romans as its retained consumer PR agency. The appointment is the result of a competitive pitch process which began in December, 2022.

Magic Eden Announces 'Mint Madness', Over a Dozen Projects Partnering on Free Mints This Month

Leading cross-chain NFT platform launching free mints for over a dozen gaming projects across Polygon, Ethereum , and Solana, beginning March 3 rd

Today, Magic Eden ("The Company"), the leading cross-chain NFT platform, announced a series of free mints for over a dozen web3 gaming projects that will be rolled out during the month of March. 'Mint Madness' will begin on Friday, March 3 with Planet Mojo, exclusively on Polygon.

My Neighbor Alice, a Fully Decentralized Game Offering Players more Autonomy Over their In-game Assets

Riccardo Sibani , the Chief Product Officer of My Neighbor Alice , shared his thoughts on the future of decentralized gaming and My Neighbor Alice's innovative approach to this technology, and the challenges of developing anti-cheat engines for decentralized games.

Blockchain-based gaming platforms are gaining popularity, and My Neighbor Alice (MNA) is one of the leading platforms in this space. In a recent interview on the Edge of NFT podcast here Riccardo Sibani the Chief Product Officer of MNA, shared insights into the platform's commitment to decentralized technologies and its unique gaming experience.

PARIS HILTON, GEETANJALI DHILLON, AND SABRINA KAY JOIN MUUS COLLECTIVE'S ADVISORY BOARD OF DISTINGUISHED WOMEN EXECUTIVES

Paris Hilton , Geetanjali Dhillon , Sabrina Kay, Mich Mathews-Spradlin and Felicia Day make up Muus Collective's Board of Advisors.

Muus Collective, Inc. ("Muus"), an entertainment studio creating experiences that span mobile games and digital collectibles, announced today the expansion of its Board of Advisors, welcoming experts from the worlds of web3, entertainment and philanthropy. Three prominent leaders will join the board, Paris Hilton CEO of 11:11 Media, entrepreneur, investor, and women's and children's rights advocate, Geetanjali Dhillon marketing strategist for global entertainment companies, including Sony, Netflix, NBCU, AMC Networks, brand and growth advisor, and passionate DEI advocate, and Sabrina Kay CEO of Fremont Private Investments, Strategic Partner at VSS Capital Partners, former CEO of five exited companies and notable philanthropist. They will join Mich Mathews-Spradlin former CMO and SVP of Marketing at Microsoft, and Felicia Day actor, producer, writer, streamer and well-known gamer, who already sit on the board.

7Sport: One of the Favorite Tournaments for eSport Fans is Returning to Toronto in 2023

All Call of Duty fans know the last Major that happened in 2022 in Toronto was a huge success. Happily, we will all be able to witness an astonishing comeback for the 2023 season since Toronto will be hosting one of the biggest eSport tournaments. It is not only the fans of the game that are excited but also the betting sites at https:7sport.netcabetting that are already preparing for one of the largest esports entities in the world. The event will be held from the 25 th of May to the 28 th of May.

We are still waiting for some details, but we already know that the event will be unforgettable, keeping in mind that this is the last chance for the best teams of Call of Duty to mark themselves before the beginning of the Champion Weekend. We also know the location – Ryerson's Mattamy Athletic Centre – one of the best places for such an event in Toronto .

Well, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II already started notably in December. There are four modes included in season 2023 – Control mode, Hardpoint, Destroy and Search. Each of them is built of three weeks of online gaming, during which the teams will be able to play 5 games. The results determine which teams will be sent for the LAN matches. One exception will be made for Major I when all teams were playing four matches for two weeks.

At the moment Major III is being played and will continue until the 5 th of March. It will be followed by the live event that is happening in Optic Texas from the 9 th of March to the 12 th of the month. Then we will see Major IV, which will also be pretty exciting, and finally – Major V – the event we are all waiting for. It is not a surprise that most of the fans of Call of Duty will be happy to witness the tournament happening in Toronto , keeping in mind the huge success it had last year, so be ready for huge interest towards the tickets.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2014555/7Sport.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/7sport-one-of-the-favorite-tournaments-for-esport-fans-is-returning-to-toronto-in-2023-301760953.html

SOURCE 7Sport

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/02/c9989.html

